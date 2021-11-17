News
The Jets defense is in absolute shambles
The Jets fall to 2-7 after getting whacked, 45-17, by the Buffalo Bills. The Mike White sensation died around 4 p.m. after he tossed four interceptions and the offense failed to score when the game was competitive. Their two touchdowns came in garbage time. But the struggles of an upstart backup quarterback are understandable in the grand scheme. The rapid decomposition of the entire defensive unit is another thing entirely.
The defense was putrid and it’s trending downhill. Sunday was fourth-straight game in which the Jets defense has allowed 30 points or more. And in five of the Jets’ last six games, they’ve allowed 400 yards of total offense.
Here are three takeaways.
LONG DISTANCE BREAKDOWNS
White cooked in his first start because he threw to his check downs and they produced for him. He excelled on short yard throws under 10 yards. Against the Bengals, White went 24-for-28 for 263 yards with two touchdowns with one interception on those short-yardage throws, according to Next Gen Stats.
The Bills limited that area of the field as White went 14-for-24 for 121 with one interception and held the playmakers to 74 yards after the catch. They had defenders waiting in the flat for the checkdowns and flooded the middle of the field.
The only way to overcome that was to throw outside the number and down the field. But the offense failed to execute. White went 5-for-17 for 31 yards with one interception on throws outside the numbers.
THE DEFENSE IS IN A FREE FALL
There aren’t enough words to describe the funk the Jets defense is in. They’ve allowed 45 points to the Bills, 45 to the Colts, 31 to the Bengals, and 54 to the Patriots. That adds up to 175 points in their last four games. That’s the second most points allowed in a four-game span by any team since the 1970 merger according to ESPN Stats & Info.
“Every man should be embarrassed. Every man should be angry,” Sheldon Rankins said.
They should. They’re awful right now.
The Jets are the first team to allow at least 45 points three times in a four-game span since the 1966 Giants.
They can’t do anything well right now. The pass rush is non-existent as they only had two sacks against the Bills and only pressured Josh Allen on six of his 28 dropbacks. Allen had a passer rating of 113 when he wasn’t pressured.
The run defense struggled again. The Bills rushed for 139 yards with four touchdowns. This has been a recurring theme with the Jets throughout the year.
There’s only been one week in whih the Jets defense held a team’s rushing attack to under 100, which was the Bengals win.
It’s all bad for the Jets right now, as their defense is dead last in points allowed and yards.
WHY DIDN’T ROBERT USE HALL ON DIGGS
One head-scratching move was the team not putting Bryce Hall, the Jets’ best corner, on Stefon Diggs. Brandin Echols suffered a thigh injury in the second quarter and left the game.
Diggs finished with eight catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. Echols allowed 89 yards, 57 of them coming on a double move go route. But once Echols left the game. Javelin Guidry entered and Allen went right at him and they connected for a touchdown.
The bigger question is, why didn’t Robert Saleh have Hall follow Diggs? Saleh cited the scheme.
“We’re not a team that matches,” Saleh said. “Diggs was lining up in certain spots and to start chasing a player when that is not your style, there are a lot of different things that go into play when you start doing that and trying to travel and figure out from an alignment standpoint. It sounds simple, but we’re not just a man coverage team, so if you’re trying to match only when you’re in man, you’re going to get caught up.”
Mike White throws 4 picks, gets cooked by Bills’ tough defense
Mike White may have cooked in his last five NFL quarters, but against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday he was the one being served up as the Jets took a 45-17 pounding at Metlife Stadium.
White threw for 224 yards on 44 attempts with four interceptions with zero touchdowns. Most of his picks were from inaccurate throws that didn’t resemble the moments White produced against the Bengals and Colts.
“The deep one to Elijah [Moore] just got a little too aggressive instead of just taking what they gave me,” White said. “The one to Keelan[Cole] and just left the ball inside wasn’t able to finish my throwing. The other one, just kind of some miscommunication with Corey [Davis]. Gotta learn from it. Those things can’t happen.”
A rough outing was a possibility going against a tough defense. The Bills’ defense was first in yards allowed per game (262.6), points (14.8), and passing yards allowed (177) coming into Sunday.
“Give those guys credit they’re the number one defense in football,” Robert Saleh said.
And they made White look like a fifth round pick with marginal talent instead of the long-term solution. When his initial read wasn’t there, he checked it down to a running back — Ty Johnson and Michael Carter combined for nine catches.
But when the Bills took away the short plays and forced White to throw the ball down the field, he struggled.
“They definitely attached to our underneath stuff and kind of made us earn it down the field on tight window throws,” White said. “So they did a good job of that but like I said, we got to be able to make adjustments.”
When White tried to throw beyond 10 yards, he struggled. He went 6-of-14 for 120 yards with three interceptions on those throws, according to Next Gen Stats.
White didn’t feel the length of his throws were the issues, but the decision making. And he did not have much time to make those decisions, as he was under pressure on 23 of his drops backs.
White’s first interception came in the first quarter on the second drive. Bills’ defensive tackle Ed Oliver beat guard Greg Van Roten and hit White’s hand as he threw over the middle to Jamison Crowder. That forced a lollipop throw and Taron Johnson snagged the interception.
“I don’t necessarily think it’s the yardage. I think it’s the play and how the coverage and how it happened,” White said. “Just got to react to what coverages you’re getting and be able to make smart decisions.”
That sent the offense into a funk and they couldn’t get much going in the first half. They had only 163 yards with three points. They could have scored before the half but a Corey Davis fumble the Bills scooped, after a 28-yard gain with under a minute to go, signified the type of day it was.
The Jets offense never entered the Bills red zone and didn’t cross the 30-yard line in the first half.
In the second half, it wasn’t much better as White tossed three more interceptions. That put the nail in the coffin for White as a potential long-term starter.
Once Zach Wilson is ready to go, it’s Wilson’s time. But White isn’t bitter about that and wants the No. 2 overall pick to succeed and will be a professional about the situation.
“I’ll support him just like I did the first couple of weeks of the season, I want to see him do well,” White said. “Whatever my job is, I’m going to do that to the best of my ability.”
Even though White played poorly, it wasn’t all on the offense. The defense shares some blame in any game in which the opponent scores 45 points.
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs dominated. Allen had 366 yards passing with two touchdowns and Diggs had eight catches for 162 yards with a touchdown.
The Bills ground game ran through the Jets defense they total 137 yards and four touchdowns.
They started the first quarter slowly by allowing 10 points in the first quarter. Allen threw a touchdown pass to Matt Breida on the first drive and netted a field goal on the second.
Then during the two-minute drill, Allen and Stefon Diggs took over. They connected for a 57-yard gain that got the Bills to the Jets 23. Then a few plays later, Allen floated a beautiful fade route to Diggs for a touchdown.
Gang green defense continued struggling in the second half as they allowed four touchdowns. In the last four games the Jets have allowed 40 points or more in three of them.
That falls on Saleh, whose defense is getting worse as the season progresses.
“Our system prides itself on being able to get better as the year goes on,” Saleh said. “But it’s not happening…we got to find a way to get better.”
The Jets need to fix their defense which is dead last in points allowed and yards. Because at this rate, it doesn’t matter who’s under center, they’ll have to win in a shootout with the state of this defense.
But the main story of the day is White’s kitchen is unofficially closed.
Giants ‘optimistic’ about Saquon Barkley’s return after RB practices; Andrew Thomas stays on sidelines
Saquon Barkley practiced Monday afternoon as the Giants returned from their Week 10 bye, and head coach Joe Judge said he is “optimistic” about Barkley (ankle) playing next Monday night at Tampa Bay.
Left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot/ankle) was on the side with trainers but wasn’t even in uniform, a bad sign for his potential availability as the Giants (3-6) try to build on their Week 9 home win over the Raiders.
Barkley has missed the last four games and Thomas has missed the last three.
The Bucs (6-3) are coming off a road loss to Washington, and an angry Tom Brady will be looking for a big bounce back against a Giants defense that is only allowing 13 points per game its last three outings.
“They’re one of the best teams in the league for a reason,” Judge said of the Bucs. “They have arguably the greatest player to ever play the game running the huddle.”
WR Sterling Shepard (quad), edge Lorenzo Carter (ankle) and safety Nate Ebner (ankle) worked on the side with trainers. Shepard was jogging pretty well after practice, but it would be a surprise if he played against Tampa.
Three players were absent due to what the team called “personal matters”: running backs Devontae Booker and Eli Penny, and kicker Graham Gano.
This contradicted Judge’s statement prior to practice that “everybody’s back in the building.”
Booker was expected to be back in the New York/New Jersey area on Monday night and was expected to report to the facility on Tuesday’s off day. He is dealing with a hip injury, as well.
Judge, meanwhile, said no one should overreact to assistant GM Kevin Abrams’ presence at last weekend’s Pitt-UNC game, where top QB prospects Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell dueled.
The Giants own two first-round picks in April’s draft: their own and Chicago’s.
“There’s a lot more than quarterbacks who were in that game,” Judge said. “It’s our job to know everyone that’s available. I wouldn’t read too much into that.”
Kelly: Dolphins defense seems to be finding its footing again | Commentary
They talked about staying the course, locking in on their assignments, and playing the defensive calls as designed.
No more freelancing. Fewer moments of lost focus, and mental errors.
Nobody needed to put on a cape with the desire of saving the team.
Every man has a job, a role, an assignment in the Miami Dolphins defense. Do that role, commit to that assignment, and the defense will be fine.
That was the defense’s rally cry to rebound from this season’s rough start. Maybe it could even get back to its opportunistic and stingy ways of 2020.
The talk got redundant, as team after team pummeled Miami on the ground in the first month, and quarterback after quarterback carved up Miami’s secondary (133.6 rushing yards allowed per game and a 108.3 passer rating from opposing quarterbacks during the 1-4 start).
But progress was made each week last month, and Thursday night’s surprising 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, which was Miami’s second straight, re-enforces the theory that team’s stay-the-course mantra is working.
The Dolphins defense bossed up on one of the NFL’s biggest bullies with a masterful plan for the reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, one that neutralized his special skills during his South Florida homecoming.
Miami’s defense sacked Jackson four times, utilizing a zero blitz package that leaves nobody deep, and held him to 39 rushing yards. The Dolphins also had Xavien Howard return a fumble 49 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that provided Miami a 15-3 lead in the fourth quarter.
And if that wasn’t impressive enough, the game ended with the Dolphins kneeling the ball down after cornerback Justin Coleman picked off Jackson in the end zone.
“I think Josh [Boyer] and the defensive staff did a nice job coming up with the game plan. They do it every week. Each week may call for something a little bit different,” head coach Brian Flores said, referring to the Dolphins defensive coordinator. “This week the feeling was that we tried to apply some pressure as much as we could.
The performance Miami put on display Thursday night was every bit as good as anything the Dolphins showcased last season, when they spent most of 2020 as one of the NFL’s top three defenses before ending the year ranked sixth because of a poor performance in a season finale loss to Buffalo.
Miami’s amoeba blitzes made Jackson uncomfortable because he couldn’t identify who was coming, and who was dropping back into coverage. Those zero technique blitzes usually provides single coverage looks downfield. But the Ravens weren’t able to capitalize because they were either in the wrong play call, Jackson misfired on a pass, or tight coverage from Miami’s secondary applied.
That unit, which carried the defense last season, has been coming on strong lately.
But it’s Raekwon Davis’ return from a knee injury which has helped Miami tighten the screws on defense.
Every opponent rushed for 100 or more yards in games Davis, the starting nose tackle, missed while he was on injured reserve. But since his return, only two of the six teams have run for more than 100 yards, and a 34-yard Josh Allen scramble boosted the Bills to their 102-rushing-yard total on Oct. 31. The opponent rushing-yard-per-game average the past five games has been 85.0, and the combined opponent passer rating has plummeted to 79.9. The Dolphins defense has piled up 12 sacks and nine takeaways the past five games after only nine sacks and five takeaways by the unit in the first five.
But the resurgence isn’t just about the big man anchoring the front line. Miami’s linebackers have improved too, becoming more assignment-driven. The Dolphins used three inside linebackers — Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley — on the field most of the game to contain Jackson’s scrambling.
The edge players — Andrew Van Ginkel and Jaelan Phillips — are also starting to turn pressure into sacks, effectively hunting down quarterbacks and decreasing the time they have to throw the football.
“It’s just buying in on what the coaches are preaching each and every day,” said Andrew Van Ginkel, who has contributed 44 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble this season. “It’s coming into work and just figuring out little things within my game and how I can get better and ultimately get to the quarterback. That’s my job description so that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Miami’s young safety duo of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones are also finding their footing as NFL starters, cutting down on the mistakes and making a handful of impact plays per game.
At least that’s been the case the past two games, two wins. And the hope is that Miami’s defense can continue to stack up good performances like they’ve delivered the past two weeks and make the Dolphins respectable again.
“I feel like the sky is the limit,” Howard said about the final seven games. “We have a lot of ball left. Just got to see what we can do.”
