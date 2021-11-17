Celebrities
‘RHOBH’ Erika Jayne Faces New Lawsuit as Prosecutor Put on Leave Due to Secret Work With Tom Girardi’s Son-in-Law
Erika Jayne could be hit with another lawsuit at any moment.
Months after the trustee presiding over her estranged husband Thomas Girardi‘s bankruptcy case filed a $25 million lawsuit against her, accusing her of accepting transfers from him and his now-defunct law firm, Girardi Keese, the trustee has withdrawn her previous objection, which blocked a law firm from pursuing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in a $2 million case.
According to court documents obtained by Radar Online on November 15, the trustee initially didn’t want orphans and widows of victims of a 2018 plane crash to pursue their case against Erika because she felt it would inhibit her own investigation. However, after being called out by Edelson PC, who worked with Girardi Keese to get the widows and orphans their settlement from Boeing before Thomas allegedly failed to forward the funds to them, the trustee has withdrawn her objection.
As the outlet explained, the clients have been requesting the judge presiding over Thomas’ bankruptcy allow them to go after Erika for the $2 million in settlement funds that were allegedly used to sustain the RHOBH cast member’s over-the-top lifestyle. And after financial records reportedly proved that their money was used to pay bills for EJ Global, they appear to be on the verge of filing a suit against her.
“Money that belonged to the surviving widows and orphans of the victims of that plane crash had, in fact, been used to make payments for Erika or her companies,” recent documents stated.
Before her objection was removed, Edelson PC called out Ronald Richards, the lawyer hired by the trustee to investigate Erika’s finances, for allegedly working out a backdoor deal that would favor Erika while doing a disservice to the victims. A short time later, it was confirmed that Ronald is no longer working on the case.
Although the trustee has removed her objection to the $2 million lawsuit, there is one stipulation.
“Edelson agrees that it will alert the Trustee and the Girardi Keese Trustee of any property of either the TVG Estate or the GK Estate, found in the possession of Erika Girardi (or any party). Edelson will not collect such assets. Edelson reserves all other rights,” their agreement explained.
In other news, Law360 recently revealed that the State Bar of California put prosecutor Dale Nowicki on “administrative leave” after learning he was working with Thomas’ son-in-law, David Lira. As Radar Online explained, the men were allegedly working in private practice for more than a year. And while Dale was required to disclose to the Bar any side work he was a part of, they were unaware of his work with David.
After reaching out to Dale for a comment in regard to their uncovering of his work with David, Dale stepped down from his role, and the State Bar of California said they were working to fix the issues. The Bar also said Dale had no involvement in their investigation into Thomas, even though it was alleged that he was working for a supervisor who was “overseeing the bar’s prosecution of Girardi for allegedly stealing from clients’ settlements.”
David worked at Girardi Keese for years, but he resigned at the end of last year amid the firm’s legal issues.
Erika is currently in the midst of production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12.
Julius Jones: 5 Things To Know About Death Row Inmate Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Save
As Oklahoma prepares to execute Julius Jones, the man convicted of killing businessman Paul Howell, Kim Kardashian continues to fight to save his life. Here’s what we know.
“I want to give u all an update on Julius Jones,” tweeted Kim Kardashian on Tuesday (Nov. 16), two days before Jones’s scheduled execution date. The 40-year-old Julius was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1999 killing of businessman Paul Howell, a crime Jones said he didn’t commit. Kim, 41, has been one of the many fighting to save him from death row, and she told her followers that they’re “all anxiously awaiting a decision from Governor [Kevin] Stitt.”
“He can choose to accept the recommendation (for a 2nd time) from the Parole Board, to grant Julius Clemency/Life w. the possibility of parole or have him executed Thursday the 18th,” tweeted Kim. “Julius, his family, and everyone on his team are still hopeful Stitt will do the right thing. Today Julius’ family and close friends received invites to his execution. I can’t even imagine how they all must be feeling right now.”
Kim, who brought nationwide attention to Julius’ case in March, detailed “what the process of the execution is like in Oklahoma.” After going through the details, Kim concluded that “At 9 pm the day before his execution, #JuliusJones phone privileges will be terminated, and he will receive his last meal. He will be checked on every 15 minutes for the last four hours of his life. Then, he will be put to death… In just over two [days], an innocent man could be put to death. My heart breaks for Julius and so many others who have suffered from such tragic miscarriage of justice.”
This is the cold machinery of the Death Penalty in America. In just over two weeks, an innocent man could be put to death. My heart breaks for Julius and so many others who have suffered from such tragic miscarriage of justice.
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 16, 2021
Here are five things you should know about Julius’ case and Kim’s support.
Julius was a 19-year-old student when the murder took place.
He was attending the University of Oklahoma and on the verge of getting a basketball scholarship when he became the prime suspect in the shooting of Howell, according to OU Daily. He was arrested in Aug. 1999 and later convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 2002, when he was only 22-years-old. Since then, he’s been in prison and continues to claim his innocence while awaiting his fate.
Why is Julius on death row?
Before Julius was arrested and charged, Howell was shot in his 1997 GMC Suburban in Edmond, OK, less than 20 miles away from Julius’ home. Powell’s sister described the shooter as “a black man wearing a stocking cap” with “half an inch of hair hanging out,” Julius’ attorney Dale Baich told OU Daily. Three suspects were interviewed, and their statements led Edmond Police to track down Julius and his high school basketball teammate Christopher Jordan as the alleged carjackers who murdered Powell.
Although there was reportedly a lack of evidence to directly connect Julius to the killing, he was still sentenced to death row and 40 years in prison. He was the state’s key witness against him and his attorney has said that he was targeted by “self-proclaimed car thugs and a gang member.”
“We have serious concerns by the way the evidence was collected, handled, and stored,” Baich said.
What happened to Julius’ co-defendant, Christopher Jordan?
Christopher was supposed to spend 30 years in prison in exchange for his testimony after an agreement was made, but he ended up walking free after serving only half that time, according to JusticeForJuliusJones.com. “In this way and many others, Mr. Jones’ rights under the state and federal constitutions have been violated, and his conviction and death sentence should be overturned,” the website reads.
Christopher also admitted to killing Howell and letting Julius take the blame during his time in prison, according to an inmate named Roderick Wesley, who served in an Arkansas prison with Christopher, The Frontier reported. Roderick sent a series of letters and video interviews about the admission to Julius’ attorneys, who are trying to free Julius or at least get him off of death row.
When did Kim Kardashian get involved in Julius’ case?
Kim first mentioned Julius’ case and the petition for his release on Twitter in 2019. A year later, in Nov. 2020, she visited Julius at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary. She took to Instagram to share photos of the Oklahoma visit and let her followers know that in addition to seeing Julius, she spoke with his mother, Madeline, and his family at a Baptist church on the same day.
“I was honored to sit with Julius Jones on death row in Oklahoma last week and then spend some time at church with his family,” she wrote in the caption for the photos. “Julius has been incarcerated for over 21 years for a crime he did not commit. The [effects] that this has had on his family is really unimaginable, and I pray the parole board recommends his commutation because this man needs to be able to hug his parents again. #JusticeForJulius”
“The last time Julius’s parents hugged him was when he was 19. That was 21 years ago,” she continued. “Julius Jones mother @madelinejones48 should be able to hug her son. She’s so strong, and her faith and strength is so inspirational. We will not give up the fight to free Julius Jones!”
“Julius broke down in tears when he spoke of his sister Antoinette @sassysoulinc, he promised her he would take her to prom, and because of wrongful conviction he was unable to take her!” she added. “We need to get him out and plan the best prom ever!!! I’m so thankful for the most supportive freedom fighters for Julius Jones. We won’t stop until we get justice.”
What has Julius done to try and get clemency?
Julius filed for clemency in Oct. 2019 after trying every option to fight the death penalty. “As God is my witness, I was not involved in any way in the crimes that led to Paul Howell being shot and killed,” his clemency report said, which was reported by OU Daily. “I have spent the past 20 years on death row for a crime I did not commit, did not witness and was not at.”
Ronan Farrow, 33 & Sister Dylan, 36, Make Rare Public Appearance After Dad Woody Allen Controversy
Ronan Farrow & his sister Dylan made a very rare public appearance when they attended the ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ movie premiere on Nov. 15.
Siblings Ronan Farrow, 33, and his sister Dylan, 36, rarely make public appearances but they made an exception for the Tick, Tick… Boom! film premiere in New York City on Nov. 15. Ronan opted to wear a fitted bright green suit with a light green polo shirt tucked in.
Meanwhile, Dylan opted to wear a pair of baggy black trousers with a light blue V-neck top and an oversized baggy navy blue blazer. She topped her look off with a pair of peep-toe shoes and bright red hair that was down and pin-straight.
The siblings hardly ever make appearances, especially since the whole controversy with the director, Woody Allen, was made public. Dylan, who was adopted by Woody and his ex, Mia Farrow, alleged that Woody sexually abused her as a child. These allegations were made years ago but were brought back into the public eye when the HBO Max docu-series, Allen V. Farrow, premiered on Feb. 21.
In response to the sexual abuse claims, Woody and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, who is actually Mia’s adopted daughter from another relationship, shared a statement with HollywoodLife. “These documentarians had no interest in the truth,” the statement read.
“Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so. As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO — which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts.”
Emma Watson Pens Essay Honoring ‘Harry Potter’ Anniversary: I’m ‘So Proud’ To Be Hermione
The actress looked back on the 20th anniversary of her breakout role and shared a few throwback photos from her days at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Hogwarts has provided a home for many readers since the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone came out in June 1997, and many more fell in-love with the series when the movie Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone hit theaters on November 16, 2001. Hermione Granger herself, Emma Watson, celebrated the movie’s 20th anniversary with a touching Instagram post on Tuesday November 16.
The 31-year-old actress shared two photos: one with herself and co-stars Daniel Radcliffe (who played Harry) and Rupert Grint (who played Ron Weasley), when they were all youngsters, presumably on the set of the first film. The second photo had many more people with a number of castmates and crew, presumably from when the eighth and final film Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 was filmed. She raved about her time onset and how she’s always known that getting to play Hermione was the role of a lifetime. “Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know,” she wrote.
In the emotional post, Emma seemed blown away by how much she and the other stars have grown from kids into young adults, as many fans definitely are also. “I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful,” she wrote. Emma also pointed to the fans for making the Wizarding World such an accepting place. “The magic of the world wouldn’t exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place,” she said.
After thanking the crew, Emma mentioned that Potter fans have plenty of magic to look forward to, as a new special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be available on HBOMax on January 1, which will see the main trio, as well as other cast members reuniting. She also shared a trailer for the special on her Instagram Story!
Other than Emma, a few more of her co-stars reminisced on the film for its 20th anniversary. Bonnie Wright (who played Ginny Weasley) shared a photo of herself, making her brief debut appearance in the first movie. She thanked author J.K. Rowling, producer David Heyman, and director Christopher Columbus for making the first movie an incredible experience. “Little me pictured on platform 9 3/4 at age nine would never have thought in her wildest dreams she’d find a family like I did on the sets of Harry Potter,” she wrote. Evanna Lynch (who played Luna Lovegood) also said she was excited for the special but joked about the fact that her character didn’t make her first appearance until the fifth movie Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. “Can we agree to not remind production I wasn’t actually in Philosopher’s Stone and was still in my Harry Potter themed bedroom drooling over their posters 20 years ago?” she joked in her Instagram caption.
