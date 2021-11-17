Two jurors stand between Kyle Rittenhouse and freedom because they fear public ‘backlash’

The word out of Kenosha, Wisconsin is a jury deliberating Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate is ready to acquit him of murder. But two jurors stand in the way of reaching their verdict.
According to political activist Jack Posobiec, the two jurors are concerned that Black Lives Matter is threatening to publicly identify them and publicize their personal information, such as home addresses. This intimidation tactic is known as “doxing.”
Two jurors holding decision up, outright citing backlash, per US Marshal in Kenosha
LeVar Burton will be hosting a new TV game show version of ‘Trivial Pursuit.’ The project is being produced by Entertainment One and is not attached to a network yet.
LeVar Burton‘s future is in trivia — even when Jeopardy! doesn’t give him the hosting job. The 64-year-old TV icon was a fan-favorite guest host on Jeopardy! this year following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek, but he was ultimately not selected for the full-time gig, much to the chagrin of fans. However, LeVar has officially scored a different job in game show television! Per reports, LeVar will host a new version of the game show Trivial Pursuit. So exciting!
According to Variety, LeVar’s Trivial Pursuit is being produced by Entertainment One and Hasbro, as well as his production company, LeVar Burton Entertainment. The game show has not been attached to a network yet, but that should come in due time. In a statement obtained by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, LeVar said, “Trivial Pursuit’ is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe. I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television.”
Tara Long, president of global unscripted television for Entertainment One (eOne), addressed hiring LeVar as host in a statement. “LeVar Burton has been an iconic member of American pop culture for decades from ‘Roots’ to ‘Reading Rainbow’ to ‘Star Trek’ and beyond,” she said, per Variety. “His love for intellectual curiosity paired with his ability to connect with audiences worldwide make him the perfect partner to bring Hasbro’s beloved trivia game to households in a new and exciting way.”
LeVar was among the crop of Jeopardy! guest hosts in the running to permanently replace Alex Trebek. In August, executive producer Mike Richards was selected for the job, but he stepped down that same month following the discovery of past offensive comments. Mayim Bialik and former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings have since been named temporary hosts through the end of 2021, as the game show continues to search for a permanent host.
Fans were disappointed when LeVar didn’t get the host job. The 12-time Emmy Award-winning star eventually addressed the situation on an episode of The Daily Showin September. “The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something, you know, they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” LeVar shared. “What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn’t get it, it was, like, well, okay, what’s next? And, so, the opportunities that have come my way as a result of not getting that gig, I couldn’t have dreamt it up.”
Jen Shah has had to go on the offensive after the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City showed her once again in the hot seat.
Bravo viewers were not surprised to see Meredith Marks unphased by the arrest of her frenemy. In fact, the “Meredith Marks” boutique owner revealed over dinner with the ladies that Jen was involved in a theft that occurred at her store. This revelation came on the heels of Jen allegedly being flagged by Louis Vuitton.
Jen denied the story, making sure to tell her side on the RHOSLC: After Showby saying the rumors were “completely ridiculous.” According to the leader of the Shah Squad, she and her team had just come from brunch and wanted to go support Meredith’s “200 square foot swap meet.”
As Jen retold her side of the story, she tried placing the blame on the store manager. She claimed the customer service associate called her, saying, “I think I put something in your bag that you didn’t pay for.” According to Jen, she bought two purses, saying, “It sounded to me like it was a mistake she made by putting something in the bag when she rang it up. ”
Showing no remorse, Jen slammed Meredith as she offered an excuse, “If your girl makes a mistake at the cash register, how is that our fault? Bit*h if that’s the truth, call 911.”
Meredith ended her part of the segment by disengaging and leaving some parting words of wisdom for Jen, insisting, “They can’t be so stupid to think that in a jewelry store we don’t have security cameras. It shows him walking out with this clutch in his hand. It was not bagged. It was not paid for. It was literally picked up and taken out of the store.”
The most telling piece of news came from Heather Gay, who in the same package also admitted that she knew Jen’s assistant enjoyed partaking in a “five-finger discount.”
Heather openly spoke out in defense of Meredith. She offered some insight, saying, “One of her staff members had five-finger discounted a clutch from Meredith’s store. It was a staff member I was also familiar with that had five-fingered some cash from my store.” According to Heather, he was a former employee at Beauty Lab who she had to let go because he was stealing cash. Ironically, Jen was the one to first tip Heather off about her staff member’s unsavory behavior.
Heather shared that when she heard Meredith’s retelling of her encounter with Jen and the ex-member of staff, “It was completely consistent with what I knew him to stand for.”