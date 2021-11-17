Eduardo Rodriguez bids farewell to Red Sox, excited to ‘work towards a World Series title’ with Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodriguez is ready for the next chapter of his baseball career, but he’ll certainly cherish his time in Boston.

The former Red Sox left-hander has signed with the Detroit Tigers on a reported five-year deal worth at least $77 million. But before joining his new team, Rodriguez bid farewell to the Red Sox in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Rodriguez wrote:

“After 7 year with the organization that give me the opportunity that change me and my family life after all the ups and downs I wanna say thank you @redsox for believe in me thank you for all the good memory’s together and especially that World Series ring😎😎to all my teammates that I have the opportunity to play in the same uniform thank you all and to the fans in Boston thank you so much for all the support all this years you always will have a part of my heart from me and my family thank you so much 👊👊👊 with all the love “THEGUALO”

Rodriguez spent the first six seasons of his career with the Red Sox, compiling a 64-39 record and 4.16 ERA in 159 games, including 153 starts, as he became a cornerstone of the Red Sox’ rotation after being traded by the Orioles for Andrew Miller in 2014. He was a major contributor to the Red Sox’ championship season in 2018 before enjoying a breakthrough season in 2019, when he went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and finished sixth in Cy Young voting.

After missing the 2020 season due to myocarditis, a side effect of COVID-19, Rodriguez returned in 2021 and made 31 starts. He was inconsistent but had some of the best starts of his career in the postseason as he helped the Red Sox come two wins short of the World Series.

Rodriguez became a free agent for the first time in his career after rejecting the Red Sox’ $18.4 million qualifying offer. In Detroit, the 28-year-old Rodriguez will become something of a veteran leader of a young staff that includes 24-year-olds Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal and 23-year-old Matt Manning.

The Tigers made the Rodriguez signing official on Tuesday and the left-hander expressed great excitement in joining his new team.

“I am excited to be a Tiger and appreciate the commitment being made to building a winning team in Detroit,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “After some great years in Boston with amazing fans and teammates, I am blessed to be coming into a new situation where the fans in Detroit are some of the best in baseball. In speaking with (general manager) Al (Avila) and AJ (Hinch, manager), I knew this is a place that would be a good fit for me and my family. I can’t wait to join my new teammates and work towards a World Series title.”