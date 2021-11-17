News
The 4 Best Sports Betting Apps for 2021
Sports betting is sweeping the nation, and it has shown no signs of slowing down. There are two types of legal sports betting in Colorado, and I am sure you have seen advertising for both driving down the highway or watching sports on the couch.
Retail sports betting is offered at many of the casinos throughout the state. The best part about betting at these locations is the overall experience of sweating out wagers with your fellow bettors. Additionally, these locations have food, drinks, and tons of television screens for you to enjoy all the games.
The only problem with retail sports betting is the inconvenience of getting in your car and driving to a casino. Since retail sports betting is about the experience, it’s likely not an every night occasion, especially if you live far away from a sportsbook.
Even though retail sports betting is not an every night occasion, there are sporting events on every night of the week. This means we can bet every night of the week through mobile betting apps – no matter where we are.
Colorado is starting to become an authoritative state in the massive American sports betting market. This is because of the vast number of mobile operators in the state, and that number rapidly growing.
There are many top-tier books like Betway (Link:https://go.betting.com/go/betway_dp-co-welcome-offer)
and FanDuel in the state that stand out with their massive highway marketing signs. Still, Colorado has a ton of sports betting apps in the state which are great for convenience.
See a few other examples of great betting apps available in Colorado:
T&C Apply, you must be at least 21 years old, please read all terms on the sportsbook site.
If you’re ready to start betting, hold tight for one second and continue reading this article. You’ll become educated and prepared to wager on various mobile sports betting apps in the state.
Benefits of Using a Sports Betting App
The sports betting enthusiasts can take advantage of dozens of benefits by using a mobile sports betting app. If you have any mobile betting experience or utilize a smartphone, we are sure you know the biggest benefit. The primary reason to use a betting app is accessibility.
Accessibility
With games across multiple sports & leagues being televised every day, you’ll have virtually unlimited mobile betting opportunities. If you have a break at the office, you can enjoy betting or watching Avalanche or Nuggets. If you’re chilling on your couch after work, you can easily place a bet on Rapids through sports betting apps.
The best sports betting apps have another advantage – If some news occurs that affects the odds and lines for a brief period, you can quickly use your phone and place a bet through the apps. Retail sports betting is about the experience, but mobile betting is about simplicity.
For the everyday bettor, there’s nothing more convenient than putting your feet up after a long day, pouring a cold beverage, and scrolling through the lines to make a bet on that night’s sports action. Good luck putting your feet up at a casino.
Not Limited To Your Phone
If you hate using your smartphone, you can always bet on your computer. The betting technology on your phone is the same as the kiosks at the casinos. There are no lines, markets, or odds advantages to betting on your phone, but there are more reasons to place mobile wagers than ease.
Another significant part of mobile sports betting is the bonuses that occur on the apps. The mobile sports betting market is very competitive in Colorado. Sportsbooks are obliged to develop top notch sports betting apps in order to make you stay and bet with them.
Bonuses
If sportsbooks aren’t taking bets, they are losing money. With the massive betting sites in Coloado like DraftKings, Betway and FanDuel, sports betting operators need to utilize bonuses to attract bettors.
There are three types of promos for new users which are frequent, and you can take advantage of this today. Deposit matches, bet matches, and risk-free bets are the three best promotions that you can find in Colorado.
A deposit match is when sportsbooks give you free money based on the amount you put into your account. A risk-free bet is when you receive your stake back in bet credits if you lose.
Once you register for an account, sportsbooks need to maintain your attention. They accomplish this through endless promotions. Sportsbooks that operate in Colorado always taking care of the local fans and provide deals around the domestic teams in Colorado and big games throughout the nation.
When you factor the bonuses into the equation, it’s an easy decision to place mobile bets in Colorado.
Online Sports Betting Apps Reviews, Offers & Promo Codes
It can be tough to navigate the mobile sports betting market in Colorado. There are tons of sportsbooks, and new ones are launching every day of the week. On our site, you will find sports betting app reviews for every major book in the state. All these reviews are created with one major aim – to help you know everything about the mobile betting apps.
Our experienced team of sports bettors will clarify any questions you may have and discuss all the features that make the sportsbooks worthy of utilizing. Usually, the top sportsbooks in the state all have similar betting markets and features – but they always try to develop new options for their users in order to gain advantage over the competitors.
However, the best sportsbooks in the state differ when it comes to offers and promo codes. New user offers are present with every book in the state. The magnitude of the welcome bonuses varies for all bookmakers in the state.
A great sportsbook will give a deposit match or risk-free bet up to $1,000, something that each betting lover will enjoy. That’s why we advise you to compare sportsbooks’ welcome offers because you might want to use large welcome bonuses and increase the enjoyment of placing bets in the online sports betting apps.
Once you start playing, you’ll easily be able to tell if the betting apps are suitable for you. A great sports betting app will make sure to give you high odds, features and enough offers for large events in the state and throughout the nation.
If you’re a Denver Broncos fan, you will likely receive a risk-free bet or odds boost for the team at some point with Colorado mobile betting. The same goes for the Rockies, Nuggets, and Avalanche – so using an online sports betting app will help you to follow your favourite teams while enjoying bets on them.
Mobile betting apps will also give weekly offers for specific leagues. You may receive parlay insurance for the NBA one night, and odds boosts for the NHL the next. This varies depending on the book, but here is a good rule of thumb.
The promos are not everything but If you’re playing on a book that gives a lot of bonuses, it’s a solid platform. If the regular promotions and bonuses are lacking in your account, you better consider a transition to a new sportsbook – there are plenty of options.
U.S. Sports Betting Apps Availability And App Store Reviews
If you want to gamble in Colorado on a mobile sports betting app, you can play on tons of apps. The best rated platforms in the state are:
To download a mobile sportsbook app, you must be located within state borders.
The apps are available on the App Store through iOS or the Google Play Store with Android. The App and Google Play Store are very trustworthy, and since the books are regulated, they are great to utilize.
You should only download the apps through these two locations. If you are downloading apps from an internet browser, you’re probably not using a trustworthy site.
Mobile Sports Betting Basics
Mobile sports betting is one of the best additions to legal gambling in Colorado’s history. There are a few things to remember with mobile wagering before you start playing. To register for an account in Colorado, you must be located in the state and 21 years of age.
If you don’t fit these qualifications, don’t try to register for a book because it will not work. The mobile betting apps use your social security number to verify your identity. You must give some personal information, but there is no fear when entering this data.
Once you get into your various apps of choice, you can begin playing. You will first need to make a deposit to begin betting. The one thing to remember when placing bets is to keep things in check.
You should never bet outside your means, and the money you deposit should be thought of as entertainment. It’s positive to win with the money you deposit, but always be careful betting on sports because it could cause you to get burnt. Only bet what you can afford to lose.
States With Legal Mobile Sports Betting Apps
The states with legal mobile sports betting apps are Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wyoming.
What To Look For When Choosing The Best Sports Betting Apps
There are many things to look for when choosing sports betting apps. However, the main things you should seek are bonuses and great customer service. Bonuses and promotions are the best part of mobile sports betting apps.
Mobile sports betting apps are great because they rely on bonuses to attract users. It’s impossible to lose money with house money. The sportsbooks in Colorado give a lot of promotions, so look for this when choosing a platform.
The other thing you should look for is customer service. Customer service is critical in the sports betting industry. We have hit on bonuses a lot in this article, but customer service is just as important.
You’re going to encounter issues with sports betting apps at one point or another. Millions of people are wagering through sports betting apps, so the technology will occasionally have issues.
When you have issues wagering on the betting apps, you want to have it fixed swiftly. Betting shouldn’t be stressful, so the less anxiety in the process, the better. A great customer service team will make your life much happier while betting on sports in Colorado.
Another very important option while you are exploring the mobile betting apps is the availability of live streaming. This option will give you the freedom to watch your favorite teams or the teams you bet on nevermind where you are at this moment – in the restaurant or in the park.
Mobile Sports Betting Apps Versus Online Sportsbook Sites
There is not a major difference between mobile sports betting apps and online sportsbook sites in Colorado. Legal sportsbooks use the same technology for their betting apps and internet sites.
The odds, lines, and markets will be the same through both devices. The only thing that will differ is the layout, and this will take some time to get used to in legal sports betting.
If you have an account for a Colorado sports betting app, it will be transferable for the same online sportsbook site. If you’re on your computer, it may be worth using an online sportsbook site.
However, the ease of mobile sports betting makes it worth leaning towards placing wagers on your phone. Just like you should lean towards our hometown Broncos on Sundays in the fall!
How To Download And Use A Mobile Sportsbook App
To download a mobile sportsbook app, proceed to the App or Google Play Store and search for your desired sportsbook. When the sportsbook app pops up, download it and proceed to the app.
On the app, click register for an account and enter the required information. You must be 21 years of age and located in Colorado. Some of the things you will need to input are your name, birthdate, address, and social security number.
Sportsbooks stake their reputation and licensure on keeping information safe and secure, and they could get shut down entirely if there were any mishandling of personal data. Rest assured that you’re safe in sharing that information, but if you still have doubts, be sure to check the cybersecurity details usually listed in the terms and conditions.
Once your account is created, you’re ready to make a deposit. There are a variety of banking options for you to utilize. Once the money is in the account, you can start gambling on sports.
Explore the sportsbook before placing a wager to find the markets. When you tap a wager, it will appear in your betting slip. This is where you finalize your wagers.
Once you place your first bet, you’ll be on your way to enjoy betting and winning in Colorado!
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
