How to
Make Sure That You Buy Dried Dog Food That Contains Essential Nutrients
There is a barrage of choices in the market when it comes to buying dried dog food. Dry food is very convenient and it will provide your dog with healthy, balanced nutrition. Furthermore, because it has to be chewed, it is good for teeth and gums, as opposed to canned or wet foods. Always read the ingredients on the pack before buying.
Despite what many people think, dry food is very appetizing. A good brand will taste delicious and satisfy any dog’s hunger. Because dogs are primarily carnivores, most dry foods contain meat as the main ingredient. This can be in the form of beef, lamb or chicken. Avoid brands that contain meat meal or animal fats because these ingredients are a poor substitute.
Some manufacturers use fillers like grain in dry food. Again, be careful about these because grains such as wheat, corn and soy contain allergens that can be harmful to your dog. A far better alternative is to buy a product that uses a plant-based protein like rice.
You will find that top quality dog foods do not contain any artificial preservatives. Check carefully for substances like Ethoxyquin, Propyl Gallate, BHA, and BHT. These are common synthetic preservatives that can be dangerous. A preservative containing Vitamin E is fine.
Competition among manufacturers is fierce, therefore the best food is not always the most expensive. Marketing and advertising ploys can often mislead the public into believing that cheap is bad. There are many brands that are inexpensive and just as nutritious as supposedly superior brands. If you are confused, ask your vet for advice.
It’s usually best to buy food that is made by a well-known manufacturer. This will give you the assurance that the ingredients have been subjected to scientific testing. Many veterinarian surgeries stock a range of recommended brands so you can be fairly confident that a vet would not sell anything inferior.
It is very important to feed your dog according to his or her age. Breed and size should also be taken into account as well as the dog’s level of daily activity. Puppies in particular have very crucial nutritional needs to ensure that they grow strong and healthy. Therefore, a puppy should never be fed the same food as an older dog. As long as you give your beloved pet the correct formulation of dried dog food, you will have a healthy, happy and contented companion.
How to
Building a Writer’s Portfolio
Freelance writers, new or old-hat, need writing portfolios as an addendum to their resume. The published writing samples contained in their writer’s portfolios, like the artwork in the artist’s portfolio, is a way of sharing their body of work with prospective employers. Having their writing clips collected in one place – a portfolio or e-portfolio – keeps their writing samples available at a moment’s notice.
What to Collect
It’s best to keep all writing samples old and new. However, once the writer’s list of writing clips expands beyond a certain point it is no longer practical to carry them all in their portable portfolio. Older samples are best archived. When does a writer begin archiving writing clips? When is the cutoff point? That’s a decision best left to each author. But keeping an index with each year’s clips or samples, will help writers find older writing clips that may be appropriate for showing to future employers. (You know, that travel article you wrote 3 years ago? Your next employer is looking for evidence you’ve written travel articles).
For freelance writers just starting out, and who have few if any articles published, volunteer to write as many freebies as you can afford until your begin having clips with your name on them. These include local neighborhood newspapers with small budgets, favorite causes, startup magazines and e-publications, screenplays or stage play scripts for startup production companies. Even blogs can fill a writer’s portfolio. It’s advisable even for published writers to write freebies on occasion just to keep your name out there, especially when paid writing opportunities are on the lean side.
Anything that has your byline, a publication name, and a publication date (if possible) is fodder for the writer’s portfolio. For freelancers who can write on a number of topics, or in more than one genre, can sort their portfolios by topic or genre to be used for different jobs, matching the clips to the job being applied for. Setting up your own website and/or blog site is an ideal way to showcase your web skills as well as your writing skills, and acts as a way for potential employers to locate and contact you as well as place to provide links to your writing published on other websites – all for little or no cost.
For clips published in print, keep one entire copy of the publication with your story printed in it as evidence of which edition the story was published. The publication shows the publication number, the name of the publication and the date as well as the writer’s byline. For stories published on websites, print a hard copy of the article which will show the website name, the URL, the writer’s name and date that it was published (in most cases). If you print it out the same day it appears on the website, the printing date appears at the bottom of the page next to the URL. Keep an index of all stories written, categorized by website, and be sure to include the URL to link to that story. You may have to go through the index occasionally to see which stories are still available online, and which ones have been deleted or archived by the website.
How to Carry Writing Clips to Jobs
Writer’s Portfolio – The Paper Version: Purchase a 3-ring binder, preferable one that zips closed and has handles to carry it (check office supply stores). Insert clear plastic slip sheets meant for carrying 8.5×11 inch pages or 8×10 inch photos in a binder (also available at office supply stores).
Make 2 to 3 copies of each print or e-clip, and place them the plastic sheets. The 2 to 3 clips for story #1 go in to the first plastic slip, the copies for story #2 go in the second plastic slip, and so on. They are ready to carry with you. Save one of the plastic slips for copies of your resume and a second plastic slip for types references.
Writer’s Portfolio – The Electronic Version: Scan in paper publication writers clips to your computer and store them in a folder on your hard drive and in a secondary location like a thumb drive or a CD, to be kept separate from your computer. If need be, sub-categorize them by publication, topic, or genre.
For stories published online, keep an index file by e-publisher that includes story name, month and year of publication, and URLs for each story. Also keep a copy of your story where you wrote it on your word processing program and saved to computer before copying and pasting it to the e-publisher’s website. Keep these stories in folders by publisher, with sub-folders categorized by month and year of publication. Save these files to the hard drive and to the secondary source (thumb drive or CD). Make sure these files include any photos you uploaded with your stories. Keep a hardcopy of the word processing document along with the downloaded copy from the website.
Electronic Sharing of Your Writing
Since you indexed the URLs for your stories, you can copy and paste them to an e-mail body to send to potential employers. They can also be pasted to your blog or website either as links or as references that others can copy and paste into a search engine to look up. This is a way of turning your personal blog or website as an online writer’s portfolio. The URLs for your e-stories can also be added to print articles, newsletters, etcetera, for readers to type into search engines.
The advantages of having an online writer’s portfolio include: not having to provide paper copies, or go through the cost of mailing them and the stories in your portfolio can be viewed in their original format rather than faxes or copies. Among the disadvantages? E-published stories are ready and waiting for someone to plagiarize, which is becoming a real problem. How many times have your researched a subject online and found the same article, word-for-word, supposedly written by three different authors – or more? There’s also the problem of virus’s being transmitted either from an e-publisher’s website or across e-mails. With this in mind, some potential clients or employers may prefer to have a paper copy of stories from your portfolio rather than an electronic one.
Producing Appropriate Clips for Job Applications
Whether online or on paper, keep your clips organized so that you can find your articles by topic, category or genre. That way you can provide copies of specific stories to match the clients’ or employers’ expectations and needs. Don’t put all of your stories in an online portfolio. Separate the stories by genre, subject or category and linked to a button on your site. Provide readers with the only the best 2 or 3 stories under each genre, subject or category button.
Send links to your stories or e-mail attachments as self-promotion to potential new clients or employers. Try to have a variety of samples that show the different writing styles that show off your writing skills – ads, articles, newsletters, promotional material, press releases.
Periodically update both your paper and online writer’s portfolios, archiving older articles and replacing it with newer material. As your writing career progresses, your portfolios will expand and your writing skills mature exponentially. Creating and updating your writer’s portfolios seem like daunting tasks, but they are necessary ones. And if you make a habit of regularly updating both portfolios, you will always be ready when new clients or employers come calling and looking for new writers with current and exciting writing samples and a wealth of experience.
By Joan Whetzel
How to
All the Ws of a Business Plan
A business plan is a written description of the future of your business and more importantly, how you are going to get there. It is a document that explains what you are going to do to make your company profitable and how you are going to achieve this. It defines both your business model and your strategies to make this business model work and more importantly profitable.
Normally when a business idea arises, you know what resources and capabilities you have at the start of your business and where you want to go in a certain period, usually in 3 or 5 years. But what is the way to reach that goal? Where to start? How to arouse investor interest? Even, how to get your business off the ground? Everything seems so easy when you have the great money winning idea and concept. It is how you are going to achieve these dreams and get enough money to keep the business going for many years to come.
Writing a business plan is to build a map that will guide you to where you start making money with your initial business idea. At is very basic structure, your business plan is a mixture of strategies and plans. It involves financials, marketing, staffing and products. Think of it as the foundation to your new business.
WHAT are the reasons that I might need one?
• To look for investors.
• To apply for a loan.
• To establish the viability of your business idea.
• To make improvements to your current business.
• To expand your current business.
All of these types have different emphasises and a different structure.
WHAT is a business plan?
It is a tool or document that describes a business opportunity or idea, the work team, the operational and marketing execution strategies, the business risks and the economic viability of your business. A well written document guides you to turn an idea into a viable business.
It can also be defined in another context in that the business plan becomes a fundamental tool within the analysis of a new business opportunity, a diversification plan, an internationalisation project, the acquisition of a company or an external business unit, or even the launch of a new product or service within the current business.
To summarise, both for the development or launch of a startup and for the analysis of new business investments, the business plan becomes an indispensable tool. So even though you have an established business, you will still need a business plan as you expand and improve that business.
A business plan is never finished and should be reviewed from time to time at least annually but certainly when large changes to an existing company are anticipated. This implies that every plan must adapt effectively and efficiently to the changes, helping the project to continue.
WHAT is the point of a business plan?
Many entrepreneurs think they only need a business plan when they are seeking investment or when the bank asks for one. However the act of business planning, when completed correctly, enables the entrepreneur to carry out an extensive market study that will provide the information required to design the best possible business model that will be both profitable and efficient.
Additionally, the business plan will develop the strategic measures for all functional areas that will enable them achieve the objectives for the new business.
Once written, the business plan will serve as an internal tool to assess the management of the company and its deviations from the planned scenario. Proposing, if necessary, adaptations to the agreed business model in order to obtain updated information for the daily management of the company. This will include preparation of the required changes and processes to bring the business back on track.
So lets dive into the concepts behind business planning a bit more.
The WHY of The Business Plan
• Why do you want your business plan?
• Why are you writing the plan now?
The WHAT of the Business Plan
• What is the purpose of developing a specific plan?
• In what period do you consider it possible to carry out your projects?
• What is your business model?
• What is your Value Proposition?
• What are your products or services to be offered?
• What positioning do you plan to develop to compete?
• What are your measurements of success?
• What markets do you plan to penetrate?
• What market percentage do you estimate to obtain?
• What margins do you consider possible?
• What income do you consider you will receive?
• What are the costs of expansion?
• What are the costs of obtaining new customers?
• What do you want to do with your business?
• What strategies do you want to undertake – financial, marketing and planning
The WHERE of the Business Activity
• Where will your products be sold from? Shop, office, website, social media, road side, party planning,
• Where are you based? Locally, centrally, virtually etc.
• Where are your products produced?
• Where are your distribution channels?
• Where are they going to be sold?
• Where is your market?
• Where will your staff need to be based?
The WHEN of your business planning activities
• When will you need to start your new activities?
• When will they end?
• When will your investor need to invest?
• When will your investor get their money back?
• When will you have enough staff to carry out your new changes?
• When will your products and services be available?
• When will your products need to be updated and/or improved?
• When is the best time to attract new customers?
WHO do you present your plan to?
• Bank for loan purposes and they will take a charge over a property usually.
• Investor to join your company as a shareholder.
• Angle Investor to join as a shareholder but also be involved in the running of your company.
• Management team so they know what is expected of them.
• Suppliers who will be offering credit.
• Director level hires so that they are encouraged to join your company.
• Believe it or not the entrepreneur should also refer back on a regular basis.
As you can see there are a lot of Ws involved with a business plan – the biggest W is why should you write a business plan and the answer is – because it is such a great business tool.
How to
Where’s My Paycheck?
Oregon laws require that employers pay employees at least once every 35 days. Oregon law also dictates that employees should be paid on time and be paid the full amount that they are owed each payday – what a revolutionary idea!
What happens if your employer deducts pay from your paycheck?
Generally, your employer cannot withhold money from your paycheck. The big exceptions may not surprise you:
- If the employer is required to do so by the federal government, the state of Oregon, or the courts. This essentially means that it is okay for your employer to deduct items such as taxes and garnishments from your paycheck.
- If you authorized the deduction(s). The classic example is a deduction for contributions to an employee’s 401(k).
If an employer does withhold or deduct any sums from an employee’s paycheck they must provide the employee with a statement at the time of payment that itemizes the deductions and lays out the purpose for the deductions.
When is my paycheck due if I quit or am fired?
In Oregon when an employee quits all wages earned through the day of termination are due 5 days after the employee quits. This means that on the fifth day you must, by law, get your final paycheck.
When an employee gives at least 48 hours’ notice of his or her intention to quit the final paycheck is due on the last day worked.
When an employer discharges an employee or when the employment is terminated by mutual agreement, the employer must pay all wages by the end of the next business day following the discharge or termination.
What if my paycheck is not for the full amount?
If an employer willfully fails to pay all wages due to an employee upon termination they can be held liable, as a penalty, the amount of the employee’s wages from the due date at the same hourly rate for 8 hours per day until action is commenced or wages are paid, up to a maximum of 30 calendar days.
For example, if you made $15 an hour and you are fired on Friday, your final paycheck is due the following Monday (so long as it is not a holiday). If your employer does not pay you on Monday but pays you on Friday. You would potentially be owed a penalty of $600 (5 days x 8 hours x $15).
These penalties are capped at the amount of wages you are owed unless the employer fails to pay within 12 days after receiving written notice of the failure to pay.
MORAL OF THE STORY: Make a written request for any missing wages!
© 7/31/2018 Hunt & Associates, P.C. All rights reserved.
Where Does Clutter Come From?
Make Sure That You Buy Dried Dog Food That Contains Essential Nutrients
Mom of baby left in Alton ditch unhappy with plea deal
Boosting Your Immune System Against the N1H1 Flu With Acai Berry
Organizational Skills for Visual-Spatial Learners
Building a Writer’s Portfolio
Ask Amy: My boyfriend and I are monogamous, but I want to be in an open relationship
Financial Antivirus Stimulus Packages and Gold
How to Enter a Snowboard Competition
All the Ws of a Business Plan
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH5 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities4 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19