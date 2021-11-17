Celebrities
Irv Gotti Opens Up About Ashanti Re-Recording Her Debut Album: ‘It’s F***ed Up Really’
Irv Gotti is not happy with Ashanti’s decision to re-record her old music.
Ashanti recently sat down with Angie Martinez on Power 105.1 to explain her decision to re-record her debut album, saying she wants to show her fans the importance of ownership when it comes to art.
“The thinking behind that is showing the business side of ownership,” Ashanti explained. “And how important it is to own. And once I re-record the first album, [I own it]. When that goes, everything purchased from that moment, I own.”
When Martinez asked Ashanti about a potential release date, the singer explained that she has her sights set on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in April, hoping that the press are ready for “the new Ashanti.”
Celebrities
Britney Spears Claims Her Family Should ‘Be In Jail’ For ‘Bad Things’ They Did During Conservatorship
Britney Spears says that she isn’t keeping her mouth shut & hinted that she may go on Oprah to spill all the details about her family now that she’s been freed from her conservatorship.
Britney Spears, 39, is holding nothing back! Less than one week after being freed from a 13-year conservatorship, the singer called out her family in an emotional video message posted to her Instagram. She even took a specific dig at her mom, Lynne Spears, in the caption. “Honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me…it was demoralizing and degrading!!” Britney wrote. “I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for …yes, including my church going mother!!!”
She also wrote that she was ready to “go and set things square [in an interview with] Oprah [Winfrey]” and said that she will no longer be “keeping [her] mouth shut” about what she went through. “I have not forgotten,” she concluded. “I hope they can look up tonight and know exactly what I mean!!!” Then, in a two-minute video, she further discussed the exciting news that she had been freed from the conservatorship that controlled her since 2008.
“What am I doing to do? That’s a very good question,” she revealed. “Well let’s see I’ve been under conservatorship for 13 years. It’s a really long time to be in a situation that you don’t want to be in. I am just grateful for each day and being able to have the keys to my car. Being able to be independent and feel like a woman. Owning an ATM card. Seeing cash for the first time. Being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference.”
She also promised to be an “advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses” now that she’s able to share her full story. Once again, she also thanked her fans for starting the Free Britney movement, which got the ball rolling when it came to ending her conservatorship. “My voice was muted and threatened for so long,” Britney admitted. “I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything. Because of you, I think you guys honestly saved my life, in a way. 100 percent.”
Now, Britney is ready to enjoy the little things in life, which of course involve her fiance, Sam Asghari. Sam proposed to Britney in September. This week, Britney also confirmed that she wants to have a child with Sam, and is hoping that it will be a baby girl. This would be a huge step for the 39-year-old, who claimed that her father previously forced her to have an IUD amidst the conservatorship. Britney is already the mother of two teenage sons, who she shares with ex, Kevin Federline.
Celebrities
Britney Spears’ Sons Are ‘On Board’ With Her Wanting Another Baby: ‘They’d Love’ A New Sibling
As Britney Spears sets her sights on expanding her family, a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Sean Preston and Jayden James are ‘supportive’ of a new sibling.
Britney Spears’ sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, would not be opposed to becoming big brothers. After nearly 14 years, a judge terminated the 39-year-old pop star’s conservatorship in a Los Angeles court on Nov. 12. The arrangement dictated nearly every aspect of her personal and professional life, including whether she could have more children. Following the victory, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Britney has her sights set on another child with fiancé Sam Asghari — and her firstborns are supportive.
“One of Britney’s first priorities is to have another child,” the source said. “This has always been a dream of hers. She feels like so much of her childhood and growing up with her kids was stolen from her that she wants a second chance. This is her second chance with Sam.” The source added that her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline are “completely on board” and “supportive” of their mother expanding their family.
“They’d love to have a little brother or little sister,” the source shared. “She talks to the boys about the next steps of her new life.” (The star has also been detailing possible next steps with fans, sharing an Instagram post on Nov. 16 that said she was “thinking about having another baby,” adding “I wonder if this one is a girl.”) “Getting her IUD out is her first step to getting her body back,” the source added. “It represents a lot. It means she doesn’t only control her bank account, but her body.”
During her first court hearing in June, Britney said she was forced to get an IUD to prevent pregnancy, sparking broader discussions about reproductive and disability rights. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said in court. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children.”
Following the conservatorship’s termination, Britney addressed #FreeBritney supporters in an Instagram video on Nov. 16, expressing gratitude and saying, “You guys saved my life.” While she’s a “strong woman,” Britney said she could “only imagine what the [conservatorship] system has done” to others. “Hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system,” she said. “My voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything, and because of you — I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way, 100 percent.”
Celebrities
Adele’s Son, 9, Consoles Her After Her Divorce In Voice Notes On New Album
Cue the waterworks: Adele’s son Angelo reportedly makes an emotional cameo in a track from her highly-anticipated album, ’30.’
Prepare the boxes of Kleenex: Adele’s son Angelo, 9, is reportedly featured in her upcoming album 30, out on Nov. 19. The 33-year-old Grammy winner has included voice notes from her son with ex-husband Simon Konecki in the track “My Little Love” — ones in which Angelo could be heard consoling his emotional mother, according to The Sun.
The British newspaper reported that in the “moving” song, Adele sings, “I’m so sorry if what I’ve done makes you feel sad.” The lyrics are apparently interspersed with a conversation between mother and son at the height of her split. “Tell me you love me,” she says to her son, to which he replies, “I love you, one million percent. I feel like you like me too.”
“You know mummy doesn’t like anyone else like I like you, right?” she says to Angelo, later explaining, “Mummy’s been having a lot of big feelings lately. I’m confused and I don’t know what I’m doing.” In a separate voice note, Adele tells Angelo, “I love your dad because he gave you to me.”
An album review published by NPR on Nov. 16 noted the incorporation of voice notes from the singer’s phone, describing “My Little Love” as a “hip-hop pastiche” and “the most experimental track” on the upcoming 12-track album. Adele finalized her divorce from Simon in March 2019 after two years of marriage. The separation serves as the foundation of 30, which Adele previously described as her way of explaining the divorce to Angelo.
For her November 2021 cover of American Vogue, Adele explained, “He has so many simple questions for me that I can’t answer, because I don’t know the answer.” She elaborated, “Like, Why can’t we still live together? That’s just not what people do when they get divorced. But why not? I’m like, I don’t fucking know. That’s not what society does. And: Why don’t you love my dad anymore? And I’d be like, I do love your dad. I’m just not in love. I can’t make that make sense to a 9-year-old.” Enter: 30.
During her CBS special One Night Only with Oprah Winfrey on Nov. 14, Adele told the star-studded crowd that the special was “the first time my son has ever seen me perform.” She said to Angelo from the stage, “It’s the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight, baby.”
