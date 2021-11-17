Celebrities
Joaquin Phoenix Bonds With His On-Screen Nephew, 11, at Movie Screening — Photos
The ‘Walk The Line’ actor looked like he forged a real bond with fellow actor Woody Norman, who played his relative in their upcoming movie.
It’s really sweet to see a veteran actor creating a real connection with someone who’s just beginning their career. Joaquin Phoenix seemed like he’d gotten really close with 11-year-old actor Woody Norman, who played his nephew in his upcoming film C’mon C’mon. The pair posed for photos on the red carpet for a screening of the brand new movie in Beverly Hills on Tuesday November 16.
Joaquin looked incredible casual, and comfortable at the premiere of the upcoming movie. He rocked a black hoodie and a dark blue pair of pants. The 47-year-old Academy Award winner completed his outfit with a well-worn pair of Converse sneakers. Woody was a little more dressed up for the occasion. He sported a suit over a white t-shirt, although, he also wore some comfy-looking sneakers. The young star also accessorized with a gold chain necklace.
Based on the red carpet photos, it looks like the two had a great experience filming the movie. C’mon C’mon tells the story of a radio journalist (played by Joaquin) who travels across the country on a road trip with his nephew (played by Woody), via IMDb. It’s set to be released on Friday November 19. While Woody is still very early in his career, he’s already building an impressive resumé. He’s had parts in plenty of TV Shows and movies, like the shows Poldark and Troy: Fall of a City. He’s also going to be in the upcoming movies Cobweb and The Last Voyage of the Demeter, according to his IMDb.
C’mon C’mon will also be Joaquin first feature-length acting role, since he brought home an Academy Award for his performance in the critically-acclaimed Joker. Back in October, the actor was spotted on a romantic stroll through Manhattan in New York City with his girlfriend, Rooney Mara.
Celebrities
PICS: Bethenny Frankel’s Kid Bryn Makes Red-Carpet Debut, RHONY Alum Donates $10,000 to Astroworld Victim
Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel’s daughter, Bryn Hoppy, 11, made her red-carpet debut alongside her famous Mom while attending New York City’s Opening Night of The Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes.
In the past, Bethenny has been very protective of her daughter, opting to not film a young Bryn while on RHONY. This marks Bryn’s first red-carpet appearance with her mother and the two couldn’t help but look merry and bright while partaking in the night’s festivities on November 9th.
Bethenny was seen donning a beautiful red sweater dress ensemble appropriately echoing the holiday season while Bryn happily posed by her mother’s side.
The holiday outing couldn’t have come at a better time after Bethenny publicly commented on the horrific Astroworld travesty that has claimed the lives of several concert-goers and injured many more. The BStrong founder took to Twitter announcing the foundation is donating $10,000 to 9-year old victim Ezra Blount’s family and urged others to donate if they can as well.
Bethenny also tweeted her condolences after learning that Blount had passed away from his injuries on Sunday night calling the tragedy “horrific.”
“Life is so precious & it can be taken away in an instant,” the SkinnyGirl CEO posted.
Photos Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto, Instagram/BethennyFrankel
Celebrities
MOB TIES: Kanye West & Drake Finally Reconcile Under Supervision From Dave Chapelle and J Prince [Video]
After some of the most awkward back and forth in hip-hop Drake and Kanye finally bury the hatchet after a night out with Dave Chappelle and J Prince.
For the past few years, Drake and Kanye West have seemingly been in a cold war of sneak disses and tweets towards one another that had no end in sight. We’ve seen Kanye go on Twitter rants about Drake and at the time it seemed very one-sided. Recently when Kanye stopped by Drink Champs he pointed out the things Drake is doing to him you can’t see but when he replies he’s the bad guy. He compared their situation to Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson in the way we saw Mike bite off the ear but no one said anything about Evander’s low blows. Shortly after the interview Kanye was spotted spending time with J Prince and the family of Larry Hoover a dear friend of West and Prince.
Shortly after Ye uploaded a video alongside J Prince asking to end the beef and for Drake to join him for a concert to help free Larry Hoover. Many suspected there was no way Drake would be open to patching things up with Ye or even having a conversation but that turned out not to be true.
Monday night Dave Chappelle brought his tour to Toronto and Drake decided to attend and host the after-party at his mansion complete with A-list celebrities and included a public reconciliation between Ye and Drake that would make its way to social media yesterday. The night even included Dave Chappelle giving a closing monologue which you can watch below and according to J Prince The Free Larry Hoover concert is scheduled for December 9th in Los Angeles.
Celebrities
Tom Holland Declares He ‘Loves’ Zendaya ‘Very Much’ & Reveals Why They Keep Relationship Private
For the first time, Tom Holland spoke at-length about his romantic relationship with Zendaya in a new interview with ‘GQ.’
Four months after Tom Holland and Zendaya went public with their relationship, the actor is opening up about the romance in an interview with GQ magazine. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom explained. The actor was referring to photos that surfaced of him and Zendaya kissing at the beginning of July 2021, leading to a collective freakout amongst their fans about the status of their relationship.
But even though Tom and Zendaya are less shy about being out together now that the world knows about their romance, it’s still something that they’re hoping to mostly keep to themselves. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” Tom admitted. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready — it’s just that we didn’t want to [talk about it].”
Tom also respects his girlfriend and said he has no plans to discuss their relationship without her. “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her,” he revealed. “You know, I respect her too much to say…this isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.” In December, Tom and Zendaya’s third Spider-Man film together will be released, and it’s no secret that their relationship will be a hot topic on the press tour.
Zendaya also phoned in for a quote in the magazine, adding, “It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive. The equal sentiment [we share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own. I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”
Regardless of how private Tom and Zendaya are hoping to keep their relationship, it hasn’t stopped Tom from publicly gushing over his lady on social media. On her 24th birthday in September, he posted a photo of the two together with the caption, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you’re up xxx.” He also raved over Zendaya when she was honored at the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this month. “An incredible achievement for the most incredible person,” he gushed on Instagram. “Congrats, [you] deserve every bit of this.”
