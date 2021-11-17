Kelly: Dolphins still searching for answers for run game struggles | Commentary

There are only three teams in the NFL that attempt more passes per game than the Miami Dolphins.

Two of those teams, feature elite quarterbacks — Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, a future first ballot Hall of Famer, and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, the top passer of this generation — as the centerpiece of their offense.

The other — the New York Jets (2-7), who host the Dolphins this Sunday — have become a pass-heavy team because of how much they’ve been trailing in most of their seven losses.

Despite Miami’s seven losses, the Dolphins (3-7) don’t have a similar excuse.

The reason Miami has become such a pass-heavy offense is because of the struggles the Dolphins have had running the ball most of the season. It’s even taken a turn for the worse in the past month, a problem that is beginning to hold back the entire offense.

The Dolphins, who average 73.6 rushing yards per game and 3.4 yards per carry, own the NFL’s worst rushing offense. Miami is 38.5 yards shy of the league average of 112 rushing yards per game, and nearly a full yard (.84) short of the NFL average of 4.28 per carry.

And that’s just to get the unit to a respectable level, which is a label the Dolphins rushing attack has flirted with but failed to achieve the previous two seasons during Brian Flores’ reign as head coach.

“We can’t live with our offense being generated just from the passing game. It’s not good for protection purposes because a team knows it’s just a pass coming because that’s what’s been working,” said co-offensive coordinator George Godsey, the Dolphins’ primary offensive play-caller. “For our offense to be more balanced, for it to develop some efficiency, we’re going to have to develop some efficiency in the run game.”

It’s not for lack of trying because in recent weeks Miami has remained committed to running the ball. Miami attempted 29 carries in a loss to the Falcons, and 23 runs in a loss to the Bills. The Dolphins ran the ball 25 times in their victory over the Texans, and in Thursday night’s win over the Ravens the Dolphins attempted 22 carries.

But the Dolphins averaged only 3.0 yards per carry in those four contests.

So what’s the issue?

Is it the struggles Miami’s offensive line has been having all season?

Or is it the caliber of tailbacks leading the charge?

My vote is it’s all of the above.

Godsey said the unit’s recent struggles in the run game are due to the constant changes at center — Michael Deiter and Greg Mancz are both on injured reserve, which has led to Austin Reiter starting.

“It’s a group effort and it starts with everyone. Starts up front and starts with us seeing things [properly],” said co-offensive coordinator Eric Studesville. “We’re continually working on it, making sure guys are looking at things, talking about things and seeing it on the same page because that’s what we have to find. We have to find more yardage in the run game and we’re putting that on everybody.”

It also needs to be on general manager Chris Grier, whose mismanagement of the team’s resources has handcuffed the offense.

Over the past two drafts the Dolphins had a chance to select any tailback they wanted by using the last of the team’s multiple first-round picks to address that position.

Clyde Edwards Hilaire (32), D’Andre Swift (35), Jonathan Taylor (41), Cam Akers (52) and J.K. Dobbins (55) were all available in 2020, but instead the Dolphins selected cornerback Noah Igbinoghene 30th overall, and he has played sparingly the past two seasons.

This year the Dolphins could have taken Najee Harris with the 18th pick, but instead Miami used that pick on pass rusher Jaelan Phillips, who has contributed 26 tackles and 2.5 sacks this season.

While the thought process behind selecting a pass rusher over a tailback was valid in theory, Harris, who has rushed for 646 yards on 176 carries, caught 317 yards worth of passes and scored six touchdowns for the Steelers, is a contender for NFL rookie of the year.

While I’m a staunch believer that Harris’ skill set and style would make him the perfect complement for the run-pass-option offense the Dolphins use regularly, there’s a chance the tailback could have struggled behind this offensive line.

But then again, Pittsburgh’s offensive line was rebuilt this past offseason, and that unit remains one of the weak links for the Steelers, so who knows if he would have been a catalyst for Miami’s rushing attack.

But it wasn’t just the selection of Phillips over Harris that was problematic. The Dolphins’ decisions-makers showed an unwillingness to address the position until the seventh-round this past draft, continuing a theme of devaluing the position. Miami even drafted a fifth tight end (Hunter Long) in the third round instead of taking a tailback like Michael Carter, the Jets’ leading rusher and receiver, to supplement the backfield.

It doesn’t help that every veteran who was developed by the Dolphins, signed, or traded for — Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage, Jordan Howard and Matt Breida — has failed in Miami, but went on to have some success elsewhere since. Howard, a colossal failure in Miami, now leads the Eagles rushing attack, which ranks No. 3 in the NFL.

Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed each had respectable seasons last year when Howard was waived, but both scatbacks, who are a little undersized considering they are both in the 5-foot-11 range and weigh less than 200 pounds, have struggled this year.

The Dolphins were so committed to Gaskin (3.4 yards per carry) and Ahmed’s development (2.7 yards per carry) that Malcolm Brown, a seven-year veteran who signed for the NFL minimum, and Gerrid Doaks, a former University of Cincinnati standout Miami used a seventh-round pick to select, were the only tailbacks added this offseason.

If the Dolphins had a respectable rushing attack this wouldn’t seem like such a glaring error, and maybe the offense wouldn’t be so one dimensional.

“We’re expecting that to improve here in the last half of the season,” Godsey said with a defiant tone.

Better late than never.