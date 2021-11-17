HEALTH
Health Foods – That May Not Be So Healthy
When it pertains to weight loss, a one-size-fit-all diet plan does not have great results. This is far more important considering that although some could be fine and also wholesome, they can on the other hand be detrimental for several individuals.
However, you will find lots of individuals who assume that since a food item is considered “healthy” and “good” suggests that they are totally free to eat just as much of it as they would like while not having any sort of consequence.
The argument regarding which food is good or not will possibly remain a never-ending one. There seem to be lots of divisive beliefs cropping up now and again. Having said that, there are particular things which just about everyone accept are not ideal whenever you might be looking to reduce weight as well as live a healthy life.
Exactly how bad any particular food item may be thought to be is actually debatable considering that any food item could be eaten in moderation without it having any kind of negative effect upon the individual.
It’s thus essential to take into account the overall quality as well as effects of some of the foodstuffs that you are eating just as much as you like right now while you may be reasoning that they would have zero influence upon your weight loss endeavors.
It is quite astonishing to notice many individuals eat so much highly processed foods thinking that they are truly nutritious for them.
Below are a number of common foods men and women are eating trusting that they’re eating wholesome foods.
Salad Dressings
Whereas the salad by itself is known as a way of consuming a healthy and balanced food, the dressing applied can nevertheless make it totally “harmful.” Plenty of the regular salad dressings contain a whole lot of sugar and used primarily vegetable oils including canola or soy oil. These kinds of toppings easily help to make the salad as harmful as the other foods the individual could be avoiding.
You could as an alternative dress your salads by using olive or vinegar oil. You could also look for a number of the far healthier salad dressings that don’t have added preservatives, vegetable oils and sweeteners.
Conventional Soy
All soy contains high quantities of phytoestrogens which many experts dispute to be either wholesome or unhealthy. At the same time, most conventional soy is mostly genetically improved and therefore raises a whole lot of wellness and safety questions. Try and keep soy intake to a minimum and also opt for the organic and whole food variants.
Yogurt
The majority of classic yogurts tend to be filled with lots of artificial sweeteners and/or sugar. The homemade yogurt or the ones that you are able to get from fresh milk from a local ranch are often very nourishing. Make use of Greek yogurt or get a very good high-quality organic plain yogurt then include your own preferred toppings.
Whole Wheat Bread
Thinking about it, wheat isn’t truly that much of a wholesome meal. So, including the “whole” to it isn’t going to essentially make it any better. Many of these kinds of food items include added quantities of sugar, oils, and also other unnatural ingredients. However, you can minimize the amount of the gluten or wheat which you consume in your diet.
Diet Drinks
This is yet another hugely controversial topic seeing that a number of people claim that the synthetic sweeteners they possess are usually worse compared to sugar. Then again, there are some data that are suggesting that they do have an indirect impact on weight addition. Drinking them in moderation is okay but remember that they will be replacing several much better beverage options including coffee, tea, or even pure water. Therefore think twice.
HEALTH
Repricing on Health Insurance Claims
We have all heard the stories of the emergency room claim that cost $10,000 for a broken thumb, or the person who had to file bankruptcy from the huge bill while using a network outside of their HMO. These stories have been the fuel for arguments on what should be done with our Nation’s healthcare system. The truth is these stories occur more than most people realize, and many have misconceptions on how this happens. This is why it is crucial to have the right billing network to take advantage of most favorable, predetermined pricing available.
Lets take a look at a couple of scenarios where one person is stuck with a high medical bill and the other is protected. Suppose that two people walk into an emergency room for the same injury, one having adequate health insurance and the other having none. The emergency room is going to immediately know that each patient will be billed differently. The person with the right network billing plan will be able to take advantage of a nationwide network, allowing predetermined pricing for most any medical condition you can name. The other will be at the mercy of what the emergency room decides to charge. Depending on the medical condition, the difference of what is paid out could be upwards of tens of thousands of dollars. The catch is, in order to receive this predetermined billing you must have access to the participating billing network.
When you take a closer look at how these billing networks work it becomes clear where you may be exposed, especially on smaller networks. No one knows this better than the self employed and those who do not get insurance offered through work. When an individual purchases health insurance on the exchange (Healthcare.gov), the only network options available in Texas are HMO, or restricted networks. These networks are formed for the insurance company and the medical institution to share losses, while hoping to bring in excess volume of patients to offset the claims. Even these smaller type of HMO networks can have big holes in their billing networks. For example, if an individual has a surgery within their HMO network they may still have an unpleasant surprise when the final bill comes. Although their surgeon is likely covered, both the anesthesiologist and the surgical tools rented for the surgery might fall out of the billing HMO network, causing thousands of dollars to be paid by the patient. You guessed it, not a word of warning, just a bill that the health insurance will not cover well after the surgery.
The only way to avoid a small HMO network pricing trap is to take advantage of much larger billing networks, allowing you to avoid the uncovered pitfalls. These larger networks, or providers, can have hundreds of thousands of doctors and medical institutions participating coast to coast. Many of these nationwide networks make it mandatory for their preferred discount to be the primary, or front runner, method of billing, protecting the patient’s financial interests from any threat of overpricing. In fact, these predetermined pricing modules are so accurate some insurance companies form their coverage to mirror the preferred billing, therefore limiting the out of pocket expense by thousands of dollars. Those who utilize this service can rest easy knowing that their interests will be protected moving forward from the right billing network with unrestricted networks nationwide.
Although these billing network giants are elusive in today’s ACA health insurance environment, they do exist across the nation, Texas included. In fact, I have helped dozens and dozens of clients take advantage of these unrestricted networks over the last few months alone, at much more reasonable premiums than ACA policies. It is important to consider the network billing plans when choosing the right heath insurance plan for your family, especially for those who do not qualify for a subsidy (Federal income credit given to those with limited financial means). It is extremely important to speak to a health insurance professional who has access to these unrestricted billing networks, in order to protect your financial interests.
HEALTH
6 Tips For Getting in Shape While Unemployed
Let’s face it. The first few weeks we become unemployed isn’t so bad. We get to sleep in, eat when we want, and channel surf our favorite TV shows all day long in our pajamas. However, this lifestyle of the soon-to-be-poor if we don’t get a job can get out of control. Before we know it bad habits set in. Before you turn that bend, there are things you can do to stop the “fat gremlin.” Here are six ideas that can help kick-start you into shape for a healthier you.
1. Include Fiber in Your Breakfast
Now that you are not rushing out the door to work in the morning, you have time to slowly eat a nutritious breakfast. Most of us at one time or another have been guilty of grabbing anything eatable to start our day. Why not try adding some fiber to your breakfast. Eating enough fiber may play a significant role in the prevention of some major diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Better yet, no more constipation.
2. Make an Exercise Schedule
This doesn’t have to be difficult. Get a piece of paper out and enter what type of exercise you would like to do each day. You don’t need to dish out money and join a gym. Save money and look around the house. Are there any old exercise tapes, DVD’s, or exercise equipment getting dusty that you forgot about in your closet? If so, go for it! I discovered I had a wonderful Richard Simmons tape just waiting for me to start sweating with. If you’re not so fortunate, another option is to visit your local library. They always have fitness workout DVD’s, tapes, and books. Also, some internet exercise or fitness sites have downloads as low as 99 cents. Even if you don’t buy a download, their short video clips will give you some great exercising tips.
3. Start Juicing
Start Juicing. Juicing is work. There are no shortcuts to juicing. However, the rewards are worth it. In time you will feel more energetic and just overall healthier. There are great juicing internet sites containing many tips for beginners like you. Since you have more time now to prepare, drink, and unfortunately clean up after yourself, now is the perfect time to start juicing.
4. Start a Backyard Garden & Save Money
Juicing may not be for you. That’s okay, just start a backyard garden with that extra time you have. You may have a minimal investment in the seeds, plants, and tools to start the project. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that for every $100 spent on gardening, it yields $1,000 to $1,700 worth of produce. What a great way to save money and get great nutrition with fresh organic vegetables straight from the garden for your family. Even Michelle Obama has started a White House garden. If you don’t know where to start with your garden or just need some guidance, learn how Michelle started her garden, what vegetables she planted, and the process she used.
5. Drink More Water
I never drink enough water, especially when I was working a forty-hour week. Since our bodies are made up of approximately 60-70% water, most of us need to drink more water than we do. A nutritional internet site says we should be drinking in ounces half of our body weight. If you are 140 pounds, you should be drinking 70 ounces a day. Drink an adequate amount of water, and you will be energized.
6. Volunteer or Encourage One Person a Week
Get out of the house and volunteer. Volunteers are accepted in hospitals, wildlife organizations, and local shelters. If you don’t want to volunteer, at least call or write one person a week that needs encouragement. By focusing on others you will be encouraged and aglow with a new spirit. A happy person is a healthier person.
You may be unemployed, but you don’t have to feel sluggish and out of shape. Starting today you can replace bad habits with good habits. By implementing some or all of these suggestions, you will feel better. So get up off the couch, the right job is just waiting for the new you!
HEALTH
Detoxifying Your Face
Toxins are everywhere. They’re in the food we eat, the air we breathe and the pollution that is all around us every day. Our bodies are pretty good at eliminating some of these toxins but sometimes we need a little boost.
For a lot of us, our faces bear the brunt of the bad toxins around us, but never fear for there are a few ideas on how to combat the bad stuff and detoxify your face, the natural way.
The first thing is water, water, water. Seems you can never get enough of the stuff, and the more you drink it, the better your skin will be. This is because it aids your body in getting rid of waste, it plumps the skin, it helps all the body systems function better and it is easy to use. If you don’t like plain water throw in some cucumber or lemon for a treat that is extra helpful for your face! Drinking green tea with lemon or ginger throughout the day is also a great way to eliminate some of those pesky toxins.
Are you getting enough fiber if your diet? If not, get some more into yourself and fast. Fiber is a great thing to add to the diet and you can get it with nuts, oatmeal, musli and lots of other things. Keep that body moving and add this great ingredient throughout the day.
If you’re into makeup you may just want to do it a little more naturally. This means steering clear of the things that include parabens or preservatives and chemicals as they will add toxins to your system. Instead try making your own creams with oils like chia, thistle or jojoba and adding detoxing essential oils like tea tree and eucalyptus to make your very own detoxing power house.
It’s also a great idea to steam your face before going ahead with any facial. Simply use steam for eight to ten minutes to purify the pores and get rid of excess water. This will ensure a good base for your facial.
Toxins make our faces break out, become red and have dry patches, but of course there are many ways to counteract their effects. While we can’t get away from toxins we certainly can do a lot to help our body clear them away as quickly as possible. It’s all in the diet, the exercise and of course, the water!
