Top 10 Tips and Tricks for Coffee Brewing
Mmm, there’s nothing like freshly brewed coffee in the morning. For some people, coffee is the number one must have, and if you are one of those lucky people that can’t stop loving coffee in the morning then you’ll be pleased to know there are other ways to brew coffee.
There are so many takes on how to brew coffee – from decorative foam to French presses. In this article we present our top ten tips and tricks for brewing coffee. Enjoy your next cup of hot joe!
1. Decorating your own lattes
With some practice it’s possible for anyone at home to decorate their coffee in a way they probably thought only baristas could pull off. Baristas make it look simple, and if you do it then you can also get great and positive results – especially since you are not a barista who’s being rushed to perform four jobs at once.
The trick is to work with the milk and make it frothy without any big bubbles and then pour it into the coffee cup at an angle.
2. Buy fresh whole bean coffee
Don’t buy the pre-ground coffee. Buy fresh beans. Most coffee companies don’t bother with dates for when the beans were packaged – it’s likely the beans were left there for months after picking. Fresh coffee goes off pretty quickly. To find fresh beans, it’s best to check coffee shops, and some coffee shops will roast them right there, and that means fresher coffee for a great brew.
Pre-roasted coffee beans also mean the beans are discharging more carbon dioxide, meaning that the escaping gases remove more flavor from the coffee than freshly grounded and roasted beans.
3. Use good quality water
The quality of your water matters when it gets to the time for you to brew coffee. Hard water, which is full of extra minerals, won’t bond as well to the coffee that’s brewing, which leads to a weak coffee and not what you were hoping for. Worse, using this high content mineral water could result in limescale build up in your coffee maker. If you use this type of water then you will need to descale your coffee machine regularly, something you do not want.
Heavily filtered water can also lead to other problems when you brew coffee, but lightly filtered water will be perfect. Also, the best temperature for water for brewing coffee is 88 to 94 degrees centigrade.
4. How to cold-brew for a different flavor to your coffee
Cold brewing your coffee is a great option if you love iced-coffee and want to avoid buying pricey iced-coffee.
There are many ways to brew coffee that can be iced, but there are also machines that make this possible. A benefit is that this method eliminates the acids that coffee produces. This method also brings out different ranges of flavor for the coffee lover to indulge in, however some dislike it because there is no acidity.
Alternatively, you can use a special jar, called a mason jar. It’s really easy – you just take your ground coffee, pour it into the jar, and then pour in cold water before placing the water into your fridge for 12 to 24 hours. When it’s ready, just strain the grounds out and serve with ice. Give it a try!
Also, if you want to sweeten it up, add a caramel syrup, or something similar.
5. Measure your coffee out
When you begin to brew coffee, figure out which ratio of the coffee you measure out is the strongest, and which one is the weakest so then you get a great coffee experience without weakening it or making it too strong for your tastes.
The most common ratio is 1 liter of water to 60 grams of ground coffee, and the easiest way to get this is to simply measure the coffee out on a set of scales, however, it’s also possible to measure it out by simply measuring out 60 grams by using a spoon.
6. Pre-infusion, or the bloom
Always make sure that you remove the carbon dioxide from the coffee grounds or your brew will be weak. If you’ve got a coffee machine, make sure it’s got a setting that covers this, and make sure it’s always on.
Coffee blooms are common in coffee shops. It’s created by the roasting procedure, and the heart causes carbon dioxide to be captured by the bean and trapped. When the roasting is completed the gases are discharged slowly. This is called “degassing.” Ideally, if you use freshly roasted beans, the coffee will have more flavor than roasted and ground beans that have been left untouched for days.
7. Brewing and diluting for weaker coffee
If you want to brew coffee, that’s great, don’t brew it for too long, just increase how much ground coffee you have already. If, however, you prefer it weaker, then simply don’t brew it for a shorter time but rather brew it correctly and then you dilute it to drink afterwards.
8. Tips for using filter paper
If you prefer to use filter paper to brew the coffee grounds then gently pour hot water over the filter paper so that it is wet before use. This will remove the likelihood of getting that papery/cardboard like taste in your mouth that you’d likely get if you just pour the water over the coffee grounds if the paper is dry before you start. If you pre-wet the paper, then you’ll clean it and get rid of that papery taste, meaning you’ll still have a great tasting cup of coffee.
When you’re brewing a cup of coffee with this method, pour the hot water over the coffee grounds in a circular motion so that the water from the coffee slowly appears in the pot. This is called the bloom. Keep pouring more water slowly over the grounds, let it take its time to seep, and then wait for the coffee to collect at the bottom of the pot.
9. Flavored coffees
If you prefer your coffee to have different tastes, for instance a bit of cinnamon, nutmeg, or vanilla or almond extracts, then pour some of those extracts into the cream or milk. Sprinkle some cinnamon or nutmeg over the coffee, or you could even sprinkle some other ground spices like cardamom for a coffee which is more spiced and different than the type you know.
10. Maple syrup drizzle
Another option for flavored and sweetened coffee is to swap sugar with maple syrup.
Forex Trading Online Made Risk Free With Trade Swiper – Is It Really for You?
Would you like to have Bob Iaccino guide you by hand on your forex trading? That is exactly what Trade Swiper seems to be. Yes, Trade Swiper is an automated system that copies signals from Bob’s trading and applies them on your investments.
Bob Iaccino – is a person who is responsible for trading millions of dollars for financial institutions and banks. He is one of the most known faces on foreign exchange market. 17 years of experience in the forex market and more than 500 appearances on all major business channels like Fox Biz News, Bloomberg etc. make him one of the top market analysts of the day. Who else do you need to guide you when you want to invest your hard earned money for higher returns?
What is Trade Swiper– It is a trade copier signal service which essentially means that you follow exactly what Bob is doing. No, you need not sit in front of your PC to analyze market all the time. The automated system does it all for you. It has been developed by Bob and some of his top students. You will find videos of this software in action. Bob’s action will be replicated for you; it is just like having Bob do the trading for you. Sounds nice, doesn’t it.
Is it an automated money making machine?
Not exactly; but it will cut short your learning curve so that you can start making money in a few days if you are a novice. If you are already familiar with the basics of forex trading, you may start making money from the day one itself. Trade swiper seems to be a system that has the potential to change the way forex trading is done.
Is this system for you? Yes it is if you….
· want to make good money without suffering huge losses
· are a newbie and want to learn the tricks of the trade( Forex Trading)
· have suffered huge losses in the past and want to make up for the losses quickly.
· Do not have enough time to analyze the market but are otherwise familiar with the basics of forex trading.
Only time will tell if it is really going to change the Forex trading business but you can definitely be one of early birds to claim your free access to Bob’s personal trading system that will help you learn the secrets of forex trading without making you suffer huge losses.
What Are the Top Stress Relief Games For Teens?
Teenagers feel stress. This can be caused by school work, parents or siblings, romantic relationships, and problems with friends. Remember that the transition from childhood to adulthood is a stressful situation for most teenagers. The different physical and mental changes that teenagers undergo can result in a lot of stress.
Stress relief is always important because stress can cause diseases to develop. Games are now recognized as stress relief techniques for teens. Like meditation, playing games enables a person to focus on something else besides the stressor. The games can relax your mind. What are the top stress relief games for teens?
Outdoor games and sports activities are great stress relief games for teens. Ensure that sports are in your teen’s schedule. Let your teen play tennis, golf, soccer, and others regularly. Or as a family, you can play outdoor games. Before dinner, enjoy an outdoor game with your spouse and children at your backyard. This will help you all to relieve stress, bond, and get healthy. And on weekends, you can all take up a physical activity that is enjoyed by the entire family. Ride a bike around your neighborhood. Go hiking or brisk walking together.
Video games are also great stress relief games for teens. We all know that teenagers spend a lot of time playing video or computer games. These can be used as stress relievers as long as your teen is playing just to have fun. In fact, some video games were created and tested by psychologists for stress relief. These games teach teens to focus on the positive instead of the negative. One example of such game is called MindHabits.
The problem with playing video games is that it can turn into an addiction. In order not to fall into this trap, let your teen play video games for thirty minutes only. Studies have shown that thirty minutes of playing video games can significantly reduce the stress level of teens. But if you let your teen play for hours on end, he or she may be getting addicted to video games. Never let your teen fall into that trap.
Board games like Monopoly are also great stress relief games for teens. What is even better with some board games is that these can be played by more than one person. Aside from relieving stress, it can be a great way to bond with family and friends.
Card games are also stress relief games for teens. Just make sure that the card games are not turning into a gambling addiction. Other games like crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and Solitaire can definitely relieve stress.
Remember that in order for games to be effective stress relievers, you must play for fun and not for mere competition. Try these stress relief games for teens today.
