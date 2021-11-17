News
NHL postpones 3 games amid Ottawa Senators virus outbreak
The NHL postponed three Ottawa Senators games on Monday amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, the first time any North American major professional sports league has been hit by rescheduling this fall because of the coronavirus.
Games scheduled for Tuesday at New Jersey, at home Thursday against Nashville and at home Saturday against the New York Rangers were postponed. Ten Senators players are currently in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
While Ottawa played shorthanded Sunday in a 4-0 loss to Calgary, the depth of the outbreak led to the decision to postpone games, which the league said was made in light of evidence of continued spread in recent days. The Senators are shut down through at least Saturday, with their training facilities closed to players until then as a precaution.
“The Senators organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, provincial and national agencies,” the league said in a statement.
Neither the NFL nor the NBA has had to postpone a game so far this fall. Major League Baseball had nine virus-related postponements among 2,430 scheduled games, down from 45 in last year’s shortened 900-game schedule.
The NHL postponed 51 games for virus reasons during its last regular season.
The league and Players’ Association have until Jan. 10 to withdraw from the 2022 Winter Olympics if pandemic circumstances force the cancellation of so many games that a nearly three-week break in February is not feasible. The NHL was still looking at when to reschedule the Senators’ games against the Devils, Predators and Rangers.
Ottawa canceled practice Monday to try and contain the outbreak, after forward Drake Batherson became the most recent Senators player to go into protocol. Besides the 10 players, associate coach Jack Capuano also is in protocol.
“The health and safety of the local community, the venue’s patrons and the organization’s staff and players is Senators Sports & Entertainment’s highest priority,” the team said.
A handful of other NHL teams have been hit by COVID-19 this season, including Pittsburgh and San Jose. Penguins star Sidney Crosby returned Sunday after an absence of more than 10 days because of the virus. Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon also missed time last month after testing positive, though he was asymptomatic.

AP Baseball Writer Ron Blum and The Canadian Press contributed.
News
Metro East school returns to virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreak
O’FALLON, Ill. — Central Elementary School in O’Fallon, Illinois, will switch to remote learning for the next two weeks after dozens of students tested positive for COVID-19.
Dawn Elser, the Superintendent of Central School District 104, said 37 students have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday. She said the outbreak started in a kindergarten classroom.
“It’s very challenging,” Elser said. “We’ve been very proactive. In all our classrooms, we wash our hands, we social distance. We had a very good handle on it.”
Elser said going virtual was the best plan to keep the virus from spreading.
“I know it’s very difficult on the parents, but when the spread is over 10% of our population and in 16 of 22 classrooms, we felt it was best for the safety of the students and the staff to go remote,” Elser said.
For one parent, it’s been a headache.
“Having to go remote, it’s just going to ruin the whole holiday. It ruins everything,” said single mom Katelyn Silva.
Silva said the timing couldn’t be worse to have her two daughters learning at home again. Her first-grader, Natalie, and pre-schooler, Jaslyn, have gone remote since Monday after the district said there was a COVID outbreak.
“I’m very concerned we’re actually going to get tested, and my neighbors their kids have tested positive,” Silva said. “I’m just like it’s hitting too close to home right now.”
Silva received a letter from the district, saying: “Due to the high number of positive cases, Central only will be moving to remote learning starting Nov. 15 through Thanksgiving Break, Nov. 28.”
Superintendent Elser said the district will offer optional testing once students return to the classroom after Thanksgiving.
News
GAME PREVIEW: Big returns mark exciting matchup for Blues
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues welcome the return of Center Oskar Sundqvist and defender Torey Krug from injury on the same night exciting prospect Scott Perunovich will make his debut.
The Blues (8-4-2) will play host to the Arizona Coyotes (1-13-1) tonight, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Enterprise Center.
The past three games have not been kind to St. Louis, dropping their last three, including an overtime loss to the predators on Nov. 11. Since the Blues began the season on a five-game win streak, the team has stalled, going just 3-4-2 since.
What better time to bring in a spark?
OSKAR SUNDQVIST
“It’s been a long journey.”
Shortly before Tuesday morning’s practice, Blues Center Oskar Sundqvist was welcomed back to the ice to the tune of stick taps and a hug from teammate Vladimir Tarasenko.
Tonight, Sundqvist will hit the ice for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair an ACL injury back on April 6, 2021.
A knee coupled with a hip issue has kept “Sunny” off the ice and in rehabilitation for over six months.
The Blues have missed him.
From 2018-2020, Sundqvist appeared in 131 games, totaling 54 points, but Blues Head Coach Craig Berube says fans shouldn’t get caught up in his center’s stat production.
“He plays that north game. He drives the engine,” Berube explained. “When he was playing with us, he was one of those energy guys… He definitely plays the game the right way.”
Perhaps even more importantly, Sundqvist has missed the game.
“It’s been a while. I wouldn’t say I’m too nervous, yet,” Sundqvist said. “Obviously, you’re excited to be back. It’s been a long time. I just want it to be 7 o’clock so we can start playing.”
Sundqvist says his knee feels ready, but he needs to remind himself to trust it.
TOREY KRUG
“I’m just excited to be back and to be around the guys again.”
Tonight, Blues Defender Torey Krug makes his return to the ice following a short stint off the ice due to COVID 19.
Krug and teammate Brayden Schenn were placed on the non-roster COVID protocols list on Nov. 5 ahead of a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks. Since Krug and Schenn’s departure, the Blues have won just one game, amassing a record of 1-3-1. Krug has not enjoyed watching from afar.
“It’s tough when you have no control over it, when you can’t put in your two cents or hold your end of the rope,” Krug said. “Our guys have been right there the last two games. We just need to close out regulation so we can get some points.”
His desire to play was felt by many, including Coach Berube. When his availability was called into question, Krug made it clear he wanted to be back on the ice.
“We discussed playing tonight, but he pushed. He really wanted to play,” Coach Berube said. “Yesterday he skated, he did quite a bit and he felt good.”
Coach Berube, the team and, certainly, Blues fans will welcome back Krug’s puck movement and power play with open arms.
SCOTT PERUNOVICH
“We want to put him in the best spot to be successful.”
Well said as Coach Berube awaits his first opportunity to send a prized prospect out on the ice for the first time.
Following a Monday recall, Blues defender Scott Perunovich will make his NHL debut tonight.
The exciting prospect from Minnesota-Duluth has dazzled for years, winning two NCAA championships in college before starting his pro career in 2020. Despite missing most of last season due to a shoulder injury, Perunovich wasted no time shining in the AHL, amassing a league-high 20 points (2 goals, 18 assists) before getting the call from St. Louis.
Like any debut, nerves will be running high, but, fortunately, for the young defender, teammate and fellow defenseman Torey Krug has some words of advice for the debutant.
“Play simple. Play fast. Usually, your first read is the right one,” Krug said. “We’ll be in there helping him out, and I’m sure he’s going to do a great job.”
From teammate to coach, the tone may sound different, but the message is the same. Coach Berube expects his young player to perform, but he hopes to put him in the best position to do so.
“I think it’s going to be different for sure. Training camp is training camp. the regular season is different,” Coach Berube said. “He’s got great vision, obviously, and his puck play is high end, so I expect him to move the puck well and he has to defend.”
Fans attending the Enterprise Center will have plenty to watch when the St. Louis Blues host the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. tonight.
News
Already in jail, man accused of choking St. Louis County corrections officer
CLAYTON, Mo. – A 43-year-old man already in jail for robbery is facing new charges for allegedly choking a corrections officer.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Zahmeen Manuel on Tuesday with first-degree assault of a special victim.
According to the probable cause statement, the incident took place Oct. 9 at the St. Louis County Jail. Manuel is said to have approached a female guard and attempted to kill or cause serious physical harm to her wrapping his hands and arms around her neck.
Manuel was eventually restrained.
A judge issued a $500,000 cash-only bond for Manuel on this new charge.
Manuel was in jail on suspicion of robbing a Dollar General store in Berkeley back in August.
This is one of two recently reported attacks on guards at St. Louis County Jail. On Nov. 12, county prosecutors charged 19-year-old Carnell Robinson for repeatedly punching a female corrections officer who was seated at their desk.
