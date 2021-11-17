HEALTH
Symptoms and Protected Measures for Breast Cancer
Breast cancer, like other cancer, is very dangerous and signs or symptoms must be readily known so that the necessary actions can be taken to prevent it in its early stages. It is equally important to know some of the protective measures to be undertaken by individuals, especially women who are the most targeted culprits of this unfortunate disease.
One of the noticeable signs of potential breast cancer is the apparent changes noticed in the appearance, size and shape of the breast. When a woman quickly notices that the size and shape of one or both breasts have increased superficially and/or abnormally, she must treat it as a matter of urgency to visit the health facility for a prompt examination or test for the disease. Also, since breast cancer is mostly formed as a result of clusters of divided cells that form lumps in the breast, as soon as a woman recognises those lumps or thickening which is somewhat different from the surrounding regions of the breast, she must consult a health professional for screening and examination for the disease. This is not to say that every lump or lumps evident in the breast are indications of cancer of the breast since some are normal and do not alarm a development of the disease.
In addition, discharges or fluids from the nipples of the breast that sometimes contain blood and/or give a pungent scent can be an early sign of the infection and must be a source of worry that needs immediate attention by a physician. Moreover, any unusual changes in the skin of the breast region such as dimpling or redness of the skin in the breast area need an early attention for possible contraction of the disease.
Furthermore, a newly inverted nipple as well as peeling or flaking of the breast skin is early potential signs of breast cancer infection. When a woman notices the formation of a lump or swelling in the armpit that causes severe pain that extends to the breast region, she has to visit a health facility for an examination for possible breast cancer infection.
Studies have shown that some practices and diets can serve as potent barriers to resist breast cancer infection. For instance, regular exercises of the body which lasts for barely half an hour five times in a week is seen to curtail possible infection. This is due to the fact that regular exercise burns and lowers the oestrogen and testosterone levels that make women susceptible to the disease. Also, the calories in the fatty diet are also rid off since it is a potential driver for the infection.
Also, women who engage in breastfeeding are likely vulnerable to the breast cancer infection. This is so because, in the breastfeeding state, the ovaries of the woman rarely produce eggs that may cause ovarian cancer in the breast. In addition, breastfeeding regular alters the breast cells, making them resilient to any potential cancerous condition in the breast region. This may probably be an explanation for the higher number of breast cancer cases in women in developed countries in comparison with those in developing countries. This is justified because women in developing countries give birth more often to the higher number of children and thus, prolonged breastfeeding period, unlike the women in developed countries who give birth to few children, reducing their breastfeeding period, making them more susceptible to breast cancer attacks.
Research has shown that there are some diets that can reduce the risk factors associated with breast cancer. It is estimated that good dietary choice can prevent nine out of every hundred cases of breast cancer. Thus, as a protective measure, women must take in those diets to form a high resilience toward the disease. The intake of monosaturated and poly saturated fats in vegetable and olive oils as against animal fats protects women from the infection. In addition, the eating of more fibrous meals like wheat and cereals builds up the immune system against possible cancer of the breast. The eating of a lot of fruits and vegetables on a regular basis can also protect women from the disease.
The heavy intake of sugar with a high concentration of fructose has been noted as weakening the protection of women against breast cancer. Therefore, women especially must reduce the quantity of sugar in their diet. Studies have revealed that Vitamin D and Iodine are good fighters against the disease. As such, women must eat meals with higher ratios of iodine and vitamin D to build a strong resilience against any form of cancer development in their breasts.
Finally, women must endeavour to go for regular screening and examinations regarding breast cancer in hospitals. Allotting time for such health check pays off greatly because it aids in identifying symptoms at their formative or early stages and potential cure that is far less expensive. With the advent of technology, there is a pool of breast screening technological devices in health facilities such as the 3D Mammography with Tomosynthesis, 4D Ultrasonography, Vacuum-assisted Biopsy and others that can detect every unusual lump formation or signs in the breast region that may inure to the development of cancer. Women with high-risk factors for breast cancer must take advantage of special counselling services on the disease championed by many health agencies and NGOs. Individually in their personal homes, women can undertake self-examination through a simple lymphatic breast massage and report any abnormal situations to a professional health personnel for speedy attention, advice and cure.
Breast cancer is taking a toll on the vibrant, productive women of societies, mitigating the expected socio-economic development the entire globe yearns for. Therefore, there is the need to eradicate this disease which has been a bane of development from the globe. Women must respond swiftly to symptoms of breast cancer for early detection and cure to save the army of women globally whose indispensable contributions change the face of the world, making it a good haven to live.
HEALTH
Why Do Women Get a Yeast Infection? 5 Common Causes of Thursh In Women
Yeast infections can affect one and all- males, females and children too. How do women get a yeast infection? What are some of the known causes of vaginal thrush? The purpose of this article is to provide answers to these questions which most women are unaware of.
In women whenever the acidic balance of the vagina is disturbed for any reason whatsoever, the infection sets in. Also known as vaginal thrush, common symptoms of the infection include vaginal itching, thick cottage cheese like vaginal discharge, redness, and burning sensation in and around the vulva. This type of vaginal infection is very common and almost all women do suffer from it at least once during their fertile years.
Our vagina is a self lubricating organ which is slightly acidic in nature. Normally a healthy vagina is capable of ensuring that a right balance of chemicals is maintained at all times. This ensures that the right amount of yeast and bacteria remain in the vagina without causing any infection or health issues. However whenever the acidic balance is disturbed, the harmful yeast and bacteria start multiplying in large numbers resulting in yeast overgrowth or a vaginal yeast infection.
Why do women get a yeast infection or vaginal thrush?
1. Underwear
A number of factors are capable of causing vaginal infections. For example, wearing underwear make of synthetic fabrics or a panty hose may be responsible for yeast multiplying in large numbers in the vagina. This happens because synthetic fabrics do not allow air circulation in the vaginal area. This causes sweat to build up in the vagina and groin area. Moist conditions are ideal for yeast to thrive.
2. Vaginal hygiene products
As mentioned earlier factors that disturb the acidic vaginal balance are the primary cause of this infection. This imbalance is often triggered because of chemicals present in over-the-counter feminine hygiene products like vaginal douches, deodorant sprays and sometimes bubble baths. Hence to stay away from vaginal infections in general it is best not to use these products in and around the vaginal area.
3. Pregnancy, use of birth control pills and monthly period
Pregnant women often get yeast infection during their for the first time. Similarly women who make use of birth control pills are also prone to vaginal infections. Yeast overgrowth happens in some women during at the time of their monthly periods because of hormonal changes happening in the body.
4. Blood sugar
Women suffering from diabetes can get this infection frequently especially when their blood sugar levels is not under control.
5. Antibiotics
Certain antibiotics capable of disturbing the vaginal acidic balance are often responsible for causing vaginal thrush. This happens because antibiotics destroy the good bacteria required in a healthy vaginal thereby enabling yeast and harmful bacteria to multiply in large numbers.
HEALTH
Does Yoga Burn for Women Actually Work?
Strong muscles define a strong body, and what better way to strengthen one’s muscles than to perform Yoga- which is centuries old routine carried out to keep the body in perfect physical as well as mental health. Yoga has been hailed as one of the most effective ways to maintain a healthy weight and muscles. The “Asans” of Yoga stretches your muscles, in order to strengthen them. Strong muscles not only look good, but they prevent the risk of various problems such as arthritis and muscle pain, back and joint pain etc.
With the advantages of Yoga becoming known to people all over the globe, more and more fitness experts are adapting it as a part of their routine. While there are so many videos, tutorials and help related to the matter, nothing provides you with your own self help guide centered specifically on your comfort as Yoga Burn. Yoga Burn for women, is your one stop guide to all the essential Yoga Asins and postures so that you can easily do Yoga at your own pace and pleasure.
Yoga burn- founded by the fitness Guru Zoe Bray-Cotton is a revolutionary Yoga system which is transforming the lives of many around the globe. Based on almost all the essential styles and postures of Yoga, Yoga Burn focuses on transforming your life with simple yet very powerful and effective styles, so that you can incorporate Yoga into your daily life with ease.
Yoga Burn is made specifically for women, from all fields and professions, who find it difficult to run down to a gym in busy traffic, on sweaty mats and other things, as Yoga Burn gives you with a do-it-yourself kind of program, where you get all the instructions and how-to’s from the fitness Guru herself, who will be delightfully guiding you towards the proper way of doing different postures and styles. Yoga Burn is designed to promote healthy weight loss, without using medication of any kind and treatments. It is for the women who dislike spending long hours at the gym and for those who have a busy schedule and cannot leave the workplace for long hours or can’t find the time to go to the gym, as this self-help program will assist you in getting your ideal body and gain confidence in your body and yourself.
Yoga Burn is a unique program which is designed around the concept of Dynamic sequencing, which is a way through which it is explained how a posture is to be done in the right way and how to adjust your body according to it. It focuses around the concept of maximum fat burning and muscle strengthening for lifelong effects, unlike other yoga classes where you have to go each day. Signing up for the program, you get package on Yoga Burn, which reveals step by step Sequence of the Yoga Practise, and also contains DVD’s of trainings, programs and all other stuff including special goodies from the Fitness Guru Zoe.
The best thing about Yoga Burn is not only that you master the art of Yoga, but also get to know your own style and decide for yourself which postures “Asins” suit best for you, so that you can practice them only once you have completed the training. The training could be done anywhere, anytime. In addition to all that, there are also bonuses training on Yoga absolutely FREE, Once you sign up for the Yoga Burn Program with shipping and handling. You will definitely get blown away by the amazing program routine.
As the program is designed for novice to expert users, you can assure yourself that you will find it absolutely amazing and realize how simple Yoga could be and how practicing it daily would not only give you great shape, but also increase your spiritual and mental health as well.
HEALTH
Hospital Discharge – How to Plan For a Safe Discharge
Be aware that all unplanned, rushed or poorly coordinated discharges from hospitals are very dangerous! A recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine concluded that one in five Medicare patients are readmitted to the hospital within 30 days. One in three are back within 90 days. The author suggests that many of these problems are related to inadequate coordination of care and poor discharge planning.
Why This Happens
Discharge planning is not always given the care and attention necessary for a smooth transition from the hospital. All patients should receive detailed care instructions in their language and at their health care literacy level. Unfortunately, this does not always happen.
Hospital staff members are under intense pressure to release you as soon as they can. Those in the health care industry have coined the term “quicker and sicker” when they describe how patients are now discharged from hospitals. As a direct result of such early hospital discharges:
· 41% of patients are discharged with test results still pending.
· 13% of these tests are of an urgent nature.
What’s worse, at the time of discharge, one half of adults have trouble understanding their prescriptions or discharge instructions. In addition, less than one-half of patients know their diagnosis, treatment plan or side effects of prescribed medication.
The results of poor care coordination at the time of a hospital discharge can jeopardize your health and safety. Here is my recommendation; don’t allow this to happen to you or a loved one.
Take Active Role in Your Discharge Plan
You must insist on a well planned and coordinated hospital discharge plan. At the very least, be sure to:
1. Receive the necessary discharge education about the condition that brought you to the hospital. Take full advantage of the expertise of the hospital staff. Ask as many questions as necessary to gain a full understanding of your condition, diagnosis, and treatment plan. Ask for written information as well.
2. Request to meet with the hospital pharmacist to review all of your discharge medications. Be sure to discuss any changes, additions or deletions of medication that you were taking before your hospitalization. This process is called “Medication Reconciliation” and is essential to a safe discharge. It has been found that between 20 and 30% of all hospital re-admissions within 30 days are the direct result of medication issues.
3. Find out when you need to follow up with your medical team such as your primary care physician, surgeon or specialist. This is critical as a well coordinated discharge plan will involve timely follow up care.
4. Be sure that your primary care physician receives copies of your discharge medication list and instructions. Take your copy with you to your follow up appointment.
These are just a few of the items that need to be contained in your official discharge plan. Remember, this may not happen unless you request it. You will increase the likelihood of a safe discharge when you are an active participant in discharge planning.
