Ethics commission deems complaint against Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters “non-frivolous”
An ethics complaint about Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters can move forward, the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission ruled Tuesday.
Mesa County activist and politics blogger Anne Landman filed the grievance about Peters, alleging that the Republican clerk violated the state constitution by soliciting and accepting gifts over the $50 annual limit, including from Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow and 2020 election conspiracy theorist.
The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission did not publicly discuss the complaint, only identified as 21-18, except to vote unanimously, 4-0, in in favor of declaring it non-frivolous. Landman confirmed that ID number is tied to her filing. Another hearing date has not yet been scheduled.
The actions of Peter and others in her office, including Deputy Director Belinda Knisley — who is on leave and facing criminal charges in another case — are under investigation by state and federal authorities in connection to a potential election security breach. A lawsuit from the secretary of state’s office in August resulted in a judge barring Peters and Knisley from overseeing the Nov. 2 election in Mesa County, but the case is ongoing after counterclaims that Peters and her team filed. The secretary of state’s office filed a second lawsuit against Peters this month related to alleged campaign finance and contribution violations.
Kelly: Dolphins still searching for answers for run game struggles | Commentary
There are only three teams in the NFL that attempt more passes per game than the Miami Dolphins.
Two of those teams, feature elite quarterbacks — Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, a future first ballot Hall of Famer, and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, the top passer of this generation — as the centerpiece of their offense.
The other — the New York Jets (2-7), who host the Dolphins this Sunday — have become a pass-heavy team because of how much they’ve been trailing in most of their seven losses.
Despite Miami’s seven losses, the Dolphins (3-7) don’t have a similar excuse.
The reason Miami has become such a pass-heavy offense is because of the struggles the Dolphins have had running the ball most of the season. It’s even taken a turn for the worse in the past month, a problem that is beginning to hold back the entire offense.
The Dolphins, who average 73.6 rushing yards per game and 3.4 yards per carry, own the NFL’s worst rushing offense. Miami is 38.5 yards shy of the league average of 112 rushing yards per game, and nearly a full yard (.84) short of the NFL average of 4.28 per carry.
And that’s just to get the unit to a respectable level, which is a label the Dolphins rushing attack has flirted with but failed to achieve the previous two seasons during Brian Flores’ reign as head coach.
“We can’t live with our offense being generated just from the passing game. It’s not good for protection purposes because a team knows it’s just a pass coming because that’s what’s been working,” said co-offensive coordinator George Godsey, the Dolphins’ primary offensive play-caller. “For our offense to be more balanced, for it to develop some efficiency, we’re going to have to develop some efficiency in the run game.”
It’s not for lack of trying because in recent weeks Miami has remained committed to running the ball. Miami attempted 29 carries in a loss to the Falcons, and 23 runs in a loss to the Bills. The Dolphins ran the ball 25 times in their victory over the Texans, and in Thursday night’s win over the Ravens the Dolphins attempted 22 carries.
But the Dolphins averaged only 3.0 yards per carry in those four contests.
So what’s the issue?
Is it the struggles Miami’s offensive line has been having all season?
Or is it the caliber of tailbacks leading the charge?
My vote is it’s all of the above.
Godsey said the unit’s recent struggles in the run game are due to the constant changes at center — Michael Deiter and Greg Mancz are both on injured reserve, which has led to Austin Reiter starting.
“It’s a group effort and it starts with everyone. Starts up front and starts with us seeing things [properly],” said co-offensive coordinator Eric Studesville. “We’re continually working on it, making sure guys are looking at things, talking about things and seeing it on the same page because that’s what we have to find. We have to find more yardage in the run game and we’re putting that on everybody.”
It also needs to be on general manager Chris Grier, whose mismanagement of the team’s resources has handcuffed the offense.
Over the past two drafts the Dolphins had a chance to select any tailback they wanted by using the last of the team’s multiple first-round picks to address that position.
Clyde Edwards Hilaire (32), D’Andre Swift (35), Jonathan Taylor (41), Cam Akers (52) and J.K. Dobbins (55) were all available in 2020, but instead the Dolphins selected cornerback Noah Igbinoghene 30th overall, and he has played sparingly the past two seasons.
This year the Dolphins could have taken Najee Harris with the 18th pick, but instead Miami used that pick on pass rusher Jaelan Phillips, who has contributed 26 tackles and 2.5 sacks this season.
While the thought process behind selecting a pass rusher over a tailback was valid in theory, Harris, who has rushed for 646 yards on 176 carries, caught 317 yards worth of passes and scored six touchdowns for the Steelers, is a contender for NFL rookie of the year.
While I’m a staunch believer that Harris’ skill set and style would make him the perfect complement for the run-pass-option offense the Dolphins use regularly, there’s a chance the tailback could have struggled behind this offensive line.
But then again, Pittsburgh’s offensive line was rebuilt this past offseason, and that unit remains one of the weak links for the Steelers, so who knows if he would have been a catalyst for Miami’s rushing attack.
But it wasn’t just the selection of Phillips over Harris that was problematic. The Dolphins’ decisions-makers showed an unwillingness to address the position until the seventh-round this past draft, continuing a theme of devaluing the position. Miami even drafted a fifth tight end (Hunter Long) in the third round instead of taking a tailback like Michael Carter, the Jets’ leading rusher and receiver, to supplement the backfield.
It doesn’t help that every veteran who was developed by the Dolphins, signed, or traded for — Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage, Jordan Howard and Matt Breida — has failed in Miami, but went on to have some success elsewhere since. Howard, a colossal failure in Miami, now leads the Eagles rushing attack, which ranks No. 3 in the NFL.
Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed each had respectable seasons last year when Howard was waived, but both scatbacks, who are a little undersized considering they are both in the 5-foot-11 range and weigh less than 200 pounds, have struggled this year.
The Dolphins were so committed to Gaskin (3.4 yards per carry) and Ahmed’s development (2.7 yards per carry) that Malcolm Brown, a seven-year veteran who signed for the NFL minimum, and Gerrid Doaks, a former University of Cincinnati standout Miami used a seventh-round pick to select, were the only tailbacks added this offseason.
If the Dolphins had a respectable rushing attack this wouldn’t seem like such a glaring error, and maybe the offense wouldn’t be so one dimensional.
“We’re expecting that to improve here in the last half of the season,” Godsey said with a defiant tone.
Better late than never.
Biden touts infrastructure bill at snowy, rusty bridge in NH
By COLLEEN LONG, HOLLY RAMER and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — Fighting sagging poll ratings, President Joe Biden set out Tuesday on a national tour to persuade everyday Americans of the benefits of his big, just-signed infrastructure plan. First stop: a snowy, rusty bridge in New Hampshire, a state that gave him no love in last year’s presidential primaries.
Biden left the state in February of 2020 before polls had even closed on his fifth-place primary finish. But he returned as president, eager to talk up the billions in investments in upgrading America’s roads, bridges and transit systems that he signed into law Monday.
Walking across the rural New Hampshire bridge that’s been tagged a priority for repairs since 2014, Biden framed the infrastructure law in direct and human terms. He said it would have a meaningful impact here, from efficient everyday transportation to keeping emergency routes open.
“This isn’t esoteric, this isn’t some gigantic bill — it is, but it’s about what happens to ordinary people,” he said. “Conversations around those kitchen tables that are both profound as they are ordinary: How do I cross the bridge in a snowstorm?”
Biden is down in the polls but hopes to use the successful new law to shift the political winds in his direction and provide fresh momentum for his broader $1.85 trillion social spending package now before Congress.
The president held a splashy bipartisan bill-signing ceremony Monday for hundreds on the White House South Lawn, where lawmakers and union workers cheered and clapped.
“America is moving again, and your life is going to change for the better,” Biden promised Americans.
The president and members of his Cabinet are moving, too — spreading out around the country to showcase the package. Biden himself has stops Tuesday in Woodstock, New Hampshire, and Wednesday in Detroit to promote the new law as a source of jobs and repairs for aging roads, bridges, pipes and ports while also helping to ease inflation and supply chain woes.
“As he goes around the country, he’s really going to dig into how these issues will impact people’s everyday lives, what they talk about at their kitchen tables,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Also this week, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will take a tour through the South, hitting Louisiana and Texas, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will visit Massachusetts, California and the state she represented in Congress, New Mexico, and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Ohio, among top administration officials on the road.
The president, whose poll numbers have continued to drop even after passage of the bill, is pleading for patience from Americans exhausted by the pandemic and concerned about rising inflation. The White House says the infrastructure funding could begin going out within months, and they say it will have a measurable impact on Americans’ lives by helping create new, good-paying jobs.
During his new Hampshire stop Tuesday, Biden said there were 215 bridges deemed “structurally unsafe” and 700 miles of highway in the state listed in poor condition, which he said costs residents heavily each year in gas and repairs.
In addition to speeding repairs to roads and bridges, Biden touted the law’s investments in upgrading public transit and trains, replacing lead pipes and expanding access to broadband internet. The law, he said, is estimated to create an extra 2 million jobs a year, and he insisted it also would improve supply chain bottlenecks that have contributed to rising prices for consumers by providing funding for America’s ports, airports and freight rail.
Biden defeated Donald Trump by 7 percentage points in New Hampshire in the 2020 election, but his popularity has sagged in the state. In a University of New Hampshire Survey Center Granite State Poll last month, his overall favorable rating was 34%, with 53% having an unfavorable view.
On Tuesday, the president visited a bridge that carries state Route 175 over the Pemigewasset River. Built in 1939, the bridge has been on the state’s “red list” since 2014 because of its poor condition. Another bridge over the river was added in 2018.
“This may not seem like a big bridge, but it saves lives and solves problems,” Biden said.
New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who planned to greet Biden at the airport, sent a letter to the president Tuesday asking him to work with Congress to earmark even more infrastructure funding for the state. He also urged Biden to address supply chain issues, workforce shortages and the rising cost of construction materials.
“Ensuring that roads get built, bridges get repaired, and drinking water gets improved will be even more challenging given the economic challenges Washington seems oblivious to,” Sununu said.
Under the funding formula in the bill, New Hampshire will receive $1.1 billion for federal-aid highways and $225 million for bridges, the White House said.
The infrastructure bill overall contains $110 billion to repair aging highways, bridges and roads. According to the White House, 173,000 total miles or nearly 280,000 kilometers of U.S. highways and major roads and 45,000 bridges are in poor condition. The law has almost $40 billion for bridges, the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the national highway system, according to the Biden administration.
Many of the particulars of how the money is spent will be up to state governments. Biden has named former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu as the liaison between the White House and the states to help ensure things run smoothly and to prevent waste and fraud.
___
Ramer reported from Concord, N.H.
Friednash: How to win or lose the most competitive congressional district in America
Colorado’s new congressional district is top of mind for politicos around the country and for good reason — it could be the most competitive race in the country as the Centennial State looks to add an 8th member of Congress.
The Colorado Supreme Court unanimously approved the map created by the independent redistricting commission, and it largely protects Colorado’s incumbents: four Democrats and three Republicans. It also created one of the most competitive new congressional seats in the country in a state where Joe Biden won by 13 points in 2020.
The Cook Political Report, an independent newsletter that analyzes every race across the country, rates the new 8th CD as a “Republican Toss Up.” Given the Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives, this ultra-competitive seat could decide which party controls the House in 2022.
Democrats have been upset that the map didn’t depict Colorado’s move to the left over the last few election cycles. In other words, they wanted a safe blue seat to occupy Colorado’s newest congressional district. But they have no one to blame but themselves, having supported Amendment Y, the successful legislatively referred 2018 ballot issue that gave away their power to draw congressional maps to the newly created independent commission, whose membership consists of four Democrats, four Republicans and four unaffiliated voters.
Democrats would clearly have gerrymandered the maps to achieve at least a 6-2 advantage. Instead, they face the prospect of having four congressional Democrats and four Republicans serve in Congress next cycle in an increasingly blue state.
The key to winning this seat will be for the two major political parties to get out of their own way so that they can nominate a moderate candidate. If either party goes too far to the left or too far to the right, they will likely lose this race.
The 8th CD with a population of approximately 721,714, runs alongside the I-25 corridor north of Denver and primarily consists of the urban and suburban portions of Adams and Weld Counties. Notably, 456,478 Adams County residents – 87.85% of the county’s population – are represented in the new district as are Commerce City, Thornton, Northglenn, Brighton, Johnstown, and Greeley.
The combination of Adams and Weld Counties translates to a district that has a mere 2.8% Democrat advantage (28.2% Democrat v. 25.4% Republican) among active registered voters in the district. Forty-four percent of the district voters are unaffiliated.
However, data from the redistricting commission shows an even smaller advantage. Election results from eight statewide elections between 2016 and 2020 show Democrats only enjoy a 1.3% advantage over Republicans in the new district.
Making matters worse for Democrats, off-year election cycles strongly benefit the party that doesn’t hold the office of the president. President Biden’s current favorability ratings and the rise of inflation, are exacerbating this national historical problem. And, given the results of the most recent elections in Virginia and New Jersey, Republicans are highly energized.
The 8th CD is the most heavily Hispanic (38.5%) among all of Colorado’s congressional districts. By 2030, the Colorado State Demographer anticipates Adams County’s Hispanic community will grow by 30% whereas Weld County’s Hispanic population will increase by 50%.
Four high-profile candidates have formally entered the race illustrating a level of diversity and breadth of politicians that is missing in most congressional races.
State Rep. Yadira Caraveo is an Adams County Democrat that is in her second term in the state House. Caraveo, a pediatrician, is considered a progressive member of her caucus and has sponsored legislation ranging from rewriting Colorado’s oil and gas regulations to regulating marijuana concentrate products.
Democrat Chaz Tedesco, was the second Hispanic to announce his candidacy. Tedesco, a Navy veteran, and Adams County Commissioner is expected to garner significant support from labor and blue-collar workers. Tedesco has the support of Nuestro PAC, a super PAC launched by political consultant Chuck Rocha, who ran Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Latino outreach strategy in the 2020 Democratic primaries.
Both candidates may struggle to shed the Bernie Sanders factor. Tedesco is perceived as more moderate than Caraveo, but having the support of the Sanders apparatus is a cause for concern. Meanwhile, the challenge for Caraveo is to overcome some of the major industry groups she has agitated and move to the middle. One of her Republican opponents has called her a “hard-core socialist” and another has said she has more in common with Bernie Sanders than the people of Adams and Weld counties. The Sanders agenda is a dog that won’t hunt in the 8th.
The most significant name in the Republican primary so far is state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer, a five-term Weld County commissioner who is now serving her first term in the Colorado State Senate. Kirkmeyer, a conservative, has read the Colorado political tea leaves, and astutely said earlier this week said that the 2020 election was legitimate.
Conservative Lori Saine, a controversial former legislator and current Weld County Commissioner has also entered the race. She was arrested once for forgetting a loaded handgun in her carry-on luggage at DIA and once said on the floor of the Colorado House that white people were lynched in equal numbers to Black Americans during the period of Reconstruction, claiming they were persecuted for being Republican. Unless Republicans are insane and want to run a Boebert-type firebrand candidate in a moderate seat, Saine’s chances are very slim.
However, the field is not settled yet.
State Senator John Cooke (R-District 13), is reportedly exploring a run. Cooke is the assistant minority leader of the Colorado Senate Republicans’ caucus and the former Weld County sheriff. Cooke is politically savvy and has a strong record on business and law enforcement-related issues. He would be a formidable candidate if he decides to enter the race.
If choosing a moderate candidate is the winning general election criteria, state Sen. Kevin Priola is perhaps the one potential candidate that Democrats should fear the most.
Priola, a small business owner, is widely viewed as the most moderate member of the Colorado General Assembly. Priola won election to his second term in 2020 in a district that favors Democrats. He has voted with Democrats on bipartisan legislation such as the clean energy transition and did not vocally support former President Donald Trump before the 2020 election. Should he run, however, Priola will likely face difficult opposition from conservatives in his party primary.
Will Republicans force their candidates to pledge allegiance to Donald Trump and the Big Lie political litmus test? Or, will they let them speak to general election voters about issues that matter?
Can Democrats nominate moderate, business-friendly candidates who don’t espouse politically inane ideas like defunding the police? Suffice it to say, there is no room for an AOC-like candidate in this district.
The answer to these questions will likely determine the outcome of the CD8 race.
One thing is for sure: neither party can afford to win the primary battle and lose the election war.
Doug Friednash is a Denver native, a partner with the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber and Schreck, and the former chief of staff for Gov. John Hickenlooper.
