News
Ravens are touchdown favorites over Bears in Week 11 road trip
The Ravens are touchdown favorites over the Bears ahead of their game Sunday in Chicago, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
Despite a surprising road loss Thursday to the Miami Dolphins, the Ravens (6-3) are favored by 6 ½ points over Chicago, which is coming off a bye week. The Bears (3-6) have dropped four straight games, including a last-minute loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 9.
Rookie quarterback Justin Fields, however, is coming off perhaps his two best game of the season — he posted 278 yards of total offense in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers and passed for a career-high 291 yards in Pittsburgh — and Chicago could be getting reinforcements on defense. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday that he’s “hoping” star outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) and safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring) will be back Sunday.
The Ravens have struggled as favorites this season, covering the spread just once in seven opportunities — during their blowout win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. The Bears, meanwhile, have likewise underperformed as underdogs, covering the spread just twice in seven games.
Chicago leads the all-time series 4-2, with its past two wins coming in overtime. Running back Jordan Howard ran 36 times for 167 yards in Chicago’s 27-24 win in Baltimore four years ago. The Ravens have never won in Chicago in their three appearances.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 45 ½ points.
News
Pfizer asks US officials to OK promising COVID-19 pill
By MATTHEW PERRONE
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer said Tuesday it is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19, setting the stage for a likely launch of the promising therapy in the coming weeks.
The company’s filing comes as new infections are rising once again, driven mainly by hot spots in states where colder weather is driving more Americans indoors.
It is one of a handful of pills that have recently been shown to significantly cut hospitalizations and deaths among people infected with COVID-19. If authorized by the Food and Drug Administration it could be a major step toward managing the pandemic and returning to normal, offering an easy, effective way for patients people to treat themselves at home.
“We are moving as quickly as possible in our effort to get this potential treatment into the hands of patients, and we look forward to working with the U.S. FDA on its review of our application,” said Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s CEO, in a statement.
All FDA authorized treatments against COVID-19 require an IV or injection given by a health professional at a hospital or clinic.
FDA regulators will scrutinize company data on the safety and effectiveness of the drug, which will be sold as Paxlovid, before making a decision.
The FDA is holding a public meeting later this month where outside experts will scrutinize a competing drug from Merck, before voting on whether to recommend approval. The FDA isn’t required to convene such meetings and it’s not yet known whether Pfizer’s drug will undergo a similar public review.
Some experts predict various COVID-19 therapies eventually will be prescribed in combination to better protect against the worst effects of the virus.
Several smaller drugmakers are also expected to seek authorization for their own antiviral pills in coming months.
Pfizer reported earlier this month that its pill cut hospitalizations and deaths by 89% among high-risk adults who had early symptoms of COVID-19. The company studied its pill in people who were unvaccinated and faced the worst risks from the virus due to age or health problems, such as obesity. If authorized, the FDA will have to weigh making the pill available for vaccinated people dealing with breakthrough infections.
For best results, patients need to start taking the pills within three days of symptoms, underscoring the need for speedy testing and diagnosis. That could be a challenge if another COVID-19 surge leads to testing delays and shortages seen last winter.
Pfizer’s drug is part of a decades-old family of antiviral drugs known as protease inhibitors, which revolutionized the treatment of HIV and hepatitis C. The drugs block a key enzyme which viruses need to multiply in the human body. That’s different than the Merck pill, which causes tiny mutations in the coronavirus until the point that it can’t reproduce itself.
On Tuesday, Pfizer signed a deal a with U.N.-backed group to allow generic drugmakers to produce low-cost versions of the drug for use in 95 countries, a move that could make the treatment available in more than half of the world’s population.
The U.S. has approved one other antiviral drug for COVID-19, remdesivir, and authorized three antibody therapies that help the immune system fight the virus. But they usually have to be given via time-consuming infusions at hospitals or clinics, and limited supplies were strained by the last surge of the delta variant.
___
Follow Matthew Perrone on Twitter: @AP_FDAwriter
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Ravens release RB Le’Veon Bell after just five games: “It’s been a blessing to be here”
The Ravens have released running back Le’Veon Bell, parting ways with the former Pittsburgh Steelers star after just five games.
Bell had three carries for 1 yard in the Ravens’ 22-10 loss Thursday to the Miami Dolphins and finished with 31 attempts for 83 yards and two touchdowns over his time in Baltimore. In a farewell message he shared Tuesday on Twitter, he thanked Ravens coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta for the opportunity.
“This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least,” Bell wrote. “I’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be.”
Bell, a three-time Pro Bowl selection in Pittsburgh, did not participate in training camp this summer and signed with the Ravens’ practice squad in September after a rash of injuries decimated the team’s running back position. He was inactive for the Ravens’ first three games while he worked his way into game shape.
He made his 2021 debut in Week 4, rushing four times for 11 yards in a win over the Denver Broncos, and was promoted to the 53-man roster in mid-October. With an ankle injury sidelining starter Latavius Murray, Bell’s role had grown in recent weeks. He had 11 carries for 48 yards in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings — his third-highest rushing total since 2020 — and played a season-high 31 snaps Thursday.
“Each and every week, he’s been getting better,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said last week. “[He’s] getting a feel for the game, hitting holes a little harder, picking up first downs.”
But Bell appeared to struggle with blitz pickups against Miami and again lacked the burst that had made him so elusive in Pittsburgh, where he had three 1,200-plus-yard rushing seasons in his first five years. His rushing yards over expected — a statistic that measures the difference between actual rushing yards and expected rushing yards — was minus-1.53 yards per carry, the lowest among Ravens running backs and one of the worst rates in the NFL.
Bell, one of the NFL’s more productive dual-threat running backs over his career, also never found a foothold as a receiver. He had one catch for minus-1 yard on three targets with the Ravens.
Now Bell, who played just 17 games for the New York Jets and nine for the Kansas City Chiefs after leaving the Steelers, will look for a new home to rekindle his career. He was just three weeks away from a reunion in Pittsburgh, this time in Ravens colors.
“I’m grateful for everything that’s happened to me in my career,” he said last week. “I just want to continue to keep my head held high and keep working hard because that’s what I take pride in. I come out in practice working hard each and every day, having people watch me. I’m not really much of a talker on the field. I kind of go out there and just practice hard, and I think people are noticing that. I just want to continue to work hard and go out there and make plays for my team.”
News
Just who is calling the Miami Dolphins’ defensive plays?
Through the majority of the first half of the Miami Dolphins’ season, there was controversy over it being unclear who was calling offensive plays between co-offensive coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville and quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye.
The latest line of questioning surrounding play-calling has shifted to the defense.
With coach Brian Flores seen holding play sheets and communicating into his headset while the defense is on the field, observers have wondered during the Dolphins’ back-to-back wins against the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens if Flores is indeed calling plays over defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.
Boyer countered on Tuesday.
“Ultimately, it’s just my job to make sure that we get the right calls in there on game day,” he said. “There’s sometimes during timeouts or in between series that we may discuss that as we go, but it’s really a non-story. I don’t know what people are looking at.”
Various onlookers have pointed to the play sheets Flores holds on the sideline, but Boyer insists Flores has those for each of the three phases of the game.
“He has all three call sheets on game day. I would say Flo is very involved if it’s in the kicking game, offensively and defensively,” Boyer said. “There are definitely times where he interjects in the game. There’s other games where he’s just like, ‘What do we got here?’ He does so many things during the game. It’s hard to pinpoint one thing or the other. I’m not sure what people are seeing, one way or the other.”
From Flores’ side, he volunteered, without being asked, that Boyer called the defense on Thursday night against the Ravens.
“I think Josh did a great job calling the game, called it aggressively,” Flores said in response to a question about some of the strategy used in limiting quarterback Lamar Jackson and the high-powered Baltimore offense.
He also answered a direct question following the victory over Houston, stating that Boyer called the defense on Nov. 7.
As far as the play sheets are concerned, they didn’t just pop up in last week’s two games. Flores can be seen holding them in images of him on the sideline in games prior to the recent wins over the Texans and Ravens.
Baker on the edge
Part of that aggressive game plan against Jackson on Thursday, in addition to the heavy blitzing of safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, involved playing Jerome Baker on the edge at outside linebacker for a significant number of snaps.
Baker didn’t put up his usual team-leading tackle numbers like he has when he’s at inside linebacker, recording four plus a quarterback hit, but having his speed on the edge was a key in countering Jackson’s ability to run.
“Lamar Jackson’s a pretty fast guy, right?” said Dolphins outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard. “So I think just, in general, you want speed on the field when you have a lot of speed you have to account for.”
Baker played every defensive snap on Thursday, and his versatility allowed various other defenders to get in at different spots. Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was in on 67 of 73 snaps. Jaelan Phillips played about half of the plays. Elandon Roberts’ snaps were down to 38 percent, while fellow inside linebacker Duke Riley also was in on roughly a third of defensive plays with Baker seen more on the edge.
It was something the defensive coaching staff knew it could be comfortable with on a short week of preparation for a difficult offense to contain.
“Jerome’s played on the outside; he’s played on the inside,” Boyer said. “He’s played in the interior in certain situations for us. I think he’s a very multiple player. … We ask him to do a lot of things, and that can change from week to week.”
Added Leonard: “Bake can do a lot of things. He’s a pretty skilled guy, and he helped us out for sure playing on the edge.”
And the various position coaches can adjust to whatever’s asked of a particular player based on matchups.
“Everybody kind of contributes to each guy,” said linebackers coach Anthony Campanile. “When you watch us, there’s DBs playing at the second level sometimes; there’s D-linemen doing some different things, dropping into coverage. There’s linebackers pass rushing, linebackers on the ball, linebackers in man-to-man coverage.”
