Fun Facts About Skateboarding
How much do you really know about skateboarding? Test out your knowledge by reading these fun facts. If you know them all, you can dedicate more of your time to learning new tricks! If you didn’t know many of them you can feel better now that you have brushed up on your knowledge of this sport.
More than 18 million people own a skateboard in the United States. 85% of these individuals are less than 18 years of age. 74% of them are males. Yvonne Dowlen still competes though and he is 81 years old! There are children as young as three years old that can do the basics on one as well.
Tony Hawk has a deal with Kohl’s to sell shoes due to having his own line of footwear. Hawk agreed to do so only if they were affordable – never over $40 so that everyone can afford them. He is also responsible for the creative designs on this signature line of shoes.
One of the crazy ways in which professional skaters have helped to raise money for skate parks is by taking part in golf fund raising tournaments. While their fans don’t see it as enough action, these events definitely generate plenty of income for the cause.
The culture of skateboarding emerged in California. It was mainly designed as the ground equivalent of surfing in the water. The first skateboards actually had handles on them that allowed a person to move them.
Approximately 800,000 people are seen by medical professionals annually due to skateboarding injuries. Less than 40% of individuals that do this sport where the proper safety equipment for it.
There are some famous movies out there that depict skateboarding. One is called Gleaming the Cube with Christian Slater. This film debuted in 1989 and is still one of the best with this type of action portrayed in it.
The Tony Hawk video games are among the most popular in the world. There are many versions of them to check out. He has spent hours being video taped so that movements are very realistic to what he is know to do in real life.
With the cost of gas continually increasing, more people are using skateboards for transportation than before. It is no longer just for fun! Many students use them on campus to be able to quickly get around.
It is illegal to own a skateboard in Norway. The ban was implemented in 1989 due to the number of people being injured while riding them. Skateboarding has only started to get a following in Portugal with the highest number of owners of boards being reported in 2008.
The military began using skateboards for some indoor maneuvers in 1997.
Skateboarding is actually good for your health. It can help a person to improve in the areas of balance, flexibility, and coordination. It also helps to tone up muscles and to strengthen the heart.
Concentration and hand/eye coordination improves when a person skateboards. It can help a person to be able to focus their attention for a longer span of time on other activities in their life as well.
One of the biggest failures in marketing for Levi brand of jeans was when they tried to appeal to the style of skateboarders.
There are new facts about skateboarding all the time so take some time for it. When it is too cold outside to skateboard, don’t let it get you down. Go online and find some new facts to get you by until you can ride your board once again! You can impress your friends too with the information you learned about skateboarding in the mean time.
Dirty Fighting Secrets of Judo
Judo is one my favorite martial arts to apply dirty fighting techniques. I will never forget sparring a guy who was a judo expert and every time I tried to get close to this guy, he would roll away from me. I have a very healthy respect for those who practice and know the secrets of judo.
One of the most dangerous moves I’ve seen in judo is a head or face lock. This particular judo technique is one that is not taught to many students. If you are to practice a head or face lock on a friend of yours, you could kill them, so please practice this move on a dummy. It is just too dangerous to practice on someone who is not a trained expert in judo!
The Most Dangerous Face Lock You Will Ever Use
When your attacker throws a punch, you parry the punch and and then cup the attackers head, while applying the face lock (you have your forearm up under his jaw). You will then put your hip into and start raising up. If you have done this technique properly your opponent will be bent over and your right forearm will be lifted up against his throat. This is one nasty lock to be in and it’s very hard to get out of, without snapping your neck!
Please make sure that you have a professional instructor of judo with you, if you ever apply this on another judo expert for practice. This move is just to deadly to practice on a close friend or anyone for that matter. This technique is so powerful, that when you apply the upward pressure a little lock against your opponents throat, he will not be able to easily move his arms. In other words, he’s not going to be able to punch you in the groin or reach up and over with a hook punch.
I Would Suggest Taking Some Judo Lessons Right Away
I think that it’s deadly worth your time to take some judo lessons that get into the fundamentals of Throwing (nage waza), striking (atemi waza) and grappling (katame waza). This is really an interesting martial arts and a beautiful art form. I personally love the hip throws, which I’ve used successfully and the leg throws. You can use your legs to block or hold your opponent’s legs and you can do is sweep or are reap.
Some of the most deadly strangulation and choking holds, I’ve ever seen are done judo. I also like the joint locks, such as the straight armlock and abet armlock, because both are very effective and simple to use. Judo is one of those martial arts that you need to have in your bag of tricks. Judo teaches you how to become a master of throwing and ground positioning. It is very hard to get your hands on a person who is doing a judo roll and I’ve tried, so instead of trying to catch a person rolling, I got smart and learn how to roll myself.
Judo is a wonderful martial art that is based on sound principles, that will help its students develop character. This is truly a martial art of self discovery and I am sure, that once you get a taste of judo, you will be going back for more.
Who Says Size Doesn’t Matter?
Don’t worry, it’s not what you think- we’re not writing about those “male enhancement” products you see advertised on TV.
We are going to talk about size; specifically, the size of some products you buy at the supermarket.
In case you haven’t noticed, there has been a steady and stealthy trend over the last few years to reduce the size or contents of standard-sized products… while maintaining the original prices.
When is a Half Gallon Not a Half Gallon?
Sounds like a trick question? It really shouldn’t, unless you use the “new math” in packaging products.
Dairy products come in standard sizes, right? Gallon, quart, pint, etc. And these sizes are clearly defined in terms of liquid volume: a gallon is 128 ounces; a quart is 32 ounces; and a pint is 16 ounces.
By that math, then, a half-gallon would weigh in at exactly 64 ounces.
Which is why it caught my eye when I went to pick up a container of my favorite Tropicana Pure Premium Grovestand orange juice.
I went to the dairy case, pulled out what appeared to be a half-gallon container, and then did a double take as I saw what was written on the bottom of the container:59 FL OZ (1.8 QT) 1.75L
You’ll see this on the container on the right. While this might not seem like a big deal, you can make some interesting observations.
The first, and most obvious is the reduction in the amount of juice contained in the two containers: 64 ounces on the left, and 59 ounces on the right; a reduction in the total content of nearly eight percent.
The second observation relates not to what’s different between the two containers, but rather to what’s the same; namely, the size of the container itself.
That’s right, the container isn’t actually any smaller, they just don’t fill it up completely any more, so it still looks like you’re getting the same amount.
It’s not just orange juice that’s experiencing this “shrinkage phenomenon.” Look at Breyer’s Ice Cream in the grocery store. The containers are now 1.5 quarts (75 percent of a half-gallon) or 1.75 quarts (about 87 percent of a half-gallon).
To make it difficult to easily spot the smaller size, they’ve kept the same size lid as in the original 64-ounce container, but reduced the height of the container since the reduced volume would be more noticeable with the ice cream than it would be with the orange juice, which is poured rather than “scooped” out.
So What Else is Shrinking?
If you start paying attention to things like this, you’ll start to notice this trend creeping into other products.
A bag of regular potatoes used to be ten pounds; now the “standard” size is eight pounds, a 20 percent reduction in size, with no corresponding reduction in price.
Same thing with sugar, which was traditionally packaged in a five-pound bag, but now comes with only four-pounds.
So you don’t think this article is just some kind of “rant” or outspoken social commentary, there are two important business and marketing principles at work here.
Give the “Reason Why”
Anytime you make changes to what you’re providing-even if you’re adding instead of subtracting, it’s always important to explain why you’re doing it.
In the case of the orange juice, the official company response to the smaller size was this:
“Reducing our 64-ounce carton to a 59-ounce carton wasn’t a decision we took lightly. As you probably have heard, the Florida citrus industry has suffered the most devastating winter freeze with one of the smallest orange crops in 20 years. When the supply of oranges goes down the price goes up, which impacts our costs.
Instead of raising prices, we chose to slightly reduce the amount of juice and maintain the price.
Our consumer research shows that most shoppers, when given a choice between a price increase or slightly less contents, prefer to hold the line on prices.”
I guess that makes sense-at least it’s an attempt to explain their actions. Of course, I’ll be absolutely shocked that if the crop yield is good next year, they will go back to the full 64-ounce size or drop prices on the smaller package.
My guess is that they will simply pocket the additional profits; but we’ll just have to stay tuned to see how this plays out.
Three Ways to Increase Revenue
The second principle at work here, albeit subtly, goes back to something we’ve addressed here before: the fact that there are only three ways to increase revenue:
1. Get more customers
2. Get your customers to buy more
3. Get them to buy more frequently
Assuming a constant rate of consumption of orange juice or ice cream or sugar or potatoes, reducing the size of the unit sold will increase the frequency with which the product is purchased.
And if the price is held constant, and the product is purchased more frequently, simple math dictates that the revenue will increase.
Who can say for certain if this was a deliberate strategy or just a happy outcome? But one thing is for sure: these two strategies are both powerful and effective, and you should find a way to incorporate them into your own high-level marketing and business strategies.
Poker Cards and Bridge Cards: Should Feminists Make the Sizes of All Playing Cards Equal?
Everyone knows that bridge cards are smaller than poker cards. In general, bridge cards are about ¼ inch (or about 5 millimeters) slimmer than poker cards. The question is: why? A person could very easily play a game of poker with bridge cards and vice versa. And other card games like euchre, pitch, hearts, and spades can be played with either size deck (an additional question might be: why is there not a different size deck for each of these card games, as well?)
Clearly, size does not matter!
There are many different theories as to why these playing cards are sized differently.
· One of my favorite theories is a feminist theory – bridge is a game for women and poker is a game for men. Women have delicate, small hands while men have big, burly hands, and this is why bridge cards are smaller than poker cards – how can a wee woman handle such manly cards as poker cards? To break free of this playing-card-oppression, women ought to (1) encourage men to admit their femininity by playing bridge (2) encourage men to renounce their manhood by playing poker with bridge cards (3) start playing more poker, or (4) start playing with jumbo-sized cards to show that women are not just as good as men, but better!
Perhaps the question should not be, “Why are bridge cards so small,” but, rather, “Why are poker cards so darn big?”
· The Texas theory – Texas is a big state, right? And Texas Hold ‘Em, perhaps the premier poker game, is named for this big state, right? Well, it only makes sense that poker cards are as big as Texas!
· The American theory – Americans are generally wider than the rest of the world, it only make sense that their poker cards are, as well! (In many countries, the standard size deck is a bridge size).
· Poker is a gambling game, and there are some people that try to win by cheating. Therefore, to discourage cheating, poker cards are larger, making sleights of hand more difficult (of course, at the same time, it is slightly harder to conceal larger cards).
The most likely reason that bridge cards are narrower than poker cards:
· In bridge, you generally have to hold more cards in your hand – around 13 compared to just 5 for poker. It is easier to hold the smaller cards and to keep them concealed. In poker, on the other hand, it is easier to hold the larger cards, since you have so few to hold onto.
Further information on playing cards:
· Magicians generally prefer bridge cards – because they are smaller, they are easier to manage for many different magic tricks and sleights of hand.
· Most licensed cards, like a deck of Coca Cola playing cards, are poker-sized.
· Jumbo index cards are not cards that are even bigger than poker cards – rather, they have large print in the corners so that the numbers are easier to read.
· In many casino poker games, bridge-sized cards are used!
