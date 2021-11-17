HEALTH
Things to Eat While Dieting
Gaining weight is an easy task, but losing weight can show you stars in the morning. It’s not a cup of tea for everyone. You have to go the gym, exercise regularly, control your food which is the worst. You workout and after that, you get a food craving, but you can only eat selected things. Here are a few dishes that you can eat while dieting that will fill you up and suppress your cravings.
Whole Eggs – Eggs are very fulfilling without much eating, are high in protein and nutrients, and contains healthy fats. It also helps in building muscles. Hunger can be satiated by whole eggs and it does not increase weight as well. If you have eggs for breakfast you will not feel the need for a snack before lunch. There is a myth about eggs that they raise the number of calories but it is wrong. On the contrary Whole eggs burn more calories and reduce food cravings. You can consume up to 2 eggs a day while on a diet.
Apples – “An apple a day keeps the doctor away”. Plus apples have the potential to keep fat away as well. Apples do have calories, but it is also filled with water and fiber which makes you feel full and is also efficient in reducing hunger pangs. The amount of pectin is high in apples which combined with water restricts your cells to absorb only a certain level of fat. Many doctors will suggest you include apple in your diet if you are in the process of losing weight. If you consume apple an hour and so before mealtime, you will find yourself cutting out on our intake.
Avocado – Avocado is an all-rounder. You can have them any time with anything, be it salads or main course. They are rich in nutrients and healthy fats. They also help in reducing fats, improves vision, benefits your heart. It also has the capacity to reduce food cravings. It is found out in researches that Avocado lowers cholesterol, reduces belly fat. It is the perfect food to consume during weight reduction. You should maintain an average of 1 Avocado per day. Avocado includes Vitamin K, Vitamin E, Potassium, Folate, Vitamin C, Copper, Magnesium, and antioxidants.
Bananas – Bananas are the home of potassium and starch that helps in weight loss. After your workout session if you consume bananas then it will fill all the nutrition needs at that time. Apart from diet benefits bananas can solve your digestion issues. They maintain your blood pressure, eliminating the risks of it shooting up or down. And studies have proven it also prevent strokes in women above 30.
Brown Rice – Brown rice resistant starch, which is a healthy carbohydrate that burn body fat. Brown rice looks after your heart health also. It’s low in calories and makes you feel filled after consuming. It is also considered much healthier than white rice as it has provided more benefits to your body than white rice.
Boosting Your Immune System Against the N1H1 Flu With Acai Berry
If you have been watching the news lately, everyone is talking about the N1H1 Virus, more commonly referred to as swine flue influenza. Every year tens of thousands of people around the world suffer through the miserable experience of influenza as they experience the symptoms of sneezing, coughing, headaches, congestion and fatigue.
This has public officials, the medical community and governments up in arms as they race to develop a flue shot that is capable of treating and inoculating people from this new strand of influenza.
While the N1H1 virus is a new strand of the influenza virus, treating the virus is not new, but relies heavily upon taking the same common sense practices used during every flue season to prevent the spread of the flue and to treat those affected with the flue virus.
To prevent the spread of the influenza virus, health officials are advising the practice of good hygiene. When dealing with the public at large it is a good idea to wash your hands after coming into contact with people, handling phones, using mass public transportation or handling shopping carts at the supermarket.
In cases where an outbreak is severe, stay alert for any warnings that may be issued by public health officials such as travel restrictions to certain destinations around the world or even avoiding large crowds such as theme parks or enclosed cabins. If you or anyone in your household happens to contract the flu, it is advised to stay home. Parents should keep children at home with the flu while they recovering to help prevent the spread of the virus to other children.
While recovering, it is important to drink lots of fluids containing vital nutrients you need to recover. Fruit juices high in Vitamin C and other antioxidants are extremely effective at boosting the body’s immune system and have been proven to speed up recovery. There are several juices on the market that contains high antioxidants. Just check around the Internet or visit your local grocery store and look for oranges, grapes, grapefruit, and even some vegetables like beets. Berries are a great source of nutrients. Acai berry, which has recently been brought to the forefront, is known to contain the highest level of antioxidants than any other natural fruit or vegetable.
This berry which is grown in the Amazon Rainforest has gained massive momentum and popularity amongst the healthy conscious in Western civilization and is known for it’s unique blend of antioxidants, trace minerals and essential vitamins needed to help the body recover from illnesses such as the flu and many other ailments.
Financial Antivirus Stimulus Packages and Gold
The new coronavirus is unfortunately deadly not only for humans but also for the global economy. The central banks have shot their bazookas, but the monetary policy is helpless during pandemics with their supply disruptions and self-quarantine that effectively freezes the economic activity. Interestingly, even the central bankers seem to acknowledge their impotence. As Jerome Powell said during his recent press conference:
“We don’t have the tools to reach individuals and particularly small businesses and other businesses and people who may be out of work… we do think fiscal responses are critical.”
It didn’t take long to persuade the governments to intervene and increase their spending. For example, Spain announced a $220B stimulus package or almost 16 percent of its GDP. The UK unveiled even larger stimulus: an unprecedented $400 billion financial rescue package, amounting to almost 15 percent of GDP, to “support jobs, incomes, and businesses”. Germany went even further: the country authorized its state bank, KfW, to lend out as much as $610 billion, or almost 16 percent of GDP, to companies to cushion the effects of the coronavirus.
Trump has already signed two packages, but worth only $108 billion. But do not worry: Americans have not said their last word yet. Republican and Democratic senators have reached a deal on a roughly $2 trillion stimulus package. Yes, you read it correctly. Two plaguy trillions! But if you think it’s a lot, you are wrong! In terms of the US GDP, two trillion is ‘merely’ 9.4 percent. So, don’t worry, there is room for further stimulus if needed.
Will that mammoth fiscal stimulus help? Well, it depends – the devil is in the details. A lot depends on what the governments will spend money on while dealing with this pandemic. The expenditures on healthcare and research on vaccine is desperately needed, so even fiscal hawks (like us) would not complain. But, it can’t turn out the F-35 way and also let’s say that funding infrastructure projects would not be too helpful right now. You see, this is a unique situation in which the whole economies freeze out in order to flatten the curve and prevent the healthcare system from collapsing. But when firms do not operate, they have no revenues. Without revenues, people do not have wages. Without wages and revenues, loans are not repaid. Without repayments, the banking system collapses – and the whole system goes down like a house of cards. So, some support is needed to prevent that – so that people could smoothly pay their obligations.
Whether the easy fiscal policy will be helpful or not – it remains to be seen. But the recent unprecedented fiscal stimulus will have one very important consequence. The fiscal deficits will soar. Forget about austerity, surpluses or even a balanced budget. So, public debts will necessarily follow suit.
Why is it important? Well, global debt levels were already sky-high. In Q3, the global debt, which comprises borrowings from households, governments, and companies, grew to $253 trillion, or to over 322 percent, the highest level on record. In many countries, public debt will soar to unstable levels.
Furthermore, this increases the odds that the US will go into stagflation, and this means that gold investment will quite likely be particularly attractive. It might be a good idea to consider learning more about this precious metal, before it becomes obvious to all investors – when it does, its price is likely to be already much higher.
Natural Solutions For Lowering Your Blood Pressure
Lowering blood pressure is doable with natural remedies which are usually targeted at the source of the problem and have become far more popular now. We all have known that medicines would just mask the symptoms of the high blood pressure, and not cure the source of the problem.
Natural remedies are far more ideal in the society nowadays as they represent the new age cure, while drugs we take have sides effects which put additional stress on our health as well. Natural ways can be in many forms, such as relaxation and breathing exercises, healthier diet choices and physical exercises which helps to bring the overall health back to the normal state. There are also remedies made right out of your kitchen!
Here are 4 tips that can help with your high blood pressure:
1. Reduce intake of salt and sugar as these can raise the blood pressure
2. Eat less red meat, instead eat more fresh fruits and vegetables.
3. Exercises are good for our body. Be active in your daily life activities and doing things that require movement than being stagnant.
4. Take products that have a beneficial effect on blood pressure. For example, taking extra virgin olive oil, dark chocolate, green tea etc.
Certain concoctions made right from your kitchen are also known to help. There are many ways diet can help to treat health issues from the inside out.
Another useful method is meditation, it is very effective to aid relaxation and relaxes your mind which in turn helps to relieve stress.
These natural remedies definitely treat the underlying cause, and improve your health significantly! People who suffer related diseases such as diabetes and cholesterol also benefited from these remedies.
If you suffer from high blood pressure, it is dangerous to leave untreated as it will lead to heart attack or stroke, which is a serious form of a health issue which most of the time is irreversible. Therefore, it is of a serious consideration to address this issue early.
There are no disadvantages of having natural remedies to deal with any health issue, this will only strengthen your overall health being. Being healthy is the most important for anyone to enjoy life, without having to restrict oneself from doing anything. Who knows you will be adding years to your life!
The emphasis is on natural solutions, there are no secrets or whatsoever. There are so many people out there who have achieved their goals of being healthy again after following healthy ways of living. I believe you can do it too! There is hardly a limit in what a person can do once he set his mind on.
All these ways can help in lowering your blood pressure, you cannot just be taking your medications to lower your blood pressure without doing something to improve your general health. All work hand in hand to aid you for a better health!
