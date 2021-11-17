Seriously Smitten: Miracle Watts & Tyler Lepley Get Baecation Booed Up–But Did The Model Tattoo The Actor’s Name On Her Baaawdy?

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley are all the way public about their “P-Valley” passion, so much so that they’re sharing sweetly smitten vacation photos. Despite the cuteness, however, some fans are wondering whether one of them already paid tattoo tribute to their budding romance.

As previously reported the “P-Valley” season two stars are all the way official after coupled up rumors first swirled in September. Now, they’re outwardly kicking it and canoodling…

most recently in a tropical location.

The two are currently spending time together on a baecation and by the looks of social media, Miracle couldn’t be happier.

“Prayer + Patience =” Miracle captioned a carousel of photos showing them kissing and holding hands. “Love is patient, love iskind, love is gentle, love does not hurt. Never settle, your time is coming.–Watts” she added quoting 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 in her IG stories.

Several people have pointed out, that it also looks like the model/actress tattooed Tyler’s name on her ribcage.

Take another look below, does it look like the model inked the actor’s name?

If Miracle did indeed pay permanent tribute to her man, it furthers speculation that the two are pretty serious. Miracle previously posted on her IG a video of Tyler meeting her family.

When you know, you know, right?

Prior to their outward love story, the couple kept their respective relationships private.

In August, news surfaced that the Lepley allegedly called it quits with his longtime girlfriend/former fiancee April King. Sources close to the star allegedly revealed to Love B. Scott that Lepley and the agent shared two children,” including an 8-month-old.”

As for Miracle, she was previously linked to Diddy but the model never confirmed nor denied the romance rumors.

What do YOU think about this seriously smitten couple proudly posting their love?