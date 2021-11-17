Noem’s daughter says she’s quitting real estate business

Suggest a Correction
By STEPHEN GROVES
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter on Tuesday said she would quit the real estate appraiser business following scrutiny over whether her mother used her influence to aid her application for an appraiser license.
Noem’s daughter, Kassidy Peters, slammed a legislative inquiry and news reporting on the episode in a letter to Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman. She also released a document that a legislative committee was seeking to subpoena. Lawmakers were zeroing in on the timeline of a meeting Noem called last year that included Peters and key decision-makers in a government agency that had moved days earlier to deny her application for an upgrade to her appraiser certification.
“I am writing you today to express my disappointment and anger that my good name and professional reputation continue to be damaged by questions and misinformation concerning the Appraiser Certification Program,” Peters wrote to Hultman in the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press. KSFY first reported the contents of the letter.
She told Hultman she would turn in her appraiser license by the end of the year, adding “I’m angry and I can acknowledge that this has successfully destroyed my business.”
The Republican-dominated Government Operations and Audit Committee had requested the document to confirm what Hultman had told them last month — that state regulators had already decided to give Peters another chance to win her appraiser certification prior to the meeting in the governor’s mansion. Noem echoed that defense in a later news conference.
“The details of that agreement were discussed and in place prior to that meeting,” Hultman told lawmakers at the October meeting.
But the signed agreement with Peters is dated the week after the July 27, 2020 meeting.
The governor’s office referred a request for comment to the Department of Labor and Regulation. The department in turn released a letter from Hultman to lawmakers that blamed the AP for giving “the impression I testified at the hearing that there was an agreement in place with Ms. Peters before the hearing.”
Hultman wrote that an AP reporter created an “inaccurate and a false narrative” and that she “never remotely gave the impression” during her testimony that the agreement had been signed before the meeting.
The AP has not reported that Hultman said the agreement was signed before the meeting. She told lawmakers in October that state regulators had worked out an agreement to allow Peters to seek further education and resubmit work samples to be reviewed for compliance with federal standards.
Hultman also told lawmakers she assumed that the former director of the Appraiser Certification Program, Sherry Bren, was part of the discussion to give Peters another opportunity to win her license.
However, the agreement with Peters was signed by another state employee, Amber Mulder, who was Bren’s supervisor. Mulder was also in the meeting with the governor last year.
The committee was set to request final approval for a pair of subpoenas from a ranking legislative committee on Wednesday. Hultman asked for the subpoena for Peters’ agreement be dismissed.
Besides pressing for the document that Peters released, the committee also wants to subpoena Bren.
The former director of the program was called into the July 2020 meeting and was later pressured to retire shortly after Peters received her license that November. Bren filed an age discrimination complaint and received a $200,000 payment from the state to withdraw the complaint and leave her job this year. Noem has said the settlement had nothing to do with her daughter.
By MICHAEL TARM, AMY FORLITI and TAMMY WEBBER
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial deliberated a full day on Tuesday without reaching a verdict over whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
The case went to the anonymous jury after the judge, in an unusual move, allowed Rittenhouse himself to play a minor role in the selection of the final panel of 12 people whose job was to decide his fate.
Rittenhouse reached into a raffle drum and drew numbered slips that determined which of the 18 jurors who sat through the case would deliberate and which ones would be dismissed as alternates.
That task is usually performed by a court clerk, not the defendant. Judge Bruce Schroeder said later in the day that he has been having defendants do it for “I’m going to say 20 years, at least.”
The jury will return Wednesday morning to continue its work.
Rittenhouse, 18, faces life in prison if convicted as charged for using an AR-style semi-automatic rifle to kill two men and wound a third during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. The former police youth cadet is white, as were those he shot.
Rittenhouse testified he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors argued he provoked the violence. The case has become a flashpoint in the U.S. debate over guns, racial-justice protests, vigilantism and law and order.
The jury appeared to be overwhelmingly white. Prospective jurors were not asked to identify their race during the selection process, and the court did not provide a racial breakdown.
As the jury deliberated, dozens of protesters — some for Rittenhouse, some against — stood outside the courthouse. Some talked quietly with those on the other side, while others shouted insults. One woman could be heard repeatedly calling some Rittenhouse supporters “white supremacists.”
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who faced criticism over his response to the Kenosha protests in 2020, urged calm as the jury deliberated. He announced last week that 500 members of the National Guard would stand ready for duty in Kenosha if needed.
“Regardless of the outcome in this case, I urge peace in Kenosha and across our state,” Evers tweeted. He added: “I ask all those who choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights in every community to do so safely and peacefully.”
The large protests that some had anticipated did not materialize during the trial’s testimony phase. On most days, only a few demonstrators gathered on the courthouse steps, and the high fence that protected the building during last year’s unrest is gone.
Rittenhouse was 17 when he went Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, in what he said was an effort to protect property from rioters in the days after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white Kenosha police officer.
In a fast-moving series of clashes in the streets, Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.
During closing arguments Monday, prosecutor Thomas Binger said that Rittenhouse was a “wannabe soldier” who set the deadly chain of events in motion by bringing a rifle to a protest and pointing it at protesters just before he was chased.
But Rittenhouse lawyer Mark Richards countered that Rittenhouse was ambushed by a “crazy person” — Rosenbaum.
Rittenhouse testified that Rosenbaum chased him down and made a grab for his rifle, causing him to fear the weapon was going to be used against him. His account of Rosenbaum’s behavior was largely corroborated by video and some of the prosecution’s own witnesses.
Huber was shot after he hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard. And Grosskreutz admitted he had his own gun pointed at Rittenhouse when he was shot.
In his instructions to the jury, Schroeder said that to accept Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense, the jurors must find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.
___
Forliti reported from Minneapolis; Webber from Fenton, Michigan. Associated Press writer Scott Bauer contributed from Madison, Wisconsin.
___
Find AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
ST. LOUIS–Only a few weeks after the Cardinals surprised the baseball world and their manager by dismissing the man who took the team to the playoffs in each of his full three seasons at the helm, Mike Shildt told a national television audience Tuesday his dismissal hit him ‘right between the eyes.”
Shildt’s comments on the MLB Network came as the National League announced its Manager of the Year. Shildt finished a distant third to San Francisco’s Gabe Kapler and Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell, receiving one first place vote, three second place votes and eleven third place votes, for a total of 25.
In a brief interview before the winner was revealed, Shildt talked about the opportunity to act as a steward of the Cardinals’ legacy, in much the same way he did in a brief Zoom statement October 18, days after team officials cited philosophical differences for his dismissal. Shildt’s bench coach, Oliver Marmol, was named as his successor.
“There’s some pain I’ve got to work through and I am doing that,” Shildt said Tuesday night. “I’m a spiritual guy, faith-based. God didn’t want me to be there anymore and he’s gonna put me in a place where he wants me and I trust that.”
The New York Mets and the Oakland A’s are the only current Major League teams with managerial openings.
“I’ll land on my feet somewhere that makes sense and better days are still ahead.”
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s education department is concerned teachers are leaving the state for better pay elsewhere, which is leaving the commissioner pleading with legislatures to look at raising educators’ salaries.
Lawmakers returned to the Capitol Tuesday for a hearing on federal stimulus spending. The agenda was for the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to tell representatives how they were spending federal relief money. Instead, a good portion of the meeting was spent discussing teacher salaries.
According to the National Education Association, Missouri has the lowest starting pay in the country.
“If we do not do something soon, it is very easy for our teachers to cross state lines,” DESE Commissioner Margie Vandeven testified Tuesday. “Just looking at our border states, we are falling significantly behind. We are already at the bottom of our eight bordering states in teacher salaries.”
Missouri is receiving billions of dollars in federal COVID relief money. DESE alone had already received a billion dollars from previous federal packages and an additional $2 billion is one the way from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“These short-term dollars aren’t going to translate into increasing teacher pay,” Committee Chairman Rep. Doug Richey (R-Excelsior Springs) said.
Richey started off the more than four-hour meeting saying he is not a fan of spending the federal money because it causes the country more debt.
“What those dollars do represent is a line of credit that the feds have extended to states like Missouri and to the extent that we send against that line of credit we are participating in ultimately deficit spending, federal debt, and/or bad monetary policy,” Richey said. “They are one-time dollars, they are unique, they are not reproducible, so what is it that we can do with these dollars that will provide long-term benefit.”
Between the governor’s office and DESE, the state is spending more than $450 million COVID relief dollars on increasing internet access.
“I think we are all aware of the need to invest in our infrastructure for broadband and we certainly knew that before the pandemic,” Vandeven said, “It became very clear when our data showed that about 1 in 5 students didn’t have appropriate access in their home.”
Besides broadband, another concern for the department, the lack of educators.
“Teachers are leaving the field at a greater rate than we’ve ever seen before,” Vandeven said. “There hasn’t been an increase in teacher salary or an increase in the respect for our teachers in a significant period of time.”
Richey pointed out to the committee and the Vandeven, teachers and school districts pay into the state’s teacher pension system, leaving teachers better in the long run.
“When you’re looking at teacher salaries compared to other states that don’t require districts to have to pay 14.5% into a retirement/pension model,” Richey said. “However, that means you have a long-term perspective when it comes to your pay because the take-home pay is not the full picture of what it is costing, and you are benefiting from.”
Vandeven said she agrees Missouri has a strong pension system, but educators aren’t sticking around long enough to receive the benefit.
“Unfortunately, we are losing a large number of teachers within the first five years,” Vandeven said. “I will also share with you that a lot of that needs to educate our teachers a little bit more on the pension system.”
She said teacher pay and the shortage of teachers is the number one concern she hears from local school districts.
“It’s a great opportunity to make some short-term and long-term commitments and move forward and protect our educators,” Vandeven said.
Rep. Ingrid Burnett (D-Kansas City), a former teacher, said it’s time for the state to make a change.
“They are being asked to do more and getting paid less,” Burnett told other members. “They are spending hours outside of their contracted time working for free.”
DESE has previously said some of the federal money can also be used to give bonuses to teachers and staff.
As for the Department of Higher Education, Commissioner Zora Mulligan said there is more than $2 billion worth of deferred maintenance on the state’s colleges and universities which COVID relief dollars will be used for.
“We were among the first states that were audited by the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Inspector General and we are happy to report they had no findings or concerns related to the higher ed spending,” Mulligan said.
Of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Mulligan said the state’s higher education institutions received $100 million while $5.8 went to workforce development.
“Other than a fairly small grant in the grand scheme of the state budget, we haven’t received any funds directly at the department,” Mulligan said.
