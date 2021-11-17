Mike Shildt on St. Louis Cardinals firing: ‘God didn’t want me there anymore’

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS–Only a few weeks after the Cardinals surprised the baseball world and their manager by dismissing the man who took the team to the playoffs in each of his full three seasons at the helm, Mike Shildt told a national television audience Tuesday his dismissal hit him ‘right between the eyes.”
Shildt’s comments on the MLB Network came as the National League announced its Manager of the Year. Shildt finished a distant third to San Francisco’s Gabe Kapler and Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell, receiving one first place vote, three second place votes and eleven third place votes, for a total of 25.
In a brief interview before the winner was revealed, Shildt talked about the opportunity to act as a steward of the Cardinals’ legacy, in much the same way he did in a brief Zoom statement October 18, days after team officials cited philosophical differences for his dismissal. Shildt’s bench coach, Oliver Marmol, was named as his successor.
“There’s some pain I’ve got to work through and I am doing that,” Shildt said Tuesday night. “I’m a spiritual guy, faith-based. God didn’t want me to be there anymore and he’s gonna put me in a place where he wants me and I trust that.”
The New York Mets and the Oakland A’s are the only current Major League teams with managerial openings.
“I’ll land on my feet somewhere that makes sense and better days are still ahead.”
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s education department is concerned teachers are leaving the state for better pay elsewhere, which is leaving the commissioner pleading with legislatures to look at raising educators’ salaries.
Lawmakers returned to the Capitol Tuesday for a hearing on federal stimulus spending. The agenda was for the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to tell representatives how they were spending federal relief money. Instead, a good portion of the meeting was spent discussing teacher salaries.
According to the National Education Association, Missouri has the lowest starting pay in the country.
“If we do not do something soon, it is very easy for our teachers to cross state lines,” DESE Commissioner Margie Vandeven testified Tuesday. “Just looking at our border states, we are falling significantly behind. We are already at the bottom of our eight bordering states in teacher salaries.”
Missouri is receiving billions of dollars in federal COVID relief money. DESE alone had already received a billion dollars from previous federal packages and an additional $2 billion is one the way from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“These short-term dollars aren’t going to translate into increasing teacher pay,” Committee Chairman Rep. Doug Richey (R-Excelsior Springs) said.
Richey started off the more than four-hour meeting saying he is not a fan of spending the federal money because it causes the country more debt.
“What those dollars do represent is a line of credit that the feds have extended to states like Missouri and to the extent that we send against that line of credit we are participating in ultimately deficit spending, federal debt, and/or bad monetary policy,” Richey said. “They are one-time dollars, they are unique, they are not reproducible, so what is it that we can do with these dollars that will provide long-term benefit.”
Between the governor’s office and DESE, the state is spending more than $450 million COVID relief dollars on increasing internet access.
“I think we are all aware of the need to invest in our infrastructure for broadband and we certainly knew that before the pandemic,” Vandeven said, “It became very clear when our data showed that about 1 in 5 students didn’t have appropriate access in their home.”
Besides broadband, another concern for the department, the lack of educators.
“Teachers are leaving the field at a greater rate than we’ve ever seen before,” Vandeven said. “There hasn’t been an increase in teacher salary or an increase in the respect for our teachers in a significant period of time.”
Richey pointed out to the committee and the Vandeven, teachers and school districts pay into the state’s teacher pension system, leaving teachers better in the long run.
“When you’re looking at teacher salaries compared to other states that don’t require districts to have to pay 14.5% into a retirement/pension model,” Richey said. “However, that means you have a long-term perspective when it comes to your pay because the take-home pay is not the full picture of what it is costing, and you are benefiting from.”
Vandeven said she agrees Missouri has a strong pension system, but educators aren’t sticking around long enough to receive the benefit.
“Unfortunately, we are losing a large number of teachers within the first five years,” Vandeven said. “I will also share with you that a lot of that needs to educate our teachers a little bit more on the pension system.”
She said teacher pay and the shortage of teachers is the number one concern she hears from local school districts.
“It’s a great opportunity to make some short-term and long-term commitments and move forward and protect our educators,” Vandeven said.
Rep. Ingrid Burnett (D-Kansas City), a former teacher, said it’s time for the state to make a change.
“They are being asked to do more and getting paid less,” Burnett told other members. “They are spending hours outside of their contracted time working for free.”
DESE has previously said some of the federal money can also be used to give bonuses to teachers and staff.
As for the Department of Higher Education, Commissioner Zora Mulligan said there is more than $2 billion worth of deferred maintenance on the state’s colleges and universities which COVID relief dollars will be used for.
“We were among the first states that were audited by the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Inspector General and we are happy to report they had no findings or concerns related to the higher ed spending,” Mulligan said.
Of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Mulligan said the state’s higher education institutions received $100 million while $5.8 went to workforce development.
“Other than a fairly small grant in the grand scheme of the state budget, we haven’t received any funds directly at the department,” Mulligan said.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies are investigating reports of a single engine air tanker crash that happened south of Estes Park.
The sheriff’s office is currently searching the area of the downed plane.
It has not yet been confirmed if the plan involved was fighting the Kruger Rock fire.
This story will continue to be updated.
LCSO & other agencies are investigating reports of a single engine air tanker crash south of Estes Park. Crews are searching the area now. More to follow.
ST. LOUIS – Homeowners in danger of being evicted are getting a reprieve. St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts said his department is temporarily halting evictions ahead of the holidays.
In August, the Supreme Court ended the eviction moratorium, meaning thousands of families across the country could be evicted from their homes.
“With people not being able to work, not having jobs, nor having money, it’s been pretty tough on a lot of the citizens of St. Louis and across the country,” Betts said.
The sheriff opted to take a different approach for the holidays and decided to freeze evictions, bringing some relief to renters struggling to catch up.
“During the holiday season, we just think it’s the right thing to do – not to do evictions. We will start back up the week after Thanksgiving,” Betts said. “We will do about two weeks and the week of Christmas and rest of the year, we will cease doing evictions. We just don’t think the St. Louis Sheriff’s Department doing evictions brings a lot of Christmas cheer when you put people out of their house.”
The St Louis Public School District also decided to get involved with the federal eviction moratorium ended.
“One of the things we know is when children are unhoused or going from pillar to post, it’s impossible from them to focus on education and learning,” said Deidra Thomas Murray, an administrator with SLPS’s Homeless and Foster Care Services. “I started thinking about leveraging resources for children and proving families information, letting them know that even though you may be unsheltered, let’s try to keep them safe, keep them warm.”
Working with the sheriff’s office and the Equal Housing and Opportunity Council, handing out flyers with valuable information to families in the district in danger of evictions.
“We are glad the moratorium is over, but at the same time we have not seen the on flux of evictions because with the job situation being like it is, jobs are available,” Betts said. “I think people are going back to work and paying their rent.”
