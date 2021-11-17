Celebrities
‘The Bachelorette’: Michelle Sends Home [SPOILER] & Calls Him Out For His Behavior
As Michelle Young continued to fall for Nayte Olukoya on the Nov. 16 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ she eliminated someone who was getting in the way of their relationship.
Chris Sutton continued to bring the drama on the Nov. 16 episode of The Bachelorette. After calling out Nayte Olukoya for thinking he “had it in the bag” with Michelle last week, Chris was disappointed to see Michelle Young give Nayte a one-on-one this week. Meanwhile, Chris was stuck on the group date, and didn’t get any one-on-one time with Michelle like he wanted.
Needless to say, he was upset that she didn’t pull him aside to talk at any point, especially since he felt he was doing her a major favor with his claims about Nayte last week. “I’m a fun goofy guy, and I’m playful, and I wasn’t that today — you’re not going to check in on me at all?” Chris ranted in a confessional. “She didn’t say thank you to me for coming out and doing what I did last week and for the things I told her. And she speaks with every single person but me? That is so crazy to me. I still have a lot to say to her.”
Meanwhile, things went great for Michelle and Nayte on their one-on-one. Chris was pissed off at how things were going down, so he took it upon himself to interrupt Michelle and Nayte during their dinner date. “I think Michelle could be making a huge mistake,” Chris said. “With Nayte, she’s completely looking past what she knows to be true and maybe that’s why she’s been hurt in the past. I want the best for her. I was looking out for her. She deserves better.”
Michelle and Nayte were shocked when Chris showed up, but he insisted that he needed to talk to Michelle and that it was “important.” She reluctantly agreed. Chris told Michelle that he felt “played” by how Michelle reacted to the information he brought her last week. He felt like what he told her had fallen on deaf ears and admitted that he still felt like she was making the wrong decision by choosing Nayte.
However, Michelle explained to Chris that what really upset her wasn’t his comments about Nayte. Rather, it was Chris’s decision to try and stand up for Michelle in front of all the men at the previous cocktail party. “I was kind of caught off guard with how you approached the situation when you spoke at the cocktail party,” she admitted. “You did speak for me, but when you spoke about it to everybody openly, that’s where I was struggling or frustrated.”
Michelle called Chris out for coming to this week’s group date with a bad attitude, and explained why she was so frustrated about the way he spoke for her at the cocktail party. “I can speak for myself and I want a man who is going to support me when I speak and not a man who’s going to speak for me,” Michelle explained. “As a female, as a female of color, there’s a lot of situations where people speak for me and my voice isn’t heard. I’m empowered when I can speak for myself. I also have to be confident in myself to make decisions for myself. Ultimately, I do feel like we’re not on the same page. I just don’t see this relationship progressing and so I do think I’m going to walk you out.”
Michelle eliminated Chris and he went home. Meanwhile, Michelle gave Nayte the rose on the one-on-one date, and she admitted that she could see him being “her person” one day.
Taylor Swift Not Attending American Music Awards: Why She’ll Skip The Show
Taylor Swift ‘will not be at the 2021 American Music Awards’ on Nov. 21 despite being nominated and ‘is going to have her ‘SNL’ appearance speak for itself,’ according to one source. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.
Taylor Swift, 31, is nominated for three American Music Awards this year but she won’t be attending the event because she’s “taking a break” after a very successful release week on her newest album Red (Taylor’s Version). The singer appeared on a few late night shows, including Saturday Night Live, and at the New York City premiere of her short film, All Too Well, over the course of three days last Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and is letting those highlights leave their mark until she’s back in the spotlight.
“Taylor will not be at the American Music Awards as she is going to have her SNL appearance speak for itself and be the performance of record, especially since it hasn’t even been a week for that performance to live,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Taylor loves the AMAs but she is choosing to skip this year as she wants to make her appearances and performances be somewhat spaced out to add to the impact that it will bring. She’s confident that she will be on the AMA stage in the future, but this year she is taking a break.”
“There is no ulterior motive or issue for her not going, it just is her schedule to relax, get ready for the holidays and all that good stuff,” the insider added.
Despite not attending the ceremony in person, Taylor will sill surely make an impact since she’s nominated for some of the biggest awards of the night. Her 2020 album Evermore is up for Favorite Pop/Rock Album and she’s up for Artist of the Year as well as Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist.
Last year, Taylor walked away with three of the four AMAs she was nominated for, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, and Favorite Music Video for her song “Cardigan” from her 2020 album Folklore.
Lady Gaga Rocks Sexy Black Velvet Halter Gown With Sheer Top At ‘House Of Gucci’ NYC Premiere
Lady Gaga looked glam in a custom Giorgio Armani halter gown at the premiere of ‘House of Gucci’ in New York.
Father, son and house of Giorgio Armani: Lady Gaga dazzled in a custom Armani velvet gown at the premiere of House of Gucci in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The singer, 35, looked like Hollywood glamour personified in the ensemble that featured a tulle and crystal halter top. The pièce de résistance? An extravagant, oversized bow situated on her neck.
The Oscar winner finished her look with opulent jewels (earrings, a bracelet, and a ring) from Tiffany & Co. She held her blonde hair back, opting for a bold red lip. Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani, the Italian socialite who was famously convicted for hiring a hit man to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, former head of the Gucci fashion house, in House of Gucci, in theaters on Nov. 24.
The Ridley Scott-directed crime drama marks the star’s follow-up performance to her award-winning turn in A Star is Born in 2018. Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino, among others, also star in the film. In an interview with Good Morning America that aired on Tuesday, Gaga opened up about her process of embodying Patrizia, nicknamed “The Black Widow,” and explained why she chose not to meet with her real life counterpart.
“There was a lot that was in the media that was sensationalized about how she was this gold digger and about how she killed for greed and money,” she said. “I believe it was love, and I believe it was survival.” She explained of not meeting with the socialite, “I didn’t wanna meet her because I could tell very quickly that this woman wanted to be glorified for this murder, and she wanted to be remembered as this criminal.”
She added, “I didn’t wanna collude with something that I don’t believe in. You know, she did have her husband murdered.” Gaga instead focused on doing her own research and perfecting her Italian accent. “I was just in Milan the other day doing a television show, and I had the most wonderful time with Fabio, who did my interview,” Gaga said. “When he told me that he was so impressed with my accent and that Italian people were impressed with my accent, I couldn’t think of a higher honor.”
‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Cheyenne Floyd Gives Birth & Taylor McKinney Betrays Maci Bookout
The Nov. 16 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’ was bittersweet — viewers saw the birth of a baby, but they also witnessed a heated fight between Taylor and Maci.
Cheyenne Floyd gave birth to baby Ace during the Nov. 16 episode of Teen Mom OG, and it was heartwarming to see. She had her mom, stepdad and Zach Davis in the room with her, while other family members watched on a video call. Tears were shed, and little Ryder said her baby brother looks like a “prince”, so it was precious all around. But what made the episode even sweeter for Cheyenne was the return of her ex and Ryder’s dad, Cory Wharton. He finished filming The Challenge just in time to come home and meet little Ace. Ryder was also super thrilled to see him again.
Later, Maci Bookout confronted husband Taylor McKinney after she learned that he asked one of their friends to pick up their daughter from school. Maci was basically incapacitated due to her PCOS, so Taylor did what he felt was best. He already had to pick up two of their kids from school and couldn’t manage the third, so he sought some help from a loved one. But for some odd reason, Maci didn’t like that. She told Taylor that they have always had an agreement to “show up” for their kids, so if she’s incapable of helping, she at least wants to be asked how she’d feel about him seeking help from someone else. Taylor was baffled by the fact that Maci was upset over what he had done, so they talked to their therapist about it and found out they just love each other, and everyone agreed that maybe some morning sex will help them. Anyone else missing the Ryan Edwards drama?
Meanwhile, Catelynn Lowell tried planning a babymoon since she and Tyler Baltierra are expecting their fourth and final child in eight weeks, but when they couldn’t find a babysitter, those plans went to s***. Instead, Tyler surprised Catelynn with a candlelit dinner in their backyard and she was so impressed by it that she promised him a “blowie”.
Finally, Mackenzie McKee‘s dad visited her in Florida, and she tried to get his health back on track. Then, Gary Shirley finally decided to go to therapy with Amber Portwood because he wants to better understand her mental illnesses.
Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV.
