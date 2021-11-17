Bitcoin
OneRare’s Solid Investor Backing Results in $2M Fundraise to Foodify the Blockchain Industry
OneRare is reportedly garnering support from top investors as it concluded its heavily oversubscribed fundraising round of $2M to scale up its unique gaming project centred around merging Food, GameFi, and NFTs in one metaverse. It intends to appeal to foodies & gamers from different parts of the world to immerse in their massive foodverse. The fundraising will see to the effect that the emerging project will bring exceptional innovation in the imminent future.
With investors such as Arkstream Capital, Momentum 6, StableNode, Exnetwork Capital, Enjinstarter, Everse Capital, Kangaroo Capital, Tag Ventures, Maven Capital, 1010 Capital, CSP DAO, Skyman Ventures, FF Ventures, ZBS Capital, and Lucid Blue Ventures, acting as key facilitators of the fundraise for OneRare, there is certainly a ground-breaking foodverse in view.
Asides from its aim to foodify blockchain and usher a novel and highly innovative wave of the blockchain metaverse, the OneRare project is designed to bridge the gap between food diversity, the love of gaming, and the creativity of digital art collectibles in the NFT space. The visionary idea has caught the attention of top investors and adept advisors in the space who intend to be a major part of the project in the long term.
Angel Investors including Sebastien Borget from The Sandbox, Sandeep Nailwal from Polygon, Ravindra Kumar from Frontier, Nischal Shetty from WazirX, Edmond Truong from Formation Fi, Tarun Jaswani from Unbound Finance, Shashwat Gupta from Altcoin Buzz, Prakash Somosundram from Enjinstarter, Tamar Menteshashvili from Solana, & Abhinav Sarangi from LEGO Games, amongst others, are also onboard to guide the success of the first-ever metaverse for food on the Blockchain ecosystem.
Funding a New Facet of the Blockchain Metaverse
Major capital firms tend to pique rapid interest in projects like OneRare. The project is taking advantage of the rapid development of the metaverse to mark the beginning of an era that will combine the love of food and gaming, alongside the burgeoning NFT sphere, into a leading-edge digital realm that is termed the ‘Foodverse’. This is going to be a novel and interesting facet of the metaverse that will bring thousands of foodies, game enthusiasts, and art creators in the NFT industry to a new and engaging aspect of the blockchain metaverse.
With help from the fund, the OneRare foodverse project aims to bring the global passion for food to Web3 for the first time. Exploring a new aspect of the blockchain metaverse, the project curates the first platform for foodies to interact with the blockchain, engage with their favorite foods, play immersive games, and build a strong global community.
Bolstering Widespread Awareness Of GameFi And NFTs with A Foodified Blockchain
By virtue of being the first Food Metaverse, coupled with the company fundraise as a pillar, OneRare and its foodverse will offer many unique and creative opportunities for collaboration that will bolster widespread awareness of GameFi and NFTs as it aims to foodify the blockchain.
By creating the first food experience in the digital sphere, OneRare has onboarded partners from the Food industry & other Web3 projects to bring about a community experience around the global passion for food. Players can explore the four areas of the Foodverse to engage in different activities to play, earn, trade & battle.The project will be soon launching on EnjinStarter and TrustPad along with a pre-IDO on Genesis Shards.
Bitcoin
FUNToken Brings Unique Value Proposition to Visitors and Participants at SiGMA Europe 2021
Saint Julian’s, Malta, 17th November, 2021, Chainwire
FUNToken is soon to be exposed to thousands of iGaming and crypto professionals on the ‘Blockchain Island’ of Malta for the SiGMA Europe conference, running November 15th – 19th,2021.
When Lambo? Sooner than we may expect. The number one gaming token, FUNToken, will be showcasing this week in Malta, the ‘Blockchain Island’, as part of the SiGMA Europe conference – their first live conference since the pandemic.
Crypto and online gambling professionals and enthusiasts in the thousands are set to attend as the world continues to slowly open up and allow for in-person industry events.
The FUNToken team is set and ready to man the dedicated booth (Pk1 – next to E10) that promises to stand out with a FUN-branded White Lamborghini.
Core members of the FUNToken team will be there to share the advantages and opportunities of FUNToken and XFUN to investors. The team will also meet with casino operators at SiGMA to broaden FUN’s utility and facilitate its mission of becoming an ubiquitous payment method in the iGaming industry.
Given FUN’s proven utility as an entertainment token, its deflationary nature, its ever-growing base of 290,000+ FUN HODLers, and its presence on major exchanges, there is certainly much to talk about.
As timing truly is everything, XFUN, the Layer-2 token on the Polygon network, is set to launch as an upgraded version of FUN. Bringing increased performance and lowered latency, this development opens more doors for FUN in the form of potential new gambling ventures and avenues in the first half of 2022. Such new ventures will complement FUN’s existing casino, DPLAY. Also, notably, FUNToken has over 200,000 investors at FreeBitco.in.
The token is certainly living up to its name and doing the signature slogan justice: Let’s Make It FUN. This week’s SiGMA conference is the first of many exciting events where the FUNToken name will be buzzing.
SiGMA, with its first show in Malta in 2014, is now considered one of the world’s most prominent iGaming and tech conventions with events across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Africa. The initial SiGMA event concept has bred many proprietary spin-off conferences such as MedTech, AIBC, AGS, all of which will have a highlighted presence to some degree at SiGMA Europe.
Are you attending SiGMA this week? Be sure to stop by the stand and say hello to the
FUNToken crew – they can be found at Pk1 – next to E10.
For more information visit:
Telegram https://t.me/officialFUNToken
Twitter https://twitter.com/FUNtoken_io
Contacts
Bitcoin
Cardano Founder Says Metaverse Is Important For Crypto
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has shared his thoughts on a growing industry, which is the metaverse. The metaverse has been around for a while and has been steadily gaining popularity, especially among gamers. Its cross with the cryptoverse seemed inevitable and this proved to be true when metaverse projects with crypto built into them began to debut in the space.
The announcement of Facebook’s name change has also boosted the space. When the social media giant announced that it was changing its name to Meta, in anticipation of its upcoming metaverse launch, the space seems to have exploded. Metaverse-related tokens like MANA and SAND had surged astronomically.
Related Reading | Cardano Founder Addresses Price Speculations As ADA Struggles
In light of this newfound popularity, discussions are being had all across the crypto space about the future of the metaverse in relation to cryptocurrencies and it seems Hoskinson has high hopes.
Metaverse Will Be ‘Humongous’
Mathematician Charles Hoskinson was on the Thinking Crypto podcast on Tuesday to talk about the future of the crypto space. The founder is a well-respected voice in the crypto community and host Tony Edwards took advantage of the opportunity to get his thoughts on some important topics. One of those topics was the metaverse.
Hoskinson expressed bullish sentiment for the metaverse. For one, the visionary founder of Cardano expressed that the metaverse is actually a real thing. This would seem to be addressing comments around things like virtual reality that have been said to not be real. Although it is expected that as time goes on, more tech will be introduced that will enable a more “real” experience.
“Metaverses are really cool; they’re a real thing, it’s not a gimmick. You need crypto to basically put a trust model into it and scarcity model into it as you kind of physicalize the digital and digitalize the physical, and it’s going to become in the next five-ten years, I think a humongous product category for cryptocurrencies.”
Bridging The Virtual And The Physical
As mentioned above, it is expected that with time, development in the metaverse will make it feel like the physical world. Hoskinson shared the same thought on the podcast, where he said that advances in AI, interfaces and semantics imply that Web 3.0 is a vertical layer with the metaverse above it.
Related Reading | Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal Takes Bullish Stand On Ethereum
“You can either overlay onto the physical world digital attributes like when you look at a building like a restaurant it shows you on your AR glasses what time does it open what time does it close or you can go completely into the digital world and actually have a virtual reality experience,” said Hoskinson.
The founder added that crypto is important to the space because a control layer is needed for metaverses. This way, things like scarcity uniqueness can be forces in the metaverse, and “that’s where NFTs come into play, these types of things.”
Featured image from CryptoGazette, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Growth Ecosystem, King Of Cross-Chain Decentralized Farming Announces Launch On Avalanche
Growth Ecosystem, a primary DeFi cross-chain farming protocol, has finally launched on Avalanche, one of the world’s fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems. The Growth Ecosystem launched on November 13, with a revolutionary new hybrid bridge system for its incentives token, $WHEAT, as well as a self-repaying loan feature for its overcollateralized stable coin, $MOR on Avalanche.
WHEAT is the Growth DeFi ecosystem’s incentive token, and it can be farmed organically by staking WHEAT, GRO, or MOR. It also plays an essential role in Growth DeFi’s new hybrid bridge product. According to the announcement post by Growth DeFi, the WHEAT hybrid bridge was created to serve both WHEAT holders and the Growth DeFi protocol. The hybrid bridge aligns incentives between WHEAT holders on different chains and provides self-adjusting incentives based on market demand to each chain. For example, users can use the hybrid bridge to exchange WHEAT from BSC to Avalanche and vice versa based on the USD prices of each token.
The hybrid bridge is funded by roughly 10% of Avalanche’s daily emissions and would be updated regularly to reflect price changes in both the BSC and Avalanche ecosystems. The WHEAT hybrid bridge is an important feature that adds value to WHEAT holders on Avalanche because it aids supply reduction through arbitrage, increases yield generating assets, and provides very high APY’s on the Avalanche chain.
With the launch of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, all of its features, including the newly implemented hybrid bridge and the concept of self-repaying loans for MOR and xJOE leverage farming, will be carried over to Avalanche. MOR is a Growth DeFi overcollateralized stablecoin that allows users to earn yield while borrowing and leveraging yield farming positions for LPs and single assets. The Growth DeFi team explained that the concept of MOR self-repaying loans was created with the Avalanche launch in mind. MOR collects higher performance fees on yield earned and converts them to USDC.e, injected into a secondary Peg-Stability Module (PSM), which converts the high-performance fees collected in USDC.e back to MOR.
By lending through Banker Joe on Avalanche, the injected USDC.e earns yield, making the self-repaying mechanism profitable for both users and the Growth DeFi protocol. Self-repaying loans would be available for all collaterals, including AVAX/WBTC, JOE, and AVAX/ETH. The self-repaying mechanism also contributes to MOR’s status as a stablecoin by generating a daily direct flow of USDC.e into the PSM, making the process of borrowing and redeeming MOR much easier for users.
Growth DeFi also recently announced a significant partnership with Trader Joe, the leading DEX on Avalanche. As a result, JOE users will be the first to benefit from the new MOR self-repaying protocol. The announcement also stated that LP providers could leverage their capital up to three times to increase farming yields. Furthermore, LP holders will benefit from the increased volume flow generated by MOR for Trader Joe. As part of the celebration of this newly formed integration with Trader Joe and the Avalanche ecosystem as a whole, Growth DeFi also announced an airdrop for xJoe holders who successfully passed their short quiz. The top 100 would receive $500 in xJoe, the top 1000 would receive $75, and the remaining winners would receive $5.
The launch of the Growth DeFi protocol on Avalanche, as well as the implementation of new mechanisms such as the HYbridge for WHEAT and the self-repaying loan for MOR, indicate that there are many more positives to come from the partnership between DeFi’s leading cross-chain farming protocol and one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems Avalanche, further incentivizing and adding value to DeFi.
What a Bizarre Game! – Steelers vs Bears at Heinz Field
OneRare’s Solid Investor Backing Results in $2M Fundraise to Foodify the Blockchain Industry
How do professional athletes make perfect investors?
“Red Table Talk” Exclusive: Venus Williams Tellls Will Smith She Got THIS From Sister Serena
Defenses begin in trial over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Medical Minute: What is Smallpox?
FUNToken Brings Unique Value Proposition to Visitors and Participants at SiGMA Europe 2021
Laverne Cox, 49, Rocks Black Lingerie & Dances To Taylor Swift In New Video
Confident U.S. men’s national team sees home wins, road draws as path to World Cup
“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Tuff Admits He Was So Mad, He Didn’t Even HEAR Monie When They Fought! [VIDEO]
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities4 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH5 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19