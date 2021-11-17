St. Louis Sheriff halts evictions for the holidays

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – Homeowners in danger of being evicted are getting a reprieve. St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts said his department is temporarily halting evictions ahead of the holidays.
In August, the Supreme Court ended the eviction moratorium, meaning thousands of families across the country could be evicted from their homes.
“With people not being able to work, not having jobs, nor having money, it’s been pretty tough on a lot of the citizens of St. Louis and across the country,” Betts said.
The sheriff opted to take a different approach for the holidays and decided to freeze evictions, bringing some relief to renters struggling to catch up.
“During the holiday season, we just think it’s the right thing to do – not to do evictions. We will start back up the week after Thanksgiving,” Betts said. “We will do about two weeks and the week of Christmas and rest of the year, we will cease doing evictions. We just don’t think the St. Louis Sheriff’s Department doing evictions brings a lot of Christmas cheer when you put people out of their house.”
The St Louis Public School District also decided to get involved with the federal eviction moratorium ended.
“One of the things we know is when children are unhoused or going from pillar to post, it’s impossible from them to focus on education and learning,” said Deidra Thomas Murray, an administrator with SLPS’s Homeless and Foster Care Services. “I started thinking about leveraging resources for children and proving families information, letting them know that even though you may be unsheltered, let’s try to keep them safe, keep them warm.”
Working with the sheriff’s office and the Equal Housing and Opportunity Council, handing out flyers with valuable information to families in the district in danger of evictions.
“We are glad the moratorium is over, but at the same time we have not seen the on flux of evictions because with the job situation being like it is, jobs are available,” Betts said. “I think people are going back to work and paying their rent.”
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush has claimed on social media that white supremacists shot at protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, but the city’s police chief says he was unaware of any such incident.
Bush, a first-term Democrat, made her name as an activist leader in Ferguson after the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown on Aug. 9, 2014.
She posted on Twitter and Facebook on Monday that during the protests following Brown’s death, “white supremacists would hide behind a hill near where Michael Brown Jr. was murdered and shoot at us.”
Many people responded by questioning if that really happened.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is some low-level radioactive contamination in downtown and not St. Louis from the Manhattan Project. A virtual open house is being held tonight to address the clean-up progress at these sites. The Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program’s meeting will be held tonight from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
“Our team continues to make significant progress at the St. Louis Sites. It has certainly been a challenge during the pandemic, yet we remain committed to maintaining the high level of project delivery that this program is known for,” writes FUSRAP program manager Phil Moser.
The clean-up has a long history in the St. Louis area. You can see the history of the project from 1938 to the present here.
There are several St. Louis area sites that have been undergoing radioactive clean-up. Mallinckrodt Chemical Plant extracted uranium and radium near downtown St. Louis from 1942 to 1957.
There were also radioactive byproducts stored north of St. Louis Lambert International Airport until 1967. Some of the materials were moved to the Hazelwood Interim Storage Site and improperly stored. This allowed the spread of the material over routes near the airport.
The Dow Chemical Company in Madison, Illinois operated a uranium-extrusion facility in the late 1950s and early 1960s. This left contaminated dust on roof beams at the Madison Site.
Many of those sites have undergone extensive cleanup over several decades. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently remediating properties adjacent to Cold Water Creek. Residents who lived along the creek more recently may have an increased risk of lung cancer.
Who dangerous are these sites? The US Corps of Engineers says the sites contain levels of radioactivity above current guidelines. But, none of them pose an immediate health risk to the public. There are low concentrations of the materials there and people are not exposed to them for a long time.
ST. LOUIS – As temperatures soared to about 20 degrees above average Tuesday, St. Louis came out to play in Forest Park, jackets optional.
“I said yesterday to my wife, ‘I’m going to go out and do something tomorrow.’ I looked to see what there was to do and I said I’m going to see if the trout are biting over in Forest Park,” said Steve Mathews.
Temperatures climbed into the 70s, making for a perfect afternoon at Forest Park’s Jefferson Lake for anglers. Even better, the fish were biting.
“They have an urban trout program. Every Fall they put in trout. It’s catch and release. So, the trout stay in here until the end of January and in February you start keeping them,” Mathews said.
Elsewhere in the park, golf courses were busy. Paths were filled with walkers, joggers, cyclists, and plenty of happy pups. Over at the Grand Basin, the fountains, sunshine, and changing colors provided plenty of photo opportunities.
“Well, in this particular spot, it’s the most glorious you can have. These clouds. The wind the trees. Watching the trees let go of their leaves. It’s fabulous,” says Nancy Schiller, who came to the park for a birthday walk with a friend.
As winter nears and days like Tuesday day get fewer and farther in between, just remember you always have a place to escape when mother nature sends us a break
“If you’re in the area, you need to come to Forest Park. It’s the gem of St. Louis,” says Schiller.
