The Future of Properties in the Metaverse
Everyone from individual users to big corporations is talking about the metaverse. The craze of the metaverse is real, so much so that even Facebook rebranded to Meta to be relevant in the space.
At first, the hype around the metaverse seemed limited to playing games and interacting in virtual reality, but the users are doing much more than just playing games in the metaverse. Along with in-game accessories, users are also purchasing virtual land parcels and estates, with $900,000 being the highest price paid for a virtual plot of land.
Even though the prices are increasing over time, so is the interest of individuals, real estate companies and other corporations on the virtual plots. Represented by coordinates in the metaverse, these properties offer various use cases, and the possibilities are endless. For example, these could be vacant pieces of land where creators can build on or structures that mimic real-life properties.
Many experts in the traditional finance and real-estate world have criticized the amount of money being spent on virtual properties in the metaverse, calling it bizarre to invest in a property that people cannot actually live in. In contrast, many other companies are bullish on the metaverse and have started offering products that align with their interest in the metaverse. For instance, many metaverse real estate companies like metaverse Property have been set up to secure land and properties in the virtual real estate space. Moreover, companies like Sotheby’s are looking to secure land pieces to set up art galleries and museums where they can showcase their NFTs.
Loot NFT and Lootverse
While all this reflects the demand for properties in the metaverse, what about the supply? Introducing Loot NFT and Lootverse. Even in a dynamic space like the metaverse, Lootverse offers something unique when it comes to the real estate aspect.
Lootverse attempts to blur the line between fantasy and reality in the metaverse, offering an incredible virtual world that consists of 4,880 plots ready to be occupied. By becoming a member of Lootverse, property owners – or Lootizens – can develop their plots and receive benefits by participating as a Lootizen.
Moreover, in the future, Lootverse will be accessed through a tablet, known as X, that enables property owners to remotely access Lootverse and thus, act like a Stargate. Through this hardware solution, Lootizens can connect to an alternate reality of Loot NFT and explore it remotely.
Beyond the offering of a virtual land full of possibilities, Lootverse goes one step ahead and aims to evolve its platform to connect the metaverse to the real world by enabling users to visit physical land, which essentially acts as a gateway between Lootverse and Earth. This feature is already being developed to be presented to users in the coming years.
The future of properties lies in the metaverse, and with revolutionizing features and concepts unlike any other in the space, Lootverse is ready to become the hub for virtual property development. However, to truly understand the potential of virtual properties and how Lootverse can play an integral role in shaping the future, one needs to experience interacting with its blockchain-powered virtual world.
About Loot NFT
Loot NFT, is a gamified auction platform, where members are able to bid in a “Battle Bidding” auction environment for NFTs. All participating members in the arena mine Loot Tickets (LTT) using bid units (BUN), a token that has a limited supply of 500 million. Each NFT embodies a one-of-one unique creation (digital or digital and physical), and grants ownership to the member that wins it at auction. Loot NFT also aims to make the NFT space more inclusive and diverse, giving access to creators and members to original NFT collectibles and an amazing world designed to leverage the metaverse to an enhanced alternative reality.
Loot NFT’s adventure-themed world has 4,880 plots and allows plot owners to tell the story of their land by minting up to 4 NFTs on each plot, while also sharing in the revenue from the entire ecosystem. Owners may purchase from this metaverse using their LTT in Loot NFT’s auction environment called Satoshi’s Lounge. Loot NFT uses a bi-directional bridge between its permissioned-blockchain and public blockchains to decentralize the modules of its ecosystem towards a decentralized autonomous organization. For more information, visit the website: lootnft.io
Miramax Sues Quentin Tarantino For “Pulp Fiction” NFTs. Tarantino Moves Forward
This is going to be interesting. Miramax sent a cease and desist letter to Quentin Tarantino and his team regarding the “Pulp Fiction” NFTs they’re looking to sell. Tarantino responded that he had the right to do so and kept on promoting them. Miramax sued. Just a month ago, the company was wishing Tarantino a happy birthday, and now here we are. And the show is just getting started.
Related Reading | Bleeple’s “Human One,” A Sculpture + NFT Hybrid, Sold For $28.9M At Christie’s
On the one hand, Miramax was “Pulp Fiction’s” production company and still holds the rights to the 1994 masterpiece. On the other, Tarantino preserved the right to publish the screenplay, and the NFTs are based on that historical artifact. However, Miramax argues that since an NFT exchanges hands with a single sale, it doesn’t count as publishing. And that’s only the tip of the iceberg.
Let’s explore the case further.
https://twitter.com/TarantinoNFTs/status/1460367299014180868
The Unique Characteristics Of Tarantino ’s “Pulp Fiction” NFTs
When The Secret Network announced that Quentin Tarantino was the first artist they were working with, our sister site Bitcoinist reacted. They quickly reported on the “unique value proposition” of the company in general and the “Pulp Fiction” NFTs in particular.
“Tarantino’s NFT release will be the first of its kind for the blockchain. Seven unique NFTs will come to market, featuring original ‘Pulp Fiction’ handwritten scripts and exclusive audio commentary from Tarantino himself.
The Secret Network is a Layer 1 privacy blockchain created by SCRT Labs. The unique value proposition from The Secret Network lies in the name; the NFTs will be “secret” and only accessible by the NFTs owner.”
Just that fact makes the lawsuit endlessly interesting. Only the person that buys the NFT can see what’s inside, so Miramax has no clue about the kind of content they’re suing for. They just know they own the rights to the picture and the discarded material, but, besides the reports and the marketing material, they’re as in the dark as the rest of us about the actual content.
On the day of the announcement, The Secret Network released a statement that quotes the director himself.
“I’m excited to be presenting these exclusive scenes from PULP FICTION to fans.” Tarantino says. “Secret Network and Secret NFTs provide a whole new world of connecting fans and artists and I’m thrilled to be a part of that.”
Tarantino’s words suggest simpler times. We’re nowhere near that stage anymore.
SCRT price chart on Binance | Source: SCRT/USD on TradingView.com
What Does Miramax’s Lawsuit Say?
The 60-page long suit is already available online. This extract summarizes Miramax’s position:
“The fact that Tarantino kept Miramax out of the loop is particularly problematic because he granted and assigned nearly all of his rights to Pulp Fiction (and all its elements in all stages of development and production) to Miramax in 1993, including the rights necessary for the “secrets from Pulp Fiction” that he intends to sell. Tarantino’s limited “Reserved Rights” under the operative agreements are far too narrow for him to unilaterally produce, market, and sell the Pulp Fiction NFTs.”
However, Bart Williams, Miramax attorney, was much harsher in a recent statement quoted by Variety:
“This group chose to recklessly, greedily, and intentionally disregard the agreement that Quentin signed instead of following the clear legal and ethical approach of simply communicating with Miramax about his proposed ideas,” Williams said. “This one-off effort devalues the NFT rights to ‘Pulp Fiction,’ which Miramax intends to maximize through a strategic, comprehensive approach.”
https://twitter.com/TarantinoNFTs/status/1460748989813432323
Who is Williams referring to when he says “this group”? Probably The Secret Network, who responded via Twitter. “NFTs are meant to empower creators, connecting them directly with their audiences and communities,” they said. “Now some in the media world want to take a massive step back. We stand with creators.”
Related Reading | Christie’s Will Auction Original Art From Gary Vee‘s Veefriends NFT Collection
That’s cute, but, does The Secret Network and Tarantino have the legal right to sell those “Pulp Fiction” NFTs? We would have to see the content to determine that. Which we can’t do. And neither does Miramax.
To close this off, here’s a video of Tarantino learning about NFTs for the first time:
https://twitter.com/MSintenie/status/1459592986677977089
Featured Image: Screenshot from this tweet's video | Charts by TradingView
Should You Risk by Investing in Crypto in 2021 and What Is the Best Way to Do It
Ever since Bitcoin appeared back in 2009, the subject of cryptocurrency has been captivating risk-takers and entrepreneurs. However, these days even regular people are considering this investment opportunity. People with money to spare who are usually fans of anonymous betting are willing to buy cryptos in order to make a profit. If you too are interested, you might be wondering whether or not now is the right time for this investment and what is the best way to do it.
In case you are new to the cryptocurrency subject and you have a lot of questions, you’ve come to the right place. Make sure to stay on the page if you want to find out whether or not to invest in crypto in 2021 and what is the best and safest way to do this.
Should You Invest?
This is a question a lot of adult citizens have. Unfortunately, there’s no sure answer when it comes to this question. This is simply because, like other investments, cryptocurrency is also unpredictable.
However, even though only 14% of U.S. adults own crypto, around 63% of Americans are “crypto curious.” This is based on a 2021 report done by crypto exchange Gemini. If you too are curious about cryptos, here are the essential things you need to know.
How safe is cryptocurrency?
Cryptocurrency is one of those “high risk, high reward” types of investments. It’s even riskier to invest in crypto than in regular stocks.
The main reason for this is the fact that no one knows for certain whether or not crypto will become a part of our society in the future. Of course, this doesn’t mean this investment can’t bring you a lot of money. However, before you invest, you should consider how much you can risk.
If you’re not one for taking risks, maybe this isn’t your cup of tea. This is especially true if you don’t have the nerves for unpredictable fluctuations.
For example, Bitcoin has lost roughly 80% of its value in the past, and Ethereum once lost nearly 95% of its value during one year. This can be pretty stressful and if you don’t have the nerves for this, you might not want to invest in crypto. If, however, you find this thrilling and fun, buying cryptos might be the best decision you ever made.
How To Invest Safely?
If you want to invest in crypto, you have to be careful. In other words, only invest money you can afford to lose. Also, try to build an emergency fund that will help you to survive if the prices of crypto go down. Whatever you do, try not to sell your crypto tokens while the prices are down.
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash
TA: Ethereum Plunges, What Could Push ETH Below $4K
Ethereum failed to stay above the $4,250 support against the US Dollar. ETH could extend losses below $4,000 if it fails to recover above the $4,250 resistance.
- Ethereum started a fresh decline from well above the $4,350 and $4,300 levels.
- The price is now trading below $4,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a short-term declining channel forming with resistance near $4,250 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could accelerate lower if there is a clear break below the $4,000 support zone.
Ethereum Price Eyes More Downsides
Ethereum failed to stay above the $4,350 support level and extended decline, similar to bitcoin. ETH price declined sharply below the $4,300 and $4,250 support levels.
There was also a break below the $4,120 support. It is now trading below $4,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near $4,067 and ether is now consolidating losses. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $4,180 level.
The first major resistance is near the $4,250 level. There is also a short-term declining channel forming with resistance near $4,250 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The channel is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $4,269 high to $4,067 low.
The next major resistance is near the $4,350 level. The main breakout zone could be $4,420. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $4,269 high to $4,067 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A close above the $4,420 level could start a fresh increase in the near term. In the stated case, the price might rise towards the $4,600 level. Any more gains could lift the price towards the next key hurdle at $4,750.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to continue higher above the $4,250 and $4,350 resistance levels, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,080 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $4,050 level. A downside break below the $4,050 support might push the price below the $4,000 support. The next key support is near $3,850.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now near the 30 level.
Major Support Level – $4,050
Major Resistance Level – $4,250
