Meghan Markle Talks With Ellen About Her Old Auditioning Days In 1st, Sit Down Interview Since Oprah
The Duchess of Sussex’s recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres was a trip down memory lane to her acting days in Los Angeles.
Once an actor, always an actor! Meghan Markle, 40, will appear on Ellen on Thursday November 18, but the Duchess of Sussex talked about how visiting the set brought her back to her acting days in a preview, released on Wednesday November 17. Ellen DeGeneres, 63, mentioned how Meghan was already pretty familiar with the lot that her talk show films at, because of her days as a young actress.
Meghan had a starring role on the dramedy Suits, before becoming a member of the Royal family, when she married Prince Harry, and the upcoming interview shows just how much her life has changed between her early days as an actress and now. She reminisced about the kind security guards who would wish her luck. “What was so nice was the security guards here would always say, ‘Break a leg! We hope you get it!’ So the drive-in today was very different,” she told Ellen.
Other than the fond memories of the security guards who would wish her luck, Meghan also looked back on the old car she used to drive to auditions, which the key had stopped working on the driver’s side door, and she revealed what she needed to do to get in. “After auditions, I would park at the back of the parking lot, and I would open the trunk and climb in, and pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out. That’s how I would come to-and-fro!” she said.
After the hilarious anecdote, Ellen asked if anyone had ever caught the future Duchess of Sussex crawling through her trunk, but Meghan said she’d play it cool. “I would play it off. I would go like, ‘I’m just looking for my resume and my highlighters for my script. Oh, maybe it’s back there!’ And then, I would crawl through,” she said.
The chat with Ellen was Meghan’s first sit-down interview since her bombshell discussion with Oprah Winfrey in March. While she hasn’t had a sit-down interview in months, Meghan has still been pretty busy since then! During an appearance for The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, she advocated for paid family leave during a November 9 discussion. She also made an appearance with Prince Harry at the Global Citizen festival in September.
“Red Table Talk” Exclusive: Venus Williams Tellls Will Smith She Got THIS From Sister Serena
Will Smith is taking over the table for an exclusive conversation with Serena and Venus Williams about their critically-acclaimed new film “King Richard” in the new episode of “Red Table Talk” streaming Wednesday, November 17 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET on Facebook Watch.
In the episode, the tennis icons are joined by their mother and sisters for their very first appearance as a family. It’s a revealing discussion about lessons, losses, wisdom, wins, and behind the scenes stories from their critically acclaimed new film, King Richard. Plus, star-studded surprises from other greats: Simone Biles, Novak Djokovic and more.
Check out an exclusive sneak preview clip below, where Will asks Venus and Serena what they were able to learn from each other. Venus’ answer may or may not surprise you.
Serena has heart! We think it’s pretty apparent from her interviews and appearances that she does possess a certain fearlessness. We love how ‘King Richard’ gives us all a look at how the two tennis champs were when they were younger and to also hear the vision their dad had for them.
We’re so excited for the world to see ‘King Richard’ as well as this new episode of “Red Table Talk,” which premieres today!
Tune in for a Will Smith “Red Table Talk” Takeover streaming Wednesday, November 17 at 12pm PT/3pm ET on Facebook Watch.
Medical Minute: What is Smallpox?
A week after globalist Bill Gates warned of “Smallpox terrorism”, vials of smallpox were found in a Merck research facility in Pennsylvania.
The FBI seized 15 suspicious vials — 5 labeled “smallpox” — and sent them to the CDC for analysis.
What is Smallpox?
Smallpox is an extremely contagious and deadly virus for which there is no known cure. The virus was eradicated from earth in 1980. 15 million people were infected every year and 30% of those infected died.
Smallpox has proven to be one of the most devastating diseases to humankind.
In June, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved a drug to treat smallpox — even though smallpox is eradicated.
Government and health agencies keep samples of smallpox virus for research purposes.
What Are the Symptoms of Smallpox?
Symptoms of smallpox usually appear about a week to 17 days after exposure to the virus (incubation period).
After the incubation period, the following flu-like symptoms occur:
- high fever
- chills
- headache
- severe back pain
- abdominal pain
- vomiting
The symptoms go away after three days and the patient feels better. Then a rash appears.
The rash starts on the face and spreads to the hands, forearms and the trunk of the body. Within two days, the rash develops into raised abscesses filled with fluid and pus.
The abscesses break open and scab over. The scabs eventually fall off, leaving pit mark scars. The patient is contagious until the scabs fall off.
How Does Smallpox Spread?
Smallpox is an airborne disease that spreads via coughing, sneezing, or direct contact with bodily fluids. The virus can also be spread by touching contaminated clothes or bedding.
Is There a Treatment for Smallpox?
There is no known cure for smallpox. Vaccination within one to three days can keep the illness from becoming severe.
This has been your Medical Minute.
DISCLAIMER
Any medical information published on this blog is for your general information only and is not intended as a substitute for informed medical advice. You should not take any action before consulting with your personal physician or a health care provider. Sandrarose.com and its affiliates cannot be held liable for any damages incurred by following information found on this blog.
Laverne Cox, 49, Rocks Black Lingerie & Dances To Taylor Swift In New Video
Bet you’re thinking about Laverne Cox after seeing her newest Instagram video. The ‘OITNB’ star threw on some sexy lingerie and sent a message to all her exes – and really, anyone with a pulse.
“I bet you think about me,” Laverne Cox captioned the short Instagram clip she posted on Tuesday (Nov. 16.) In the video, the star of the upcoming Inventing Anna mini-series posed in some sheer Gucci lingerie with her backside pointed towards the camera. Laverne, 49, gave a coy look over her shoulder while showing off the goods, as “I Bet You Think About Me,” one of the Vault tracks on Taylor Swift‘s new Red (Taylor’s Version). It seems Laverne, 49, decided to post a thirst trap in the spirit of the song and send a similar message to all those out there who might have wronged her.
Or, it might have been a reminder that her fans think about the Orange Is The New Black star constantly. “Yes, ma’am,” commented TS Madison, while Nicole Scherzinger left a flame and “hearts for eyes” emoji. Paul Margolin, a New York City-based fashion executive who is no stranger to thirst traps himself, left a string of flame emojis. America’s Next Top Model star J. Alexander got cheeky with their response. “Butt…! Butt..! It’s @lavernecox giving and serving…!” Fans filled the rest of the comments section with flames, hearts, kiss emojis, and more comments about how Laverne was a “Queen.”
Laverne lit up her Instagram in mid-October with another sexy video. Despite it being in the middle of Autumn, Laverne felt the urge to take a dip in an outdoor pool. Not only was it a thirst trap or an endorsement of the wig she got from DDPro (a “concierge space where glam is created, safety is affirmed,” and where members of the trans community “have access to a production team and studio that supports their creative pursuits,” according to Elle). Laverne’s post also contained a positive message. “Love on yourself. Radiate the positive energy you want coming back to you. #iunderstoodtheassignment #TransIsBeautiful.”
“I think the main issue is about our humanity being respected,” Laverne said when speaking with HollywoodLife about American states enacting legislation that bans minors from receiving gender-affirming medical treatment. “Once we can accept that trans people are who we say we are and that our humanity should be respected, then I think all of the policies that we see being passed in my country, in the United States, that are affecting trans youth, we won’t pass laws like that anymore.”
