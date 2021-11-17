How to
How Can You Make Import Easier?
Importing goods overseas is a difficult task. It begins with a lot of documentation and ends up in hassles. It is much more complex than simply picking up a phone, order and wait for the delivery to arrive. You can make it convenient for you by working out a plan in your head and taking help of others to make it easier for you. Overseas business is indeed profitable but it comes with a cost. Do not neglect the possibilities and discuss it with your people before deciding. Here are some tips for importing:
1. Find a supplier and stick to them:
What kind of goods are you going to import? What kind of supplier do you need? Ask these two basic questions to yourself and you will get the proper answer. A good supplier will not only help you with documentation but help you build relations too. Trust the supplier and do not change them. Stick to one. You can talk to the supplier on phone to make better terms and understand the conditions better.
2. The License:
The benefit of gaining trust and building terms with the supplier is that the shipper is required to comply with the government rules and regulations. You need to ask him about the shipper’s permit or any kind of license you might be needing for an import. If he asks you to make one then learn the details from him and how can his company help you on this. Usually, these suppliers have contact with the licensing department and so their contacts can help you good.
3. Weights and measurements:
Whichever product you wish to import, there should be certain rules for them to import. A certain weight is decided which you need to follow in order to make a hassle free import. Compute the weights and measurements by referring the official website of the country. Mention the weights on your carton.
4. Custom clearance:
Apart from supplier, find a trusted transport company which can help you with custom clearance, prepare the documents, collect payments on your behalf for an affordable fee. Make sure to ask for receipts. Do not overlook the expenses. The key lies in building strong relations with them.
5. Calculate the cost:
Right from the supplier to transportation cost. Work out everything on a paper and check the receipts before making any payment. Choose a payment method which suits you. Work out on a payment getaway which works best for your cash flow. You can even contact your bank for the same.
What Are the Child Custody Rights in Divorce Cases?
The most important and complex issue in a divorce case is ‘Child Custody’. Both husband and wife, use child custody as a medium to establish the guilt and fault of the other party.
In India, Guardian and Wards Act, 1890 is empowered to determine the issue of child custody.
Generally, the court has the power to grant the following:
(a) Permanent Custody
(b) Interim Custody
(c) Visitation Rights
(a) Permanent Custody
The court awards permanent custody after determination of all aspects of the case. Usually, prime criteria is the “welfare of the child.”
While deciding the ‘welfare of the child’, the court mainly considers following factors:
i. The qualification of both father and mother.
ii. Family background of the both father and mother, which includes their financial and academic qualifications
iii. Child’s wishes
iv. Conduct of the parties
v. Overall development of the child.
(b) Interim Custody
The court awards interim custody during the pendency of the case keeping in mind the overall development of the child. While granting interim custody, the court tries to maintain balance between the husband and the wife and also remains cautious that the child is not treated as a shuttlecock between the estranged spouses.
The court also imposes certain conditions for the welfare of the child like not leaving the country without informing the court, to protect the interest of another party.
(c) Visitation Rights
The Court grants visitation rights at two stages, at the stage of the trial, and after the determination of the dispute (divorce in most of the cases). Once one of the spouses gets the permanent custody, other spouse has a right to meet the child once a week or as directed by the Court. The object of the court is to maintain the emotional bond between the child and parents.
Conclusion
In matrimonial proceedings, the court has to decide the question of custody of children during the pendency of the proceedings and after the passing of a decree. The court can revoke, suspend or vary, any such order made earlier on the change of circumstances. While adjudicating upon the custody of a child, the court has to keep in mind the welfare of a child. Though court considers other factors as well, however, welfare of the child is of utmost consideration. Usually, in female child custody cases, the courts give custody to the mother as at the age of puberty, girl child needs the mother’s care. Thus, over and above, welfare of the child is the influential factor while deciding the custodial rights.
Why/ How Do You Trust Your Own DECISION?
Each of us, must learn to better, believe in ourselves, in order to, consistently, feel comfortable with, and be able to, truly, trust every DECISION, we make! In order to do so, takes considerable training, effort, commitment, and objective introspection (in other words, conducting a check – up, from the neck – up)! Many are uncomfortable doing so, because, it requires, a willingness, to expand the limits of their personal, comfort zone, and look – deeper, into, enhancing their self – esteem, and confidence, in their knowledge, judgment, etc! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, using the mnemonic approach, what this means and represents, and why, it matters.
1. Delve deeply, discover; deserve; decide; driven: Go beyond, accepting, the paths of least resistance, and delve deeply, into your issues, challenges, options, and opportunities, in order to discover, exactly, what you believe, you deserve! Take the time, and effort, to decide, what matters to you, and how, you are driven, and why!
2. Excellence; endurance; enrich: Try to avoid, accepting, good – enough, but strive to demand the utmost degree of personal excellence, and commit to pursuing this course, with genuine endurance, and commitment, in order, to everything, possible, to enrich, your self – belief!
3. Clarity; costs; create: When you think, clearly, that degree of clarity, will help you, create, greater self – confidence, and self – belief! Examine, the costs, not, in terms of money, but rather, how trusting your decision – making, ability, might make you better, and stronger, etc!
4. Integrity; ideals; imagination; innovate; insights: Don’t lie to, or try to fool, yourself, but proceed, with absolute integrity, and a consistent alignment with you highest ideals! Maintain a well – developed, relevant, imagination, which will permit you to innovate, to your best advantage, and maintain positive, relevant insights!
5. Solutions; sustainable; strengths/ stronger: Instead of considering obstacles, as problems, think of them, as challenges, to overcome, and seek viable solutions, which are relevant (personally), and sustainable! Know your strengths, and weaknesses, and use, every strength, to make you stronger, and address, every area of weakness!
6. Inner; intuition: Look deeply, into your inner – self, and begin, to feel more confident, and be capable, of trusting your intuition, so you feel better, about your decision – making, abilities!
7. Needs; nerve: Have the nerve, to do, all you can, to address your needs, as wisely, as possible!
You will, generally, proceed, better, and in a less – stressed, way, when you become more capable, and ready, to trust your personal DECISION! Doesn’t that make sense?
How to Create a Website for Digital Marketing
One of the most important marketing materials that you can have today is your website. Your website will help you find business, quality business, and make more sales.
The website works for you when you’re sleeping to provide your audience with information and access to your thoughts and ideas. It’s important to understand that every aspect of your website is important.
It’s Your Online Storefront
Whether you have a bricks and mortar store or only an online presence, you need a good website to act as your storefront online. This will be available all the time to your audience and help you get more customers.
It Works 24/7 for You
A website is on 24/7, 365 days a week. If you set it up right with a good FAQ, easy contact information, autoresponders and more, it can sell for you without you even being there.
Load Time Matters
When it comes to how fast your website loads, there are many ways to make it quicker. Your audience will not give you much of a chance when it comes to loading times. If your website doesn’t load quickly within a couple of seconds, they’ll click away and go to another site.
SEO Makes a Difference
Using proper search engine optimization practices can not only help your audience find you, but it will also keep them interested enough to stay on your website to search for information.
Good Content Elicits Trust
When a website has good content, design, loads fast, and has top-notch information, it really makes a big difference. You want your audience to come to your website and feel trust in your offerings based on what they see.
The Right Layout Gets More Action
Understanding how your audience looks at and uses websites can help you make the website more useful. Most people read in an F-pattern, and like to scroll and read major points on a site before reading the meat of the information.
Your Color Scheme Makes a Difference
You don’t want to blind your audience when they come to your website. You want the colors to help them feel comfortable and able to read everything that you offer.
It Represents You
Your website represents who you are and can be unique to you and your niche. You want the website to be something you are proud of sharing with the world, and truly represent who you are as a person and business owner.
