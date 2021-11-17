Celebrities
Olivia Munn Defends John Mulaney Romance Amid Criticism: ‘It’s Easier To Blame Me’
Olivia Munn revealed why she doesn’t address the criticisms surrounding her relationship with John Mulaney, citing a refusal to ‘feed into a narrative that’s just not true.’
Olivia Munn will not address speculative chatter about her relationship with John Mulaney. The actress, 41, is expecting her first child with the comedian, 39, news that elicited mixed responses due to the stand-up comic’s recent split from wife Anna Marie Tendler. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 16, Olivia said she refused to address criticisms so not to “feed into a narrative that’s just not true.”
“It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way,” she said. “They think they know our relationship so well, when in reality, they don’t. There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is.” She added, “For whatever reason, it’s easier to blame me. If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth.”
The actress surmised that the “only way to win” is “to pull back and to not play the game at all.” She and the comedian have been linked since May. Reports of the relationship came a few months after John completed a 60-day stint in rehab in December 2020, and three days after the comedian’s rep confirmed that he split from his wife.
While Olivia has not publicly addressed the chatter, the comedian has already incorporated the relationship into his material, joking about the “mixed reviews” he would receive when he told people about the pregnancy in a stand-up show in New York. “He’s so funny, and he’s so articulate, and he’s so smart,” Olivia told LA Times. “The first time he made that joke, I remember laughing. I’d be with him on the road, and I would hear him tell this joke, and I did feel a sense of healing with it.”
She added, “It’s hard to be pregnant for the first time and have anybody say anything besides, like, ‘Congratulations.’” In the interview, she also discussed her recently released film Violet, a drama that follows a woman being terrorized by voices in her head that tell her she’s not enough. The role resonated, and Olivia said it was hard to “shake off” after filming.
“There are scenes where I would break down crying,” she said. “And when they would yell cut, I would still be emotional about it and I would just take some time to the side. . . . To get to that state of having so much self-hatred and doubt — it’s not something you just shake off, at least for me, because it is so true to how I’ve existed for so long.”
Celebrities
Suri Cruise, 15, Looks So Grown Up In Flared Jeans While Out With A Friend In NYC
Suri Cruise was spotted happily walking with a friend on a sidewalk in New York City while bundled up in a stylish jacket and jeans to stay warm.
Suri Cruise, 15, looked like a normal teen living in the Big Apple when she went on a recent outing with a friend! The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed walking around New York with a friend on Nov. 16 while wearing a dark blue corduroy coat with a white collar over a white and tan top and flared out blue jeans. She also added blue Converse style sneakers to the look and had her pink face mask brought down under her mouth at one point.
Her friend also looked fashionable in a light pink coat with a plaid blue scarf and black pants with white sneakers. They appeared to be in the middle of a conversation when the photos were taken and flashed smiles more than once. It’s unclear where the two were headed but they looked warmed up by their outfits and didn’t pay attention to the cameras.
The latest outing comes a few months after Suri made headlines for rocking a vintage Rolling Stones top while out with a friend in NYC. The sleeveless black and red wardrobe choice seemed to prove that although she’s still young, she appreciates classic rock music! She paired the shirt with gray sweatpants and high top sneakers and kept her long hair down.
When Suri’s not showing off awesome looks with her friends, she’s doing so with her mom! The look-alike mother and daughter often go on strolls around the city and make lasting impressions with their outfits. Earlier this year, they wore coats and jeans while shopping and on another day, they wore matching cardigans.
The pair are very close and Katie didn’t hesitate to share a sweet birthday post to Suri back in Apr. when she turned 15. “Happy 15th birthday Sweetheart!” she wrote alongside a series of cute photos of the birthday girl. “I love you!!!!!!! I can’t believe you’re already 15!”
Celebrities
Kirsten Dunst Recalls ‘Very Extreme’ Pay Gap Between Her & ‘Spider-Man’ Co-Star Tobey Maguire
In a recent interview, Kirsten Dunst recalled the pay gap between her and her ‘Spider-Man’ co-star Tobey Maguire despite the box office success.
Kirsten Dunst opened up about the pay disparity between her and her Spider-Man co-star Tobey Maguire. The actress, 39, starred as Mary Jane Watson, love interest and wife of Peter Parker in the 2002 superhero film, reprising her role in the second and third film. While the first film brought in $821 million (and its sequel raking in $789 million), the star said she did not receive the same pay as her male co-star, 46.
“The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme,” the actress recalled to The Independent in a recent interview. “I didn’t even think about it. I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, Tobey is playing Spider-Man.’” She quipped, “But you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and ME.” During the interview, she also recalled a Spider-Man producer taking her to get her teeth fixed at the age of 19 for the role.
The star said she was unaware of the plan until her car arrived at the dentist’s office. She declined the procedure, thank you very much. “I was like, ‘Mmmmm, no, I like my teeth,’” Kirsten told the outlet, adding that Sofia Coppola, her director on The Virgin Suicides, “loved” her teeth. The actress credited the director for instilling confidence in her at a young age. “The fact that the coolest girl liked how I looked, that’s what preserved me,” she said.
Kirsten continued, “She made me feel pretty. As a 16-year-old girl, you feel like crap about yourself, right? So to have my first experience of a more ‘sexy’ role be through her eyes gave me a confidence that helped me deal with a lot of other things.” Despite the pay disparity and teeth procedural requests, the Golden Globe-nominated actress still looks back at her time as Mary Jane with fondness.
Kirsten recently revealed that she would be open to reprising her role, 14 years later. At the premiere of her upcoming film The Power of the Dog on Nov. 11, Kirsten told Variety when asked if she’d be open to returning to that superhero world: “I would do it. Why not? That would be fun. I would never say no to something like that.” She joked, “I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”
Celebrities
Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Thinking About Having Another Baby’ & Wants ‘A Girl’
Britney Spears is ready to be a new mom! The pop star, who has two teen sons, shared a tender photo to her Instagram on Tuesday, revealing how she’s considering another child — this time a baby girl!
Britney Spears is ready to be a mom … again! The 39-year-old shared a touching black-and-white photo to her Instagram page on Tuesday, detailing a pair of adult feet next to baby feet, sweetly standing on tippy toes next to mom. “I’m thinking about having another baby !!!” the pop star exclaimed in the caption. “I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure !!!!” Britney added a few fun emojis to the caption, detailing her love and excitement for bringing another child into the mix.
Britney has made it made clear before that she wants another child, but was unsuccessful under her previous strict conservatorship agreement. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she stated in court on June 23. The comments were made during her first-ever public testimony about her ongoing conservatorship, which, at that time, was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, 68. “They don’t want me to have another baby,” she also said during that testimony.
Luckily for the “Stronger” singer, she was finally released on Nov. 12 from the conservatorship that dominated her life for 13 years, freeing up her ability to have children. After that groundbreaking decision, Britney apparently already has babies on brain.
The “Till The World Ends” singer is already mom to sons Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43. The pop star has since been dating Sam Asghari, 27, after meeting on the set of her music video “Slumber Party” in Oct. 2016.
Sam has also opened about up about wanting children. “I want to be a young dad…I want to take my relationship to the next step,” he said in an interview to Forbes magazine back in March, referring to his relationship with Britney. The model also commented on Britney’s post with his own two cents about the baby picture: “I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic [sic] wouldn’t be coming from me 😂 #chickenleg,” he joked.
