News

Friednash: How to win or lose the most competitive congressional district in America

Published

2 mins ago

on

Approved Colorado congressional map preserves incumbent advantages, creates competition north of Denver
Colorado’s new congressional district is top of mind for politicos around the country and for good reason — it could be the most competitive race in the country as the Centennial State looks to add an 8th member of Congress.

The Colorado Supreme Court unanimously approved the map created by the independent redistricting commission, and it largely protects Colorado’s incumbents: four Democrats and three Republicans. It also created one of the most competitive new congressional seats in the country in a state where Joe Biden won by 13 points in 2020.

The Cook Political Report, an independent newsletter that analyzes every race across the country, rates the new 8th CD as a “Republican Toss Up.” Given the Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives, this ultra-competitive seat could decide which party controls the House in 2022.

Democrats have been upset that the map didn’t depict Colorado’s move to the left over the last few election cycles. In other words, they wanted a safe blue seat to occupy Colorado’s newest congressional district. But they have no one to blame but themselves, having supported Amendment Y, the successful legislatively referred 2018 ballot issue that gave away their power to draw congressional maps to the newly created independent commission, whose membership consists of four Democrats, four Republicans and four unaffiliated voters.

Democrats would clearly have gerrymandered the maps to achieve at least a 6-2 advantage. Instead, they face the prospect of having four congressional Democrats and four Republicans serve in Congress next cycle in an increasingly blue state.

The key to winning this seat will be for the two major political parties to get out of their own way so that they can nominate a moderate candidate. If either party goes too far to the left or too far to the right, they will likely lose this race.

The 8th CD with a population of approximately 721,714, runs alongside the I-25 corridor north of Denver and primarily consists of the urban and suburban portions of Adams and Weld Counties. Notably, 456,478 Adams County residents – 87.85% of the county’s population – are represented in the new district as are Commerce City, Thornton, Northglenn, Brighton, Johnstown, and Greeley.

The combination of Adams and Weld Counties translates to a district that has a mere 2.8% Democrat advantage (28.2% Democrat v. 25.4% Republican) among active registered voters in the district. Forty-four percent of the district voters are unaffiliated.

However, data from the redistricting commission shows an even smaller advantage. Election results from eight statewide elections between 2016 and 2020 show Democrats only enjoy a 1.3% advantage over Republicans in the new district.

Making matters worse for Democrats, off-year election cycles strongly benefit the party that doesn’t hold the office of the president. President Biden’s current favorability ratings and the rise of inflation, are exacerbating this national historical problem. And, given the results of the most recent elections in Virginia and New Jersey, Republicans are highly energized.

The 8th CD is the most heavily Hispanic (38.5%) among all of Colorado’s congressional districts. By 2030, the Colorado State Demographer anticipates Adams County’s Hispanic community will grow by 30% whereas Weld County’s Hispanic population will increase by 50%.

News

Andre Burakovsky riding five-game points streak ahead of Avalanche road trip

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Andre Burakovsky riding five-game points streak ahead of Avalanche road trip
Andre Burakovsky isn’t getting caught up in the personal success of a five-game Avalanche points streak.

“There’s been some lucky ones for me,” Burakovsky said.

The eighth-year NHL forward — by chance or by skill — has been a consistent bright spot through Colorado’s ongoing injury carousel with three goals and three assists over the stretch. His most recent production has come on a familiar second line with Valeri Nichushkin and Nazem Kadri.

“We’ve been creating, we’ve been hard on the forecheck and we have good details,” Burakovsky said. “We’ll keep building from here.”

The Avalanche (6-5-1) embarks on a two-game road trip at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday and the Seattle Kraken on Friday. Burakovsky is less focused on his points streak than keeping Colorado in the win column.

News

Aurora police agree to changes in use-of-force policies, hiring and training under deal with Colorado attorney general

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Aurora police agree to changes in use-of-force policies, hiring and training under deal with Colorado attorney general
The Aurora Police Department will enact changes to its use-of-force policies, hiring and training as part of a multi-year agreement with the state’s top law enforcement official, the Colorado attorney general announced Tuesday.

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office and the leaders of the Aurora police and fire departments agreed in what’s known as a consent decree to make changes to a wide breadth of policies and practices. The decree announced by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on Tuesday — one of the first in the country enacted by a state official — followed an investigation by the attorney general’s office that found a pattern of racially biased policing and routine use of excessive force.

“The City shall change, in measurable ways, how Aurora Police engages with all members of the community, including by reducing any racial disparities in how Aurora Police engages, arrests, and uses force in the community,” the decree states.

The city is required to hire an outside consent decree monitor to track progress on the requirements. The monitor will also engage the community around the changes and give final approval to any policy changes made by the agencies while the decree is in effect. The monitor will have full access to Aurora police and fire documents and will regularly report progress — or lack thereof — to the judge overseeing the decree.

The decree is expected to last approximately five years. Aurora leaders will have two years to change policies and procedures and will then undergo monitoring for an additional three years.

Weiser and Aurora city leaders emphasized that the creation of the decree was a collaboration.

“We’re in this work together,” Weiser said.

The consent decree is the first enacted after the passage by Colorado lawmakers of a 2020 police reform bill that gave the attorney general the authority to conduct pattern-and-practice investigations into how law enforcement agencies in the state conduct themselves. A handful of other state attorneys general have powers to implement a consent decree, Weiser said, though they are typically mandated by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The investigation conducted by the attorney general is one of many enacted after protests of police brutality and racism highlighted the death of Elijah McClain, who died in Aurora police custody after being violently arrested and injected with the sedative ketamine.

“They heard your cry and they came and they did an investigation into this agency,” Aurora police Chief Vanessa Wilson said of the attorney general’s office. “And I can tell you that we’re not going to shy away from reform.”

The changes required by the decree in Aurora focus on use of force, police stops, the use of sedatives by paramedics, hiring and discipline.

The agreement requires the police department to track use-of-force incidents and conduct complaints more closely in order to detect patterns and make policy and training changes as needed. Aurora police will be required to develop and implement training that focuses on what officers should do instead of what they legally can do. Aurora police will also undergo training on combatting bias, avoiding escalation and keeping precise and accurate records on police interactions.

“The City shall create a culture of enforcement that prioritizes de-escalation when possible in accordance with Colorado law, but does not compromise officer safety when force must be used,” the decree states. “The City shall improve and develop accountability measures that consistently identify excessive uses of force, situations where force should not have been used even if it was legal, and recurring training and tactical issues related to use of force.”

The police department already contracted with the Boston-based Crime and Justice Institute for a review to improve their use of force policies, the decree states. The institute’s experts will look at policies related to deadly force, investigations of use of force and working with people with mental health needs.

The consent decree monitor will track the number and severity of use-of-force incidents as well as officer and community complaints to evaluate the success of the reforms.

The police department will also be required to create new policies on when officers can legally stop someone and provide practical guidance on exercising that discretion. Outside experts hired to investigate the death of Elijah McClain in the custody of Aurora police and paramedics found that the officers who stopped the 23-year-old as he walked home from a convenience stop had no basis to detain him.

The agreement forbids Aurora Fire Rescue from starting the use of ketamine without approval from the consent decree monitor. The fire department halted the use of the sedative in 2020 and department leaders have said they don’t plan to reinstate the use of the drug. Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics injected McClain with a too-large dose of the sedative while he was in custody. The paramedics who injected him were indicted on homicide and manslaughter charges in September — along with the police officers involved in McClain’s arrest — in connection to his death.

Aurora Fire Rescue must also create a process to review all drugs used to restrain people in the field and how those incidents are resolved. The monitor will then look over those reports for other potential issues.

News

Just not the sopapillas: Casa Bonita hires a big-name chef to upgrade its menu

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Just not the sopapillas: Casa Bonita hires a big-name chef to upgrade its menu
Much of the speculation on the future of Casa Bonita — and its trademark terrible food — is now over. On Tuesday, three-time James Beard-nominated Denver chef Dana Rodriguez announced that she’s now leading the kitchen at the Lakewood entertainment destination.

The restaurant will reopen under Rodriguez’s culinary leadership — and under new owners, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker — sometime in the second half of 2022, Rodriguez said.

“I’ve been working (in the restaurant) for about two weeks now,” she told The Denver Post on Tuesday. “And I’ve started thinking how to make everything better in my own way.”

Rodriguez is the chef and operator behind beloved Denver restaurants Work & Class and Super Mega Bien. She also has her own mezcal brand, Doña Loca, named after an affectionate nickname for the chef within the local industry.

She’s known for her candor, sense of humor and down-to-earth approach to running restaurants. Rodriguez and her partners are transparent about finances with employees and pay both front- and back-of-house workers better than Denver restaurant standards.

“One of the things that made me say yes to this (partnership) so quickly is how these guys approach their employees,” Rodriguez said of Stone and Parker. “Casa Bonita is not a playground for (them)… They own it because they can afford to, and they can make it better.”

The new partners’ motto for making it “better,” Rodriguez added, is “How can we change nothing and improve everything?” That means keeping Casa Bonita the fun, family destination it’s always been, but also creating a food and drink menu from scratch, including “better (expletive) enchiladas” and even fresh, handmade tortillas.

“It’s also going to be fun for the adults, too, to have good food and fresh drinks,” she said.

And for those who are concerned about the future of Casa Bonita’s sopapillas, often considered one of the restaurant’s few palatable dishes: “I would not do it without the sopapillas,” she added. “That’s one of the things we promised to people.”

Rodriguez is currently working with around 60 former Casa Bonita employees and plans to hire 30 or so more in the short-term. Some of the workers have been around since the ’70s, and “they wanted to still work here,” Rodriguez said.

Summit Family Restaurants, Casa Bonita’s longtime owner and the company that sold the business to Stone and Parker, came under scrutiny at the start of the pandemic over reports of unpaid wages. Rodriguez says she hopes to create a “family” of the large staff that will be working together “every day, every night” once the restaurant reopens.

