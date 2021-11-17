News
Ravens release RB Le’Veon Bell after just five games: “It’s been a blessing to be here”
The Ravens have released running back Le’Veon Bell, parting ways with the former Pittsburgh Steelers star after just five games.
Bell had three carries for 1 yard in the Ravens’ 22-10 loss Thursday to the Miami Dolphins and finished with 31 attempts for 83 yards and two touchdowns over his time in Baltimore. In a farewell message he shared Tuesday on Twitter, he thanked Ravens coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta for the opportunity.
“This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least,” Bell wrote. “I’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be.”
Bell, a three-time Pro Bowl selection in Pittsburgh, did not participate in training camp this summer and signed with the Ravens’ practice squad in September after a rash of injuries decimated the team’s running back position. He was inactive for the Ravens’ first three games while he worked his way into game shape.
He made his 2021 debut in Week 4, rushing four times for 11 yards in a win over the Denver Broncos, and was promoted to the 53-man roster in mid-October. With an ankle injury sidelining starter Latavius Murray, Bell’s role had grown in recent weeks. He had 11 carries for 48 yards in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings — his third-highest rushing total since 2020 — and played a season-high 31 snaps Thursday.
“Each and every week, he’s been getting better,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said last week. “[He’s] getting a feel for the game, hitting holes a little harder, picking up first downs.”
But Bell appeared to struggle with blitz pickups against Miami and again lacked the burst that had made him so elusive in Pittsburgh, where he had three 1,200-plus-yard rushing seasons in his first five years. His rushing yards over expected — a statistic that measures the difference between actual rushing yards and expected rushing yards — was minus-1.53 yards per carry, the lowest among Ravens running backs and one of the worst rates in the NFL.
Bell, one of the NFL’s more productive dual-threat running backs over his career, also never found a foothold as a receiver. He had one catch for minus-1 yard on three targets with the Ravens.
Now Bell, who played just 17 games for the New York Jets and nine for the Kansas City Chiefs after leaving the Steelers, will look for a new home to rekindle his career. He was just three weeks away from a reunion in Pittsburgh, this time in Ravens colors.
“I’m grateful for everything that’s happened to me in my career,” he said last week. “I just want to continue to keep my head held high and keep working hard because that’s what I take pride in. I come out in practice working hard each and every day, having people watch me. I’m not really much of a talker on the field. I kind of go out there and just practice hard, and I think people are noticing that. I just want to continue to work hard and go out there and make plays for my team.”
Just who is calling the Miami Dolphins’ defensive plays?
Through the majority of the first half of the Miami Dolphins’ season, there was controversy over it being unclear who was calling offensive plays between co-offensive coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville and quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye.
The latest line of questioning surrounding play-calling has shifted to the defense.
With coach Brian Flores seen holding play sheets and communicating into his headset while the defense is on the field, observers have wondered during the Dolphins’ back-to-back wins against the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens if Flores is indeed calling plays over defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.
Boyer countered on Tuesday.
“Ultimately, it’s just my job to make sure that we get the right calls in there on game day,” he said. “There’s sometimes during timeouts or in between series that we may discuss that as we go, but it’s really a non-story. I don’t know what people are looking at.”
Various onlookers have pointed to the play sheets Flores holds on the sideline, but Boyer insists Flores has those for each of the three phases of the game.
“He has all three call sheets on game day. I would say Flo is very involved if it’s in the kicking game, offensively and defensively,” Boyer said. “There are definitely times where he interjects in the game. There’s other games where he’s just like, ‘What do we got here?’ He does so many things during the game. It’s hard to pinpoint one thing or the other. I’m not sure what people are seeing, one way or the other.”
From Flores’ side, he volunteered, without being asked, that Boyer called the defense on Thursday night against the Ravens.
“I think Josh did a great job calling the game, called it aggressively,” Flores said in response to a question about some of the strategy used in limiting quarterback Lamar Jackson and the high-powered Baltimore offense.
He also answered a direct question following the victory over Houston, stating that Boyer called the defense on Nov. 7.
As far as the play sheets are concerned, they didn’t just pop up in last week’s two games. Flores can be seen holding them in images of him on the sideline in games prior to the recent wins over the Texans and Ravens.
Baker on the edge
Part of that aggressive game plan against Jackson on Thursday, in addition to the heavy blitzing of safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, involved playing Jerome Baker on the edge at outside linebacker for a significant number of snaps.
Baker didn’t put up his usual team-leading tackle numbers like he has when he’s at inside linebacker, recording four plus a quarterback hit, but having his speed on the edge was a key in countering Jackson’s ability to run.
“Lamar Jackson’s a pretty fast guy, right?” said Dolphins outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard. “So I think just, in general, you want speed on the field when you have a lot of speed you have to account for.”
Baker played every defensive snap on Thursday, and his versatility allowed various other defenders to get in at different spots. Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was in on 67 of 73 snaps. Jaelan Phillips played about half of the plays. Elandon Roberts’ snaps were down to 38 percent, while fellow inside linebacker Duke Riley also was in on roughly a third of defensive plays with Baker seen more on the edge.
It was something the defensive coaching staff knew it could be comfortable with on a short week of preparation for a difficult offense to contain.
“Jerome’s played on the outside; he’s played on the inside,” Boyer said. “He’s played in the interior in certain situations for us. I think he’s a very multiple player. … We ask him to do a lot of things, and that can change from week to week.”
Added Leonard: “Bake can do a lot of things. He’s a pretty skilled guy, and he helped us out for sure playing on the edge.”
And the various position coaches can adjust to whatever’s asked of a particular player based on matchups.
“Everybody kind of contributes to each guy,” said linebackers coach Anthony Campanile. “When you watch us, there’s DBs playing at the second level sometimes; there’s D-linemen doing some different things, dropping into coverage. There’s linebackers pass rushing, linebackers on the ball, linebackers in man-to-man coverage.”
Metro public health agencies urge Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to issue statewide mask mandate, vaccine passports
A group of metro public health agencies has urged Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to issue a statewide mask mandate and vaccine passports in indoor settings because of a surge in COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals.
The Metro Denver Partnership for Health sent the letter to Polis and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Jill Ryan on Friday. The group includes Boulder County Public Health, the City and County of Broomfield, Denver Public Health and Environment, the Public Health Institute at Denver Health, Jefferson County Public Health and Tri-County Health Department whose directors signed the letter.
The health officials called for requiring proof of vaccination for patrons and staff in indoor areas considered high-risk such as bars, restaurants, gyms, sporting events and other large-group gatherings, and for requiring face coverings for those ages 2 and up in public indoor settings that don’t require vaccine passports.
“Implementing these mitigation strategies is urgently needed, in conjunction with expansion of access to no-cost monoclonal antibody treatments and other actions that relieve the health system, to protect Colorado’s already-compromised hospital capacity,” the letter stated. “These requirements must be statewide, given the statewide nature of Colorado’s shared hospital ecosystem.”
Polis has resisted issuing another statewide mask mandate (the last one mostly ended in May), and in July, had declared Colorado’s state of pandemic emergency over. But case counts in Colorado have since increased and hospitals have warned the latest COVID surge could require medical care to be rationed, as noted in the letter. Polis has said the entire state is now considered high-risk and he encouraged all adults at least six months out from their completed vaccinations to get booster shots.
In an interview with Face of the Nation on Sunday, Polis answered questions about implementing health restrictions by saying businesses have put in their own measures and that COVID-19 is most dangerous to those who are unvaccinated. Last week, he cited New Mexico’s case counts as similar to those in Colorado, despite its mask order.
In a statement to The Denver Post on Tuesday, governor’s office spokesperson Conor Cahill said the governor believes in the science that proves vaccines are the way to end the pandemic.
“We are laser-like focused on increasing vaccinations, scaling the administration of monoclonal therapies and building more hospital capacity,” Cahill wrote. “The governor is always a willing partner to support local actions tailored to local circumstances such as mask policies and was happy to successfully lead a regional approach to make large indoor settings safer.”
He also pointed to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s order amended earlier this week that requires people to show proof of vaccination at unseated indoor events of 500 or more people in six metro Denver counties, starting Nov. 19.
But public health officials from the Metro Denver Partnership for Health argued in their letter that though they agree vaccines are the best way to get out of the pandemic, more is required, especially with lower numbers of vaccinated Coloradans in some parts of the state.
“Mask mandates have been proven effective. The most recent modeling report from the Colorado School of Public Health identifies ‘immediate increases in transmission control measures such as mask wearing’ as a strategy for reducing future hospital demand,” it states. The letter notes that six states have these statewide orders and all of them aside from New Mexico have case rates that are lower than Colorado’s.
Dr. Bill Burman, executive director of the Public Health Institute at Denver Health and former MDPH co-chair, said in a news release from the Colorado Health Institute on Monday that the group is calling for both vaccine requirements and mask mandates to help address the challenges the state is facing as well as future surges.
“We need both right now if we are going to get through this pandemic,” he said.
The agencies’ directors also asked Polis to require vaccines without allowing for regular testing to replace getting them for several sectors across the state, including staff and volunteers in schools and licensed child care settings as well as shelters and other congregate living facilities; health care providers who don’t already have mandates; and all state, county, city employees, those serving on boards and commissions and elected councils and contractors.
“In addition to the threats to hospital capacity, the current surge more broadly threatens our schools’ abilities to remain open and in-person, our region’s continued economic recovery, and the health and safety of all Coloradans,” the letter stated. “We urgently request your leadership in responding to this crisis.”
Biden touts infrastructure deal in NH, first stop in US tour
By COLLEEN LONG, HOLLY RAMER and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in New Hampshire Tuesday for the first time since his 2020 primary-election shellacking, this time with a resounding win in tow: the newly signed $1 trillion infrastructure plan that he hopes to sell across the nation in coming weeks.
While Biden left the state in February of 2020 before polls had even closed on his fifth-place Democratic primary finish, he returns now as president, eager to talk up the billions in investments in upgrading America’s roads, bridges and transit systems that he signed into law Monday.
Biden is down in the polls but hopes to use the successful new law to shift the political winds in his direction and provide fresh momentum for his broader $1.85 trillion social spending package now before Congress.
The president held a splashy bipartisan bill-signing ceremony Monday for hundreds on the White House South Lawn, where lawmakers and union workers cheered and clapped.
“America is moving again, and your life is going to change for the better,” Biden promised Americans.
The president and members of his Cabinet are moving, too — spreading out around the country to showcase the package. Biden himself has stops Tuesday in Woodstock, New Hampshire, and Wednesday in Detroit to promote the new law as a source of jobs and repairs for aging roads, bridges, pipes and ports while also helping to ease inflation and supply chain woes.
“As he goes around the country, he’s really going to dig into how these issues will impact people’s everyday lives, what they talk about at their kitchen tables,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Also this week, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will take a tour through the South, hitting Louisiana and Texas, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will visit Massachusetts, California and the state she represented in Congress, New Mexico, and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Ohio, among top administration officials on the road.
The president, whose poll numbers have continued to drop even after passage of the bill, is pleading for patience from Americans exhausted by the pandemic and concerned about rising inflation. The White House says the infrastructure funding could begin going out within months, and they say it will have a measurable impact on Americans’ lives by helping create new, good-paying jobs.
Biden defeated Donald Trump by 7 percentage points in New Hampshire in the 2020 election, but his popularity has sagged in the state. In a University of New Hampshire Survey Center Granite State Poll last month, his overall favorable rating was 34%, with 53% having an unfavorable view.
On Tuesday, the president will visit a bridge that carries state Route 175 over the Pemigewasset River. Built in 1939, the bridge has been on the state’s “red list” since 2014 because of its poor condition. Another bridge over the river was added in 2018.
“The president is going there because there is a broken-down bridge that needs to be repaired,” Psaki said.
New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who planned to greet Biden at the airport, sent a letter to the president Tuesday asking him to work with Congress to earmark even more infrastructure funding for the state. He also urged Biden to address supply chain issues, workforce shortages and the rising cost of construction materials.
“Ensuring that roads get built, bridges get repaired, and drinking water gets improved will be even more challenging given the economic challenges Washington seems oblivious to,” Sununu said.
Under the funding formula in the bill, New Hampshire will receive $1.1 billion for federal-aid highways and $225 million for bridges, the White House said.
The infrastructure bill overall contains $110 billion to repair aging highways, bridges and roads. According to the White House, 173,000 total miles or nearly 280,000 kilometers of U.S. highways and major roads and 45,000 bridges are in poor condition. The law has almost $40 billion for bridges, the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the national highway system, according to the Biden administration.
Many of the particulars of how the money is spent will be up to state governments. Biden has named former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu as the liaison between the White House and the states to help ensure things run smoothly and to prevent waste and fraud.
___
Ramer reported from Concord, N.H.
