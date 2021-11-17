OneRare’s Solid Investor Backing Results in $2M Fundraise to Foodify the Blockchain Industry

OneRare is reportedly garnering support from top investors as it concluded its heavily oversubscribed fundraising round of $2M to scale up its unique gaming project centred around merging Food, GameFi, and NFTs in one metaverse. It intends to appeal to foodies & gamers from different parts of the world to immerse in their massive foodverse. The fundraising will see to the effect that the emerging project will bring exceptional innovation in the imminent future.

With investors such as Arkstream Capital, Momentum 6, StableNode, Exnetwork Capital, Enjinstarter, Everse Capital, Kangaroo Capital, Tag Ventures, Maven Capital, 1010 Capital, CSP DAO, Skyman Ventures, FF Ventures, ZBS Capital, and Lucid Blue Ventures, acting as key facilitators of the fundraise for OneRare, there is certainly a ground-breaking foodverse in view.

Asides from its aim to foodify blockchain and usher a novel and highly innovative wave of the blockchain metaverse, the OneRare project is designed to bridge the gap between food diversity, the love of gaming, and the creativity of digital art collectibles in the NFT space. The visionary idea has caught the attention of top investors and adept advisors in the space who intend to be a major part of the project in the long term.

Angel Investors including Sebastien Borget from The Sandbox, Sandeep Nailwal from Polygon, Ravindra Kumar from Frontier, Nischal Shetty from WazirX, Edmond Truong from Formation Fi, Tarun Jaswani from Unbound Finance, Shashwat Gupta from Altcoin Buzz, Prakash Somosundram from Enjinstarter, Tamar Menteshashvili from Solana, & Abhinav Sarangi from LEGO Games, amongst others, are also onboard to guide the success of the first-ever metaverse for food on the Blockchain ecosystem.

Funding a New Facet of the Blockchain Metaverse

Major capital firms tend to pique rapid interest in projects like OneRare. The project is taking advantage of the rapid development of the metaverse to mark the beginning of an era that will combine the love of food and gaming, alongside the burgeoning NFT sphere, into a leading-edge digital realm that is termed the ‘Foodverse’. This is going to be a novel and interesting facet of the metaverse that will bring thousands of foodies, game enthusiasts, and art creators in the NFT industry to a new and engaging aspect of the blockchain metaverse.

With help from the fund, the OneRare foodverse project aims to bring the global passion for food to Web3 for the first time. Exploring a new aspect of the blockchain metaverse, the project curates the first platform for foodies to interact with the blockchain, engage with their favorite foods, play immersive games, and build a strong global community.

Bolstering Widespread Awareness Of GameFi And NFTs with A Foodified Blockchain

By virtue of being the first Food Metaverse, coupled with the company fundraise as a pillar, OneRare and its foodverse will offer many unique and creative opportunities for collaboration that will bolster widespread awareness of GameFi and NFTs as it aims to foodify the blockchain.

By creating the first food experience in the digital sphere, OneRare has onboarded partners from the Food industry & other Web3 projects to bring about a community experience around the global passion for food. Players can explore the four areas of the Foodverse to engage in different activities to play, earn, trade & battle.The project will be soon launching on EnjinStarter and TrustPad along with a pre-IDO on Genesis Shards.