Eduardo Rodriguez bids farewell to Red Sox, excited to ‘work towards a World Series title’ with Detroit Tigers
Eduardo Rodriguez is ready for the next chapter of his baseball career, but he’ll certainly cherish his time in Boston.
The former Red Sox left-hander has signed with the Detroit Tigers on a reported five-year deal worth at least $77 million. But before joining his new team, Rodriguez bid farewell to the Red Sox in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Rodriguez wrote:
“After 7 year with the organization that give me the opportunity that change me and my family life after all the ups and downs I wanna say thank you @redsox for believe in me thank you for all the good memory’s together and especially that World Series ring😎😎to all my teammates that I have the opportunity to play in the same uniform thank you all and to the fans in Boston thank you so much for all the support all this years you always will have a part of my heart from me and my family thank you so much 👊👊👊 with all the love “THEGUALO”
Rodriguez spent the first six seasons of his career with the Red Sox, compiling a 64-39 record and 4.16 ERA in 159 games, including 153 starts, as he became a cornerstone of the Red Sox’ rotation after being traded by the Orioles for Andrew Miller in 2014. He was a major contributor to the Red Sox’ championship season in 2018 before enjoying a breakthrough season in 2019, when he went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and finished sixth in Cy Young voting.
After missing the 2020 season due to myocarditis, a side effect of COVID-19, Rodriguez returned in 2021 and made 31 starts. He was inconsistent but had some of the best starts of his career in the postseason as he helped the Red Sox come two wins short of the World Series.
Rodriguez became a free agent for the first time in his career after rejecting the Red Sox’ $18.4 million qualifying offer. In Detroit, the 28-year-old Rodriguez will become something of a veteran leader of a young staff that includes 24-year-olds Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal and 23-year-old Matt Manning.
The Tigers made the Rodriguez signing official on Tuesday and the left-hander expressed great excitement in joining his new team.
“I am excited to be a Tiger and appreciate the commitment being made to building a winning team in Detroit,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “After some great years in Boston with amazing fans and teammates, I am blessed to be coming into a new situation where the fans in Detroit are some of the best in baseball. In speaking with (general manager) Al (Avila) and AJ (Hinch, manager), I knew this is a place that would be a good fit for me and my family. I can’t wait to join my new teammates and work towards a World Series title.”
Patriots OT Trent Brown contemplated retirement after near fatal IV mishap in 2020
FOXBORO — For Patriots right tackle Trent Brown, returning to action last Sunday against the Browns couldn’t have been timed any better.
A year ago, while playing for the Raiders, Brown missed a kickoff in Cleveland due to a mishandled pregame IV that allowed air directly into his bloodstream. He passed out. According to Brown, he almost entered into cardiac arrest and died.
In the days that followed, as the 6-foot-9, 380-pounder recovered in a local hospital, Brown began to think about his future. For a moment, football didn’t fit.
“I definitely thought about my kids. I even thought about retirement,” Brown said Tuesday. “It was that scary. I was about to be done with it.”
Eventually, though, Brown returned to Las Vegas and missed six weeks as he recovered from the IV incident and complications from a previous COVID-19 infection. He played every offensive snap over Weeks 14-16, before sitting out the team’s season finale. Two months later, the Raiders traded him to New England in a needed salary dump.
Brown was elated to return to the Patriots, with whom he’d won a Super Bowl in 2018. He would fill an obvious hole at right tackle, and perhaps finish his career with the franchise he said made him feel at home. Except, Brown still didn’t feel quite like himself.
“To actually fully recover (from the IV incident), it probably took about eight months to feel normal again,” Brown said. “To actually start making steps as far as improvement to feel like myself again on the field.”
Unfortunately, after a successful training camp, bad luck struck again. This time, Brown hurt his calf in the season opener and was sidelined for two more games, before a setback hit in Week 4 and shelved him for a full two months. Finally, the Pats’ hulking right tackle returned against Cleveland.
No surprise, the offense mustered its best, most physical rushing performance of the season. The Patriots averaged 6.4 yards per carry running behind Brown and the right side of their O-line. But Brown still sees room for improvement.
“I’m definitely not satisfied. It was a decent first outing. But I can do better,” he said.
Brown revealed the coaching staff planned to rotate him with second-year lineman Mike Onwenu, who played a couple series in scheduled relief. The idea was to monitor his calf, but ultimately let Brown be the mauling, punishing blocker he is against the team he was supposed to play one year ago.
“To come back and play against the Browns,” he began, “I thought it was pretty cool.”
Pfizer asks feds to OK promising anti-COVID-19 pill
WASHINGTON — Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19, setting the stage for a likely launch this winter of a promising treatment that can be taken at home.
The company’s filing comes as new infections are rising once again in the United States, driven mainly by hot spots in states where colder weather is driving more Americans indoors.
Pfizer’s pill has been shown to significantly cut the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among people with coronavirus infections. The Food and Drug Administration is already reviewing a competing pill from Merck and several smaller drugmakers are also expected to seek authorization for their own antiviral pills in the coming months.
“We are moving as quickly as possible in our effort to get this potential treatment into the hands of patients, and we look forward to working with the U.S. FDA on its review of our application,” said Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla, in a statement.
Specifically, Pfizer wants the drug available for adults who have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections and are at risk of becoming seriously ill. That’s similar to how other drugs are currently used to treat the disease. But all FDA-authorized COVID-19 treatments require an IV or injection given by a health professional at a hospital or clinic.
The FDA is holding a public meeting on the Merck pill later this month to get the opinion of outside experts before making its decision. The agency isn’t required to convene such meetings and it’s not yet known whether Pfizer’s drug will undergo a similar public review.
Some experts predict COVID-19 treatments eventually will be combined to better protect against the worst effects of the virus.
Pfizer reported earlier this month that its pill cut hospitalizations and deaths by 89% among high-risk adults who had early symptoms of COVID-19. The company studied its pill in people who were unvaccinated and faced the worst risks from the virus due to age or health problems, such as obesity. If authorized, the FDA will have to weigh making the pill available for vaccinated people dealing with breakthrough infections, since they weren’t part of the initial tests.
For best results, patients need to start taking the pills within three days of symptoms, underscoring the need for speedy testing and diagnosis. That could be a challenge if another COVID-19 surge leads to testing delays and shortages seen last winter.
Pfizer’s drug is part of a decades-old family of antiviral drugs known as protease inhibitors, which revolutionized the treatment of HIV and hepatitis C. The drugs block a key enzyme which viruses need to multiply in the human body. That’s different than the Merck pill, which causes tiny mutations in the coronavirus until the point that it can’t reproduce itself.
James Peterson, former Science Museum of Minnesota president, dies at 78
James Peterson, the former Science Museum of Minnesota president who oversaw the institution’s move into its current home atop the Mississippi River bluffs in downtown St. Paul, died last month at age 78.
Peterson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer more than three years ago, according to a news release from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., where Peterson also served as president between 2003 and 2008.
Peterson’s love of science shaped his career, which took him from teaching the subject in a high school classroom to the vice president’s office at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia, before finally bringing him to the Science Museum in St. Paul.
His two-decade tenure at the museum was marked by membership growth and record-breaking attendance, but his most lasting achievement is the $100 million facility overlooking the river, which opened in 1999 after several years of fundraising and planning.
“Jim was a talented leader who was well-known for his passion for science and his warm smile,” a post on the museum’s Facebook page said. “His work helped shape our history, and his legacy is profound.”
Peterson was born in Illinois in 1942, but his family moved to Red Wing, Minn., before settling in Superior, Wis., where Peterson graduated high school, according to an obituary that appeared in the Pioneer Press.
He received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Gustavus in 1964 — the same year he married his wife, the Rev. Susan Peterson, who also attended Gustavus. After spending four years teaching high school science, James Peterson earned a doctorate in entomology from the University of Nebraska in 1972.
After stints as an ecologist at the National Commission on Water Quality and vice president of the Academy of Natural sciences, Peterson took the helm of the Science Museum in 1984.
At that time, the museum’s cramped two-building quarters on Wabasha Street — which are now occupied by the Church of Scientology, the History Theatre and the Upper Mississippi Academy charter school — hosted just 664,000 visitors a year, and its budget totaled $7 million, according to a 2003 report by the Pioneer Press.
Peterson steered the Science Museum through troubled financial waters early in his tenure, as the institution saw its funding slashed by public officials. But the new facility he championed on Kellogg Boulevard helped turn the museum’s fortunes around.
By the time he left the Science Museum in 2003 to take the top job at Gustavus, he had grown the museum’s budget to $30 million and doubled its annual foot traffic to 1.2 million visitors.
Peterson is survived by his wife and two children, Hans and Erika.
