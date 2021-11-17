James Peterson, former Science Museum of Minnesota president, dies at 78

Despite what recent memory might suggest, Wild coach Dean Evason warned after the morning skate that Tuesday’s game against the San Jose Sharks would not be an easy win.

Though the Wild dominated the Sharks last season during a condensed 56-game schedule, Evason understood the type of skill his team was going up against this time around.

“Just looking at their top two lines, it’s lots of points, lots of big bodies, lots of guys getting to the net,” Evason said. “Plus, when they’ve got people on the back end that create offense as they do, it’s going to be a challenge for us.”

It proved to be exactly that, and the Wild failed to rise to the occasion in a humbling 4-1 loss to the Sharks. As the final seconds ticked off the clock the announced crowd of 15,367 at Xcel Energy Center had been reduced to a smattering of fans scattered about.

There was no need to stay until the end of the game. This thing was over with more than 10 minutes to play.

The common cliche across the NHL is teams tend to struggle in their first game back home after a long road trip. While nobody was using that as an excuse after the loss, Marcus Foligno admitted the Wild seemed a bit off.

“Just looked a little bit sluggish,” Foligno said. “We gave ourselves a chance. Just looked a little bit tired.”

That said, Foligno admitted the Wild did very little to help themselves throughout the game.

“We just have to understand to simplify a little bit better and shorten our shifts up a little bit,” Foligno said. “You can play through (the tiredness) by playing smartly. We didn’t do that.”

Not at all.

For what feels like the millionth time this season, the Wild fell behind in the game, and this time they couldn’t dig themselves out of the hole.

It started to get away from the Wild early in the first period as defenseman Mario Ferraro buried a perfect pass from center Logan Couture early in the first period to put the Sharks in front 1-0. Much later in the frame, winger Timo Meier stretched the Sharks’ lead to 2-0 by hammering home a rebound in front.

“They really pushed,” Evason said. “They worked really hard (and) got a lot of pucks to the net.”

That forced the Wild to chase the game once again, and while Joel Eriksson Ek cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second period, that was as close as the Wild got on this particular night.

The most frustrating part for the Wild is there was a chance to break through a few minutes later.

After a clean hit by Matt Dumba along the boards, center Tomas Hertl came to the aid of his fallen Sharks teammate, and got tagged with a roughing minor in the process.

“You’re always kind of expecting it,” Dumba said of being jumped after the clean hit. “I fell over the guy, and my boys had my back.”

That gifted the Wild a power play for all of 40 seconds before Eriksson Ek got called for tripping to negate the man advantage. Then, a mere 10 seconds later, defenseman Erik Karlsson scored for the Sharks to make it 3-1.

“It’s a good situation for us as far as we’re being aggressive and playing right and then they score,” Evason said. “It’s like, ‘Uhh.’ We definitely had a letdown in that spot.”

That paved the way for the third period, where Hertl put an end to any thoughts of a comeback. He found the puck on his stick right on the doorstep and delivered the dagger to finalize the score at 4-1.

“We lose 4-1 there’s not a lot of guys that played well,” Evason said. “You could go right through the roster and obviously pick and choose (guys that had a good game). But as a whole we did not have a good night.”