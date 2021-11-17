Celebrities
‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Cheyenne Floyd Gives Birth & Taylor McKinney Betrays Maci Bookout
The Nov. 16 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’ was bittersweet — viewers saw the birth of a baby, but they also witnessed a heated fight between Taylor and Maci.
Cheyenne Floyd gave birth to baby Ace during the Nov. 16 episode of Teen Mom OG, and it was heartwarming to see. She had her mom, stepdad and Zach Davis in the room with her, while other family members watched on a video call. Tears were shed, and little Ryder said her baby brother looks like a “prince”, so it was precious all around. But what made the episode even sweeter for Cheyenne was the return of her ex and Ryder’s dad, Cory Wharton. He finished filming The Challenge just in time to come home and meet little Ace. Ryder was also super thrilled to see him again.
Maci tells Taylor about how she’s feeling when he makes a decision about the kids without running it by her. 😕 #TeenMomOG pic.twitter.com/BNOm51RpbC
— Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 15, 2021
Later, Maci Bookout confronted husband Taylor McKinney after she learned that he asked one of their friends to pick up their daughter from school. Maci was basically incapacitated due to her PCOS, so Taylor did what he felt was best. He already had to pick up two of their kids from school and couldn’t manage the third, so he sought some help from a loved one. But for some odd reason, Maci didn’t like that. She told Taylor that they have always had an agreement to “show up” for their kids, so if she’s incapable of helping, she at least wants to be asked how she’d feel about him seeking help from someone else. Taylor was baffled by the fact that Maci was upset over what he had done, so they talked to their therapist about it and found out they just love each other, and everyone agreed that maybe some morning sex will help them. Anyone else missing the Ryan Edwards drama?
Meanwhile, Catelynn Lowell tried planning a babymoon since she and Tyler Baltierra are expecting their fourth and final child in eight weeks, but when they couldn’t find a babysitter, those plans went to s***. Instead, Tyler surprised Catelynn with a candlelit dinner in their backyard and she was so impressed by it that she promised him a “blowie”.
Finally, Mackenzie McKee‘s dad visited her in Florida, and she tried to get his health back on track. Then, Gary Shirley finally decided to go to therapy with Amber Portwood because he wants to better understand her mental illnesses.
Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Fights To Save Zendaya’s MJ
The most talked-about movie of the year hasn’t even come out yet! After much online chatter, the new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer dropped. So, did Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield show up this time?
The buzz around Spider-Man: No Way Home has been non-stop. To keep fans content until the movie’s release, a new trailer debuted online on November 16. With new footage, comes a massive amount of clues, theories, and more.
In the nearly three-minute clip, which you can view below, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets some unexpected visitors, including Alfred Molina‘s Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2 and Willem Dafoe‘s Green Goblin from Spider-Man. They get into some epic battles with each other, and Peter is left fighting to save the love of his life, Zendaya’s MJ.
We started getting visitors… from every universe. Watch the official trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17.
Tickets on sale C̶y̶b̶e̶r̶ Spider-Monday, November 29. pic.twitter.com/poLaE677On
— Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 17, 2021
Ahead of the second trailer’s release, the official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped. As expected, the poster became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter. The poster doesn’t just feature Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, there’s also Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro, and Sandman. The Multiverse has truly been unleashed!
The poster continued to fuel the long-standing theory that previous Spider-Mans Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will return in No Way Home. For months, those involved have issued denials about a Tobey and Andrew comeback, but the confirmation of villains made it that much harder to deflect. The web of rumors and possible leaks continue to point us in the direction that the returns are actually happening.
In a recent interview with Empire magazine, Tom admitted that No Way Home features “one of the coolest scenes I’ve ever shot.” He added, “It’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like being a superhero, and it was amazing.” After watching the scene, Tom said he and his brother’s “jaws were on the floor.”
Spider-Man: No Way Home officially stars Tom, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, J.B. Smoove, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx. The movie will be released exclusively in theaters on December 17.
Joe Exotic: Why Is ‘Tiger King’ Star In Jail?
Joe Exotic aka the ‘Tiger King’ made a lasting impression on viewers of the titular Netflix show, but after the docuseries aired, he could only make an impression behind bars. So what really went down?
Tiger King 2 is coming Nov. 17 to Netflix, and fans again have the stars from the first docuseries on their minds. After the original Tiger King captivated audiences when it began streaming on March 20, 2020, many wondered about its main driving force, the eponymous “Tiger King,” Joe Exotic.
The former owner of G.W. Zoo in Oklahoma made an impression on viewers with his wild look and even wilder career choice — keeping up a big cat zoo for paying customers. The series reportedly brought in 34 million viewers in just 10 days, labeled as one of Netflix’s most successful series of all time.
After the show aired, the 58-year-old was revealed to be behind bars, causing fans to wonder about the specifics of his sentence. So why exactly is Joe Exotic in prison?
Why Was Joe Exotic Arrested?
Joe, whose full legal name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was arrested on Sept. 7, 2018 for conspiring to murder his nemesis, Carole Baskin, 58, who owns Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida, after a decades-long feud. The two had been at odds due to Carole’s active critique of Joe’s animal park and cat-keeping practices and she had also secured a million-dollar settlement against him for a trademark infringement suit in 2011.
Joe was also arrested for accusations of illegally killing endangered tigers at his park to make room for other exotic animals. Erik Cowie, the head zookeeper of Joe’s attraction, claimed Joe had put down hundreds of tigers during his time as owner. “They euthanized them and had a veterinarian sign off on them with excuses like, they were too old, sick, etc.” he told the Daily Mail.
“Most of the time a veterinarian wasn’t even around when things like that would happen,” Erik added, “but he would write it down on a log, so he could be covered in case government inspectors wanted to check his books.”
What Is His Sentence?
A federal jury found Joe guilty of two counts on hiring someone to murder Carole in Florida, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act for tampering with and falsifying wildlife records, nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act by killing five tigers and selling others across state lines.
The infamous Netflix star was initially sentenced to 22 years on January 22, 2020, and was incarcerated at Federal Medical Center, Fort Worth. Joe was then re-sentenced in July 2021
Is There A Possibility For Release?
In April 2020, after the show made a major impression on the world, Joe and his jail sentence were a topic of conversation at a White House press briefing about COVID-19. A few days later, then-president Donald Trump‘s son, Donald Trump Jr., made a joke about Joe getting a potential pardon, although that prospective action never came to fruition.
In May 2020, a group of volunteers called the “Tiger Team” plus an attorney and private investigator delivered a 257-page document to the U.S. Department of Justice disputing elements of his conviction and asking President Trump to pardon him, although he was not pardoned and remained incarcerated.
In March 2021, it was reported that Joe was intending to seek a pardon from now-president Joe Biden, but that attempt also went nowhere, causing the former zoo owner to seek out new representation in John Michael Phillips and Amy Hanna. The new attorneys plan to file a motion for a new trial in federal court in Oklahoma.
Olivia Munn Defends John Mulaney Romance Amid Criticism: ‘It’s Easier To Blame Me’
Olivia Munn revealed why she doesn’t address the criticisms surrounding her relationship with John Mulaney, citing a refusal to ‘feed into a narrative that’s just not true.’
Olivia Munn will not address speculative chatter about her relationship with John Mulaney. The actress, 41, is expecting her first child with the comedian, 39, news that elicited mixed responses due to the stand-up comic’s recent split from wife Anna Marie Tendler. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 16, Olivia said she refused to address criticisms so not to “feed into a narrative that’s just not true.”
“It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way,” she said. “They think they know our relationship so well, when in reality, they don’t. There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is.” She added, “For whatever reason, it’s easier to blame me. If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth.”
The actress surmised that the “only way to win” is “to pull back and to not play the game at all.” She and the comedian have been linked since May. Reports of the relationship came a few months after John completed a 60-day stint in rehab in December 2020, and three days after the comedian’s rep confirmed that he split from his wife.
While Olivia has not publicly addressed the chatter, the comedian has already incorporated the relationship into his material, joking about the “mixed reviews” he would receive when he told people about the pregnancy in a stand-up show in New York. “He’s so funny, and he’s so articulate, and he’s so smart,” Olivia told LA Times. “The first time he made that joke, I remember laughing. I’d be with him on the road, and I would hear him tell this joke, and I did feel a sense of healing with it.”
She added, “It’s hard to be pregnant for the first time and have anybody say anything besides, like, ‘Congratulations.’” In the interview, she also discussed her recently released film Violet, a drama that follows a woman being terrorized by voices in her head that tell her she’s not enough. The role resonated, and Olivia said it was hard to “shake off” after filming.
“There are scenes where I would break down crying,” she said. “And when they would yell cut, I would still be emotional about it and I would just take some time to the side. . . . To get to that state of having so much self-hatred and doubt — it’s not something you just shake off, at least for me, because it is so true to how I’ve existed for so long.”
