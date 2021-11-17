Lala Kent & Randall Separately Celebrate Daughter’s Bday, See Vanderpump Rules Stars’ Photos

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett‘s daughter, Ocean, turned eight months old on Monday, and in honor of the child’s milestone, the newly-separated couple shared tribute posts on Instagram.

Just one month after Randall was accused of cheating after he was seemingly caught at a Nashville hotel with a couple of women, the Vanderpump Rules cast member took to her Stories, where she told Ocean she’s “getting too big.” Randall also promised to “love” and “cherish” his youngest daughter on his own page.

“Happy eight months my little angel. Are you excited? Hey! You’re getting too big. You’re scooting now. You’re eating purees. I know it’s so fun. I love you,” Lala began in a series of videos shared to her account on November 15.

“Are you already getting this party started, O?” she continued. “Look at that bow. Look at it. She’s like, ‘How do I get it off?’ You should leave it. You look gorgeous.”

As Ocean yanked and pulled at her Give Them Lala Baby accessory, the bow worked its way down around her neck.

“There we go… It’s more of a bowtie now. I dig it! Gorgeous,” Lala responded.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Randall shared a throwback photo of himself and Ocean at the hospital after her birth.

“[Eight] months ago you changed my life forever Ocean. This was within the first hour you came into this world. I will love you and cherish you forever my angel. Happy 8 month birthday. Love your Dad,” he captioned the pic.

According to Us Weekly, Lala and Randall celebrated their daughter’s big day separately amid reports of co-parenting conflicts.

As Pump Rules fans may have heard, Lala opened up about her split from Randall on the two latest episodes of her podcast, Give Them Lala… With Randall, which hasn’t included Randall for the past couple of weeks.

Earlier this month, on the November 3 episode of her show, Lala admitted she was “going through a lot.”

“[I] have no idea what my future holds. I don’t know what each day is going to look like and for a really long time, I’ve had a schedule where everything is planned out,” she explained. “And I’m kind of just letting the universe take control of my life and place me where I need to be. I’m praying often and I’m just putting it in God’s hands.”

The following week, on the November 10 episode, Lala said she “never thought that [her] life would be where it is right now.”

“There’s moments where I have pits in my stomach and I’m like, ‘I need God to take over right now because it’s too much.’ [But] you have to be grateful for every experience because what I’ve been through in my life, which people have been through much crazier and traumatic things than I have been through, those people inspire me, who deal with things with grace and they come out on top even with the hand they were dealt,” she shared.

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

