Exercises and Workouts – What To Look For When Choosing A Stationary Exercise Machine

When it comes to choosing a cross-trainer or stationary exercise machine, there are a few things you will need to be on the lookout for if you are going to purchase one you will enjoy using for some time.

Many people think choosing a stationary exercise machine is easy and you need to find one at your price point, but there are many other factors to consider. Let us go over what some of these are so you can shop wisely…

1. Ergonomics. First, consider ergonomics. Does the machine feel good? Unfortunately, this is only something you will know by getting out and trying the device so shop in person. If you can’t, be sure to read plenty of user reviews. However, do keep in mind everyone’s body is different so what feels right to you does not necessarily feel the same for the next person.

2. Heart Rate Monitor. If you like to monitor your heart rate, you will need to see if it has wireless heart rate monitoring. It will make your life a lot easier and allow you to keep tabs on each workout you do. You will find this to be an ideal way to gauge your progress and ensure you are moving forward so don’t overlook it.

At times, it can be a better predictor of your results than the calorie burn the machine reads out to you.

3. Quick Controls. Having quick controls is essential for maximum results. These are small controls located on the handlebars and essentially allows you to easily change the resistance and/or incline with just the push of a button.

Not having to move your hands away from the handlebars will make your workout feel smooth and can come in helpful when you are doing interval style training.

4. Media Rack. Check to see if the machine has a media rack as well. A media rack will ensure you can place your phone or tablet on it if you choose to watch TV or do some reading as your train.

If the machine has a built-in fitness app that runs streaming workout sessions, you may not need it, but you should factor it in nevertheless.

5. Warranty. Finally, also think about the warranty. What is the warranty length on the machine? You will find this can impact the price point. If you pay $1500 for a machine with a one year warranty but pay $2000 for a machine with a three-year warranty, often the $2000 machine is a safer bet. Should you need repair work within those two years after the initial year is up, it could cost you a minimum of $500.

Keep these points in mind when shopping for a stationary exercise machine. It is important to take your time and choose a machine you can see yourself using for several years.