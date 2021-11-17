News
James Peterson, former Science Museum of Minnesota president, dies at 78
James Peterson, the former Science Museum of Minnesota president who oversaw the institution’s move into its current home atop the Mississippi River bluffs in downtown St. Paul, died last month at age 78.
Peterson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer more than three years ago, according to a news release from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., where Peterson also served as president between 2003 and 2008.
Peterson’s love of science shaped his career, which took him from teaching the subject in a high school classroom to the vice president’s office at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia, before finally bringing him to the Science Museum in St. Paul.
His two-decade tenure at the museum was marked by membership growth and record-breaking attendance, but his most lasting achievement is the $100 million facility overlooking the river, which opened in 1999 after several years of fundraising and planning.
“Jim was a talented leader who was well-known for his passion for science and his warm smile,” a post on the museum’s Facebook page said. “His work helped shape our history, and his legacy is profound.”
Peterson was born in Illinois in 1942, but his family moved to Red Wing, Minn., before settling in Superior, Wis., where Peterson graduated high school, according to an obituary that appeared in the Pioneer Press.
He received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Gustavus in 1964 — the same year he married his wife, the Rev. Susan Peterson, who also attended Gustavus. After spending four years teaching high school science, James Peterson earned a doctorate in entomology from the University of Nebraska in 1972.
After stints as an ecologist at the National Commission on Water Quality and vice president of the Academy of Natural sciences, Peterson took the helm of the Science Museum in 1984.
At that time, the museum’s cramped two-building quarters on Wabasha Street — which are now occupied by the Church of Scientology, the History Theatre and the Upper Mississippi Academy charter school — hosted just 664,000 visitors a year, and its budget totaled $7 million, according to a 2003 report by the Pioneer Press.
Peterson steered the Science Museum through troubled financial waters early in his tenure, as the institution saw its funding slashed by public officials. But the new facility he championed on Kellogg Boulevard helped turn the museum’s fortunes around.
By the time he left the Science Museum in 2003 to take the top job at Gustavus, he had grown the museum’s budget to $30 million and doubled its annual foot traffic to 1.2 million visitors.
Peterson is survived by his wife and two children, Hans and Erika.
News
Wild can’t recover from slow start in 4-1 loss to Sharks
Despite what recent memory might suggest, Wild coach Dean Evason warned after the morning skate that Tuesday’s game against the San Jose Sharks would not be an easy win.
Though the Wild dominated the Sharks last season during a condensed 56-game schedule, Evason understood the type of skill his team was going up against this time around.
“Just looking at their top two lines, it’s lots of points, lots of big bodies, lots of guys getting to the net,” Evason said. “Plus, when they’ve got people on the back end that create offense as they do, it’s going to be a challenge for us.”
It proved to be exactly that, and the Wild failed to rise to the occasion in a humbling 4-1 loss to the Sharks. As the final seconds ticked off the clock the announced crowd of 15,367 at Xcel Energy Center had been reduced to a smattering of fans scattered about.
There was no need to stay until the end of the game. This thing was over with more than 10 minutes to play.
The common cliche across the NHL is teams tend to struggle in their first game back home after a long road trip. While nobody was using that as an excuse after the loss, Marcus Foligno admitted the Wild seemed a bit off.
“Just looked a little bit sluggish,” Foligno said. “We gave ourselves a chance. Just looked a little bit tired.”
That said, Foligno admitted the Wild did very little to help themselves throughout the game.
“We just have to understand to simplify a little bit better and shorten our shifts up a little bit,” Foligno said. “You can play through (the tiredness) by playing smartly. We didn’t do that.”
Not at all.
For what feels like the millionth time this season, the Wild fell behind in the game, and this time they couldn’t dig themselves out of the hole.
It started to get away from the Wild early in the first period as defenseman Mario Ferraro buried a perfect pass from center Logan Couture early in the first period to put the Sharks in front 1-0. Much later in the frame, winger Timo Meier stretched the Sharks’ lead to 2-0 by hammering home a rebound in front.
“They really pushed,” Evason said. “They worked really hard (and) got a lot of pucks to the net.”
That forced the Wild to chase the game once again, and while Joel Eriksson Ek cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second period, that was as close as the Wild got on this particular night.
The most frustrating part for the Wild is there was a chance to break through a few minutes later.
After a clean hit by Matt Dumba along the boards, center Tomas Hertl came to the aid of his fallen Sharks teammate, and got tagged with a roughing minor in the process.
“You’re always kind of expecting it,” Dumba said of being jumped after the clean hit. “I fell over the guy, and my boys had my back.”
That gifted the Wild a power play for all of 40 seconds before Eriksson Ek got called for tripping to negate the man advantage. Then, a mere 10 seconds later, defenseman Erik Karlsson scored for the Sharks to make it 3-1.
“It’s a good situation for us as far as we’re being aggressive and playing right and then they score,” Evason said. “It’s like, ‘Uhh.’ We definitely had a letdown in that spot.”
That paved the way for the third period, where Hertl put an end to any thoughts of a comeback. He found the puck on his stick right on the doorstep and delivered the dagger to finalize the score at 4-1.
“We lose 4-1 there’s not a lot of guys that played well,” Evason said. “You could go right through the roster and obviously pick and choose (guys that had a good game). But as a whole we did not have a good night.”
News
20,000 twinkling lights coming to downtown St. Paul’s Rice Park on Friday
Holiday lights are coming back to downtown St. Paul’s Rice Park.
The Saint Paul Downtown Alliance and Xcel Energy are hosting a free, family-friendly park lighting celebration in Rice Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Following brief remarks, the switch will be flipped to light more than 20,000 twinkle lights in the park’s trees. The event will also feature live music, food trucks, outdoor games, free glow sticks and other giveaways.
Due to the pandemic, last year’s park lighting celebration was much more subdued, with no pre-event promotion. In years past, the tree lighting has seen large crowds, dancers, police drum lines, radio station emcees and fireworks.
News
Back at work after battling COVID-19, St. Paul school board chair says ‘vaccinations saved my life’
The chairwoman of the St. Paul school board is back on the job, having recovered from a case of COVID-19 that briefly had her hospitalized.
Jeannie Foster, 48, checked into a hospital on Oct. 22 and later was sent home to recover.
She missed three weeks of board meetings before returning Monday for a special meeting on the proposed school consolidation plan.
During another meeting Tuesday night, Foster said through coughing spells that she’s no longer contagious.
Foster, who has asthma, said from the dais that she’s “not a big vaccination person,” and she believes in people’s right to decide for themselves whether to be vaccinated or not. But she said she was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before falling ill with a breakthrough case.
“I believe it saved my life,” she said Tuesday. “I thought I was going to die, and I believe vaccinations saved my life.”
Foster has chaired the school board since board member Marny Xiong died last year from COVID-19 at age 31, before vaccines were available to the public.
Mary Langworthy, the school district’s health and wellness director, said Tuesday that 68 percent of district employees have said they are fully vaccinated against the virus.
By order of the school board, unvaccinated employees are supposed to take weekly tests, and Langworthy said some are finding they were infected but had no symptoms.
Langworthy said the high number of new coronavirus cases — cases, hospitalizations and deaths statewide are as high as they’ve been since vaccines became available — has her thinking about changing protocols in the district.
St. Paul, she said, is one of the few districts in the metro that continues to work to identify the close contacts of students and staff who spend time in schools while infected. She’s unsure how long her staff can keep doing that contract-tracing work.
Contract tracing also has forced a growing number of students to quarantine at home for 10 days. And some schools in the district, she said, have resorted to sending entire classes of students home.
The likelihood that those quarantining students are infected is “pretty low,” she acknowledged, “but we’re trying to reduce spread.”
Now that vaccines are widely available to children as young as 5, Langworthy said she’ll likely stop contact tracing in January.
Meanwhile, the school board on Tuesday agreed to continue requiring face masks in schools for the foreseeable future, continuing a policy that’s been in place since the start of the year. Superintendent Joe Gothard said that while some districts elsewhere in the country are pulling back on precautions, “it hasn’t even entered my mind.”
James Peterson, former Science Museum of Minnesota president, dies at 78
Adele’s Son, 9, Consoles Her After Her Divorce In Voice Notes On New Album
Wild can’t recover from slow start in 4-1 loss to Sharks
Teresa Giudice Claims Melissa Gorga Begged Andy Cohen To Be On ‘RHONJ’ — Watch
20,000 twinkling lights coming to downtown St. Paul’s Rice Park on Friday
TA: Ethereum Plunges, What Could Push ETH Below $4K
Back at work after battling COVID-19, St. Paul school board chair says ‘vaccinations saved my life’
Paypal Loses AMC Theaters Throne, Bitpay Will Support Shiba Inu Payments
US Senate candidate McCloskey shows support for Rittenhouse
Secretum DApp: The Next Messaging Unicorn on Solana
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH5 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities4 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19