Do You Love an Alcoholic-Stop Rescuing and Enabling (Part 1)
Do you love an alcoholic? How can you live with an alcoholic and love them at the same time? Very carefully. It’s true, it is very difficult to live with an alcoholic, but people do it all the time. Alcohol controls the mind and spirit of a person, so in affect as long as the alcoholic is drinking you will not get much love in return. Being married to an alcoholic is not a reason for divorce. It is reason for helping your loved one with the disease. Alcohol addiction is called the insidious disease for a reason. It breaks up homes, kills lives, and keeps them from discovering the Creator. Can it get anymore insidious than that?
A person who drinks excessively is called an alcoholic but that is not who they are. A person who drives a truck is called a trucker, but that is not who they are. I believe alcohol addiction to be a phase or transition of a person’s life, meaning it can be temporary. But many alcoholics become sober only to start drinking again, soon after, why? It is because they think they are in control of their addiction, but they aren’t. If a person truly wants to get sober and stay sober, they will.
The person behind the destruction and deception of alcohol is a totally different person when they have been sober for six months. A sober alcoholic can be a very loving and spiritual human being who is able to discern right from wrong and able to live a happy and abundant life. As long as the alcoholic remains drinking, his true character remains hidden from others, and will be under the control of the drink in every aspect of his life.
What can you do for the alcoholic in your life? The first step in helping them is to first help yourself. Become knowledgeable about the disease. Once you realize the impact of how your actions may be affecting the alcoholic in your life, you can detach properly from their destructive behavior. Detaching can be difficult to do but if you love the alcoholic and want to be supportive, detaching with love is the way to go.
Are you enabling your loved one to drink? Are you rescuing them from their problems and responsibilities? Ask yourself these questions to find out?
Am I doing anything that would enable the alcoholic to drink?
Am I doing anything that would facilitate the alcoholic’s behavior?
Am I doing anything that would rescue the alcoholic from his problems?
Am I getting driven into the disease with the alcoholic?
The only way to truly be supportive is don’t rescue, don’t enable, and don’t allow yourself to get driven into the disease with them. Here are some of the ways you enable the alcoholic.
You enable when you take up the slack for the alcoholic by doing their chores, duties and responsibilities. You enable when you give the alcoholic money or buy them booze.
You enable when you drink with them, or when you do anything to help the alcoholic to continue to live his alcoholic lifestyle and not realize that he has a drinking problem. If you do everything for him, how will he know?
Here are some of the ways you would rescue the alcoholic? You rescue when you sweep the alcoholic’s messes under the rug. The alcoholic NEEDS to be responsible for his own mess. You rescue when you lie for them. You rescue when you bail them out of jail or pay court fees for them.
Understand that the enabler/rescuer, which is you, help the alcoholic to continue drinking when you unintentionally become entangled within the deception of the disease with them. Remember, alcoholism is an insidious disease, and it will trap you in its grip if you allow it to. Don’t allow this to happen, or there will be no hope in the alcoholic to ever stop drinking.
How would you become driven into the disease with the alcoholic? By trying to control the alcoholic and how and when he drinks. By threatening the alcoholic with angry words and name calling, you are driving yourself into alcoholism. Don’t fuss, fight, argue, plead or try to control the alcoholic – it won’t work!
When the alcoholic spouse tells you they are sorry for anything bad they did against the marriage or you, they probably are really sorry, but that does not mean that it won’t happen again. An alcoholic can’t control their actions once they start drinking. The drinking is what makes them out of control and under the enslavement of the disease.
There is great hope for the alcoholic in your life, if you take care of yourself first, by not enabling, rescuing or getting driven into the disease. Once you are aware of what you should and should not do, you will be free to set boundaries for yourself in the home. An alcoholic will not abide by any boundaries, so it would be fruitless to try. You are setting boundaries for your own spiritual, mental, and emotional well-being, not the alcoholic’s. See part 2 of this article for setting boundaries.
Ayurvedic Herbal Treatment for Cirrhosis of Liver
Cirrhosis of the liver is a chronic and progressive condition in which the liver gets damaged and healthy liver tissue is replaced with scar tissue, ultimately causing dysfunction of the liver. Liver damage obstructs the circulation to the liver and also hinders the processing of nutrients, hormones, drugs, toxins as well as the production of proteins and other substances made by the liver. Liver cirrhosis is caused due to hepatitis C, fatty liver, alcohol abuse, viral infections, inherited diseases, and as a toxic reaction to drugs and environmental waste products. The modern management of this condition involves diet modification, reduction in salt intake, total abstinence from alcohol, and avoiding all the causative factors of this condition.
Cirrhosis of liver causes multiple symptoms in the body including fluid collection in the abdomen, bleeding varices in the stomach, chronic heart failure, damage to the central nervous system, and various metabolic disorders in the body. Advanced cirrhosis of liver is ultimately fatal. It is therefore of prime importance to commence treatment at the earliest possible. It is of utmost importance to treat the known cause of the condition. Ayurvedic herbal medicines have a definite action on the hepatic cells and can effectively treat inflammation within the liver. Ayurvedic medicines can also treat infection as well as metabolic dysfunction of the liver, and protect it from the toxic effects of drugs and environmental wastes. Ayurvedic medicines can therefore be effectively used to treat all the known causes of liver cirrhosis.
Liver damage causes healthy cells to be replaced with scar tissue. This is preceded by a process of inflammation, swelling and gradual death of the liver cells. Early institution of Ayurvedic treatment can help dramatically reduce inflammation and swelling and thereby preserve the liver cells and prevent unnecessary damage. Even in the early phase of scar deposition. Ayurvedic herbal medicines can help remove scar tissue, minimise permanent liver damage, and help regenerate damaged or near-dead cells Ayurvedic herbal medicines therefore form a comprehensive treatment therapy for liver cirrhosis.
The other symptoms resulting from liver cirrhosis such as ascites, esophageal varices, congestive cardiac failure and metabolic disorders start improving automatically when the obstruction in the liver is treated and removed. However, Ayurvedic medicines can treat these symptoms independently too, if these are observed to be severe in the affected individual and require urgent medical care. Improved functioning of the liver also helps to improve the overall metabolism and nutrition of the body and metabolize toxic substances within the body. Prompt and aggressive Ayurvedic treatment therefore helps comprehensively treat liver cirrhosis and significantly reduce morbidity and mortality resulting from this disease.
Cirrhosis can also adversely affect the central nervous system and cause psychotic symptoms and permanent nerve damage. Prompt treatment with Ayurvedic herbal medicines also helps to preserve the brain function and treat the associated symptoms. If required, brain damage can be treated separately with herbal medicines which strengthen the nervous system and help rejuvenate nerve cells. Medicines which act on the nervous system also help improve confidence and self-control and are therefore equally useful in helping the affected individual abstain completely from alcohol, which is a known and predominant cause of cirrhosis.
Depending upon the severity of the condition, most individuals affected with cirrhosis require regular and aggressive Ayurvedic herbal treatment for periods ranging from six to eighteen months, in order to obtain significant benefit and a possible complete cure from the condition. Ayurvedic treatment thus has a definite role to play in the management and treatment of cirrhosis.
Cancer, Diet and Global Warming With the Producer of Healing Cancer From the Inside Out
In this article, Mike Anderson shares on cancer, diet and global warming. Mike Anderson, is a medical researcher, author of The Rave Diet and film maker/producer of “Eating” and “Healing Cancer from the Inside Out.”
Kevin: So, Mike. If all this stuff isn’t working, what is?
Mike: Food. I site some studies in the film… the Office of Technology Assessment funded the Gerson Therapy. It beat the pants off conventional treatments. This was in different stages of melanoma. It just beat the pants off of conventional treatments. They don’t like these studies. They don’t want to fund them. It’s very hard.
Macrobiotics went in front of the NIH, National Institute of Health and they tried to get funding because they presented six terminal cases, cancer cases, where the cancers were totally reversed. They were all biopsied and they were all confirmed and everything. Now, wouldn’t you think that people should be interested in this? That they should fund more studies? No, they can’t get any money for anymore funding for any.
You know allopathic medicine doesn’t, their history is to shut down any nutritional approach because they are so threatened by it. Even, this was around the turn of the century, 2001 or so. It’s on the website, the Sushi Institute. Anyway, they’re totally threatened because it does work. It is more effective. Instead of destroying the body, you’re trying to build it up.
I specifically included Macrobiotics because they have a long history, 100- year history. In fact, the founder of Macrobiotics reversed cancer. But they have a long history of reversing cancers. So I look at Macrobiotics and that’s almost 100% cooked. Then I look at raw, and that’s 100% raw, uncooked. And I think the bottom line here is that, the common ground is that they are all plant-based, 100% plant-based. They are all organic. Organic is very, very important because organic food is much higher in micronutrients, the anti-oxidant families. Those are the ones that are going to fight cancer effectively. It’s a whole-foods organic diet and that’s it. Whether it’s raw or whether it’s cooked is partly personal preference, in terms of case and stuff.
Kevin: You knew that this film was going to cause some waves. So, one, how did you prepare for it? Two, what kind of feedback have you gotten from people who were not happy?
Mike: I actually did not prepare very much for it. What I did was try and make it as credible as I can and close the loop on all the arguments. To make it as tight as possible. I’ll tell you a story. I don’t know if Brian Clement wants me to tell this or not, he was interviewed in the film, but he and his wife watched it for seven hours, seven hours looking for a loophole. They were primarily looking at some angle conventional doctors could use to attack me and they couldn’t find it. So my approach was just make it as tight as possible and as credible as possible. As a result of that, I haven’t had much negative feedback except that people don’t want to talk to me.
I have been on KPFK, they are a nonprofit, local station here in L.A. I’ve been on there and they were very receptive and so was the audience. I mean, people are hungry for this new. But getting it out there is very, very difficult.
People will say, “Oh, my gosh. You should be on major news shows,” and stuff like that. And I say, “Well, have you looked at the sponsors of those news shows? They’ll never have me on.” You know, you’ve got meat and dairy and drugs and I’m preaching against all of those. So, it’s difficult to get it out, but word of mouth is extraordinarily strong; it’s pushing this whole thing. And thanks to shows like your and others, more and more people are getting on the bandwagon.
I was at the Raw Spirit Festival in Sedona this weekend and I had a lady and her husband come out, specifically to see me. They flew out from Tampa. And it was because they saw “Healing Cancer” a month ago. Her father started off with colon cancer, it spread to his liver, now it’s in his lungs. He’s had one round of chemo; he couldn’t take it anymore. So they were looking for something. They put him on the diet and within a month all of his cancer markers had dropped dramatically. They were just thrilled by the whole thing. They wanted to fly out and just thank me because of it.
The strange thing is most people they have it in their mind that cancer is this dreaded disease that kills people. Well, you know, cardio vascular disease kills over twice as many people a cancer, that’s a pretty scary disease. But people have it in their minds that cancer is more scary, but it’s not. It can be controlled through food. People have this idea that, well, gee, cancer’s a dangerous disease you need strong medicine. You need something that will make people’s hair fall out and make them throw up all day for days on end and make them just sick. That’s strong medicine. You need just the opposite. You need something that’s going to build up the body. People, if they’ll get off this toxic diet they’re on and get on a good diet, they’ll see miraculous things happening. Not just with cancer, but the whole body will be healing.
Kevin: Let’s talk a little bit about the Rave diet. There’s a lot of people who are on this call who don’t know what that is. So, let’s give a little bit of information on that and…
Mike: OK. I wrote the book primarily because people were asking me for something to accompany the “Eating” DVD. Because after they see the “Eating” DVD, they’ll say, “OK, I’m ready to change my diet, but what do I do?” And even though I list, at the end of the film, all kinds of books, and on the website even more, they wanted something from me. So, I put it together primarily as a very short, it reads very easily, very short guide, if you will, to how to change to this diet.
I have a transitional diet, too, because sometimes it’s difficult for people to go on the full Rave diet. So I have an easier transitional diet so they can evolve into it. One guy, for example, it was too much for him because he had been eating processed foods all of his life and he had horrendous gas because of all the fiber. So I tell people, “Ease up on it. You can go slowly,” you know, unless you have some terrible disease you’re fighting. But what it stands for, Rave is an acronym, it means no refined foods. The A is no animal foods, the V, which gets me in trouble with most people all the time, means no vegetable oils; the E means no exceptions and exercise. There are a number of sub-rules within that. It’s not just that acronym alone. Like, eat at least half of your food uncooked type of thing. Also ingredients lists, it’s got a whole explanation of how to read ingredient lists and so forth. But it’s done very well.
Kevin: No oil. Let’s talk about that.
Mike: OK. I got this primarily, started out if you look at Ornish, Essylstyn, Furman, a lot of doctors who actually reversed heart disease and have studies to prove it; they all specifically exclude vegetable oils. There are clinical studies, it tears up the arteries. Essylstyn says it’s as good for your arteries as roast beef. If you look at nutrient scales, the key to a good diet is getting the maximum amount of nutrients per calorie that you can. If you look at vegetable oils, they have the lowest nutrient value of any food on the planet. It’s all fat, very few nutrient values per calorie on it.
It’s a refined food, on top of it; the molecules in vegetable oils are unstable. They produce free radicals. It’s a promoter of some cancers, particularly skin cancers, and on and on and on. So, I just say there are substitutes for it. If you’re cooking and you want to brown potatoes or something, use applesauce or apple juice or vegetable broth or something. You have to cook it slower, but it browns just as good. So, that’s the schtook on vegetable oils. I’m telling people in the beginning with this, “Hey, you get on this you can reverse your heart disease.” I’m not going to go against all the doctors who have proven successfully through tests that you can reverse heart disease. They all exclude the vegetable oils.
Kevin: Yeah, I think it makes sense to follow the research of people that you have mentioned, like Furman and Essylstyn and these guys, instead of recreating the wheel on a theory.
Mike: Right, right. I have to follow; these guys are my heroes. I can’t challenge them and I want to, if someone comes out with a study of heart disease reversal which specifically includes vegetable oils, then I’ll take a second look at it, as will they. But so far that hasn’t happened.
Kevin: Who do you think you’ve learned the most from?
Mike: Geez, I don’t know. That’s hard. Everyone’s saying the same thing, essentially, in different ways and they’re doing their own thing. In the beginning, there were John Robbins, the emotional aspect of it, environmental, in particular. He was huge. McDougall, he was huge, too. He was giving all this reinforcement to the health. Then, of course, Fuhrman and Ornish and a number of others, Esselston. I would say probably McDougall and, in the very beginning, McDougall and John Robbins.
Kevin: Great. You mentioned global warming, again, and I think we should probably talk about that because it was an added portion of the film, “Eating.” What are some of the implications of the way we eat, as related to global warming and the environment?
Mike: It’s methane, that’s the major thing that’s been overlooked. I’m no expert in it, but what I did was summarize what the experts have said. It’s hard for people to visualize this, but there are hundreds of millions of cows, and other livestock out there, that emit methane, both through the mouths and their rear ends. It goes into the atmosphere and methane is a powerful heat-trapper, much more powerful than carbon dioxide. Carbon dioxide will stay in the atmosphere much longer, but methane really traps heat. Studies have shown that, in fact, methane has caused nearly half of the global warming to-date. The number one source of methane is the animals we raise and eventually eat. So, the good thing about methane is that it only stays in the atmosphere for eight years. If people would cut back on their consumption of animal products, you could recycle out very quickly. There could be a more immediate impact on global warming, on cooling. That’s not going to happen, but, say, everyone in the world cut back 1/3 of their meat consumption and reduced the livestock accordingly. That could have a major impact on global warming, and quite soon. Whereas carbon dioxide that stays in the atmosphere for so long. It’s not going to have such an immediate impact on it and that’s what we need is an immediate impact, because we’re right there, as they call the tipping point.
Hair Loss, Hair Care Tips, Home Remedies and Products!
A healthy lifestyle supplemented with proper diet is the magic key for healthy and beautiful hair. But our fast paced life generally doesn’t allow us to follow it. But these hair care tips along with some hair care products might just do the trick for you.
Hair Care Tips and Products
. Hair Spray: Chop one lemon (or an orange for dry hair). Place in a pot with two cups water. Boil until half of the initial amount remains. Cool, strain, and place in a spray bottle. Store in refrigerator. If it is too sticky, add more water. Add one ounce of alcohol as a preservative and thenthe spray can be stored for up to two weeks unrefrigerated.
. Hair Cocktail:
. For instant shine: Lightly beat two eggs mixed with some milk and run throuigh your hair. Leave on for five minutes, rinse and you will see a shine instantly.
. For Dandruff: Dissolve two aspirins in your dandruff shampoo and watch how it clears up. Use a good moisturizing conditioner afterward.
. For greasy hair: Use face powder. Put a little at the root of your hair before straying. If it is a serious problem, put the powder on heavily for 15 minutes wash completely, condition lightly, and style.
. Sweet shine: Honey applied in a small amount while washing the hair will give you a great shine.
Must Visit: 10 Skin Care Tips a women must know at http://www.weightloss-health.com/skin%20care%20treatment%20tips.htm
. For Dry Hair:
For dry hair, increase the intake of polyunsaturated oils such as sunflower oil, margarine and eat food rich in Vitamin B like pulses, brown rice, bananas etc
Tip: Avoid Salty foods.
. For Oily Hair:
Mix equal amounts of aloe vera gel and shampoo, plus a tablespoon of lemon juice. Diet for Oily Hair: Eat lots of green leafy vegetables, salads and fresh fruit.
Tip: Avoid fried and greasy foods. Also say no to red meat.
. Home remedy for Falling Hair:
Take 10-15 leaves of the large Ber fruit. Burn them in mustard oil, make a paste and apply on your hair for 1 hour and then wash it. This remedy surely works and prevents hair loss for almost everyone.
Tip: Never sleep in a tight braid or ponytail. Never brush wet hair too. It is always advisable to let your hair dry naturally than to use any heating equipment. These practices can cause hair breakage or loss of hair over time.
Must Visit: Quick Fix your dandruff and hair care tips in summer at http://www.weightloss-health.com/hair%20loss%20hair%20care.htm
