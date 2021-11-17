NBA Odds and Betting Lines Today

Unless you stand at least 6’6” tall and have incredible athletic ability then your chances of playing in the NBA are slim to none. That doesn’t mean you can’t have success in the NBA, but all of your victories are going to come at the sportsbook.

Outside of the National Football League it is the NBA that is the second largest sports betting market in the US. The league has done a great job of marketing its players through the years, and that same marketing strategy has gone into sports betting.

NBA betting lines and odds can be found at all of the many sportsbooks betting apps(link:https://www.denverpost.com/#DATE#/best-betting-apps) in Colorado, but you’ll also see those odds used in television and radio broadcasts as well. If you find yourself being consumed with NBA betting then you must know that you aren’t alone.

Michael Jordan is considered the GOAT in the NBA, but you could soon become the GOAT at the sportsbooks. Few things in life are as exhilarating as hitting on a major NBA bet, and you can experience that feeling for yourself (Assuming you are 21, in Colorado, and aren’t on the exclusion list).

Excited yet? Read more of this NBA review to find out how to become a winner at the best betting sites(link:https://www.denverpost.com/#DATE#/best-cobetting-sites).

Where to Find the Best NBA Odds

The Colorado sports betting industry continues to grow and expand, and there are so many great online sportsbooks to use. Betway, BetMGM, and BetRvers are at the top of the list, but there are other places to look to find NBA odds as well.

If you’re looking to take the easy way out then I suggest heading over to Betting.com or the Denver Post as all of the NBA odds will be gathered for you. Shopping isn’t usually a hobby of many sports bettors, but shopping around for odds is the lone exception.

You might think that shopping for NBA odds is a waste of time, but that just means that you don’t like money. Every little bit helps when betting on the NBA, and finding the best NBA odds can put extra money in your pocket.

Looking at NBA betting odds(link:https://www.denverpost.com/#DATE#/nba-odds) can be overwhelming at times, especially if you have no idea what type of odds you are looking for. This is where our NBA betting review will help as we have been known to give out better coaching advice than the late great Red Auerbach.

So, are you ready to learn about the different types of NBA betting markets that you are going to find?

Moneyline NBA Odds

If you’ve made it this far then you are probably ready to head to the sportsbook and make a wager. Once you are there, you are going to be hit with a number of different options, and it can have you feeling as confused as J.R. Smith in a critical situation.

Moneyline is the first option that you will see, and this is actually the easiest betting type to learn and understand. With a moneyline bet, you are simply betting on which team will win the NBA game that night.

Still confused? Well, let’s take a look at moneyline NBA odds by using the Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz as an example. Of course, we will have the Nuggets as the favorites with the moneyline NBA odds and for the rest of the betting types that we explain in the next few sections.

Denver Nuggets -145

Utah Jazz +155

The first thing that you should note is that a (-) sign actually means that the team is favored. If you see a team that has a (+) in front of the odds then you know that team is the underdog.

Since you are probably trying to win some money by betting on the NBA, let’s explain what these odds mean in relation to that. A $145 wager on the Nuggets would result in a payout of $100, and a $100 bet on the Utah Jazz would result in a $155 payout.

There is more value in betting the underdog with a moneyline bet, but taking the Jazz over the Nuggets isn’t something we recommend doing often.

Now that you have a better understanding of moneyline betting, do you think you can handle moving on to a new challenge?

NBA Over/Under Odds

Even though picking which team will win an NBA game requires very little effort, some bettors prefer to ignore that betting market altogether. Instead, some bettors would prefer looking at the total number of points scored in an NBA game.

This type of betting is known as an over/under or “totals” bet. You can forget about making a bet on the winner with this wager and only cheer for the offenses to shine or the defenses to dominate.

Over/under odds come in many different forms when betting on the NBA, and you can make full game wager, halftime wagers, or quarter bets. Most people tend to stick to an over/under for the entire game, but you do have some options here.

Here is an example for those that need a little extra help.

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

Over 220.5 -110

Under 220.5 -110

Let’s be honest here and acknowledge that most bettors look at the potential payout first. Most sportsbooks will have the same lines for each side of an over/under bet, taking out some of the decision making.

If the Nuggets and Jazz combine for 220 points or less then you would be a winner if you bet on the under. A final combined score of at least 221 points would make the over the right play in this situation.

NBA Live Betting Odds

Most sports bettors know how to place an NBA wager before the games have started, but live betting is an experience from a different level. NBA live betting is the closest thing to actually being on the court, except you won’t have to worry about getting dunked on or crossed up.

NBA live betting odds can be found at all of the major sportsbooks in Colorado, including

One slight warning though is that live betting odds come at you fast, and you better be ready to react in a hurry.

NBA live betting odds are available for all of the most popular betting options that we previously talked about above. Picking the winner or betting on the total number of points is always going to be available at the sportsbooks.

If you are a sports betting rookie then you might not want to test your hand at NBA live betting. This style of wagering is reserved for the “most improved players” or those bettors that have been in the industry for a substantial amount of time.

Live betting doesn’t really require any research as there is no time to bounce back and forth and weigh your options. You should have a plan in place if you are going to live bet an NBA game, but you also must be willing to go with your instinct while using live NBA odds.

When it comes to NBA live betting odds, this is one category in which you will see plenty of variation from sportsbook to sportsbook.

NBA Playoffs and Futures Odds

The NBA regular season is 82 games long for each team, but that actually seems like way too many games. This long season promises a lot – guaranteed show and enough time to use the best NBA odds.

The NBA regular season obviously draws plenty of betting attention, but things really start to heat up in the playoffs. All teams qualified for the Playoffs are twice motivated to win and the show for all fans and betting lovers is guaranteed!

NBA Playoff odds are very similar to what you will find during the regular season, but there is just so much more attention placed on each game. Odds and betting lines for the NBA Playoffs don’t change a ton unless a major injury or some unknown disease infiltrates the United States.

Futures betting is another wager that has become extremely popular, but these NBA odds are much different than simply betting on the game. You are still going to see a “favorite” when it comes to futures betting markets, but that favorite might be disguised as an underdog.

Earlier we talked about how favorites usually are represented with a (-) sign, but that isn’t the case when it comes to futures betting. The favorite is going to have a (+) sign like the rest of the teams, but those NBA odds will be the closest to 100.

Making a wager on the eventual NBA champion is one of the most popular bets you will find, and you can actually parlay that action once the playoffs begin. Legends are made in the playoffs, and you can also be a legend if you make some winning bets during the NBA postseason.

NBA Odds for MVP and Rookie of the Year

If you are someone that has a crystal ball in your basement then dusting that thing off can help you win big when it comes to player futures betting. Okay maybe the crystal ball was a bit much, but you better have the ability to predict the future to win big.

Betting on which player will win the MVP or Rookie of the Year Award can result in a big payoff. These NBA odds are constantly changing throughout the year, but typically making an early bet will allow you to cash in the most.

The NBA is a player’s league, and winning the MVP or Rookie of the Year Award comes with a pretty cool looking trophy. You won’t get a trophy for winning these bets, but you’ll have bragging rights over your friends and a much fatter wallet.

Here is a look at the NBA odds for MVP and Rookie of the Year for the 2021-22 season:

NBA Odds for MVP of the season

Giannis Antetokounmpo +500

Stephen Curry +500

Kevin Durant +500

Luka Doncic +800

Joel Embiid +1200

Nikola Jokic +1800

NBA Odds to Win Rookie of the Year

Jalen Green +300

Scottie Barnes +400

Cade Cunningham +450

Evan Mobley +550

Chris Duarte +800

Josh Giddey +1200

NBA Playoffs Odds

The NBA Playoffs were already discussed a bit earlier in this guide, but they are important enough that the information deserves to be repeated. The entire NBA season is played for the sole purpose of picking a playoff field that will compete for the NBA Finals.

Most NBA fans would argue that the biggest change that takes place in the NBA Playoffs is that teams actually start to play defense. The opposite is true when it comes to NBA Playoff odds as it seems like sportsbooks are trying to be more aggressive with the available betting markets and the odds.

You can also find some unique NBA Playoffs betting(link:https://www.denverpost.com/#DATE#/nba-betting) markets including:

Series Betting

Series Over/Under

NBA Playoff Prop Betting

NBA Playoff Spreads

Parlaying NBA Playoff Round Winners

Conclusion

You can either watch the upcoming NBA season from at home or the cheap seats or you can lace up your shoes and get in on the action yourself. Maybe you are not going to be the next NBA superstar, but there is an opportunity for you to become a legend with your friends at the sportsbook.

The NBA is one of the biggest markets to bet on in the US, and there are so many options and NBA odds available. Knowing what each different betting type means is the first step to being successful, but you are also going to have to do some research.

NBA odds has become so popular because there is nonstop action on the court. The same can be said for NBA live betting, and that is why it has emerged as a top betting option.

Hopefully, this NBA betting has you feeling like you are ready to hit that game winning shot as opposed to making you cower on the sidelines. There is value in betting on the NBA, but you must have a game plan in place before making any wagers.

The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.

This sponsored content article is governed by our Online Gambling Content Disclaimer (the “Disclaimer”) available here (or at the following URL: https://www.denverpost.com/online-gambling-content-disclaimer ), and this sponsored content article constitutes “Gaming Content” as that term is defined in the Disclaimer. Among other things, the Disclaimer governs your access to, and use of, this Gaming Content. By accessing and using this Gaming Content, you expressly agree to the terms and conditions of the Disclaimer. The entire Disclaimer is incorporated herein by this reference. We strongly encourage you to please read the entire Disclaimer carefully.