Connect with us

Celebrities

Exclusive: Ah-Ha! Eric Faces Off Against His Archnemesis Played By Jadakiss On Tonight’s New Episode Of “QUEENS!”

Published

1 min ago

on

Exclusive: Ah-Ha! Eric Faces Off Against His Archnemesis Played By Jadakiss On Tonight’s New Episode Of “QUEENS!”
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Jadakiss is about to do Eric like he did Dipset…

Source: Daniel Delgado / abc

The rapper count on “Queens” just increased by one mighty member of D-Block! Jadakiss plays Eric’s archnemesis on tonight’s episode and we’ve got an exclusive first look for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Eric is eager to bond with his and Naomi’s daughter JoJo but a meetup with a former foe (Jadakiss) doesn’t go as he’d hoped. Check out the clip below:

We love it. Jadakiss out here bullying rap managers on prime-time TV!!!

Here’s a synopsis of the full episode:

As Brianna deals with a painful reminder of Jeff’s infidelity, the group hopes a performance at the American Music Awards will solidify their comeback. Meanwhile, after completing treatment at a rehab facility for her addiction issues, Lauren struggles to identify with her alter ego, Lil Muffin.

We’re glad ol’ girl is getting the help she needs. We’re really feeling for Brianna too.

How excited are you to see Jada in action too? We need to get the full backstory on that beef!

This show is great in how they incorporate real heroes of the culture all the time. We can’t wait to see who will be on “Queens” next.

Tune in for a new episode of “Queens,” TUESDAY, NOV. 16 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news [give_form id="136891"]
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Sunny Hostin Shuts Down Jedediah Bila Over COVID Vaccine Views: We Shouldn’t Allow ‘Misinformation’

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin
google news

‘The View’ welcomed their former co-host back to discuss her new book ‘Dear Hartley,’ but they started arguing when Jedidiah tried to explain why she wasn’t vaccinated.

It’s no secret that the four main co-hosts of The View are strongly in favor of the COVID-19 vaccine, but hosts Joy Behar, 79, and Sunny Hostin, 53, got into with former co-host Jedediah Bila, 42, explained her reasoning for not getting vaccinated during an appearance on Tuesday November 16. Jedediah had joined the ladies via video call to discuss her new book Dear Hartley: Thoughts On Character, Kindness, And Building A Brighter World, when Joy mentioned the elephant in the room.

Joy mentioned that the former co-host wasn’t able to sit at the table with them, because she’s not vaccinated and ABC has a policy, which requires guests to be vaccinated to join the show. Jedediah, who had COVID in April 2020, claimed that the vaccine “poses a greater risk than a benefit,” according to her doctor. “I have a medical exemption to the vaccine that’s been written by my infectious disease, vaccinated specialist in New York City that’s been co-signed by three other doctors. I’m not a candidate for this vaccine,” she said. “I also have sky-high, multi-tiered, multi-faceted natural immunity.”

Sunny mentioned her friendship with Jedediah, when discussing her vaccine stance. (Shutterstock)

After claiming that doctors have signed off on her natural immunity, the former Fox & Friends Weekend co-host mentioned that she’s not an anti-vaxxer, but encouraged people to make decisions on their own. “My point about all of this is I am not anti-vax,” she said. “I want every one of you to sit with your family members to sit with your trusted doctors and say, ‘What is the best decision for me?’”

While she said that she’s not an anti-vaxxer, Jedediah did speak out against vaccine mandates.  “This is a vaccine that was created to prevent severity of disease and to prevent hospitalizations,” she said. “The vaccine does not prevent you from getting COVID and does not prevent you from transmitting COVID.” After she said that, Joy seemed completely shocked and quipped about her longtime job, where she was a contribute of Fox News from 2013 to 2016, and then again from 2018 to May 2021, when she left the outlet. “Oh my goodness. No, that’s not so. You’ve been at Fox TV too long,” Joy responded.

Sunny Hostin jumped in to call out Jedediah for her stance, as the two talked over each other. Jedediah claimed to oppose mandates “on the grounds of science,” and Sunny fired back with statistics about how over 762,000 people had died of COVID, including her husband Emmanuel Hostin’s parents. “I just don’t understand why you would choose to prioritize your personal freedom over health and safety of others,” she said, noting that the two are longtime friends. “We’ve had the United States surgeon general debunk everything that you’ve just said, and I just don’t think we should allow this kind of misinformation on our air. I’m really sorry, my friend.”

1637093541 65 Sunny Hostin Shuts Down Jedediah Bila Over COVID Vaccine Views
The ladies of ‘The View’ welcomed back their former co-host Jedediah Bila on Tuesday. (ABC)

Jedediah tried to respond over Sunny and mentioned that she was “prioritizing my health,” but it was difficult to hear. Whoopi Goldberg diffused the situation by mentioning a commercial was coming up. “This should sound very familiar to you. We got to go to break,” the comedian said. As Whoopi mentioned that members of the studio audience would get a copy of the former co-host’s book, Jedediah got one last mention in: “Follow the science, people.”

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Unclockable Trans: Brian Michael Smith named to PEOPLE’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ list

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Unclockable Trans: Brian Michael Smith named to PEOPLE’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ list
google news

FOX via Getty Images

un•clock•a•ble (uhn-klok-uh-buhl) adjective
1. A complimentary word used to describe a MtF (female-to-male) trans whose masculine appearance is convincing.
 
Actor Brian Michael Smith was named to PEOPLE magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ list, according to Eurweb.com.

PEOPLE magazine named actor Paul Rudd as this year’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’. But critics complained that the top honor should have gone to a Black man.

As a consolation prize, PEOPLE also published the 25 “Sexiest Men You Can Watch on TV Now” list and Smith, who played Paul Strickland on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” made the cut.

Smith, who was born a biological female, was ecstatic to be so honored.

“I’ve been called many things, this is a first,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “Incredibly honored to be included in this list with so many actors I admire.”

Check out more pics of Smith below.
 

Posted in Unclockable

Tags: Brian Michael Smith, People Sexiest Man Alive, transgender actors, transgender news, Unclockable Trans

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Celebrities

The Takeover Is Over: Howard U Reaches Agreements With Student Protesters Officially Ending Blackburn Sit-Ins

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

The Takeover Is Over: Howard U Reaches Agreements With Student Protesters Officially Ending Blackburn Sit-Ins
google news

Welp, it appears that the #BlackburnTakeover at Howard University has finally come to an end. For 34 days, students at Howard led sit-ins at the university’s Armour J. Blackburn University Center in protest of the deplorable living conditions students say they have been subjected to at the well-known HBCU.

But Howard U President Wayne Frederick announced Monday that all that has come to an end as protesters and school administrators have come to an understanding and are ready to move forward.

“Howard University is pleased to announce that we have come to an agreement with the students who occupied Blackburn,” Frederick said in a statement. “This is a welcome step forward as we continue to bring together our Howard community. About one month ago, student protesters initiated their occupation of Blackburn. Today, they have agreed to leave Blackburn, and I also expect non-student protesters to depart the surrounding area – and to end their occupation of the campus.”

Among other grievances, students claimed they were subjected to rodents, roaches, and mold in their dorms and even in the spaces where they eat, but despite all that, Frederick included in his statement that the “health and well-being of our students is the most important part of my job as president,” and that “even one issue in one of our dormitories is too many, and we will continue to remain vigilant in our pledge to maintain safe and high-end housing.”

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Frederick didn’t go into any detail as to what improvements will be made at the university in order to address the concerns and improve the living conditions of students, but he did say he looks forward to “sharing details soon on our ideas that will address concerns and build a culture where all are heard.” This, of course, is a departure from his earlier response to the protests in which he insisted that dorms at Howard were not any worse now than they have been in the past—which obviously wasn’t the flex he thought it was.

Still, Federick went on to say in his statement that “Our Howard Forward strategic plan, which was launched in 2019, will continue to guide our path and build upon our success as we transform the academy, research enterprise and financial strength of the University to be best in class.”

Frederick also mentioned the university’s “strategy to grow and invest in our beloved Hilltop,” the student-led newspaper that staff writers claimed earlier was being censored by administrators as they were covering the protests.

Hopefully, Frederick and other administrators at Howard will make good on their commitment to their students’ wellbeing. Black students at one of the nation’s most well-known HBCUs shouldn’t have to fight to be educated in a well-kept learning environment.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Trending