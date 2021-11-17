Celebrities
LeVar Burton Hosting ‘Trivial Pursuit’ Game Show After ‘Jeopardy’ Stint Falls Through
LeVar Burton will be hosting a new TV game show version of ‘Trivial Pursuit.’ The project is being produced by Entertainment One and is not attached to a network yet.
LeVar Burton‘s future is in trivia — even when Jeopardy! doesn’t give him the hosting job. The 64-year-old TV icon was a fan-favorite guest host on Jeopardy! this year following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek, but he was ultimately not selected for the full-time gig, much to the chagrin of fans. However, LeVar has officially scored a different job in game show television! Per reports, LeVar will host a new version of the game show Trivial Pursuit. So exciting!
According to Variety, LeVar’s Trivial Pursuit is being produced by Entertainment One and Hasbro, as well as his production company, LeVar Burton Entertainment. The game show has not been attached to a network yet, but that should come in due time. In a statement obtained by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, LeVar said, “Trivial Pursuit’ is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe. I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television.”
Tara Long, president of global unscripted television for Entertainment One (eOne), addressed hiring LeVar as host in a statement. “LeVar Burton has been an iconic member of American pop culture for decades from ‘Roots’ to ‘Reading Rainbow’ to ‘Star Trek’ and beyond,” she said, per Variety. “His love for intellectual curiosity paired with his ability to connect with audiences worldwide make him the perfect partner to bring Hasbro’s beloved trivia game to households in a new and exciting way.”
LeVar was among the crop of Jeopardy! guest hosts in the running to permanently replace Alex Trebek. In August, executive producer Mike Richards was selected for the job, but he stepped down that same month following the discovery of past offensive comments. Mayim Bialik and former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings have since been named temporary hosts through the end of 2021, as the game show continues to search for a permanent host.
Fans were disappointed when LeVar didn’t get the host job. The 12-time Emmy Award-winning star eventually addressed the situation on an episode of The Daily Show in September. “The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something, you know, they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” LeVar shared. “What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn’t get it, it was, like, well, okay, what’s next? And, so, the opportunities that have come my way as a result of not getting that gig, I couldn’t have dreamt it up.”
Celebrities
Jen Shah Blames Meredith’s Store Manager for Stolen Bag, Shades Boutique as Heather Claims Same Person Stole From Her
Jen Shah has had to go on the offensive after the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City showed her once again in the hot seat.
Bravo viewers were not surprised to see Meredith Marks unphased by the arrest of her frenemy. In fact, the “Meredith Marks” boutique owner revealed over dinner with the ladies that Jen was involved in a theft that occurred at her store. This revelation came on the heels of Jen allegedly being flagged by Louis Vuitton.
Jen denied the story, making sure to tell her side on the RHOSLC: After Show by saying the rumors were “completely ridiculous.” According to the leader of the Shah Squad, she and her team had just come from brunch and wanted to go support Meredith’s “200 square foot swap meet.”
As Jen retold her side of the story, she tried placing the blame on the store manager. She claimed the customer service associate called her, saying, “I think I put something in your bag that you didn’t pay for.” According to Jen, she bought two purses, saying, “It sounded to me like it was a mistake she made by putting something in the bag when she rang it up. ”
Showing no remorse, Jen slammed Meredith as she offered an excuse, “If your girl makes a mistake at the cash register, how is that our fault? Bit*h if that’s the truth, call 911.”
Meredith ended her part of the segment by disengaging and leaving some parting words of wisdom for Jen, insisting, “They can’t be so stupid to think that in a jewelry store we don’t have security cameras. It shows him walking out with this clutch in his hand. It was not bagged. It was not paid for. It was literally picked up and taken out of the store.”
The most telling piece of news came from Heather Gay, who in the same package also admitted that she knew Jen’s assistant enjoyed partaking in a “five-finger discount.”
Heather openly spoke out in defense of Meredith. She offered some insight, saying, “One of her staff members had five-finger discounted a clutch from Meredith’s store. It was a staff member I was also familiar with that had five-fingered some cash from my store.” According to Heather, he was a former employee at Beauty Lab who she had to let go because he was stealing cash. Ironically, Jen was the one to first tip Heather off about her staff member’s unsavory behavior.
Heather shared that when she heard Meredith’s retelling of her encounter with Jen and the ex-member of staff, “It was completely consistent with what I knew him to stand for.”
Photos Credit: Instagram/JenShah/MeredithMarks
Celebrities
Drake impersonator earns $5K per booking, Real Drake says ‘Let him get his bag’
A Drake impersonator — who looks nothing like him — earns thousands of dollars for club bookings where he lip-syncs as the Canadian rapper.
The bootleg Drake, who goes by “Izzy“, sat down with No Jumper for an in-depth interview. Izzy claims he went to Miami where people told him he looked just like the rap star.
They encouraged Izzy to shave a heart in his head — and that’s when the money started rolling in.
“People DM me, like, ‘Do you want to come to my event? We can’t pay Drake because he’s too expensive,” said Izzy. He claims club owners cover his travel expenses and hotel bills.
“I’ve been doing my thing, you know. That’s all I’m gonna say.”
One promoter in Las Vegas booked Izzy to perform at a club there, but the promoter didn’t want to anger the real Drake. So he put in a call to his management, and got in touch with Drake himself.
Drake reportedly told the promoter, “Let the guy get his bag.”
Most rappers upon hearing that someone is impersonating them in clubs would threaten lawsuits. But drake is so rich, he can afford to be unbothered.
Celebrities
Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years
Over two years after David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to life in prison, their children have tried to move on with their lives.
Years after Jordan Turpin, 21, made her escape from her family home to call the police on her parents, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, the girl who bravely ran away at 17 to make the call is speaking out in an upcoming ABC 20/20 special with Diane Sawyer. Jordan was one of 13 kids that the couple shared, twelve of whom were being held captive in the family’s home in abusive conditions, including being malnourished and chained to their beds. While the children’s identities have been well-protected, a little bit more has been made known about them through their parents’ trial and the upcoming special. Find out more about the Turpin kids here.
Jennifer
The eldest Turpin child was Jennifer, 32, who was 29, when the family was discovered, and her parents were arrested. Despite being the oldest, Jennifer has mostly been quiet, but she will finally detail her experience during the 20/20 interview on Friday November 19. While not much is known about Jennifer, she does have one of the most emotionally resonant descriptions for what it was like for her and her siblings in her parents’ house: “The only word I know to call it is hell,” she said in a trailer for the special.
Jordan
Of all the children in the Turpin family, their daughter Jordan is the most well-known. Shortly after, news of the Turpin parents’ treatment came out, it was also revealed that Jordan had a secret YouTube channel, although it’s not clear if she still has an interest in the video-sharing site. While she was 17 when she bravely ran away and made the 9-1-1 call that tipped police off to the abuse that she and her siblings endured. Jennifer will detail her experience in the upcoming special. During the 9-1-1 call and the interview, she revealed that she was confused and unsure about different aspects of the world outside of what she knew in her parents’ house. “My whole body was shaking. I couldn’t really dial 9-1-1,” she said. “It was literally a now or never. If something happened to me, at least I died trying.”
Joshua
While very little is known about the other Turpin children, a few did have statements read during David and Louise’s trial under the pseudonym Jane Doe. One of their sons who was not anonymous was named Joshua, who revealed that he was studying computer engineering in college at the time of the trial, according to People. Despite going on to college, he also revealed that he’d never learned to ride a bike until recently, and he also admitted that he’d still had nightmares during the trial.
The Other Turpin Children
Despite the Turpin’s house of horrors being a major news story, many of the children’s identities were protected shortly after the story broke, and not much is known about them. Their names all reportedly begin with the letter “J” according to court documents, via The Sun. During the trial, one of the siblings known as Jane Doe No. 4 said that she was a college student and lived on her own. “I fought to become the person I am. I saw my dad change my mom. They almost changed me but I realized what was happening and I immediately did what I could to not become like them. I am a fighter. I am strong and I am shooting through life like a rocket,” she said.
Riverside County Deputy District Attorney Kevin Beecham told People in an interview that the children are still close, and many of the older siblings have begun to lead more normal lives with jobs and school, after their parents were exposed. “Some of them are living independently, living in their own apartment, and have jobs and are going to school. Some volunteer in the community. They go to church,” he said. “They still meet with each other, all 13 of them, so they’ll meet somewhere kind of discreet.”
