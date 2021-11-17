HEALTH
Tips to Make Your Period More Comfortable
The menstrual cycle is the most crucial part of a woman’s reproductive years. There are many women who dread this particular time of the month as they can face a lot of discomfort. However, the good news is that there are ways to make your period more comfortable and less depressing. All you need to do is be aware of these helpful tips and try to implement them during the days of your monthly cycle. They can ensure that you have a more comfortable period:
– You should keep track of the tentative dates when you are about to face your period. There are many women who suddenly sink into depression the moment their period starts. There are many women who allow their periods to overtake their lives as they wait miserably for the ordeal to end. Being prepared removes this mental block and depression towards facing periods. You should be aware of your dates as this will help you face your periods better and not allow you to be unpleasantly surprised when it comes.
– On your period days, you should stick to comfortable and loose fitting clothes. You should avoid tight fitting clothes and underwear, as they will make you more uncomfortable. You should wear pure cotton underwear as cotton is a natural fabric and will help you feel comfortable.
– During the menstrual cycle, women tend to get tired and can feel lethargic. A short nap is usually enough to take to make you feel rejuvenated and refreshed. If a woman does not have the time for naps, just taking a break or lying down for 10-15 minutes will help you feel better.
– When you are in your period you should try to avoid vigorous workouts and exercising. You can go for long walks or take this time to do some upper body work.
– Personal cleanliness is very important during your monthly cycle and this is the reason why you should pay utmost attention to it. Daily baths and showers will help you remain clean and keep odor away. You should also wash yourself with warm water and a mild soap to clean the area and prevent infections.
– There are now special panties available that can make your period more comfortable. These special panties are designed to make it easier and more comfortable to use pads or tampons, are more resistant to moisture and leaks and are more breathable.
– Some women swear by a device called the “Diva Cup”, which is a cup that is inserted to catch the blood and is emptied each time you go to the bathroom. The “Diva Cup” eliminates the need for tampons and pads and is re-usable.
Should Women Avoid The Keto Diet?
The Keto Diet has become quite a popular topic in the fitness community. It has been found to aid in the loss of weight and lowering the inflammation in the gut. New research has shown positive effects for both men and women adhering to a keto style diet.
What is the Keto Diet?
First, a keto, or ketogenic diet, is designed to keep your body in more of a ketosis state. Ketosis is not abnormal. It is a state where your body is low on carbohydrate fuel. When this occurs, it starts to burn fat, rather than the carbs. The process produces ketones. The average person does not stay in a ketogenic state except during heavy exercise, such as CrossFit, or during pregnancy.
A ketogenic diet promotes very low carbohydrate and higher fat intake. The body will in turn, use fat to produce energy. This diet has also been shown to decrease autoimmune diseases, endocrine diseases, and also has cancer fighting properties.
Ketosis can be an issue with diabetics. This can occur if not using enough insulin.
How does Keto benefit CrossFit athletes?
As stated earlier, a ketogenic diet helps to burn fat, thus losing weight. This low carb diet is similar to the Paleo Diet. We are a strong proponent of Paleo because it promotes higher protein for fuel instead of carbs. As we stated earlier, the keto diet uses fat rather than protein for fuel. A keto and paleo diet both burn fat while maintaining muscle.
An athlete exercising at a high level, such as CrossFit, will see increased energy and fat loss, without decreasing muscle mass.
Why is the Keto Diet good for women?
The benefits of being a woman on this diet are surprisingly good. In addition to the weight loss and muscle gain, a keto diet has an amazing way of helping the endocrine system. We all realize the effect hormones have on the woman athlete.
Fluctuating hormones can cause pain, fatigue, and even depression. The link between hormones and cancer cannot be denied. A keto diet has shown to better regulate the endocrine system. By doing this, it decreases the incidence of some cancers, thyroid disease, and diabetes.
How does a women initiate a keto diet?
Slowly and carefully. A keotgenic diet should not be started at a full 100 percent. You should slowly decrease the amount of carbs you consume. Cutting the carbs too quickly can actually have a negative effect. It can stress the body and confuse it, thus causing a wild imbalance.
Also, if pregnant or nursing, you should not use a keto diet. During this period, eat a well-rounded diet of fruits, vegetables, dairy, and grains.
My best advice, get your body as stable as possible, and then slowly incorporate a ketogenic diet.
To Your Fitness,
The CrossFit Team
CrossFitDietTips.com
ABCs of a Successful Weight Loss Journey
A- Accountability
Be Accountable & be in control of your weight loss journey. It may include keeping and updating a weight loss journal or having an accountability partner who is interested in the same progress as you.
B- Believe in yourself
Tell yourself that you are capable of losing weight like others. The fact that you can’t lose weight is all in the mind, so change your mindset.
C- Consistency
For sustainable results, you need to be regular in daily affairs, workout and watch your diet regularly.
D- Determination
Be deliberate & dedicated to your weight loss aspiration as if it is a paid job.
E- Eat right
Your diet is the most important aspect of your journey. You need to decide to eat healthy because you are what you eat.
F- Forget your past
This is a new beginning, stop looking at how your unhealthy life has been in the past and kick-start a healthy lifestyle.
G- Goal setting
Set realistic targets, it may be 2,3 or 5 lbs per month, be very clear about what you want and go for it. Monitor your progress through measurements and weighing at regular intervals to know how close or far you are to your target.
H- Hydration
Drink at least 8 to 12 glass cups of water per day. It helps to build your metabolism, detoxify your system, improve your skin health, always keeps you full to discourage binge eating and promote weight loss.
I- Inspiration
Get Inspired by reading weight loss success stories and inspire others too with your transformation. It helps to sustain your motivation levels.
J- Join challenges
Your preferred workout program should incorporate challenges among members, it creates a healthy competition focused at achieving your body goals. It is also a fun way to lose weight without realizing it.
K- Keep a weight loss journal
You cannot improve what you don’t measure. Write down your goals, starting dates & measurements and take photos too. It will help you stay focused in working towards your body and fitness goals
L- Love yourself
If you often say this to yourself, “I hate the way I look”, “my belly fat is horrendous”, “I can never have a bikini body”, STOP! just stop being too hard on yourself. When you look in the mirror, tell yourself you are the most amazing person in the world. Change your negative mindset and watch your success, trust me!
M- Meditation
Find time to relax & de-stress. It could be one out of seven days in a week. Your body needs it for muscle repair and rejuvenation. Skipping stretching and relaxation can lead to burn out and eventually discourage you from continuing your journey.
N- Non-Scale Victories
Celebrate some weight loss gains you may not see on your weighing scale such as fitting into a smaller top, better blood pressure numbers, being able to run of the stairs without being breathless, being taken off medications etc. Celebrate every success you achieve along the way.
O- Optimism
Be positive! You may have tried several things to lose weight which did not work. It doesn’t mean you can never lose weight. Try to stay positive always as this mindset is necessary for your success.
P- Push Your body to change that body
Look, there is no short cut to losing weight, short cuts have proven not to be sustainable. If it takes you to push your body and get out of your comfort zone to kick fat in the butt. Then do it because you will reap the benefits and you will have energy to be useful to your loved ones.
Q- Quit unhealthy habits
This is a ‘MUST’ for you because unhealthy habits will keep jeopardizing your weight loss progress such as smoking, alcohol intake, high sugar intake, poor sleep, sedentary lifestyle, eating unhealthy foods with high calorie content etc.
R- Reward yourself for your progress
There are several ways to do this, it could involve buying yourself a smaller sized outfit you now fit into due to losing weight or getting a professional massage from all that muscle exhaustion from workouts. You are all you’ve got, be kind to yourself.
S- Sleep well
Contrary to some opinions, do you know that you can aid your weight loss by sleeping at least 7 – 8hrs in a day? Lack of quality sleep releases stress hormone that signals your body to conserve energy to fuel your waking hours which implies that you will hang on to fat.
T- Tenacity
Never Give Up! You need this attitude to keep going because there are times when the scale will not smile at you or you encounter a plateau on your journey. It happens to everyone, just don’t quit. Keep going and your body will reward you in due course.
U- Understand your body and listen to it
Every day will not always be the same, there will be days then you won’t feel like working out. Don’t be too hard on yourself, listen to your body, relax, take days off but don’t give in to unhealthy cravings.
V- Value positive relationships
Be careful about the people you mingle with. Fuel positive relationships that are interested in your weight loss success and stay away from people seeking your downfall and hoping you will give up.
W- Workout regularly
This is another pillar to weight loss and fitness goals. You need to exercise, get those endorphins in, feel good, feel fit and your heart will thank you. Excuses don’t burn calories and following diet alone can make you lazy and unfit. Stay active and keep moving.
X- XOXO
You will need lots of this in a supportive group. I can’t overemphasize this; you need to interact with people of like minds who are interested in your progress and willing to help you throughout your journey. You get to see where others are struggling, and you can all overcome your challenges together.
Y- YOU can do it!
Yes! Yes!! Yes!!! You totally can do it, you’ve got this. Now go kick that fat in the butt and embrace your healthy lifestyle. No one will do it for you.
Z- Zeal
Be devoted and passionate about your journey and you will soon be an inspiration to many others.
Science versus Fiction: Have New Mexico Environmentalists Been Telling the Truth
While it may be a speculative musing as to whether Chris Shuey influences the editorial voices of the Gallup, and other New Mexico, media, it does appear Mr. Shuey may have built the foundation for his career on a uranium-related disaster. On the other hand, can someone blame an ambulance chaser for trying to make a living, too? For lack of a Three-Mile-Island episode in laid-back Gallup, New Mexico, Chris Shuey helped establish Southwest Research and Information Center into a vocal “expert” counterpoint against the uranium industry by apparently piggy-backing the 1979 uranium mill tailings spill near Church Rock. It was considered one of the worst tailings spills ever to have occurred in North America. We searched for conclusive evidence of deaths from this spill, but came up dry. Any official published report countering the preceding statement would be welcome.
Founded in 1971, the SRIC group established serious media credibility by milking the “dire and grotesque” human and livestock health consequences of that spill. But where was the actual damage in terms of human life and ecological disaster? We obtained the Executive Summary (dated October 1982) of an NMEID report, entitled, “The Church Rock Uranium Mill Tailings Spill: A Health and Environmental Assessment.” The authors of the report concluded, “To summarize, the spill affected the Puerco River valley environment for a brief period, but it had little or no effect on the health of local residents.” This report was issued three years after the “largest single release of liquid radioactive waste in the United States” (some 94 million gallons of acidified effluent and tailings slurry).
Some might speculate if the newspaper reports published in 1979 about this spill have the sound and smell of shoddy, yellow journalism. Others might marvel if those stories were more suited only for the most laughable supermarket tabloids. If one were to believe what was written then, the entire population of Gallup, New Mexico should have vanished off the face of the earth by now. Helping to fuel SRIC’s present-day hysteria over uranium mining, the environmental group has been arguing that HRI’s proposed uranium ISL project, near the Church Rock boundary of the Navajo reservation, would cause ground water contamination, perhaps with the same gravity of the previous tailings spill. In a sense they appear to be evoking bad memories of that spill. “He is very good at using the media,” sighed HRI’s Craig Bartels. “It is a few people who are very vocal,” explained Bartels as he described the SRIC’s opposition to his company’s ISL operation, “especially Chris Shuey, who touts himself as a journalist.”
The U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) did not put much stock in the local media’s sensationalism. The following was excerpted from their official report on the uranium tailings spill:
o “The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), in cooperation with the Church Rock community, found no documented human consumption of river water. Six Navajo individuals most likely exposed to spill contaminants were selected by the CDC and tested at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where they were found to have amounts of radioactive material normally found in the human body.” Recommendation: No further action required.
o “No public, private or municipal wells producing water for domestic use or livestock watering were affected by the spill. Wells drawing water solely from sandstone or limestone aquifers probably will never be affected by spill contaminants.”
o “Based on limited testing conducted by the CDC, the additional radiation risk from consumption of local livestock is small. The risk is about the same as the increased risk from cosmic radiation incurred by moving from sea level to 5000 feet in elevation.”
o “Computer modeling identified inhalation as the most significant pathway of radiation exposure to man from the spill. However, sampling of airborne dust along the Puerco River in Gallup soon after the spill showed only background levels of radioactivity. Moreover, one year following the spill, radioactivity levels in Puerco River sediments were reduced significantly due to dilution with uncontaminated river sediments.”
The Church Rock incident had been reported upon in the “Journal of Health Physics” (July 1984: Vol 47, No. 1) in an article entitled, “The Assessment of Human Exposure to Radionuclides from a Uranium Mill Tailings Release and Mine Dewatering Effluent.” This report was authored by two staff members of the U.S. Center for Disease Control two staff members of the New Mexico Health and Environment Department and a staff member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Two powerful conclusions were reached in this report:
“A review of state and federal regulations that pertain to the ingestion doses calculated from the Church Rock data indicated that no exposure limits were exceeded by the spill, or through chronic exposure to mine dewatering effluent.”
“In light of the currently known cancer incidence and mortality risks associated with levels of radionuclides measured at Church Rock and Gallup, we conclude that the exposed populations are too small for investigators to detect increases in cancer mortality with acceptable levels of statistical power. In fact, it may be misleading to establish a (cancer) registry with the foreknowledge of low probability of detecting mortality increases.”
In spite of these scientific reports, Chris Shuey continued to promote the “Puerco River Education” project as late as 1986. “The Gallup Independent” lent a hand in promoting this panic, and headlined a story, “Drink no Puerco water.” In a May 8th (1986) article, originating (conveniently) from Albuquerque, where Chris Shuey resides, the reporter wrote, “What little water there is in the Rio Puerco these days should not be consumed by man nor animal, according to the Southwest Research and Information Center of Albuquerque.”
Perhaps to strengthen his expertise as a health authority, Mr. Shuey pursued a Masters degree in Public Health at the University of New Mexico, across the street from SRIC’s headquarters. In his thesis, Shuey authored an integral review of the literature for “Biomarkers of Kidney Injury – Challenges for Uranium Exposure Studies” (submitted on April 29, 2002). After presenting this paper, Shuey emerged with the unique assertion that uranium leads to kidney cancers.
On its website, the American Cancer Society lists smoking, obesity, and a sedentary lifestyle as the primary risk factors which increase one’s chances in getting kidney cancer (renal cell carcinoma). Occupation exposure to certain chemicals can also increase risk. Scientific studies found they could include: asbestos, cadmium (a type of metal), some herbicides, benzene, and organic solvents, particularly trichloroethylene. There is no mention by the American Cancer Society of uranium exposure leading to kidney cancer. Cadmium is another story, however.
The problem with first reaching a conclusion and then researching the facts to confirm your preconceived notion negates the scientific process. For example, Shuey dances around the issue of cadmium throughout his report, but fails to correlate household trash burning with the dangers of dioxins and cadmium when it comes to kidney-related problems and possible cancers. It appears Shuey may have failed to include the largest single source of toxic air emissions, which occurred in New Mexico prior to June 1, 2004, as a potential cause of renal toxicity: trash burning. At this time, New Mexico remains one of the few states, which has failed to ban the burning of electronic equipment. Such trash burning reportedly releases high concentrations of cadmium into the air. Could it be that something as obvious as cadmium concentrations might be the risk factor leading to kidney cancer instead of the purported uranium?
According to scientific researcher Dalway Swaine (Trace Elements in Coal, Butterworths: 1990), Cadmium is a toxic trace element in coal. Coal combustion contributes one tenth of the Cd to the atmosphere, the same as volcanoes and is considered to be a minor source of atmospheric cadmium. The problem might not be uranium at all, but other chemicals. However, fund raisers to reduce cadmium emissions, let alone anti-coal mining fund raisers, might not lead to sell-out celebrity dinners in Santa Fe.
It appears to be little surprise that SRIC seems to be less concerned with the public health than with their anti-nuclear agenda. Generally, the public reaction to an environmentalist is a warm and fuzzy feeling, “Wow, here is someone who truly cares about our future.” SRIC has closely worked with the third-world-like Navajo Nation, which instantly brings out the sympathy from any liberal-minded individual. Indeed, when StockInterview.com interviewed Shuey, he was on the reservation in a meeting. His publicly displayed concern for the Navajo is commendable. At the same time, one must also ponder that if the most frequent cause of death among Navajo adults is alcohol abuse (often accompanied by driving), then why hasn’t SRIC worked more closely to reduce that public health issue?
Visit the outskirts of any reservation and you will find piles of beer, liquor and wine bottles. One littered stop near Crownpoint, New Mexico took on the personality of a landfill. Where are SRIC’s mercy cries for the abused Navajo? More Navajos have died as a result of automobile accidents while intoxicated than from fifty years of uranium mining. But then again, that may be of little concern to an environmentalist group. Navajo Nation president Joe Shirley, Jr. might make better use of Mr. Shuey by asking him, “Can you help us out with the alcohol problem, instead?”
COPYRIGHT © 2007 by StockInterview, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
