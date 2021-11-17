Connect with us

Celebrities

Lala Kent & Randall Separately Celebrate Daughter’s Bday, See Vanderpump Rules Stars’ Photos

Published

1 min ago

on

Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Returns Home to Randall Emmett Amid Split Rumors But Steps Out Without Engagement Ring and Claims She's "Unbreakable"
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett‘s daughter, Ocean, turned eight months old on Monday, and in honor of the child’s milestone, the newly-separated couple shared tribute posts on Instagram.

Just one month after Randall was accused of cheating after he was seemingly caught at a Nashville hotel with a couple of women, the Vanderpump Rules cast member took to her Stories, where she told Ocean she’s “getting too big.” Randall also promised to “love” and “cherish” his youngest daughter on his own page.

“Happy eight months my little angel. Are you excited? Hey! You’re getting too big. You’re scooting now. You’re eating purees. I know it’s so fun. I love you,” Lala began in a series of videos shared to her account on November 15.

“Are you already getting this party started, O?” she continued. “Look at that bow. Look at it. She’s like, ‘How do I get it off?’ You should leave it. You look gorgeous.”

As Ocean yanked and pulled at her Give Them Lala Baby accessory, the bow worked its way down around her neck.

“There we go… It’s more of a bowtie now. I dig it! Gorgeous,” Lala responded.

Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent's Daughter Turns 8-Months Old

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Randall shared a throwback photo of himself and Ocean at the hospital after her birth.

“[Eight] months ago you changed my life forever Ocean. This was within the first hour you came into this world. I will love you and cherish you forever my angel. Happy 8 month birthday. Love your Dad,” he captioned the pic.

According to Us Weekly, Lala and Randall celebrated their daughter’s big day separately amid reports of co-parenting conflicts.

As Pump Rules fans may have heard, Lala opened up about her split from Randall on the two latest episodes of her podcast, Give Them Lala… With Randall, which hasn’t included Randall for the past couple of weeks.

Earlier this month, on the November 3 episode of her show, Lala admitted she was “going through a lot.”

“[I] have no idea what my future holds. I don’t know what each day is going to look like and for a really long time, I’ve had a schedule where everything is planned out,” she explained. “And I’m kind of just letting the universe take control of my life and place me where I need to be. I’m praying often and I’m just putting it in God’s hands.”

The following week, on the November 10 episode, Lala said she “never thought that [her] life would be where it is right now.”

“There’s moments where I have pits in my stomach and I’m like, ‘I need God to take over right now because it’s too much.’ [But] you have to be grateful for every experience because what I’ve been through in my life, which people have been through much crazier and traumatic things than I have been through, those people inspire me, who deal with things with grace and they come out on top even with the hand they were dealt,” she shared.

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photo Credit: ROGER WONG/INSTARimages

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news [give_form id="136891"]
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Seriously Smitten: Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley Get Baecation Booed Up–But Did The Model Tattoo The Actor’s Name On Her Baaawdy?

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Seriously Smitten: Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley Get Baecation Booed Up–But Did The Model Tattoo The Actor’s Name On Her Baaawdy?
google news

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley are all the way public about their “P-Valley” passion, so much so that they’re sharing sweetly smitten vacation photos. Despite the cuteness, however, some fans are wondering whether one of them already paid tattoo tribute to their budding romance.

Source: Earl Gibson III/ Barry King / Getty

As previously reported the “P-Valley” season two stars are all the way official after coupled up rumors first swirled in September. Now, they’re outwardly kicking it and canoodling…

most recently in a tropical location.

The two are currently spending time together on a baecation and by the looks of social media, Miracle couldn’t be happier.

“Prayer + Patience =” Miracle captioned a carousel of photos showing them kissing and holding hands.

“Love is patient, love iskind, love is gentle, love does not hurt. Never settle, your time is coming.–Watts” she added quoting 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 in her IG stories.

 

Several people have pointed out, that it also looks like the model/actress tattooed Tyler’s name on her ribcage.

Take another look below, does it look like the model inked the actor’s name?

If Miracle did indeed pay permanent tribute to her man, it furthers speculation that the two are pretty serious. Miracle previously posted on her IG a video of Tyler meeting her family.

When you know, you know, right?

Prior to their outward love story, the couple kept their respective relationships private.

In August, news surfaced that the Lepley allegedly called it quits with his longtime girlfriend/former fiancee April King. Sources close to the star allegedly revealed to Love B. Scott that Lepley and the agent shared two children,” including an 8-month-old.”

As for Miracle, she was previously linked to Diddy but the model never confirmed nor denied the romance rumors.

What do YOU think about this seriously smitten couple proudly posting their love?

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Celebrities

The FOUR stages of an abusive relationship: How narcissists lure and gaslight victims

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

Instagram/@stinasanders

London-based psychotherapist Stina Sanders explains the four stages of the Narcissistic Abuse Cycle.

Sanders, who is also a lifestyle blogger, recently had her own “dream relationship” that turned into a nightmare when her partner became abusive towards her.

Sanders appeared on This Morning to explain the stages of the Narcissistic Abuse Cycle.

Stage 1: Idolization

“So the first stage is the idolization stage, that’s when they love bomb you, they put you on a pedestal, you feel amazing. You essentially fall in love very quickly, you’re lured into a false sense of security.”

Stage 2: Devalue

“Once they have you, that then moves on to the devalue stage, which is where the belittling, the gaslighting, the emotional, the verbal and sometimes the physical abuse will start to happen. They chip away at yourself, you become a shell of your former self.”

Stage 3: Discard

“Then the third stage is the discard stage. Once they’re done with you and found someone else to manipulate they then leave you, feeling very upset and very confused.

Stage 4: Hoover

“And the last stage is the hoover stage. Doesn’t always happen, but this is when the abuser comes back for more. They hoover you, they see if they can still manipulate you and essentially they do that to stop you from moving on.”

Sanders also said gaslighting is a “manipulation tactic” that “abusers use to basically get you to doubt yourself”.

Narcissists are constantly on the lookout for more victims. If you don’t present yourself as a victim you will not be an easy target for a narcissist.

Watch the video below.
 

Posted in Psychology

Tags: abusive relationships, narcissist, narcissm, Stina Sanders, video

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Shaunie O’Neal Engaged: Shaquille’s Ex & ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Accepts Keion Henderson’s Proposal

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 17, 2021

By

Shaunie O’Neal Engaged: Shaquille’s Ex & ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Accepts Keion Henderson’s Proposal
google news

Get ready for a ‘Basketball Wives’ wedding. Shaunie O’Neal said ‘yes’ after her boyfriend, Keion Henderson, got down on one knee to pop the question.

Shaunie O’Neal said yes! The Basketball Wives star and the series’ executive producer became engaged to her boyfriend, pastor Keion Henderson, on Nov. 11, according to PEOPLE. The couple got engaged on a tropical island at 11:11 p.m., playing into an 11/11 motif that has become “a meaningful symbolism and point of connection” for the couple, a rep told the publication. Keion, 40, proposed to Shaunie, 46, with a 4.22-karat diamond ring on an 18-karat white gold band. After the engagement, the couple enjoyed a private fireworks display – and that’s not just the sparks they felt when they kissed.

Shaunie was previously married to Shaquille O’Neal from 2002 to 2011. Shaunie told PEOPLE that Keion’s proposal was “one of the most magical and special days of my life, being someone that had never officially been proposed to — like no down on one knee and asked ‘will you marry me’ moment.” Shaunie also added that everything about the proposal was “incredibly amazing” and that she “wouldn’t change a single thing.”

Shaunie O’Neal and boyfriend Keion Henderson arrive at the 21st Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 20, 2021 ( Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“As a matter of fact, I wish I could experience it over and over again. Keion is an extraordinary man of God. He’s wise, he’s supportive, he’s so loving and attentive,” she told PEOPLE. In a statement, Keion said that he’s “never been more loved than I am right now,” and that his new fiancée is one of the most “supportive” people he’s ever met. “The love and respect we share for each other contributes to our ever-evolving humility and growth. Which ultimately makes us more like God.”

1637088875 536 Shaunie ONeal Engaged Shaquilles Ex ‘Basketball Wives Star Accepts
(Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The couple began dating in February 2020 after a mutual friend connected them. Shaunie and Keion knew each other professionally before they turned things romantic. They also lived whole lives before falling in love. Shaunie and Shaq share four children — Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, andMe’arahh – and she is also a mom to son, Myles, from a previous relationship. Keion is also a proud papa to a 9-year-old daughter of an earlier marriage.

Is there a chance of Shaq attending the wedding? Despite their divorce and Shaq admitting that he was unfaithful during their marriage, Shaunie said they were now like “old friends” while speaking with HollywoodLife in February. “I have agreed that there is nothing less in life to argue about,” she said. “We don’t even have a lot to talk about anymore because everything is really about the kids. We have a great relationship. We get around each other like old friends. We laugh, we catch up real quick, and move on to the next thing. He lives his life. I live mine.”

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Trending