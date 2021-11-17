News
Lowry: Joe Biden’s incredible shrinking presidency
Joe Biden was never exactly a colossus bestriding the Earth, but he’s been getting smaller by the day.
A Washington Post poll over the weekend suggested that his presidency is, for now, a smoking political crater. It had him at a 41% approval rating, despite the passage of his long-sought infrastructure bill that was supposed to buoy him and his party.
Even more striking, the survey found that Republicans lead Democrats on the generic congressional ballot by 10 points, 51% to 41%, an unprecedentedly strong showing for the GOP that forecasts an earthquake, tsunami and maybe a few more natural disasters for Democrats come next fall.
And who can be surprised? Biden is stumbling, out of touch and weak. Two of his major initiatives, at the border and in Afghanistan, created completely avoidable catastrophes. He has given no sense of being in control of events or even his own party. He is an accidental president who is running smack into his own inadequacies and absurd pretensions.
No one in Washington over the last four decades ever said that Joe Biden was just the man with the foresight, wisdom and deft political touch to lead the free world.
No, he was an average senatorial bloviator whose first two presidential campaigns flamed out in embarrassing fashion, before he hit the jackpot when Barack Obama choose him as his running mate in 2008.
The best case for Biden’s presidency was that he could be a kind of consensus caretaker — restoring a sense of normality and maintaining a low profile while riding in the slipstream of improving economic conditions and a diminishing pandemic.
Instead, he’s been carried along by the left-wing tide of his party and repeatedly engaged in unconstitutional executive overreach. On top of it all, he’s brought his own brand of incompetence, exemplified by the botched pull-out from Afghanistan.
His foremost mistake was overestimating an attenuated electoral mandate for pedestrian governance as a permission slip for passing nearly the entirety of the progressive agenda in the space of less than a year.
Not only has there been sticker shock over the price tag of the Biden agenda, but it has little connection to things people truly care about. The infrastructure bill polls well, but no one goes about their daily lives worried about the alleged crisis of crumbling bridges and tunnels.
Meanwhile, the Build Back Better bill started as a $3.5 trillion grab bag of everything that progressives want but couldn’t get in the infrastructure bill. Passing as much spending as you possibly can before you lose Congress a year from now, which is essentially the rationale behind Build Back Better, is not a compelling reason for a historic spate of federal spending.
That legislation has been pared down to largely a child care and climate change bill. That’s an unnatural pairing that came about not because those are the top two things that the public wants from Washington, but because they happen to be what Democrats think they can pass.
Only now is the White House trying to argue that the infrastructure bill and Build Back Better will address real public concerns, namely the supply chain disruptions and the inflation that is outpacing wage growth. This is clearly a tendentious, after-the-fact argument.
The White House can hope that the supply chain bottlenecks ease and inflation declines, but Biden’s disastrous first year speaks to a more intractable problem with the lackluster occupant of the Oval Office himself.
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
Dear Abby: Hubby says he’s faithful, so why does wife have STD?
Dear Abby: I have been married 45 years. It may not be the most loving or agreeable marriage, but it has always been steady, nonviolent and monogamous. Last year I had COVID, and I now have long-term symptoms with compromised immunity.
I recently had a bad outbreak of genital herpes. My doctor told me it can lay dormant for many years — but 45? My husband swears he has been faithful, and part of me believes him. I WANT to believe him — but I know I have never cheated. Neither of us ever had problems with breakouts, other than one many years ago we thought was probably heat rash when he worked outside in the summer. This has caused me to lose trust in him and wonder if he’s lying. Our sex life, which had always been healthy, has stopped.
Have you ever heard of herpes being dormant for this long? I’m so embarrassed and angry. I haven’t told anyone. I have never heard of this.
— Perplexed in Missouri
Dear Perplexed: Genital herpes is a common ailment for which there are treatments. My research tells me herpes CAN lie dormant for years without a flare-up. If your doctor isn’t aware of what’s going on, this is the person you should consult for the answer to that question. If your husband has given you no other reason to distrust his faithfulness, please give him the benefit of the doubt.
P.S. You stated that your sex life has now ceased. Was this your idea or your husband’s? This is ANOTHER conversation you should have with your doctor, and I hope you will do it soon.
Dear Abby: I am a straight male who has a long-term friendship with a lesbian co-worker I’ll call “Mickey.” I have always had an interest in her but never suggested anything due to her sexual orientation. Recently, Mickey told me she has feelings for me, too. We go out a couple times a week now and the relationship has changed from the flirtatious one it was for years to something more.
We have gone back and forth and now we’re discussing buying a home together, which has me confused. (I can only imagine how confused she must feel.) I love and care for her and have told her so. Maybe that was a bad idea. I am debating putting my feelings aside to make it easier for her to deal with her sexuality, but I love her and don’t want to lose her. Please advise me on how to proceed.
— Confounded in California
Dear Confounded: You and Mickey need to have a SERIES of conversations. Among the topics should be where your relationship may be leading in light of the fact that she identifies as lesbian rather than bisexual. Is marriage in the picture? Will buying a house together be an investment or a commitment on the part of both of you? Will each of you put in an equal amount of money? (It goes without saying that the arrangement should be formalized in the office of an attorney, so you both are protected in case things don’t work out.) Once you and Mickey have done this, the answer to your dilemma will be apparent.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Walpole, Andover both win, will meet in Div. 1 field hockey final
BURLINGTON — Walpole senior Jess Tosone often thought about what it would be like to play in a state final after watching her sister win the Porkers’ last title game back in 2016. By playing a critical role in corner plays on both ends of No. 2 Walpole’s Div. 1 state semifinal matchup with No. 3 Concord-Carlisle on Tuesday, she’ll finally get the chance.
Tosone scored the lone goal of a game featuring two cutthroat defensive efforts, capitalizing on a Caroline Whelan pass to finish off a corner play en route to a Porkers (22-0) 1-0 win over the Patriots (19-2-1). It was the only corner either group could finish off despite a bevy of them, as the Walpole defense held a normally potent Concord-Carlisle corner attack scoreless despite 11 corner plays.
That included three consecutive corner opportunities the Patriots accrued as part of a last-ditch effort with time expired, making for one dramatic send-off to the final.
“I don’t even know how to describe (the feeling),” Tosone said. “That was my goal to make it here ever since freshman year. I’m just super pumped and it’s really exciting.”
Walpole’s defense was tested very early, as a hot start from Concord-Carlisle kept the ball on the Porkers end and racked up six corners in the first quarter.
Tosone and Whelan used their speed to break up those chances each time, setting the tone for the team to secure the shutout. The Patriots used much of the same recipe to limit Walpole, but a corner play midway through the third quarter finally put a team on the board. Whelan took the insert, drew the flyer out of the cage, slid the ball to the left and Tosone buried it for the eventual win.
Emma Reilly’s brilliance propels Andover
All it took in the second game at Burlington was for one ball to find the back of the cage for No. 1 Andover to find its groove, even if the goal didn’t count.
After Emma Reilly saw her score at the end of the first quarter get called back because she shot outside the circle, she only let three minutes pass before tallying one that did count. Her goal to break a scoreless tie went on to be the first of four goals for the junior Columbia commit, leading an effort against a hard-nosed No. 4 Franklin defense for a 5-0 win to set up a date with Walpole in the Div. 1 final.
She paired with a revamped defensive look from the Golden Warriors to hold off the Panthers despite missing star defender Abby Miller. Anna Broderick and Rose MacLean impressed within a true team effort as well.
“I think it was confidence (to get going),” said Andover head coach Maureen Noone. “I thought the kids came today to play and they did a phenomenal job. And once we got that one, we got the confidence to keep going.”
Anderson leads the way as Westboro moves into the Div. 2 state volleyball final
WATERTOWN — Westboro continued its run of dominance in what has been a perfect season thus far, sweeping fifth-seeded Westboro 3-0 last night at Watertown High School to advance to the Division 2 state final for the first time since 2017.
The top-seeded Rangers (21-0) trailed 24-20 in the third before fighting their way back, trading blows with the Red Raiders (21-3), before claiming the set 28-26, and the match.
“Just play Westboro volleyball,” said Westboro head coach Roger Anderson. “We’ve been doing this all year long, we run that scenario in practice, we put ourselves into tough situations to try to be ready. … They’ve done it all year long, this group responds when challenged.”
Westboro was led by sophomore Quinn Anderson, who struck for a game-high 14 kills and 12 digs.
Junior Shannon Clark was setting up the big hitters all evening, racking up 31 assists, adding three kills as well.
“Shannon did a great job of moving the ball around a lot,” Anderson said. “A lot of our kids stepped up, it was a little more balanced than we are sometimes, which was great.”
Senior Melissa Kuang provided stellar defense at the libero position, delivering 12 digs.
“Melissa is a hard worker,” said Anderson. “She committed to being the libero on day one of the season and I don’t know how she has any body left because she leaves it on the floor everywhere we go.”
Westboro set the tone with a strong first, after trailing 9-7 they went on a 9-0 run with Makenna Thrush serving to make it 16-7, holding strong the rest of the way to take the set 25-19. Anderson had six kills including an ace in the opening frame.
In a dominant second set, the Rangers opened up a 9-1 lead, largely due to sophomore Addyson Moore who tallied four aces during the run. Westboro did not relent on the way to a 25-14 victory.
For Melrose, it was its strongest showing since 2017 when the Red Raiders lost to Westboro 3-2 in the state final.
