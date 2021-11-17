HEALTH
Do What Les Brown Did and You Will Survive Prostate Cancer
If you know the popular American motivational speaker, Les Brown, you will know that he is a prostate cancer conqueror for several years. I like to tell all those who have been diagnosed with the condition – if Les Brown and lots of other people all over the world were able to survive prostate cancer, you can as well. It’s just a matter of first believing that you CAN, then going all out to do all you can to survive it.
You see, when Les Brown was diagnosed and given a limited prognosis, he didn’t just go back home and “anticipate” his death. Nope. He FIRST made up his mind that he was DETERMINED to survive the condition. (That should always be the first step). After that, he decided to go all out to find out all about those that have survived prostate cancer and to find out all they did to survive it – so that he could do the same things.
It’s really that simple. Take the time to find out all about those that have survived such conditions and learn about what they did, what they didn’t do, what they ate, what they didn’t eat, what medication they took, what treatment they took, etc. All these will help you survive prostate cancer… just like Les Brown and lots of other people all over the world.
There are lots of people who wouldn’t have survived conditions like prostate and other types of cancer if they didn’t hear others also surviving it. I am certain the story of Les Brown will also help you survive your condition. Just help yourself too by believing it will and by STAYING OPEN!
Tips to Make Your Period More Comfortable
The menstrual cycle is the most crucial part of a woman’s reproductive years. There are many women who dread this particular time of the month as they can face a lot of discomfort. However, the good news is that there are ways to make your period more comfortable and less depressing. All you need to do is be aware of these helpful tips and try to implement them during the days of your monthly cycle. They can ensure that you have a more comfortable period:
– You should keep track of the tentative dates when you are about to face your period. There are many women who suddenly sink into depression the moment their period starts. There are many women who allow their periods to overtake their lives as they wait miserably for the ordeal to end. Being prepared removes this mental block and depression towards facing periods. You should be aware of your dates as this will help you face your periods better and not allow you to be unpleasantly surprised when it comes.
– On your period days, you should stick to comfortable and loose fitting clothes. You should avoid tight fitting clothes and underwear, as they will make you more uncomfortable. You should wear pure cotton underwear as cotton is a natural fabric and will help you feel comfortable.
– During the menstrual cycle, women tend to get tired and can feel lethargic. A short nap is usually enough to take to make you feel rejuvenated and refreshed. If a woman does not have the time for naps, just taking a break or lying down for 10-15 minutes will help you feel better.
– When you are in your period you should try to avoid vigorous workouts and exercising. You can go for long walks or take this time to do some upper body work.
– Personal cleanliness is very important during your monthly cycle and this is the reason why you should pay utmost attention to it. Daily baths and showers will help you remain clean and keep odor away. You should also wash yourself with warm water and a mild soap to clean the area and prevent infections.
– There are now special panties available that can make your period more comfortable. These special panties are designed to make it easier and more comfortable to use pads or tampons, are more resistant to moisture and leaks and are more breathable.
– Some women swear by a device called the “Diva Cup”, which is a cup that is inserted to catch the blood and is emptied each time you go to the bathroom. The “Diva Cup” eliminates the need for tampons and pads and is re-usable.
Should Women Avoid The Keto Diet?
The Keto Diet has become quite a popular topic in the fitness community. It has been found to aid in the loss of weight and lowering the inflammation in the gut. New research has shown positive effects for both men and women adhering to a keto style diet.
What is the Keto Diet?
First, a keto, or ketogenic diet, is designed to keep your body in more of a ketosis state. Ketosis is not abnormal. It is a state where your body is low on carbohydrate fuel. When this occurs, it starts to burn fat, rather than the carbs. The process produces ketones. The average person does not stay in a ketogenic state except during heavy exercise, such as CrossFit, or during pregnancy.
A ketogenic diet promotes very low carbohydrate and higher fat intake. The body will in turn, use fat to produce energy. This diet has also been shown to decrease autoimmune diseases, endocrine diseases, and also has cancer fighting properties.
Ketosis can be an issue with diabetics. This can occur if not using enough insulin.
How does Keto benefit CrossFit athletes?
As stated earlier, a ketogenic diet helps to burn fat, thus losing weight. This low carb diet is similar to the Paleo Diet. We are a strong proponent of Paleo because it promotes higher protein for fuel instead of carbs. As we stated earlier, the keto diet uses fat rather than protein for fuel. A keto and paleo diet both burn fat while maintaining muscle.
An athlete exercising at a high level, such as CrossFit, will see increased energy and fat loss, without decreasing muscle mass.
Why is the Keto Diet good for women?
The benefits of being a woman on this diet are surprisingly good. In addition to the weight loss and muscle gain, a keto diet has an amazing way of helping the endocrine system. We all realize the effect hormones have on the woman athlete.
Fluctuating hormones can cause pain, fatigue, and even depression. The link between hormones and cancer cannot be denied. A keto diet has shown to better regulate the endocrine system. By doing this, it decreases the incidence of some cancers, thyroid disease, and diabetes.
How does a women initiate a keto diet?
Slowly and carefully. A keotgenic diet should not be started at a full 100 percent. You should slowly decrease the amount of carbs you consume. Cutting the carbs too quickly can actually have a negative effect. It can stress the body and confuse it, thus causing a wild imbalance.
Also, if pregnant or nursing, you should not use a keto diet. During this period, eat a well-rounded diet of fruits, vegetables, dairy, and grains.
My best advice, get your body as stable as possible, and then slowly incorporate a ketogenic diet.
ABCs of a Successful Weight Loss Journey
A- Accountability
Be Accountable & be in control of your weight loss journey. It may include keeping and updating a weight loss journal or having an accountability partner who is interested in the same progress as you.
B- Believe in yourself
Tell yourself that you are capable of losing weight like others. The fact that you can’t lose weight is all in the mind, so change your mindset.
C- Consistency
For sustainable results, you need to be regular in daily affairs, workout and watch your diet regularly.
D- Determination
Be deliberate & dedicated to your weight loss aspiration as if it is a paid job.
E- Eat right
Your diet is the most important aspect of your journey. You need to decide to eat healthy because you are what you eat.
F- Forget your past
This is a new beginning, stop looking at how your unhealthy life has been in the past and kick-start a healthy lifestyle.
G- Goal setting
Set realistic targets, it may be 2,3 or 5 lbs per month, be very clear about what you want and go for it. Monitor your progress through measurements and weighing at regular intervals to know how close or far you are to your target.
H- Hydration
Drink at least 8 to 12 glass cups of water per day. It helps to build your metabolism, detoxify your system, improve your skin health, always keeps you full to discourage binge eating and promote weight loss.
I- Inspiration
Get Inspired by reading weight loss success stories and inspire others too with your transformation. It helps to sustain your motivation levels.
J- Join challenges
Your preferred workout program should incorporate challenges among members, it creates a healthy competition focused at achieving your body goals. It is also a fun way to lose weight without realizing it.
K- Keep a weight loss journal
You cannot improve what you don’t measure. Write down your goals, starting dates & measurements and take photos too. It will help you stay focused in working towards your body and fitness goals
L- Love yourself
If you often say this to yourself, “I hate the way I look”, “my belly fat is horrendous”, “I can never have a bikini body”, STOP! just stop being too hard on yourself. When you look in the mirror, tell yourself you are the most amazing person in the world. Change your negative mindset and watch your success, trust me!
M- Meditation
Find time to relax & de-stress. It could be one out of seven days in a week. Your body needs it for muscle repair and rejuvenation. Skipping stretching and relaxation can lead to burn out and eventually discourage you from continuing your journey.
N- Non-Scale Victories
Celebrate some weight loss gains you may not see on your weighing scale such as fitting into a smaller top, better blood pressure numbers, being able to run of the stairs without being breathless, being taken off medications etc. Celebrate every success you achieve along the way.
O- Optimism
Be positive! You may have tried several things to lose weight which did not work. It doesn’t mean you can never lose weight. Try to stay positive always as this mindset is necessary for your success.
P- Push Your body to change that body
Look, there is no short cut to losing weight, short cuts have proven not to be sustainable. If it takes you to push your body and get out of your comfort zone to kick fat in the butt. Then do it because you will reap the benefits and you will have energy to be useful to your loved ones.
Q- Quit unhealthy habits
This is a ‘MUST’ for you because unhealthy habits will keep jeopardizing your weight loss progress such as smoking, alcohol intake, high sugar intake, poor sleep, sedentary lifestyle, eating unhealthy foods with high calorie content etc.
R- Reward yourself for your progress
There are several ways to do this, it could involve buying yourself a smaller sized outfit you now fit into due to losing weight or getting a professional massage from all that muscle exhaustion from workouts. You are all you’ve got, be kind to yourself.
S- Sleep well
Contrary to some opinions, do you know that you can aid your weight loss by sleeping at least 7 – 8hrs in a day? Lack of quality sleep releases stress hormone that signals your body to conserve energy to fuel your waking hours which implies that you will hang on to fat.
T- Tenacity
Never Give Up! You need this attitude to keep going because there are times when the scale will not smile at you or you encounter a plateau on your journey. It happens to everyone, just don’t quit. Keep going and your body will reward you in due course.
U- Understand your body and listen to it
Every day will not always be the same, there will be days then you won’t feel like working out. Don’t be too hard on yourself, listen to your body, relax, take days off but don’t give in to unhealthy cravings.
V- Value positive relationships
Be careful about the people you mingle with. Fuel positive relationships that are interested in your weight loss success and stay away from people seeking your downfall and hoping you will give up.
W- Workout regularly
This is another pillar to weight loss and fitness goals. You need to exercise, get those endorphins in, feel good, feel fit and your heart will thank you. Excuses don’t burn calories and following diet alone can make you lazy and unfit. Stay active and keep moving.
X- XOXO
You will need lots of this in a supportive group. I can’t overemphasize this; you need to interact with people of like minds who are interested in your progress and willing to help you throughout your journey. You get to see where others are struggling, and you can all overcome your challenges together.
Y- YOU can do it!
Yes! Yes!! Yes!!! You totally can do it, you’ve got this. Now go kick that fat in the butt and embrace your healthy lifestyle. No one will do it for you.
Z- Zeal
Be devoted and passionate about your journey and you will soon be an inspiration to many others.
