Kelly: Dolphins defense seems to be finding its footing again | Commentary
They talked about staying the course, locking in on their assignments, and playing the defensive calls as designed.
No more freelancing. Fewer moments of lost focus, and mental errors.
Nobody needed to put on a cape with the desire of saving the team.
Every man has a job, a role, an assignment in the Miami Dolphins defense. Do that role, commit to that assignment, and the defense will be fine.
That was the defense’s rally cry to rebound from this season’s rough start. Maybe it could even get back to its opportunistic and stingy ways of 2020.
The talk got redundant, as team after team pummeled Miami on the ground in the first month, and quarterback after quarterback carved up Miami’s secondary (133.6 rushing yards allowed per game and a 108.3 passer rating from opposing quarterbacks during the 1-4 start).
But progress was made each week last month, and Thursday night’s surprising 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, which was Miami’s second straight, re-enforces the theory that team’s stay-the-course mantra is working.
The Dolphins defense bossed up on one of the NFL’s biggest bullies with a masterful plan for the reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, one that neutralized his special skills during his South Florida homecoming.
Miami’s defense sacked Jackson four times, utilizing a zero blitz package that leaves nobody deep, and held him to 39 rushing yards. The Dolphins also had Xavien Howard return a fumble 49 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that provided Miami a 15-3 lead in the fourth quarter.
And if that wasn’t impressive enough, the game ended with the Dolphins kneeling the ball down after cornerback Justin Coleman picked off Jackson in the end zone.
“I think Josh [Boyer] and the defensive staff did a nice job coming up with the game plan. They do it every week. Each week may call for something a little bit different,” head coach Brian Flores said, referring to the Dolphins defensive coordinator. “This week the feeling was that we tried to apply some pressure as much as we could.
The performance Miami put on display Thursday night was every bit as good as anything the Dolphins showcased last season, when they spent most of 2020 as one of the NFL’s top three defenses before ending the year ranked sixth because of a poor performance in a season finale loss to Buffalo.
Miami’s amoeba blitzes made Jackson uncomfortable because he couldn’t identify who was coming, and who was dropping back into coverage. Those zero technique blitzes usually provides single coverage looks downfield. But the Ravens weren’t able to capitalize because they were either in the wrong play call, Jackson misfired on a pass, or tight coverage from Miami’s secondary applied.
That unit, which carried the defense last season, has been coming on strong lately.
But it’s Raekwon Davis’ return from a knee injury which has helped Miami tighten the screws on defense.
Every opponent rushed for 100 or more yards in games Davis, the starting nose tackle, missed while he was on injured reserve. But since his return, only two of the six teams have run for more than 100 yards, and a 34-yard Josh Allen scramble boosted the Bills to their 102-rushing-yard total on Oct. 31. The opponent rushing-yard-per-game average the past five games has been 85.0, and the combined opponent passer rating has plummeted to 79.9. The Dolphins defense has piled up 12 sacks and nine takeaways the past five games after only nine sacks and five takeaways by the unit in the first five.
But the resurgence isn’t just about the big man anchoring the front line. Miami’s linebackers have improved too, becoming more assignment-driven. The Dolphins used three inside linebackers — Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley — on the field most of the game to contain Jackson’s scrambling.
The edge players — Andrew Van Ginkel and Jaelan Phillips — are also starting to turn pressure into sacks, effectively hunting down quarterbacks and decreasing the time they have to throw the football.
“It’s just buying in on what the coaches are preaching each and every day,” said Andrew Van Ginkel, who has contributed 44 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble this season. “It’s coming into work and just figuring out little things within my game and how I can get better and ultimately get to the quarterback. That’s my job description so that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Miami’s young safety duo of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones are also finding their footing as NFL starters, cutting down on the mistakes and making a handful of impact plays per game.
At least that’s been the case the past two games, two wins. And the hope is that Miami’s defense can continue to stack up good performances like they’ve delivered the past two weeks and make the Dolphins respectable again.
“I feel like the sky is the limit,” Howard said about the final seven games. “We have a lot of ball left. Just got to see what we can do.”
Miami Dolphins pick up veteran DT who was waived by Browns, report says
The Miami Dolphins signed Andrew Billings, a one-time standout defensive tackle who was waived by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, to their practice squad on Monday, according to NFL Network.
Billings is a mammoth 6 foot 1, 328 pounds, and will work to move up to the Dolphins’ active roster to help an already-stout Miami defensive line.
From 2017 to 2019, Billings played in 47 games, starting 37 for the Cincinnati Bengals. He made 80 tackles, 14 for loss, and had 3 1/2 sacks in that span.
The Browns signed Billings to a one-year, $3.5 million contract in the 2020 offseason, but he was then a COVID opt-out by the time the season rolled around. He played in six games for Cleveland this season but never made an impact, registering just one tackle.
With Billings never materializing for the Browns, it ultimately led the organization to part ways with him. Billings cleared waivers before the Dolphins picked him up.
Billings could provide competition for John Jenkins as the big run-stuffing nose tackle behind starter Raekwon Davis. Jenkins, the nine-year veteran, was needed early in the season while Davis was on injured reserve, but he has played minimally since Davis’ return. The Dolphins’ run defense was also among the league’s worst in the time that Davis was hurt and Jenkins was leaned on.
Since Oct. 3 against the Colts, Jenkins has been a healthy inactive for four games and has not recorded a tackle in the two that he did play. The Dolphins have been able to effectively move Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Adam Butler inside and outside along the defensive line. They also have defensive tackle Benito Jones on the practice squad.
Billings was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals out of Baylor in the 2016 draft.
The Jets have gotten worse over first nine games of season
Through nine games, the Jets are one of the worst teams in football.
They’re dead last in a plethora of important categories like defensive points and yards allowed. But the most alarming stat is the point differential. The Jets have been outscored by 135 points, which is the worst in the NFL.
It’s alarming when the now 2-7 Jaguars snagged a 9-6 win against the Bills, who in the next week obliterated Gang Green, 45-17.
In the past four games, the Jets defense has allowed 43 points per game: 45 points to the Bills, 45 to the Colts, 31 to the Bengals, and 54 to the Patriots.
The shocking part is how many games have been over by midway through the third quarter, which happened in both Patriots matchups, along with the Broncos, Bills and Colts games.
The Jets have been down by double digits at some point in all but just one of their games — against the Titans in which the Jets were down by nine before their second-quarter touchdown.
It’s either the offense started slow and eventually the defense caved. Or the defense gets their doors blown off early. The Jets are one of the youngest teams in the NFL, with a bunch of starters who have limited experience. So that’s a legitimate excuse for the roller coaster.
But Robert Saleh pinpointed the recent slide in point differential to two key elements.
“Beginning of the year for the first six games felt like we’re really good on third down and felt like we’re really good in the red zone,” Saleh said. “This second half of the season with New England, Indianapolis and now Buffalo just three teams that got after us on third down and in the red zone. Just really bad situational football. Those got to get better.”
In the first five games of the season the Jets were 10th in third-down defense at 35%. Now they’re 22nd at 41.28%.
They were fourth in red zone defense (42.86%), but now they’re 19th at 63.64%.
In the last four games, teams have converted 51% of their third downs and scored touchdowns on 82% of their red zone trips.
That has to change in the second half of the season.
The level of competition will lessen as the Jets have made it past the tough part of the schedule; every team they played are in the playoff chase.
The easier part is approaching.
In Gang Green’s next six games, they will face the Dolphins, Texans, Eagles, Saints, Dolphins and Jaguars.
Only the Saints currently have an above .500 record. So the Jets have to take advantage of that stretch to turn their season around.
INJURY UPDATE ON ZACH AND OTHERS
Saleh was noncommittal on Zach Wilson’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Wilson is four weeks in on his recovery from his sprained PCL. Saleh added he will get a better feel on his availability for this week on Wednesday.
Mike White replaced Wilson and threw five touchdowns with eight interceptions and had a passer rating of 75 in Wilson’s absence so far.
Mekhi Becton is in week 8 of his recovery process from a dislocated knee injury suffered against the Panthers. The timetable was intitially 4-8 weeks, but Saleh revealed Becton will need more time before he can even practice. The Jets are still confident the former first-round pick out of Louisville will return this season.
Saleh said he believes Becton is one to three weeks from returning.
Brandin Echols suffered a thigh injury against the Bills in the second quarter. Echols left the game and didn’t return and Javelin Guidry replaced him.
Echols will be out for three to five weeks.
Ravens film study: How the Dolphins’ Cover 0-heavy defense wrecked Baltimore’s attack
The first time that Lamar Jackson saw the Dolphins defense that would perplex and punish him, ruining his Thursday night, the Ravens quarterback almost solved it.
On third-and-9, with the Ravens already in field-goal range on the game’s opening drive, Miami lined up eight defenders at the line of scrimmage. The Dolphins were showing “Cover 0,” a man-to-man, pressure-heavy scheme that sacrifices a safety in zone coverage for the promise of overloading an offense’s pass protection.
Miami coach Brian Flores and defensive coordinator Josh Boyer understood the risks; the Dolphins’ defense is one of the NFL’s most aggressive. Execute it well, and Miami would have an unblocked blitzer coming for Jackson. But if the Ravens could hold on just long enough, if Jackson could buy himself enough time against a defense with more pass rushers than he had protectors, there was a big play to be had.
And they almost had it. The offensive line kept the pocket clean. All Jackson had to contend with was rookie safety Jevon Holland, flying in from the edge, the Ravens’ preferred path for an unmarked blitzer. Jackson felt the heat, faded away from it and, just in time, lofted a high-arcing pass to wide receiver Sammy Watkins, running away from cornerback Justin Coleman downfield.
The ball landed at the back of the end zone, within arm’s reach. Watkins either didn’t see it or didn’t think it was catchable. Jackson said afterward that he didn’t ask Watkins what happened. So much else had gone wrong in the Ravens’ 22-10 loss anyway. But their troubles started there.
“[Cover] 0 is, like, one of those things where you have to make them pay, you know?” tight end Mark Andrews said. “And I don’t think, early on, we did that enough. That’s one of the things — you make them pay early on, they kind of get out of there. You know, I think you see toward the end of the game — again, they played a great game — but we did a lot of things toward the end of the game that I think we needed to capitalize early on.”
The Dolphins entered Thursday’s game with one of the NFL’s lesser defenses, ranked 23rd in yards per play allowed and 25th in overall efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. But once they found something that worked against the Ravens — show pressure, bring pressure — they found no reason to change course.
According to a review of Thursday’s game, Miami’s defense lined up in a Cover 0 look before 31 of Jackson’s 50 drop-backs. The strategy effectively turned one of the NFL’s most explosive open-field runners and downfield passers into a frazzled, inefficient, checkdown thrower.
Against presnap Cover 0 alignments, the Ravens averaged just 3.9 yards per play — more than 2 yards below their season-long average — and Jackson finished 15-for-27 for 139 yards, one touchdown and one interception (66.7 passer rating). He scrambled just once, for 3 yards, and was sacked three times, for minus-21 yards.
“We’ve seen it before,” Jackson said of Miami’s blitz-happy approach. “We were practicing it the whole week. We just got to do a better job, do a better job facing that. Get a handle. I feel we’ll be good. The Dolphins played a great game.”
Their game plan took a logical approach to an unexpected degree. In earlier games against the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and Houston Texans’ Tyrod Taylor, both dual-threat quarterbacks, Miami sent Cover 0 blitzes five times, easily the most either had faced all season.
In the Ravens’ Week 7 blowout loss, the Cincinnati Bengals might’ve given the Dolphins all the encouragement they needed to double down against Jackson. Cincinnati showed a Cover 0 look six times, mostly on third- and fourth-and-long, and had its way almost every time. The Ravens’ biggest-gaining play went for 3 yards. The one time they exceeded that, the play was called back because of holding. Another time, they were called for a false start.
So, no, Ravens players said after Thursday’s game, they were not surprised by how Miami attacked them.
“They did kind of what we thought they were going to do,” center Bradley Bozeman said. “They blitzed us a lot.”
As with any offensive failure as stunning as the Ravens’ — they finished with a season-low 304 yards, converted just two of 14 third-down opportunities, and committed two turnovers, one of which Miami turned into a scoop-and-score — there was no lone culprit. There was blame to spread around, from Jackson to the skill position players to the pass protection to the coaching.
The most obvious influence of the Dolphins’ Cover 0-heavy approach was on how Jackson played. Facing constant blitzes, he was pressured 19 times, according to Sports Info Solutions, tied for the most in his career, and sacked four times. He scrambled just three times, hemmed in by Miami’s waves of pressure. His average depth of target on pass attempts was 7.8 yards, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, his second lowest this season.
Jackson was maybe as active as he’s ever been before the snap, changing calls at the line of scrimmage as he searched for escape valves. But the Ravens’ array of wide receiver screens, some of them seemingly audibled into, rarely worked. Miami tackled well in space and pursued ferociously with second-level defenders who bluffed blitzes before dropping and finding the ball.
Jackson also left big plays on the table. On the drive after cornerback Xavien Howard’s 49-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and 15-3 lead early in the fourth quarter, Jackson homed in on Watkins on a first-and-10 drop-back. The Ravens’ protection gave Jackson a comfortable pocket against another Cover 0 pressure, but in waiting for Watkins to get open near the sideline, he missed Andrews over the middle. The tight end was streaking downfield, a couple of steps past the nearest defender. Jackson never saw him get open.
The Ravens’ receivers didn’t help Jackson often enough, either. Both Watkins and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown fumbled. Tight end Josh Oliver dropped one pass and Brown dropped two. Only Watkins and Miles Boykin stood out as perimeter blockers, and only fellow wide receivers Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman stood out after the catch.
Up front, the Ravens’ pass protection had bright spots individually but struggled collectively. Center Bradley Bozeman’s occasionally shaky shotgun snaps seemed to throw off Jackson’s timing. Right tackle Tyre Phillips again struggled; on one Dolphins sack, he didn’t even pretend to engage with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who read his upfield push correctly as a screen indicator. Ogbah got in Jackson’s throwing window and defensive end Adam Butler closed in for a sack after Jackson held on to the ball.
The Ravens’ backs struggled at times with Cover 0 blitzes, too. On one third-and-long drop-back early in the third quarter, Jackson seemed to assign fullback Patrick Ricard to a blitz pickup on the right side of the line. But when a Dolphins defender came through, Ricard and running back Le’Veon Bell took the same man. That left another Miami pass rusher to get in Jackson’s face as he wound up for a deep shot to Brown that fell incomplete.
“They had the guy off the edge coming in hot,” Jackson said. “So I tried to get the ball out to the receivers to make a play. You know, sometimes it was tipped passes, you know. The ball was getting batted down. They just played a great game.”
As the Ravens prepare for Sunday’s game in Chicago, offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s play-calling will again come under scrutiny. The Bears have sent just three Cover 0 blitzes all season, according to SIS, but Miami’s approach and execution could offer a blueprint — not only on the obvious passing downs where the Ravens struggled but in early downs, too.
The Ravens averaged 2.9 yards per carry after the first quarter, with running backs Devonta Freeman and Bell combining for just 6 yards on seven attempts in that stretch. Those struggles on first and second down set the table for Miami on third down, where the Dolphins could play off coverage, guarding the first-down marker, and not worry about pick plays or easy man-coverage beaters. Jackson had 10 drop-backs of third-and-7 or longer Thursday, tied for the second most in an NFL game this season. In those down-and-distance conditions, he went 4-for-8 for 23 yards and took one sack.
It wasn’t until late that Roman, Jackson and the Ravens found some answers for Miami’s pressure. After averaging just 2.0 yards per play on Jackson’s first 25 drop-backs against presnap Cover 0 looks, the Ravens averaged 11.7 yards over his final six. Rather than looking for screens or outlet passes into condensed areas, Jackson started finding Bateman on sideline shots. He hit Andrews once as he slipped across the field, with Miami’s coverage compromised by a handful of interfering Ravens routes.
It was all too little, too late. Jackson’s final pass Thursday played out as so many before it had. As soon as he took the shotgun snap, he faced pressure off right tackle from an unblocked Dolphins defender. Running out of space and time, he threw up a prayer to Bateman in the corner of the end zone. Coleman, who’d nearly allowed a touchdown on Miami’s first Cover 0 blitz, intercepted Jackson’s pass on its last.
This is a copycat league, Jackson was reminded afterward. What would be the Ravens’ answer the next time they faced a plan like the Dolphins’? “Do our thing,” he said. “We’ll be good. There were some plays we left on the field, some things we left on the field. Little mishaps. Just be us. That’s it.”
Week 11
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6 ½
