Ronan Farrow, 33 & Sister Dylan, 36, Make Rare Public Appearance After Dad Woody Allen Controversy

Ronan Farrow & his sister Dylan made a very rare public appearance when they attended the ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ movie premiere on Nov. 15.
Siblings Ronan Farrow, 33, and his sister Dylan, 36, rarely make public appearances but they made an exception for the Tick, Tick… Boom! film premiere in New York City on Nov. 15. Ronan opted to wear a fitted bright green suit with a light green polo shirt tucked in.
Meanwhile, Dylan opted to wear a pair of baggy black trousers with a light blue V-neck top and an oversized baggy navy blue blazer. She topped her look off with a pair of peep-toe shoes and bright red hair that was down and pin-straight.
The siblings hardly ever make appearances, especially since the whole controversy with the director, Woody Allen, was made public. Dylan, who was adopted by Woody and his ex, Mia Farrow, alleged that Woody sexually abused her as a child. These allegations were made years ago but were brought back into the public eye when the HBO Max docu-series, Allen V. Farrow, premiered on Feb. 21.
In response to the sexual abuse claims, Woody and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, who is actually Mia’s adopted daughter from another relationship, shared a statement with HollywoodLife. “These documentarians had no interest in the truth,” the statement read.
“Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so. As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO — which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts.”
The actress looked back on the 20th anniversary of her breakout role and shared a few throwback photos from her days at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Hogwarts has provided a home for many readers since the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone came out in June 1997, and many more fell in-love with the series when the movie Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone hit theaters on November 16, 2001. Hermione Granger herself, Emma Watson, celebrated the movie’s 20th anniversary with a touching Instagram post on Tuesday November 16.
The 31-year-old actress shared two photos: one with herself and co-stars Daniel Radcliffe (who played Harry) and Rupert Grint (who played Ron Weasley), when they were all youngsters, presumably on the set of the first film. The second photo had many more people with a number of castmates and crew, presumably from when the eighth and final film Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 was filmed. She raved about her time onset and how she’s always known that getting to play Hermione was the role of a lifetime. “Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know,” she wrote.
In the emotional post, Emma seemed blown away by how much she and the other stars have grown from kids into young adults, as many fans definitely are also. “I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful,” she wrote. Emma also pointed to the fans for making the Wizarding World such an accepting place. “The magic of the world wouldn’t exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place,” she said.
After thanking the crew, Emma mentioned that Potter fans have plenty of magic to look forward to, as a new special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be available on HBOMax on January 1, which will see the main trio, as well as other cast members reuniting. She also shared a trailer for the special on her Instagram Story!
Other than Emma, a few more of her co-stars reminisced on the film for its 20th anniversary. Bonnie Wright (who played Ginny Weasley) shared a photo of herself, making her brief debut appearance in the first movie. She thanked author J.K. Rowling, producer David Heyman, and director Christopher Columbus for making the first movie an incredible experience. “Little me pictured on platform 9 3/4 at age nine would never have thought in her wildest dreams she’d find a family like I did on the sets of Harry Potter,” she wrote. Evanna Lynch (who played Luna Lovegood) also said she was excited for the special but joked about the fact that her character didn’t make her first appearance until the fifth movie Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. “Can we agree to not remind production I wasn’t actually in Philosopher’s Stone and was still in my Harry Potter themed bedroom drooling over their posters 20 years ago?” she joked in her Instagram caption.
She said the time and date symbolized a special “point of connection” and “played a significant role throughout their relationship since the day they met as they call, text, or pray together daily at that time each day without fail.”
Like most smart women Shaunie waited the requisite 2 years to make sure Keion was the one.
“Honestly I’m the person that thought I would never in my lifetime experience a love like this. Everything about that night was incredibly amazing,” Shaunie said.
“I wouldn’t change a single thing. As a matter of fact, I wish I could experience it over and over again.”
“Keion is an extraordinary man of God. He’s wise, he’s supportive, he’s so loving and attentive. He loves me and my children in a way that has changed my life and my heart. He makes me want to be better every day. And I pray that I do the same for him. This love is FOREVER and I’m honored and overjoyed to do forever with him.”
The ‘Maid’ actress took over the red carpet in a sophisticated number as her glamorous curls, now flawlessly silver, stole the spotlight.
Andie MacDowell looked every inch the classic Hollywood beauty during her latest public appearance! The Four Weddings and a Funeral star, 63, stunned fans during her appearance at the 2021 InStyle Awards on November 15, as she donned an elegant black gown which highlighted her sophisticated style. Taking over the red carpet at The Getty Center in Los Angeles, Andie paired the timeless look with an embellished pearl necklace, a fabulous charm bracelet and a deep blue clutch.
While her subtle makeup showcased her ageless beauty, the real showstopper was Andie’s trademark glamorous curls. As she has recently let them go au natural, the beautiful silver locks stole the spotlight as they cascaded over her shoulders while framing her flawless face.
The InStyle red carpet was just one of many that Andie has graced recently, as she has been busy promoting her latest project, the Netflix drama Maid. The former model has been winning rave reviews for her portrait of Paula, the mother of lead character Alex, a struggling single mom who happens to be played by Andie’s real-life daughter, Margaret Qualley. As for working alongside the 27-year-old, Andie said she was pleasantly surprised to discover Margaret suggested her for the role. “That’s a really special thing to happen to a parent, to have a child trust them and to want them to play opposite them,” Andie told NPR.
Meanwhile, embracing her gorgeous salt and pepper look is something Andie spoke about back in July. “At the very beginning of quarantine, my hair started growing and every time my kids would see me, they kept telling me I looked badass with my gray hair,” she said to Vogue. “When I pulled it up in a bun, all you could see was the salt and pepper, which is what I am, you know, dark and silver. I’ve been saying for a while now it was time for me, personally, to make that transition because I felt like it was appropriate for my personality and just who I am.”
Although her managers told the actress it wasn’t the right time to be a silver fox, Andie pushed back. “I said, ‘I think you’re wrong, and I’m going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now. It’s time because in two years I’m going to be 65. If I don’t do it now, I won’t have the chance to be salt and pepper. I always wanted to be salt and pepper!”
We’re certainly glad Andie held her ground, as she looks more fabulous than ever! And we can’t wait to see the star in all her glory for her upcoming movies ‘Along for the Ride’ and ‘Good Girl Jane’!