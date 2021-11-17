News
NTSB investigating fatal Kruger Rock fire plane crash
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused the fatal crash of a single-engine air tanker over the Kruger Rock fire in Larimer County on Tuesday evening.
The pilot, who has not been publicly identified, was reported to have crashed around 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The crash site was found at 9:49 p.m. near the south end of Hermit Park, which is off U.S. 36 about five miles from the town of Estes Park.
The pilot was the only occupant in the plane. The plane was an Air Tractor AT-802A that belonged to CO Fire Aviation Inc., a Fort Morgan company that assists in aerial firefighting, according to a Federal Aviation Administration Registry. The company took down its website overnight.
Earlier on Tuesday, Marc Salinger, a reporter with 9News, interviewed the airplane’s crew before it took off to fight the fire. A pilot told the TV station that the flight would be the first time a fixed-wing plane outfitted with night vision equipment would be deployed to fight a wildfire at night. The plane would be carrying a fire suppressant to dump on the flames, the pilot said.
BREAKING: We’re hearing reports this plane has crashed while fighting the wildfire in Estes Park
It was the first time a fixed-wing aircraft had ever fought a fire at night using night vision here in CO
Company that owns is racing to Estes and trying to learn more #9News pic.twitter.com/izpgNchMYK
— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) November 17, 2021
The Kruger Rock fire started just before 7 a.m. Tuesday after high winds blew a tree onto a power line, causing it to arc and ignite dry vegetation, the sheriff’s office said. The fire quickly burned up a steep mountainside as the wind helped it spread.
More than 1,600 people were ordered to evacuate and U.S. 36 between Lyons and Estes Park was closed as heavy smoke covered the highway.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 133 acres and was 15% contained.
No structures have been damaged, according to Larimer County’s Kruger Rock fire update website.
News
Rittenhouse jury asks to see video on Day 2 of deliberations
By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse returned Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial after failing to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator of a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
About two hours into deliberations on the second day, jurors asked to view video presented at the trial and the judge said he would determine the procedures to allow that.
Prosecutor Thomas Binger said they should be able to view any video they wanted as many times as they wanted, while defense attorney Mark Richards said he would object to the jury viewing video taken by a drone that prosecutors said showed Rittenhouse pointing his gun at protesters before the shootings.
The jury of 12 deliberated for a full day Tuesday without reaching a decision.
The case went to the anonymous jury after Judge Bruce Schroeder, in an unusual move, allowed Rittenhouse himself to play a minor role in selecting the final panel of 12 who would decide his fate. Rittenhouse reached into a raffle drum and drew numbered slips that determined which of the 18 jurors who sat through the case would deliberate and which ones would be dismissed as alternates.
That task is usually performed by a court clerk, not the defendant. Schroeder said he has been having defendants do it for “I’m going to say 20 years, at least.”
Though protests have been generally muted around the courthouse during the trial, on Wednesday a man arrived carrying a long rifle and wearing what appeared to be body armor. After being approached by police, he left and returned a short time later without the gun. The man had spent Tuesday shouting anti-Black Lives Matter statements through a megaphone and was involved in a confrontation that day with another protester.
Rittenhouse, 18, faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge for using an AR-style semi-automatic rifle to kill two men and wound a third during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. The former police youth cadet is white, as were those he shot.
Rittenhouse testified he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors argued he provoked the violence. The case has become a flashpoint in the U.S. debate over guns, racial-justice protests, vigilantism and law and order.
The jury appeared to be overwhelmingly white. Prospective jurors were not asked to identify their race during the selection process, and the court did not provide a racial breakdown.
As the jury deliberated, dozens of protesters — some for Rittenhouse, some against — stood outside the courthouse. Some talked quietly with those on the other side, while others shouted insults. One woman could be heard repeatedly calling some Rittenhouse supporters “white supremacists.”
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who faced criticism over his response to the Kenosha protests in 2020, urged calm as the jury deliberated. He announced last week that 500 members of the National Guard would stand ready for duty in Kenosha if needed.
“Regardless of the outcome in this case, I urge peace in Kenosha and across our state,” Evers tweeted. He added: “I ask all those who choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights in every community to do so safely and peacefully.”
The large protests that some had anticipated did not materialize during the trial’s testimony phase. On most days, only a few demonstrators gathered on the courthouse steps, and the high fence that protected the building during last year’s unrest is gone.
Rittenhouse was 17 when he went to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, in what he said was an effort to protect property from rioters in the days after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white Kenosha police officer.
In a fast-moving series of clashes in the streets, Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.
During closing arguments Monday, prosecutor Thomas Binger said that Rittenhouse was a “wannabe soldier” who set the deadly chain of events in motion by bringing a rifle to a protest and pointing it at protesters just before he was chased.
But Rittenhouse lawyer Mark Richards countered that Rittenhouse was ambushed by a “crazy person” — Rosenbaum.
Rittenhouse testified that Rosenbaum chased him down and made a grab for his rifle, causing him to fear the weapon was going to be used against him. His account of Rosenbaum’s behavior was largely corroborated by video and some of the prosecution’s own witnesses.
As for Huber, he was gunned down after he was seen on video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard. And Grosskreutz admitted he had his own gun pointed at Rittenhouse when he was shot.
In his instructions to the jury, Schroeder said that to accept Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense, the jurors must find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.
Forliti reported from Minneapolis; Bauer from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writer Tammy Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
News
Defenses begin in trial over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
By RUSS BYNUM
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Defense lawyers were expected to build on arguments that their clients were lawfully trying to stop burglaries in their neighborhood as they began presenting their case Wednesday in the murder trial of three white men for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday afternoon after eight days of testimony from 23 witnesses.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley on Wednesday denied renewed requests for both a mistrial and to have high-profile visitors view the trial proceedings on a video screen in another room at the courthouse that has been set up for additional spectators as part of COVID-19 precautions.
The judge also denied requests by all three defendants to grant a directed verdict acquitting them on murder charges — requests that were based on arguments that the prosecutors’ case was legally insufficient to support convictions.
The presence of prominent civil rights leaders in the courtroom gallery remained an issue when the Rev. Jesse Jackson sat with Arbery’s parents in the back row on Wednesday for the second time this week. Attorneys for all three defendants have said they could unfairly influence the jury.
“They represent part of a national conversation” on racial injustice that has advocated for “conviction of the defendants,” said Jason Sheffield, an attorney for Travis McMichael, the man who shot Arbery. “And for that reason I do not think they should be present in the courtroom.”
Defense lawyers began presenting their cases to the disproportionately white jury at the Glynn County courthouse in the port city of Brunswick.
Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue Arbery after he ran past their home from a nearby house under construction Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck, telling police that he tried to run Arbery off the road and then recorded cellphone video as Travis McMichael fired three shotgun blasts before Arbery fell facedown in the street.
Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, argued on Wednesday that Arbery seemed suspicious to his client because he didn’t call out for help as the McMichaels chased him past Bryan’s front porch where Bryan was working.
“Mr. Arbery has the opportunity, before Mr. Bryan even understands what’s going on, to speak and say, ‘Help! Call 911!’”
Gough added: “That doesn’t happen.”
Gough also suggested that Arbery was up to no good.
“When Mr. Arbery passes Mr. Bryan’s house, with all due respect, we know why,” he said. “And I think we can all discern that from the evidence.”
Arbery, 25, had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles when he was killed.
The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar because security cameras had recorded him several times in the unfinished house on their street. Defense attorneys said Travis McMichael opened fire in self-defense after Arbery attacked him by throwing punches and trying to grab his gun.
News
Confident U.S. men’s national team sees home wins, road draws as path to World Cup
KINGSTON, Jamaica — As long as the United States wins its final three home games, the Americans likely will get back to the World Cup.
These young Americans stumbled on the road again in qualifying, wasting an early lead in a choppy 1-1 draw against Jamaica on Tuesday night. After a disjointed, physical game at The Office, as Independence Stadium is known, they fell into second place in North and Central America and the Caribbean with 15 points, one behind Canada and two ahead of Mexico and Panama.
Home games remain against El Salvador (Jan. 27), Honduras (Feb. 2) and Panama (March 27), and road matches are at Canada (Jan. 30), Mexico (March 24) and Costa Rica (March 30). The U.S. has a superior goal difference (+7) to Mexico (+4) and Panama (+2), on track to claim one of the region’s three berths.
“Obviously, we’ve grown by experiences and playing together and then getting the time, getting the games,” goalkeeper Zack Steffen said. “Our depth has shown and we’ve got to continue to strive for bigger goals.”
Christian Pulisic hasn’t started a match since spraining his left ankle on Sept. 8. Gio Reyna hasn’t played since injuring his right hamstring in the Sept. 2 opener, Sergiño Dest missed both November qualifiers with a bad back and Weston McKennie was dropped for two qualifiers for breaking team COVID-19 rules and missed the match at Jamaica for yellow-card accumulation.
Still, the U.S. trails only a Canadian team that has four separate trips to Central America among its final six games.
“I think we’re on the right track. We’re basically having to get the guys experience on the fly,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said. “It’s really learning as you go.”
The U.S. has taken 10 of 12 points at home, following a 1-1 draw against Canada with wins against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Mexico. The Americans have gained five of 12 possible points on the road, drawing at El Salvador and Jamaica, winning at Honduras and losing at Panama.
Nine additional points may be enough to get back to the World Cup for the first time since 2014 and 10 points likely would assure a berth.
“The first window was a major learning experience for us in terms of how to mentally prepare for these three games and get through the travel and the whole — everything, we needed that window,” Berhalter said. “And we got five points, went undefeated, but we dipped below two points per game. And then the next two windows we maintained the two points-per-game ratio (1.875), and that’s pretty good. When you think about the youth of this group, the inexperience of this group in CONCACAF qualifying, we’re on the right track.”
Twenty-six of the 34 Americans to play over the eight matches made qualifying debuts.
Ricardo Pepi has three goals, Brenden Aaronson two and Dest, Pulisic, McKennie, Antonee Robinson, Tim Weah and Sebastian Lletget one each. Lletget (29) is the oldest scorer, while Robinson is 24, Pulisic and McKennie 23, Aaronson, Dest and Weah 21, and Pepi 18.
Tyler Adams, who has emerged as captain, is just 22.
“When we look at the table, we’re obviously still in a good position,” Adams said. “We have a lot of home games coming up. So in this next window it’s going to be super-important we continue to win our home games, get points on the road when we can.”
In the 2018 cycle, the U.S. was done in by home losses to Mexico and Costa Rica, not offset sufficiently by road draws at Panama, Mexico and Honduras.
Weah’s 11th-minute goal had put the Americans on track for a road win Tuesday night before Michail Antonio’s stunning 34-yard strike in the 22nd tied the score for the Reggae Boyz.
“We’ve grown a lot, and I think one thing that we’ve really shown is the depth of our team,” Adams said. “Everyone has had now the experience of playing in away games, playing at home games, what the difference is and what it requires that you need. So, yeah, I think that going into now the second half of qualifying, we know exactly what we need to do.”
