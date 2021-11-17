Celebrities
Teresa Giudice Claims Melissa Gorga Begged Andy Cohen To Be On ‘RHONJ’ — Watch
Teresa Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga were back to the bickering on ‘RHUGT’ as Teresa claimed Melissa wouldn’t stop ‘DMing’ producer Andy Cohen for a spot on ‘RHONJ.’
Although Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have eased some of their tensions in the past, they seemed to get right back to where they started in Bravo’s latest spinoff, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The two women went head-to-head in the third episode of the new show, in a clip you can see here, rehashing an old feud about how Melissa got a spot on the New Jersey show.
“Andy [Cohen] called me and said, ‘Your sister-in-law won’t stop DMing me. She wants to get on the show,’” Teresa claimed after their co-star, Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer brought up the uncomfortable subject. “I never DMed him,” Melissa snapped back, “That’s what I’m telling you.”
Melissa went on to explain the producers “inboxed her” and “still reach out to all my friends” to look for potential cast additions. She revealed the details of casting producers reaching out to her on social media two seasons after Teresa joined the show in 2009. Teresa went on to explain that her issue was that she allegedly heard the news of her sister-in-law’s casting from Andy vs. from Melissa herself.
“You and I were not friends at all. We weren’t speaking,” Melissa clapped back, referencing her then-estranged relationship with Teresa — an ongoing tension that also caused issues between Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga, to whom Melissa wed in 2004. As Teresa’s stated in the past, she reiterated on RHUGT that she was not originally supportive of her brother and Melissa joining the show for its third season in 2011.
“To tell you the truth, I can’t remember why we weren’t talking — unless they were just mad that I wasn’t putting them on the show,” Teresa said, to which Melissa replied, “We did not want to be on the show that way.” Deflated, Teresa conceded that she and Melissa “will never agree” on the situation and what really went down. “She has her story. I have my story,” she said. “She’s never going to admit it.”
“When they called to interview me, [Bravo] then told you that,” Melissa then said to Teresa, alleging that her sister-in-law was aware of her brushes with casting. “I didn’t know if we were going to do it or not. Of course, we interviewed for the show and of course they wanted us,” Melissa went on. “It’s a family show. Caroline [Manzo] was on the show, Dina [Manzo] was on the show. They want sister-in-laws. That’s what they want.”
Teresa then shared why, at one point, she didn’t care for her brother’s family to be within the RHONJ universe. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to fight with my family.’ To me, family’s everything,” she said, then reminiscing on some of the major brawls that occurred between she and her loved ones on the show. “Look what happened!”
Celebrities
Scott Disick Was ‘Polite’ To Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker In Awkward Wedding Run-In
Scott Disick was civil with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at a recent wedding, a source reveals to HollywoodLife, adding that he’s ‘getting used to the idea’ of the couple.
No hard feelings here: Scott Disick kept it cordial with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the wedding of a mutual friend. The trio attended the nuptials of executive Simon Huck and his longtime partner Phil Riportella in Los Angeles on Nov. 13. Following the festivities, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Scott, 38, was “really polite” to his ex, 42, and her fiancé, 46.
“Scott is getting used to the idea of Kourtney and Travis because he knows that he has to,” the source said. “When Scott ran into Travis and Kourtney at Simon Huck’s wedding, he wasn’t rude or standoffish. He was actually really polite and didn’t try to start any drama or anything like that. He didn’t try to interject himself into their conversation, but he wasn’t impolite and he wasn’t about to make a scene at the wedding.”
The source said that it “wasn’t as awkward” as their first reunion at Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner’s 66th birthday party on Nov. 5, adding that the run ins “will get easier with time” for Scott. “Seeing how Travis looks at Kourtney and how she is absolutely in love with him, Scott knows that he has to be the bigger man because Travis is now a part of their family, whether Scott likes it or not,” the source explained.
According to the source, the wedding will be included in the family’s upcoming Hulu reality show. (The Kardashian-Jenner family inked a multi-year deal with Disney and the streamer to produce new content in December 2020, six months after Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped its 20th and final season on E!) Scott and Kourtney — who share children Penelope, 9, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, together — apparently exchanged a few words and “cameras were on-hand to capture this,” per the source.
Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October after nearly a year of dating. While the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kourtney’s three children with Scott, have been “super happy” about the engagement and their “blended family,” a source previously told HL that Scott had been “distancing himself” from the family, as the news was a “bitter pill to swallow.” Per the source, “He feels like Travis is being chosen over him and even though he understands it, it’s still challenging to fully accept.”
Celebrities
Ramona Singer Calls Kenya Moore A ‘Bitch’ During Heated Fight On ‘RHUGT’ Flight — Watch
Drama exploded almost immediately on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,’ with headstrong stars Ramona Singer and Kenya Moore going at it.
It doesn’t take long for the Real Housewives to get heated! When travelling via private jet to a Caribbean getaway for the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, famed Bravolebrities Ramona Singer and Kenya Moore hit some turbulence, as Kenya accused Ramona of flirting with another man while she was still married to then-husband Mario Singer.
“I was getting f–king divorced, bitch!” Ramona screamed at Kenya, to which the latter then replied, “Excuse me?” shocked at Ramona’s choice of words. “Why are you calling me a bitch, what’s wrong with you?” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued. “That’s unacceptable. What you’re not going to do on this trip is call me a bitch. I don’t know how f–ked up you are in New York, but bitch, we’re not going to do this.”
The Real Housewives of New York OG continued by trying to explain her side of the story, saying that Kenya was “putting words in [her] mouth.” Kenya later explained during a confessional that “being called a bitch” by a “near perfect stranger” was triggering for her, causing her to erupt at the New York housewife. “I’m sorry, maybe I’m taking it wrong, and I apologize,” Ramona later told Kenya, which Kenya hesitantly accepted.
Speaking with Page Six last week, Kenya already alluded to having a blowout fight with the RHONY star, saying she “seemed to be very rude” in the beginning of the trip. “She cursed at me within 30 minutes of meeting her,” Kenya said. “I’m not going to get along with someone who is just so blatantly disrespectful,” adding that she is “not the girl to be disrespectful with” on the trip. “Maybe she doesn’t know my street cred, but she found out,” she concluded.
The first three episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip are now available to watch on Peacock, giving fans an excitement of the senses as some of their favorite Housewives come together from various franchises across the country. The network will continue with the trend by showing an “All Stars” spinoff with the likes of The Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley and former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson, among others Bravo icons.
Celebrities
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Ready To Start Preparing Prenup After Conservatorship Ends
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari ‘both know’ a prenup ‘is absolutely needed’ and ‘are ready to tackle’ it ‘together’ less than a week after a judge ended her conservatorship.
Britney Spears, 39, and Sam Asghari, 27, are getting ready to exchange vows and have started putting the pre-plans into action, including preparing a prenuptial agreement. The singer and model announced their engagement in Sept. and are looking forward now that Britney’s conservatorship ended.
“Britney and Sam were holding off on doing their prenup until after she was out of the conservatorship,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They both know that it is absolutely needed, but neither of them wanted her father or previous handlers to have any part in this prenup. At all.”
The end of Britney’s conservatorship gives her have freedom over her own finances and decisions so there’s no better time to get ready for her marital bliss, and the insider insists that they will make their prenup fair, especially when it comes to the pop star’s money. “It is a given that Britney gets what she came into this with,” the insider further shared. “Sam does not want to take her money. He works for his own and always has. He is in this because he is in love with her and at the end of the day, he wants nothing more than to see her happy.”
“Now that she has her freedom and ability to make these choices for herself, they are ready to tackle this together,” the source added.
Shortly after Britney and Sam got engaged she shared an exciting message on social media and showed off her gorgeous ring. “I can’t f*cking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!” she exclaimed in her message.
The soon-to-be husband and wife first met on the set of the music video for her song “Slumber Party,” which he appeared in, in 2016. They then went public with their romance just three months later in Jan. 2017. When talking about their first meeting, Sam told Men’s Health that he was excited. “I was excited that I get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time. I had butterflies,” he shared with the outlet.
