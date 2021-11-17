Keeler: Move over, Rudy Gobert. You, too, Draymond Green. Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic is now one of NBA’s best defenders, too.

Suggest a Correction
Nikola Jokic plays Volkswagen Golf defense in a Lamborghini league. It’s efficient. It’s effective. But it’s not in your face. It’s not showy.
It doesn’t easily translate to a poster, the way that a Dikembe Mutombo or a Marcus Camby did. It just … works.
“(Jokic is) an easy mark,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said earlier this week, “because he’s not that shot-blocking athletic guy that’s making plays at the rim.”
And yet, on top of everything else the reigning NBA MVP does better than anybody in the world, the Joker is also off — stealthily — to the best defensive start of his Nuggets career.
Before games Tuesday night, the Big Honey topped the Basketball-Reference.com NBA leaderboards in Defensive Rating (96.2, or 96.2 points allowed per 100 opponent possessions), a smidge better than Utah’s Rudy Gobert (96.5); Defensive Win Shares (1.0); and Defensive Box Plus/Minus (plus-4.9). He ranked third in Defensive Rebound Percentage (36.9), trailing only Gobert and Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic.
With Michael Porter Jr. stuck in hoops purgatory and Jamal Murray on the mend, the Nuggets have had to reinvent themselves on the fly. For now, Ball Arena is the place where opponent possessions go to die.
The Nuggets rank third among NBA clubs in Basketball-Reference.com’s Defensive Rating, allowing an estimated 102.9 points per 100 opponent possessions. A 111-101 setback at Dallas on Monday night was only the fourth game among the Nuggets’ first 14 in which Denver surrendered 100 points or more.
“We have the No. 2 defense in the NBA after 13 games,” Malone told reporters this past Sunday. “Nikola is the anchor of our defense … he’s doing something right.”
Several things, now that you mention it.
Fast feet. Active hands. Talking. Communication. Recognition. Quick adjustments. Persistence. Discipline. Cantankerousness.
Offense is nature. Defense is nurture. It’s one of the few basketball skills at which one can improve as they age. If they want to.
“For some reason people always try to make a big stink about Nikola not being a good defensive player,” Malone noted recently. “He’s been great defensively. I think he’s like ninth in the NBA in contested shots per game. He’s had a huge impact.”
On several fronts. Jokic’s blocks (1.4) and steals (2.0) per game are both up over his historic 2020-21 MVP season, while his block percentage (2.7%) and defensive rebounding percentage (36.9%), per Basketball-Reference.com, have improved by a fairly healthy clip over last year’s pace (1.9 and 26.1, respectively) already.
Even as he’s shed weight from his midsection and added layers to his game, the Joker isn’t a classic skywalker. He won’t slap at shots as much as contest, molest and change shots.
“We are having a couple different coverages, and I think guys are buying in,” Jokic said after helping hold Portland to 43.8% shooting and 12 turnovers during a 29-point victory. “I just like how we are helping each other, even when we make a mistake. We fly for each other.”
During the Nuggets’ recent 5-0 homestand, the opposition’s starting center averaged 11.8 points, 8.4 boards and 3.2 personal fouls per game. Miami’s Bam Adebayo went 3 for 10. Jusuf Nurkic shot 2 for 5. The numbers don’t lie. Neither do your eyes.
The Joker won’t leap to the rafters and swat shots into Douglas County. You won’t hear the engine coming from six blocks away. Yet that Golf is always there at the finish line, quietly building the case for a second MVP award. One opponent brick at a time.
The FBI is looking for the public’s help in finding a man they are calling John Doe 45. They want information about an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
The FBI says the initial video of the unidentified male shown with a child was recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June of 2020. The files were believed to be produced between January 2019 and April 2019.
John Doe 45 is described as a White male with brown hair, a brown mustache, and a brown beard. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.
The man is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives.
The upcoming verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial for shooting three men during street unrest in Wisconsin comes against a backdrop of deep political divisions and expanded access to guns in the United States – factors that some fear could lead to more dangerous encounters.
The 18-year-old testified he fired in self-defense, killing two men and wounding a third, after coming under attack during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. But prosecutors argue that Rittenhouse set the deadly chain of events in motion by traveling from his home in nearby Illinois armed with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle.
While legal experts have said the details give Rittenhouse a strong argument for self-defense, some worry about the broader signal an acquittal could send. The jury that heard the case deliberated a full day Tuesday without reaching a decision; they return Wednesday.
“It’s easy to see how an acquittal could send the message that there are no consequences for showing up armed wherever you want, and then when situations escalate, you pull the trigger and get away with it,” said Nick Suplina, senior vice president for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety.
The case comes at a time when many other states are expanding self-defense laws and loosening permitting requirements for carrying guns in public. The U.S. Supreme Court, meanwhile, seems poised to strike down a stricter New York gun-permitting law. Both gun sales and gun violence have separately been on the rise.
Those on the other side of the gun debate argue armed confrontations will remain rare and point to political divisions rather than the weapons themselves. “We’ve been seeing people expressing things publicly at events that are, quite frankly, off the charts these days,” said Alan Gottlieb, founder of the Second Amendment Foundation.
Still, powerful weapons have become more widely available across much of the U.S. in recent years, a situation very different from the world where the American legal concept of self-defense originated hundreds of years ago, said Sam Buell, a professor of law at Duke University. The basic idea is that people can use deadly force when their lives are threatened, but not if they are the aggressor. The question of who started a fight may have been simpler to work out in an earlier era, but no longer.
“That’s kind of the very issue that the sides seem to be fighting about in this trial,” Buell said. “Clearly, the law doesn’t have the answer.”
The major change to U.S. self-defense law in recent years, he said, has been the advent of “stand your ground” laws, which remove a requirement to retreat from confrontations before using deadly force.
Though they came under scrutiny after high-profile shooting deaths like that of unarmed Black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida in 2012, they’re now in force in more than half of U.S. states. Wisconsin doesn’t have one, but three more states enacted them this year — Ohio, Arkansas and North Dakota, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
Also this year, six more states loosened requirements to carry guns in public by removing the requirement to get a permit, the largest number of any single year, said Allison Anderman, the group’s senior counsel.
“In certain states, it seems as though legislators are using the events of 2020 to expand the ability for people to threaten others in public with a gun and to kill them and escape justice,” she said.
Others, like Gottlieb, make the argument that guns can be needed for self-protection at places like protests where emotions run high and violence is possible.
Whatever the verdict in the Rittenhouse case, Buell cautions against reading too much into it from a legal perspective.
“I think it’s a big mistake for people to look for a jury verdict in a single criminal case as somehow the way to resolve these questions in a society,” he said. “It can’t bear that weight. No case can bear that weight.”
WASHINGTON, D.C. – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones was in the nation’s capital for yesterday’s signing of the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act and says it is a strong first step.
The state of Missouri is slated to receive $9 billion over five years due to the legislature. Jones says the money will help repair our roads and bridges, fix our water system, expand broadband internet access, and improve our public transit.
Jones says it’s unclear how much money St. Louis will receive from the act. She says the city is assessing its needs for now but also in the future.
She says they are exploring options like expanding the Metrolink to the north and south. Mayor Jones says the city and St. Louis County are working together on a study over the expansion of the service.
Jones says she allocated money to the study when she was treasurer to get it back in the federal pipeline for funding. She said this is the time to pursue this option.
Mayor Jones also mentioned there are some bridges the city needs to repair with any possible funding. She said those bridges include the Lindell Bridge over Forest Park Parkway and the Compton Bridge over the Mill Creek Railyard.
“The Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act is a strong first step; now, we need Congress to pass Build Back Better to help make our city stronger and safer by increasing funding for community violence intervention programs, expanding quality, affordable child care for working families, and extending the Child Tax Credit,” said Jones.
Mayor Jones will remain in Washington, D.C. this week to hold meetings with key departments on issues that will help move St. Louis forward. She will be meeting with the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, Federal Transit Administration, Congresswoman Cori Bush’s team, as well as attend and speak at portions of the NewDEAL Leaders Conference happening this week.
