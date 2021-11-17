How to
Exercises and Workouts – What To Look For When Choosing A Stationary Exercise Machine
When it comes to choosing a cross-trainer or stationary exercise machine, there are a few things you will need to be on the lookout for if you are going to purchase one you will enjoy using for some time.
Many people think choosing a stationary exercise machine is easy and you need to find one at your price point, but there are many other factors to consider. Let us go over what some of these are so you can shop wisely…
1. Ergonomics. First, consider ergonomics. Does the machine feel good? Unfortunately, this is only something you will know by getting out and trying the device so shop in person. If you can’t, be sure to read plenty of user reviews. However, do keep in mind everyone’s body is different so what feels right to you does not necessarily feel the same for the next person.
2. Heart Rate Monitor. If you like to monitor your heart rate, you will need to see if it has wireless heart rate monitoring. It will make your life a lot easier and allow you to keep tabs on each workout you do. You will find this to be an ideal way to gauge your progress and ensure you are moving forward so don’t overlook it.
At times, it can be a better predictor of your results than the calorie burn the machine reads out to you.
3. Quick Controls. Having quick controls is essential for maximum results. These are small controls located on the handlebars and essentially allows you to easily change the resistance and/or incline with just the push of a button.
Not having to move your hands away from the handlebars will make your workout feel smooth and can come in helpful when you are doing interval style training.
4. Media Rack. Check to see if the machine has a media rack as well. A media rack will ensure you can place your phone or tablet on it if you choose to watch TV or do some reading as your train.
If the machine has a built-in fitness app that runs streaming workout sessions, you may not need it, but you should factor it in nevertheless.
5. Warranty. Finally, also think about the warranty. What is the warranty length on the machine? You will find this can impact the price point. If you pay $1500 for a machine with a one year warranty but pay $2000 for a machine with a three-year warranty, often the $2000 machine is a safer bet. Should you need repair work within those two years after the initial year is up, it could cost you a minimum of $500.
Keep these points in mind when shopping for a stationary exercise machine. It is important to take your time and choose a machine you can see yourself using for several years.
How to
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Emotional Freedom Techniques commonly known as EFT reduces or eliminates many emotional and physical problems, often in minutes. It has a success rate of over 80%, depending on the issue.
How does it work?
Our body’s energy system interacts with our thoughts, emotions and physical body. Since thoughts and emotions are energy they affect our body’s energy system. Thus, when our body’s energy system is out of balance it influences our overall health.
EFT rebalances this energy system by using a series of “tappings” with the fingertips on strategic points on the face and body, focusing on a specific problem and saying statements about that issue. Consequently, by restoring the balance in the energy system, the emotional and/or physical problem is reduced or eliminated.
What could you expect to release with EFT?
The list goes on and on, but I’ll name a few here:
Reduce, Release or Eliminate…
- Addictive Cravings (food, cigarettes, alcohol, drugs)
- Anger
- Anxiety and Panic Attacks
- Compulsions and Obsessions
- Depression and Sadness
- Emotional Traumas
- Fears and Phobias
- Grief and Loss
- Guilt
- Insomnia
- Negative Memories
- Nightmares
- Pain and Symptom Management (fibromyalgia, arthritis, back & neck pain)
- Physical Problems
- Sexual Abuse Issues
- Reduce Stress
- Weight (loss, gain, anorexia, metabolism)
- And much more….
- Enhance Your Self Image
- Implement Positive Goals (success, finances, relationships)
- Optimize Emotional Health
- Peak Performance (sports, public speaking, performing in public, test taking)
- And much more
Instill Positive Changes…
Can you do EFT on your own or do you need an EFT practitioner?
Individually
You can use EFT on your own. Many have with success. It is truly easy to tap along the indicated points and find relief. Contact me via my website for more information about how to do so.
EFT Practitioner
Most of us have resistance to change, recognizing our problems, and getting to the core issues behind our problems. In addition, beliefs learned during childhood that the logical adult mind doesn’t tend to grasp inhibit the capability to work on one’s own.
In addition, there are issues that may be difficult to deal with on one’s one, for example, sexual abuse, severe emotional trauma, or phobias. In these cases, it is advisable to seek guidance from an EFT practitioner.
Thus, the benefit of working with an EFT practitioner is receiving guidance, support and access to their expertise in finding and releasing core issues rapidly and effortlessly.
Is EFT too good to be true?
My experiences, personal as well as those as an EFT practitioner, along with the testimonials of satisfied people all over the world indicate, yes, EFT is that good. EFT is one of the most amenable techniques I’ve come across. It is user friendly and highly effective. Give it a try. You’re bound to feel better.
How to
Things You Need To Consider When Buying A Cooker
If you are considering buying a new cooker for your kitchen there are a number of things that you will need to take into account. A quality oven is a vital part of any home and you definitely need to put on your thinking cap before rushing out to make a purchase. After all, a new cooker is not a cheap item, so you need to be certain you buy the right one.
Part of the problem is that there are so many different brands from which to choose. The website Ranker which allows customers to review and vote for a range of different appliances, lists no fewer than 72 brands under cookers! These include all the well-known names such as Miele, Beko, De’Longhi, Bosch, Ariston, Hotpoint, Zanussi, Breville, and more, and also some names you may never have heard of such as Advance Tabco and Traulsen. Then there are names you know, but you may not have known that they make cookers: Black & Decker, for example.
Electric, Gas, Or Dual Fuel?
You may want an electric cooker, or you may want a gas cooker. You can also buy dual fuel cookers with a gas hob and an electric oven. You can buy cookers with self-cleaning ovens which is a very big plus: with some of these you heat the oven up to 480°C which has the effect of turning all the grease into ash and then all you have to do is wipe it out with a damp cloth. What a time saver! You can also buy cookers that have a higher than average wattage, so they can cook faster.
You can get built-in ovens, ovens that go under the counter top, and even smaller ovens that sit on top of the counter. Then there are ranges which are obviously larger as they usually incorporate at least two ovens and as many as seven different hobs. These are ideal for the large family, or for someone who does a lot of entertaining, but of course you need a kitchen large enough to accommodate them. They can often be 100 cm wide.
Then there are the different kinds of hobs. There are five types of hobs – ceramic, solid plate electric, induction, gas, and gas on glass hobs.
Ceramic hobs are electric and they heat up quickly. However, the heat distribution around the bottom of the pan is not as good as gas.
Solid plate electric hobs take some time to heat up and to cool down, so you can’t change the heat quickly as you can with gas. However, they do tend to be lower in price than other types of hob.
Induction hobs work by creating a magnetic field between the element in the hob and the pan. This causes the pan to heat up but not the surface of the hob. These are cheap to run because they only use the precise amount of electricity required, and they are very quick to heat up. However, you may have to change your pans if they are not suitable for an induction hob.
Gas hobs are the easiest to control because you can turn the flame up or down instantly. This is why they are so popular with professional cooks.
Gas on glass hobs have gas burners which are mounted on top of ceramic glass. They are easy to clean, and they look rather stylish.
Then there is the question of cost. If you are like most people you will have a budget which may leave out some of the more expensive cookers. Beko have a black ceramic four burner hob for only £159, while Neff offer an induction hob with five cooking zones, individual timers, a power boost, a keep warm zone, and a child lock. However, at £829 it may be beyond your budget.
Hotpoint cookers are available in a wide choice of styles and colours, and many of them are fitted with self-cleaning ovens, which is always a big benefit. They also produce some very big ranges with two ovens, warming ovens, and several hobs. These big ranges are gas operated and so have the ability to alter the heat at the touch of a knob.
How to
What To Do When You Have Multiple Business Ideas
“Do the work you love.” This message- once reserved for graduation speeches and fortune cookies- is now a common theme in today’s professional landscape. So what do you do when you “love” multiple things?
In all my years as a professional career coach, I have noticed the ‘follow your passion and the money will come’ perspective is met with feast or famine. Either a person has no clue what their passion is or their cup (and notepad of business ideas) runneth over. If you are in the latter camp, the abundance of possibilities can be just as overwhelming and debilitating as feeling like you have no place to go. Below are key questions to ask yourself to help you select the best of your business ideas:
Did anybody ask for this? The quickest way to make your new business venture profitable is to give people what they want- not what you think they want, but what they are asking for. A common mistake entrepreneurs make is we lock ourselves away creating the “perfect” product or service to bring to the market. We then re-emerge and hold our business up to the crowd like a scene out of The Lion King and instead of the roar of applause we hear crickets. Nobody wants it because no body asked for it. The sooner you can determine who your ideal client is and what their exact need is- a need they are aware of- the sooner you can create the solution to their specific problem.
Can I commit to this? Starting a business is like the beginning a romance. It’s all starry-eyed and butterflies in the beginning. But when the euphoria wears off, what you are left with is the commitment- and commitment takes work. Depending on the industry, it can take years before a business is profitable. It’s important to ask yourself if you are committed to investing your time, energy, and resources to see this work through for at least the next five years. Especially in the early days, your business can be like a newborn child- constant demands at the most inconvenient times with no reward or appreciation.
Are these my people? In the new work dynamic, there is no longer a separation of ‘us’ and ‘them’. We are now operating within tribes- groups of people gathered together around a similar cause and vision. As you consider your multiple business ideas, think about the clients and colleagues attached to this venture. Do you want to be spending time- a lot of time– with these people? One of the major advantages of establishing your own business is that you get to decide who your people are- who you will serve and be in constant dialogue with. Business is ultimately one person interacting with another. Your ability to determine who you want sitting across the table from you is a good guiding post when making your selection.
Whether it’s one or one hundred ventures in front of you, mastering the ability to run your own business affords you true financial security. Choose the path that fits into you rather than squeezing yourself into another job role and you’ll set yourself up for success every time.
