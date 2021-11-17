Bitcoin
TA: Ethereum Plunges, What Could Push ETH Below $4K
Ethereum failed to stay above the $4,250 support against the US Dollar. ETH could extend losses below $4,000 if it fails to recover above the $4,250 resistance.
- Ethereum started a fresh decline from well above the $4,350 and $4,300 levels.
- The price is now trading below $4,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a short-term declining channel forming with resistance near $4,250 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could accelerate lower if there is a clear break below the $4,000 support zone.
Ethereum Price Eyes More Downsides
Ethereum failed to stay above the $4,350 support level and extended decline, similar to bitcoin. ETH price declined sharply below the $4,300 and $4,250 support levels.
There was also a break below the $4,120 support. It is now trading below $4,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near $4,067 and ether is now consolidating losses. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $4,180 level.
The first major resistance is near the $4,250 level. There is also a short-term declining channel forming with resistance near $4,250 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The channel is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $4,269 high to $4,067 low.
The next major resistance is near the $4,350 level. The main breakout zone could be $4,420. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $4,269 high to $4,067 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $4,420 level could start a fresh increase in the near term. In the stated case, the price might rise towards the $4,600 level. Any more gains could lift the price towards the next key hurdle at $4,750.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to continue higher above the $4,250 and $4,350 resistance levels, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,080 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $4,050 level. A downside break below the $4,050 support might push the price below the $4,000 support. The next key support is near $3,850.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now near the 30 level.
Major Support Level – $4,050
Major Resistance Level – $4,250
Paypal Loses AMC Theaters Throne, Bitpay Will Support Shiba Inu Payments
AMC Theather, the largest movie theater company in the world, announced that they will be accepting Shiba Inu (SHIB) as a payment method through Bitpay, becoming their first client to do so.
The company has been working on accepting diverse cryptocurrencies as payment methods for a while and now offers to do so through PayPal, which allows payments in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Lietcoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
However, AMC is also interested in accepting the meme cryptocurrencies Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) because of the remarkable popularity both showed on Twitter during polls made by the theater chain CEO Adam Aron.
When CEO Adam Aron conducted the last Twitter poll, Shiba Inu got 124,623 votes in favor, which takes us to this new announcement in which Shiba Inu shares its spotlight with Bitpay. In about 3 months PayPal will cease to be the only payment method that supports cryptocurrencies on the AMC website.
Related Reading | AMC Theaters Considers Accepting Shiba Inu As Payment Amid Growing Interest
Bitpay, as a payment method for the theater chain, does not only allow more cryptos as options -a great marketing strategy for AMC-, but it also emphasizes Paypal limitations with only four crypto coins and services that lack many great features offered by actual crypto wallets.
PayPal Gives Fake Numbers As Crypto, Users Say
At the beginning of the year, Paypal launched a new service enabling its customers to “buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency directly from their PayPal account”. Ever since, they reported a 22% yearly increase of active accounts in Q3, now having 361 million users.
For Paypal, this seems to have worked as a rewarding marketing strategy, since the main intention was to attract clients that might stay for other features.
However, Paypal does not provide its users with a crypto wallet and there are no private keys. The crypto bought in PayPal can mostly be useful inside its retail network.
Essentially, what the platform does is hold the user’s cryptocurrencies on its behalf, but does not provide them with a real one. Using Paypal also implies no anonymity and limited options to use the funds, which, for many, defeats the purpose of crypto.
Back to when the company made the announcement, many Reddit users described the feature as something that gives “fake numbers as crypto”, stating that this is not an intent of adoption of crypto, but the monopolization of it, and if the mainstream adoption of crypto were to follow this path, it would not be different as “the banks holding all the money”.
One user suggested that PayPal “will simply let people think they are using Bitcoin when they’re really not, and then use the blockchain as a settlement layer. And then we’re right back in a central bank dystopia.”
PayPal expanded this feature towards Venmo. A spokesperson shared with Bloomberg that offering crypto is “part of Venmo’s continued evolution from a peer-to-peer payments app to a more holistic offering that our customers rely on in their everyday financial lives.”
Related Reading | PayPal Co-founder Peter Thiel Admits He Underinvested In Bitcoin
PayPal Vs. Bitpay
PayPal’s crypto announcements did have some highlights, as its already wide platforms could increase the public’s acceptance of major coins. Some even thought that it could also increase their value, and saw the possibility for the company to allow withdrawals of coins eventually.
However, BitPay crypto-related features are not only better, but truer to crypto ideals. Users claim Bitcoin transfers from other wallets to BitPay are easy, it allows payments from anywhere, Bitcoin can be directly transferred into a debit card or exchanged for other currencies. Creating a Bitcoin wallet in the platform allows the user to spend the coin anywhere by offering to turn it into dollars.
Non-custodial wallets, such as BitPay’s, are described as decentralized because the customer gets to own its private keys and has total control over their funds, opposingly to PayPal’s service.
The rating for user satisfaction between the two platforms reads BitPay (100%) vs. PayPal (97%) according to FinancesOnline. Now being under the eye of AMC’s huge customer base and SHIB’s enthusiasts, will BitPay be overshadowing PayPal as a payment method?
Secretum DApp: The Next Messaging Unicorn on Solana
Messaging apps are everywhere – over 3.1 billion people around the world use them, sending more than 140 billion messages every day. Their ubiquity, size, and the value they deliver to their users have often converted into stratospheric market valuations:
- Whatsapp was acquired for an unprecedented $19 billion in 2014, after being launched only 5 years earlier. At the time of acquisition, Facebook paid $42 per WhatsApp user.
- Telegram, launched in 2013 by Pavel Durov, has over 500 million users today and recently rejected an investment offer valuing it at $30 billion.
- Skype, one of the first VoIP services, was sold to Microsoft for $8.5 billion in 2011.
The growth of mobile messaging apps shows no signs of stopping: the number of mobile messaging app users is projected to increase by over 10% by 2025, an additional 300 million people.
While the growth has been phenomenal, it has brought to light a series of previously unknown dangers to the privacy, finances, and personal safety of mobile phone users:
Data Sharing Violations – The EU’s privacy watchdog fined WhatsApp €255 million for data processing and data sharing violations in September 2021.
Cyber Theft – Cybercriminals have used Telegram’s chat scripting tools to hack bank account data from other users.
Private Data Theft – The private data of 533 million Facebook Messenger users was leaked online in April 2021.
Spyware – Hackers were able to insert spyware software in the phones of WhatsApp users, enabling them to listen to private conversations.
Blackmail – WhatsApp users have been warned that even if they delete messages, these can be retrieved by hackers and used to blackmail them.
Traditional mobile carriers are not safer, either. Syniverse, used by T-Mobile and Vodafone among others, revealed that hackers have been accessing billions of text messages from its database since 2016.
With the accelerated boom in data transmission, the privacy of user data and communications will be more and more in danger. The world is desperately seeking a messaging solution safe from hackers, cybercriminals, and government interference. By leveraging the latest Blockchain technology, a group of visionary tech developers has finally developed it: Secretum.
Secretum: Using Blockchain To Start A Messaging & Trading Revolution
Secretum is the world’s first and only fully decentralized, encrypted, and secure messaging DApp (Decentralised App), built on the Solana Blockchain. Thanks to its state-of-the-art design, it further enables users to trade crypto assets as easily as sending an SMS. The advantages for users are significant:
- All messages are fully encrypted and stored on verified nodes in the Secretum network – meaning hackers can’t access them like in cloud-based messaging services like Whatsapp.
- The most secure and anonymous sign-up process, which only needs the user’s crypto wallet address – no more risks of private data leaks.
- Staking and rewards with the native SER token for users who message and provide new nodes to expand the Secretum network.
- An easy, intuitive, and purely P2P trading interface to send and receive cryptocurrencies and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).
- Record low fees and almost instant trades, thanks to Solana’s capability of 50,000 transactions per second and an average cost per transaction of only $0.00025.
By combining a superior messaging app with advanced P2P crypto trading, Secretum’s strategy is ambitious, yet simple – becoming the go-to messaging app of the crypto era.
Secretum: Turning Crypto & Messaging Into A Blockchain Unicorn
As Secretum’s Blockchain-messaging innovation changes the game in communications, it’s over the counter (OTC) P2P trading capabilities bring unique advantages to crypto-asset owners:
Instant Liquidity – Traders are able to contact each other directly and find hidden liquidity in crypto markets – improving execution.
NFT Trading – NFTs are booming, with sales surging to $10.7 billion in Q3 2021, up a staggering 700%+ from the previous quarter:
Secretum helps match NFT buyers and sellers, by letting them contact each other via their wallet address – securely, directly, and at the lowest fees on the market.
Better Trade Prices – With wallet-to-wallet trading, Secretum stabilizes prices and market flow, eliminating the impact of “whale trades” and their negative impact on prices.
Secretum is entering the market as crypto adoption is soaring, with the number of wallets reaching a record high of over 220 million:
As more people become crypto wallet owners, they will be able to seamlessly use Secretum for all their messaging needs – essentially the messaging app market merging with crypto. By leveraging its unique trading and messaging capability, Secretum is de facto positioning itself to serve a market of over 3 billion users. The upside of becoming a globally used messaging app is significant – experts estimate that WhatsApp generated between $5 and $10 billion for Facebook in 2020. Achieving Secretum’s vision of a secure and user-friendly communication and trading solution for the entire world, therefore, would give it a more than reasonable chance of becoming the world’s next messaging unicorn.
Bitcoin Turns Red, Why Bears Aim A Retest of $55K
Bitcoin price extended decline below the $60k support against the US Dollar. BTC could extend losses towards $55k in the coming sessions.
- Bitcoin started a fresh decline below the $65k and $62k support levels.
- The price is now trading below $60,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $61,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could extend losses below the $58,500 and $57,500 support levels in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Gains Bearish Momentum
Bitcoin price started a fresh decline from well above the $65,000 zone. BTC traded below the key $65,000 support level to enter a bearish zone.
There was a clear break below the $62,000 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Finally, the price traded below the main $60,000 support zone. A low is formed near $58,630 and the price is now consolidating losses.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $60,000 level. The first major resistance is near the $60,450 level. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $66,350 swing high to $58,630 low.
There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $61,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. A clear break above $61,000 resistance may possibly call open the doors for a steady recovery. The next major resistance sits near the $62,500 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $66,350 swing high to $58,630 low is also near the $62,500 level to act as a key hurdle. A move above the $62,500 level might start a fresh rally.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above the $61,000 resistance zone, it could extend decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $58,800 level.
The first major support is now forming near the $58,650 level. The next major support is near the $58,000 level, below which the bears might aim a retest of the $55,000 support zone in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $58,500, followed by $58,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $60,450, $61,000 and $62,500.
