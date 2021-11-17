Celebrities
Drake impersonator earns $5K per booking, Real Drake says ‘Let him get his bag’
A Drake impersonator — who looks nothing like him — earns thousands of dollars for club bookings where he lip-syncs as the Canadian rapper.
The bootleg Drake, who goes by “Izzy“, sat down with No Jumper for an in-depth interview. Izzy claims he went to Miami where people told him he looked just like the rap star.
They encouraged Izzy to shave a heart in his head — and that’s when the money started rolling in.
“People DM me, like, ‘Do you want to come to my event? We can’t pay Drake because he’s too expensive,” said Izzy. He claims club owners cover his travel expenses and hotel bills.
“I’ve been doing my thing, you know. That’s all I’m gonna say.”
One promoter in Las Vegas booked Izzy to perform at a club there, but the promoter didn’t want to anger the real Drake. So he put in a call to his management, and got in touch with Drake himself.
Drake reportedly told the promoter, “Let the guy get his bag.”
Most rappers upon hearing that someone is impersonating them in clubs would threaten lawsuits. But drake is so rich, he can afford to be unbothered.
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
Over two years after David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to life in prison, their children have tried to move on with their lives.
Years after Jordan Turpin, 21, made her escape from her family home to call the police on her parents, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, the girl who bravely ran away at 17 to make the call is speaking out in an upcoming ABC 20/20 special with Diane Sawyer. Jordan was one of 13 kids that the couple shared, twelve of whom were being held captive in the family’s home in abusive conditions, including being malnourished and chained to their beds. While the children’s identities have been well-protected, a little bit more has been made known about them through their parents’ trial and the upcoming special. Find out more about the Turpin kids here.
Jennifer
The eldest Turpin child was Jennifer, 32, who was 29, when the family was discovered, and her parents were arrested. Despite being the oldest, Jennifer has mostly been quiet, but she will finally detail her experience during the 20/20 interview on Friday November 19. While not much is known about Jennifer, she does have one of the most emotionally resonant descriptions for what it was like for her and her siblings in her parents’ house: “The only word I know to call it is hell,” she said in a trailer for the special.
Jordan
Of all the children in the Turpin family, their daughter Jordan is the most well-known. Shortly after, news of the Turpin parents’ treatment came out, it was also revealed that Jordan had a secret YouTube channel, although it’s not clear if she still has an interest in the video-sharing site. While she was 17 when she bravely ran away and made the 9-1-1 call that tipped police off to the abuse that she and her siblings endured. Jennifer will detail her experience in the upcoming special. During the 9-1-1 call and the interview, she revealed that she was confused and unsure about different aspects of the world outside of what she knew in her parents’ house. “My whole body was shaking. I couldn’t really dial 9-1-1,” she said. “It was literally a now or never. If something happened to me, at least I died trying.”
Joshua
While very little is known about the other Turpin children, a few did have statements read during David and Louise’s trial under the pseudonym Jane Doe. One of their sons who was not anonymous was named Joshua, who revealed that he was studying computer engineering in college at the time of the trial, according to People. Despite going on to college, he also revealed that he’d never learned to ride a bike until recently, and he also admitted that he’d still had nightmares during the trial.
The Other Turpin Children
Despite the Turpin’s house of horrors being a major news story, many of the children’s identities were protected shortly after the story broke, and not much is known about them. Their names all reportedly begin with the letter “J” according to court documents, via The Sun. During the trial, one of the siblings known as Jane Doe No. 4 said that she was a college student and lived on her own. “I fought to become the person I am. I saw my dad change my mom. They almost changed me but I realized what was happening and I immediately did what I could to not become like them. I am a fighter. I am strong and I am shooting through life like a rocket,” she said.
Riverside County Deputy District Attorney Kevin Beecham told People in an interview that the children are still close, and many of the older siblings have begun to lead more normal lives with jobs and school, after their parents were exposed. “Some of them are living independently, living in their own apartment, and have jobs and are going to school. Some volunteer in the community. They go to church,” he said. “They still meet with each other, all 13 of them, so they’ll meet somewhere kind of discreet.”
Richard Williams: 5 Things To Know About Serena & Venus’ Father
Hail to the ‘King.’ Ahead of Will Smith’s portrayal of Richard Williams in the new biopic, learn all about Venus and Serena Williams’ father and the man who trained these tennis icons.
“A rare sighting,” Serena Williams captioned a Nov. 9 Instagram post of her daughter, Olympia, riding her bicycle while a man recorded her ride. “The one and only G.O.A.T still motivating. King Richard, but I call him daddy.” The man in question was Richard Williams, whose story was the subject of King Richard, the new biopic starring Will Smith. With the movie already generating Oscar buzz for Will, many might forget that the man he portrays is the real-life father of two of tennis’ greatest players (and arguably, the greatest of all time in Serena.) For those unfamiliar, here’s what you need to know about Richard Williams.
1. Richard Williams Hails From Louisiana.
Richard Dove Williams was born on Feb. 14, 1942, in Shreveport, Louisiana. “In Shreveport, my family and I lived in a three-room shack on East Seventy-Ninth Street, next to the railroad tracks. The house was so raggedy a strong wind could have blown it down,” Richard wrote in an excerpt of his book, Black and White: The Way I See It, published by the New York Daily News in 2014. Richard’s father left his mother, Julia, and her five children to survive on their own. “When my father never gave anything to me, I decided I was going to give my family everything I had,” he wrote. “The more I worked, the more I helped Mama and my sisters, and the prouder of myself I became.” After graduating from high school, he eventually found his way to California.
2. He’s Been Married Multiple Times.
While out in California, Richard met Betty Johnson. Betty had one child from a prior relationship, and after she and Richard married in 1965, they had five children together, per Page Six. They divorced in 1973. Seven years later, he married Oracene Prince. She and Richard had two biological daughters together – Venus and Serena – before divorcing in 2002. In 2010, Richard married Lakeisha Juanita Graham, a woman 37 years younger than he was. They welcomed a son, Dylan, in 2012 and divorced in 2017, per Heavy.
3. Richard Had No Background In Tennis
After Richard saw Virginia Ruzici receive a $30,000 check on television after she won a tennis tournament, he decided that his next two kids would play the sport, according to Sports Illustrated. “When we got started in tennis, it was to go out and make a lot of money. Believe me, we have made tons, and I’ll make even more.”
He bought books and tapes to learn everything about the sport, taught Oracene – a gifted athlete – how to play, and began to coach the three girls from his first marriage, according to a 2018 Serena profile in GQ. When Venus and Serena were 3 and 4, he started them playing at the public courts in Compton, California. Richard also drew up a 78-page training regime. As Venus and Serena developed, Richard moved the family to South Florida, where the daughters – Serena was 10, Venus was 11 – could train at Rick Macci’s tennis academy. Richard eventually pulled the girls out of the school and did all the coaching himself at home. It was a successful risk, with Venus and Serena exploding on the scene, racking up wins left and right.
“I don’t feel like I was really in a bubble, to be honest,” Serena told GQ. “I had friends. And you know, my dad wouldn’t let us be pro full-time until we finished high school.”
4. His Tennis Dreams Were Supported By His Wife
“My dad at one point was working, and then, he stopped,” Serena said in the Nov. 16 episode of Red Table Talk, per PEOPLE. “He’s like, ‘This is what we’re going to do. I’m not going to have a job. I’m gonna go with Venus and Serena and train them every day.’ Now that would be impossible for me if my husband [Alexis Ohanian] were to tell me that.” Serena credited her mother for supporting the family while Richard chased tennis
5. Richard Was Ahead Of His Time, According To Serena
“My dad was and still is way before his time,” Serena Williams told GQ’s Wesley Lowery for a profile on Will Smith. “You see, when someone is different—when they don’t act or look how a person assumed they would—the first reaction is often fear. They think, How do we break them? My dad anticipated that, but he would not allow himself or his family to be broken.” Serena also gave praise to Will Smith for the accuracy of his portrayal, telling Lowery that “there were moments she had to remind herself that it wasn’t actually her father on the screen.”
Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Plunging Dress With High Slit & Cozies Up To BF At ‘Tick, Tick…BOOM!’ Premiere
Vanessa Hudgens looked gorgeous and so in love when she stepped out on the red carpet with her boyfriend Cole Tucker for the New York City premiere of her new film ‘Tick, Tick…BOOM!’ on Monday night.
Vanessa Hudgens, 32, was one of the best dressed at the latest premiere for her new movie Tick, Tick…BOOM! on Nov. 15. The actress attended the New York City event, which took place at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, with her boyfriend Cole Tucker and wore a long black plunging dress with a high slit and open toe black heels. She also wore a necklace and earrings with the look and had her hair down and parted to the side.
Her beau looked handsome in his own outfit, which included a black button-down top under a black blazer and matching pants. He also wore black boots and sweetly held onto Vanessa while posing for photos on the red carpet of the premiere. They lovingly looked into each other’s eyes at some points and flashed smiles before going inside to enjoy the film.
The latest premiere of Vanessa’s new movie, which is about “a promising young theater composer who navigates love, friendship and the pressures of life” while in New York City, comes less than a week after she wowed in bikini photos she posed for during a vacation with Cole. She rocked a blue two-piece swimsuit with a matching wraparound skirt in the snapshots and white shoes as she hung out with Cole near palm trees and clear water and looked like she was having the time of her life.
She also showed off a white bikini top and long skirt during the fun and shared a kiss with the MLB player as he looked comfortable in a black T-shirt and tan pants. The lovebirds have been pretty open about their relationship on social media ever since confirming it and have been linked since Nov. 2020. The High School Musical star previously revealed that they actually met in a meditation group on Zoom and she noticed him right away.
“I think that I just saw him, and I was with my girlfriend and I was like, ‘Who is that?’” she told the Today Show. “And she’s like, I don’t know I haven’t seen him.’ And I was like, ‘Wait, but who is it?’”
