#MAFS Reunion Exclusive Clip: Jose Gets Grilled About Locking Rachel Out & He Finally Takes Accountability—‘I Own It’
No way Johnny Jose, you’re not getting out of this one!
A “Married At First Sight” husband’s feet were put to the fire during the highly anticipated reunion and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.
On tonight’s #MAFS Reunion, host Kevin Frazier is putting Jose in the hot seat for that boundary-breaking moment when he locked his wife Rachel out of the house.
As previously reported Rachel and Jose decided to stay together on Decision Day, but they previously hit a major roadblock when Jose took great offense to his wife calling him Johnny, the name of their fellow #MAFS participant.
A heated argument ensued and after Rachel walked out, Jose locked the door and put the deadbolt on leaving his wife to fend for herself in the wee hours of the morning.
Jose has long maintained that the lockout was simply him “securing his home” and not him being vindictive towards Rachel.
Unfortunately for him, Kevin Frazier isn’t buying it.
During the “Married At First Sight” Reunion, Kevin calls out Jose for being less than truthful about what went down. While Jose tries to downplay the moment as an “oops” that he “blew out of proportion”, Kevin implores him to be honest about locking out his wife.
“You knew you were locking her out,” says Kevin. “You were angry.”
“That wasn’t the intent…” counters Jose.
“Hold on, I’m just saying you knew you were locking her out,” says Kevin.
“Yeah, white and black, let’s say yes,” Jose finally admits.
Still, he won’t agree that he locked Rachel out to “teach her a lesson” and instead says he assumed that Rachel was staying elsewhere.
“We really hadn’t resolved anything, it’s already past 12:30 I know if my wife was gonna stay here she’d already be here by now,” says the #MAFS spouse.
Kevin then, again, urges Jose to be honest.
“Jose, it’s okay to admit it now,” says Kevin. “It was foul what you did, what you did was foul.”
“Absolutely it was, I am truly apologetic and remorseful for it,” says Jose. “I own it.”
Take a look below.
Tune in to the two-hour #MAFS Reunion tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.
“Married At First Sight” is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton and Toni Gallagher from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.
A-Rod Responds To Rumor He Has A ‘Flirty Text Relationship’ With ‘RHONY’s Kelly Bensimon
Has Alex Rodriguez been blowing up Kelly Bensimon’s phone? The baseball icon – and Jennifer Lopez’s ex – addressed the reports that he’s been flirting with the ‘RHONY’ alum.
It might have been the next great New York romance – emphasis on the might. Amid reports that Alex Rodriguez and Kelly Killoren Bensimon have struck up a “cute and flirty text relationship,” A-Rod, 46, struck down that talk – officially. “[Kelly] reached out on a real estate opportunity, and that is it,” said Alex’s rep, according to E! News. “There are no flirty texts, there is nothing there.” The rep added that many people, like Kelly, “reach out to him for business purposes,” and dating is currently not a priority for the former New York Yankees slugger. “Mr. Rodriguez is laser-focused on running Arod Corp, Timberwolves, and being a present father for his daughters,” the rep said.
The speculation over a possible romance between Jennifer Lopez‘s ex and Kelly, 53 – a real estate broker and former star of Real Housewives of New York City – began after Page Six published a report claiming the two were texting like high schoolers caught up in a young crush. “They have a cute and flirty text relationship,” the publication reported, adding that Alex has “asked her out more than once” during the conversation. Kelly’s rep told Page Six said that they had been having a “fun text relationship for the last couple of months.”
This connection came about because they have mutual friends, and she’s been chatting with him about real estate. Kelly was once married to fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, but the couple called it quits in 2007.
Alex recently joked about his bachelordom six months after he and J.Lo, 52, called off their engagement and ended their four-year relationship. During an Oct. 8 episode of MLB on FOX, co-host Kevin Burkhardt ran a clip of the Tampa Bay Rays eating popcorn in the dugout during a game. “It’s not the first time people had been eating popcorn in the middle of the game,” said Kevin, who then ran a blast from the past: a clip of Cameron Diaz feeding Alex some popcorn during a game. A-Rod and Cameron, 49, dated for about a year before calling it quits in 2011, but Alex took this impromptu throwback in stride. “KB, that’s maybe why I’m single,” he quipped.
Since splitting from A-Rod, J.Lo has rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck. The romance between Ben, 49, and Jen is still going strong. The two engaged in a full-blown makeout session before boarding a private plane on Nov. 7.
Jen Shah’s Employee Addresses Meredith’s Theft Claims, Says RHOSLC Star Has “Skeletons” and is Deflecting
Jen Shah‘s employee, Murilo Bueno, is speaking out after being accused of stealing from Meredith Marks‘ store.
After Meredith claimed on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City that Murilo had taken a green snakeskin clutch from her store, Murilo took to his Twitter page, where he offered a lengthy response to her allegations as Jen weighed in with a post of her own on Instagram.
“I’d like to address a false accusation made last night by one of the cast members of RHOSLC,” Murilo began on Twitter. “The footage she brought up is twisted and chopped.”
According to Murilo, no one who is stealing a bag would hold it in their hand and flaunt it as the footage made it seem like he had done. And if viewers look closely at the highlighted clip, he believes they will see that what was in his hand as he left the store wasn’t green.
“That green clutch was inside the bag wrapped in paper,” he explained. “When the manager reached out I was confused because Jen had only looked at white ones, so I looked inside the bag and found the green clutch I said I could bring it by if she was still there but said I could just bring it the next day, like I did. There was no hesitation just confusion on our part on how that happened.”
Looking back at the statements Meredith made against him, Murilo said she was trying to “reach from all sides like her life depends on it for a TV show.” He then cryptically said that the RHOSLC star has”skeletons in her closet” and accused her of using the incident to deflect from her own life.
“I would never steal anything in my life for myself or for anyone. I was raised to be honest, humble, hard worker and to love and respect the people that love me back. I would never disrespect Jen by stealing from one of her friends,” he insisted.
After her employee shared his statement, Jen reposted his message on her Instagram page.
Following her post, the RHOSLC cast member was met with a comment from a fan who said they were confused, as the alleged theft appeared to be caught “on tape.”
Going into detail about what actually went down, Jen explained, “Meredith accuses him of stealing a ‘green snakeskin clutch.’ She claims he walked out [with] it. If you look at the footage, he is not walking out with a ‘green snakeskin clutch.’ He is carrying the cream one that I bought (I bought two cream snakeskin clutches – one for me and one for my friend I was meeting for brunch). The store employee accidentally wrapped the ‘green snakeskin clutch’ in tissue paper and placed it in the bag along [with] other items I purchased.”
“We had no idea until the store employee called Murilo and we checked the bag. Murilo then offered to take it back to her, which he didn’t have to do. But he was being nice,” she added.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Chad Kirkland/Bravo, Instagram/MrMuriloBueno
You Can’t Be Serious: Kyle Rittenhouse Allowed To Randomly Draw Names Of Jurors To Be
What in the entire F*** is this???
We’re not lawyers, but it seems like a VERY unusual thing to allow the defendant in a murder case to be allowed to play an active role in who will comprise the “jury of his peers.”
Yesterday, according to a NBCNews report Judge Bruce Schroeder allowed cryin’ a** Kyle Rittenhouse to put his hand into a container and pull 6 names at random. Those 6 people represent the jurors who will be dismissed from the panel and the remaining 12 will decide Rittenhouse’s fate.
Yes, technically, a hand is a hand. As long as the choices are random and blind to the person choosing, the math remains the same. However, what type of message the judge sending to Rittenhouse and all of us watching when he stages what director of the Public Defender Project John P. Gross calls “an interesting piece of theater”?
Both Gross and University of Wisconsin law professor Ion Meyn say they’ve only ever seen the judge or a court clerk select names, never a defendant.
Again, we’re not suggesting that this trial has been compromised but the question begs: In such a tense time where America’s eyes on the criminal justice system unlike ever before, why even give the appearance of impropriety or bias? Is juice really worth the squeeze? A reasonable person might vehemently argue “hell naw!”
How does this read to you? Do you think it’s a bad look for the judge to be this…free-wheeling with an accused murderer or is this mountains out of mole hills?
