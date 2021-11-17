News
Fans demand justice after popular Missouri dog killed in crash
IRONTON, Mo. — Devastation rocked the Ironton, Missouri, community when their four-legged icon lost his life in an alleged hit-and-run.
For years, Ike the Crossroads Dog lived, lounged, and even grazed at the three-way intersection where he sadly lost his life when he was hit by a car.
“He was a bright light, you know? People loved seeing him,” said Ike’s owner, Sherry Miller. “Kids would want to come by just so they could see him and throw treats out for him. So, why would anybody want to hurt him.”
“Everybody loved him, everybody,” she added.
Miller was the legal owner of Ike, who had grown to celebrity status.
When Miller heard the heartbreaking news, she was in disbelief when she saw her son.
“I rushed home and pulled in the driveway,” she said. “My son’s standing there. And I’m like, ‘No, Adam,’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, mom.’
Immediately, she felt sadness, along with Ike’s social media followers, many of whom demanded justice hoping the person responsible is found.
“They’re either sad beyond belief or very angry,” said Miller of Ike’s fanbase.
Julia Dill created the Fans of Crossroads Dog Facebook page, dedicated to Ike. Shari Moss is one of the page’s admins. Moss said the last 24 hours have been heartbreaking.
“He was just a hometown hound, and everybody loved him. Ike was an icon in Ironton,” Morris said.
Hurt and anger made its way to the comment section of the page typically full of warm and fuzzy encounters.
Moss said she understands the frustration fans have and said the person responsible should speak up.
“I would encourage them to come forth and at least apologize to the owners,” said Moss. “I just want them to know that they snuffed out a beautiful light in people’s eyes.”
Miller said Ike may have called the intersection to those driving by, but the healing process of knowing Ike won’t be at her home base will be a painful one.
Like Moss, Miller had a message for the person responsible for the senseless tragedy.
“You look at some of his pictures when he’s looking straight at you with that innocent cute little face,” Miller said. “I hope he sees that every time he closes his eyes. I hope he sees that because how could you do that.”
Dill has created a GoFundMe page to raise money to build a monument honoring Ike.
Suggest a Correction
News
Mom of baby left in Alton ditch unhappy with plea deal
ALTON, Ill. — Gena Wilson was devastated the night of March 26. Her van was parked in a friend’s driveway. She ran inside to use the bathroom. When she came outside, her van was gone. Her baby was still inside the vehicle.
Authorities issued an Amber Alert. Several hours later, a stranger, who drove to Alton to help with the search, discovered baby Ghyadi. She told investigators the child was face down in a ditch and in an isolated area of the city.
“He was thrown in a ditch and left to die,” said Wilson.
Earlier this month, the 15-year-old charged in the case entered a guilty plea as an adult. The teen was charged with aggravated battery and motor vehicle-related offenses.
Wilson said she is upset the deal resulted in time served and probation. She does not feel the punishment is justice for putting her child’s life at risk.
“He’s a baby,” she said. “He couldn’t fend for himself.”
A statement from Philip P. Lasseigne, spokesman for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, reads:
“This was a serious case with a child put in danger and a juvenile defendant, presenting unique considerations.
We understand that no disposition will heal the trauma that this case caused the victims here. But, as we do in every case, our team of victim advocates and prosecutors from the Children’s Justice Division made every attempt to correspond and consult with the mother/victim in this case prior to any disposition.
Our considerations were the following: Previously as a juvenile, the defendant’s identity was confidential. Because of the facts of the case, our office determined there was a very real possibility that the juvenile defendant would not be certified as an adult and any juvenile adjudication (it would not even technically a conviction) would then be sealed going forward.
We wanted to make sure the defendant’s terrible actions, even though he is only 15, would leave a permanent mark on his adult record. Therefore, with this guilty plea, the defendant – who we can now identify as Don Miller – agreed to multiple adult felony convictions. He was incarcerated over 7 months on these charges, and will now be on probation for 3 years.”
Wilson said she feels the punishment is too light and communication was poor. She’s grateful her son is okay but worries about any long-lasting effects.
“I honestly think he had night terrors for a while,” said Wilson. Her son will turn one this month.
Suggest a Correction
News
Ask Amy: My boyfriend and I are monogamous, but I want to be in an open relationship
Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I have been together for a year and a half, and for the most part it has been amazing!
This is the best relationship I’ve ever had.
We’re very much in love. We have talked about marriage and one day starting our own family (he has three children, I have none).
The problem is that recently, my perspective regarding things I’ve believed all of my life has shifted.
For example, I’ve believed in monogamy and have worked hard to be monogamous.
However, I no longer feel that monogamy is right for me.
I no longer have any desire to be with only one person for the rest of my life. I don’t want to deprive myself of the experiences that this ONE life has to offer.
I revealed my feelings to my boyfriend during the summer and suggested an open relationship. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, because as much as I love him and he loves me, I don’t think he can handle it.
I told him I didn’t see any other way our relationship could work. It all seemed fine until he learned that I had actually slept with someone else (actually, multiple people).
It is obvious that he is hurt, even though I’ve tried to explain to him how my sexual desires for other people don’t reflect my love for him.
He says he’s fine with my choice, but he is visibly upset.
It hurts me to see him hurt, which is not fun.
I’ve started counseling and I’m trying to be patient to see if he can really do this, but is it right to keep this going, knowing that I have no intention on being monogamous, and knowing how much that hurts him?
— Open and Lost in the South
Dear Open: Let’s assume that your take on this is correct, in that your polyamorous lifestyle is devastating to your boyfriend.
Loving relationships are supposed to exist along a basically balanced axis. Partners don’t always get what they want when they want it, but ideally, they will share core values. A core value is a behavior or belief that you place at the center of your life.
Monogamy is a core value.
Polyamory is, too.
These two values are in direct conflict.
Is it fair for you to continue in a relationship where your choices hurt and diminish someone who loves you? Are you being loving and kind toward your partner?
The answer is: no.
Are your personal choices affecting his children? Probably. (At the very least, their father’s confusion or sadness will affect his behavior toward them.)
I assume you are making efforts to protect yourself and your boyfriend from STDs, but is it healthy to hook up with multiple sexual partners during a pandemic?
Probably not.
Dear Amy: Our almost 12-year-old niece has announced to the family that her preferred pronouns are now they/them. They now wish to be called a name typically used for boys.
This has been met with open-armed support from the parents, consistent with their laissez faire approach to parenting.
I often find myself reacting to their style of parenting (i.e., running wild in restaurants) in a judgmental way, so it’s hard for me to separate what is good for their daughter in terms of guidance versus letting the child use another, possibly temporary, way to control the whole family.
Does a good Auntie, who has generally been a rare authoritative figure in the child’s life, jump into their gender experimenting wholeheartedly, or does a good Auntie stick with tradition (using her birth name) until it’s more obvious that the child is indeed not cisgender?
— Good Auntie
Dear Auntie: You don’t get to decide another person’s gender, even if you suspect this declaration is a temporary experiment.
A good Auntie lets the parents chart their own course — even if she disagrees with it — keeps her mouth shut (unless the child is in physical danger) and loves her nieces and nephews without harsh judgment — just as they are.
Dear Amy: I am glad you suggested that “Teacher in a Quandary” make an effort to find the owner of a collection left in her classroom many years ago.
I liked your suggestion that she post a photo of one item to test true ownership. She should contact a local librarian to get help with this. It might save her time and energy if she’s not experienced with social media.
— Love a Mystery
Dear Mystery: Great suggestion!
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
St. Peters drops case against homeowner with too many sunflowers in yard
ST. PETERS, Mo. — The City of St. Peters has dropped its case against a homeowner accused of having too many sunflowers in his yard.
City officials decided to take the homeowner to court after receiving multiple complaints. It’s a story that FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team has followed for months.
The homeowner, Chris Bank, said he planted the flowers to give people something to smile about.
Banks was supposed to go to trial Tuesday, but the prosecuting attorney told him he was dropping the case because the flowers are now gone.
Chris said they were destroyed in the cold weather. He said he’s not sure what will happen if he plants more sunflowers next year.
City spokeswoman Lisa Bedian said he could face the same issue if someone complains. The city ordinance states that homeowners must have a specific ratio of grass to flowers.
Suggest a Correction
Fans demand justice after popular Missouri dog killed in crash
Things to Eat While Dieting
Where Does Clutter Come From?
Make Sure That You Buy Dried Dog Food That Contains Essential Nutrients
Mom of baby left in Alton ditch unhappy with plea deal
Boosting Your Immune System Against the N1H1 Flu With Acai Berry
Organizational Skills for Visual-Spatial Learners
Building a Writer’s Portfolio
Ask Amy: My boyfriend and I are monogamous, but I want to be in an open relationship
Financial Antivirus Stimulus Packages and Gold
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH5 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities4 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19