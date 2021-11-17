News
U.S. offering investment to boost COVID-19 vaccine capacity
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is making billions of dollars available to drugmakers to scale up domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines in the hopes of building capacity to produce an additional 1 billion shots per year to share with the world.
Under the new initiative, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority is soliciting pharmaceutical companies that have demonstrated the ability to make the more-effective mRNA vaccines to bid for government investment in scaling up their manufacturing abilities. Drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna produce the two U.S.-approved mRNA shots.
The Biden administration believes the boosted capacity of COVID-19 shots will help ease a global shortage of doses, particularly in lower- and middle-income nations, stopping preventable death and limiting the development of potentially new, more dangerous variants of the virus.
The initiative comes as the Biden White House has faced growing pressure at home and abroad over inequity in the global vaccine supply — as the U.S. moves toward approving booster shots for all adults while vulnerable people in poorer nations wait for their first dose of protection.
There are no firm agreements yet with Moderna or Pfizer to take up the U.S. on the investment, but the Biden administration hopes that the enhanced manufacturing capacity, through support for the company’s facilities, equipment, staff or training, will be available by mid-2022 to allow more COVID-19 doses to be shared overseas as well as to prepare for the next public health emergency.
The announcement was previewed Wednesday by an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before the official release. The New York Times first reported on the new initiative.
Subscribe to bi-weekly newsletter to get health news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Defenses to begin in trial over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The defense now gets its turn in the murder trial of three white men for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man they spotted running through their neighborhood.
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday afternoon eight days of testimony from 23 witnesses.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told the disproportionately white jury that defense lawyers for the three men would begin presenting their cases Wednesday morning at the Glynn County courthouse in the port city of Brunswick, where prominent civil rights leaders have joined Arbery’s parents in the gallery.
Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue Arbery after he ran past their home from a nearby house under construction Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck, telling police that he tried to run Arbery off the road and then recorded cellphone video as Travis McMichael fired three shotgun blasts before Arbery fell facedown in the street.
Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, delayed making an opening statement at the start of the trial so that he could address the jury after the prosecution rested.
Arbery, 25, had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles when he was killed.
The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar because security cameras had recorded him several times in the unfinished house on their street. Defense attorneys said Travis McMichael opened fire in self-defense after Arbery attacked him by throwing punches and trying to grab his gun.
News
Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations
By MICHAEL TARM, AMY FORLITI and TAMMY WEBBER
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse were to return Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
The jury of 12 deliberated for a full day Tuesday without reaching a decision. Several appeared tired as they walked into the courtroom Tuesday evening and indicated with a show of hands that they were ready to go home.
The case went to the anonymous jury after Judge Bruce Schroeder, in an unusual move, allowed Rittenhouse himself to play a minor role in selecting the final panel of 12 who would decide his fate. Rittenhouse reached into a raffle drum and drew numbered slips that determined which of the 18 jurors who sat through the case would deliberate and which ones would be dismissed as alternates.
That task is usually performed by a court clerk, not the defendant. Schroeder said he has been having defendants do it for “I’m going to say 20 years, at least.”
Rittenhouse, 18, faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge for using an AR-style semi-automatic rifle to kill two men and wound a third during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. The former police youth cadet is white, as were those he shot.
Rittenhouse testified he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors argued he provoked the violence. The case has become a flashpoint in the U.S. debate over guns, racial-justice protests, vigilantism and law and order.
The jury appeared to be overwhelmingly white. Prospective jurors were not asked to identify their race during the selection process, and the court did not provide a racial breakdown.
As the jury deliberated, dozens of protesters — some for Rittenhouse, some against — stood outside the courthouse. Some talked quietly with those on the other side, while others shouted insults. One woman could be heard repeatedly calling some Rittenhouse supporters “white supremacists.”
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who faced criticism over his response to the Kenosha protests in 2020, urged calm as the jury deliberated. He announced last week that 500 members of the National Guard would stand ready for duty in Kenosha if needed.
“Regardless of the outcome in this case, I urge peace in Kenosha and across our state,” Evers tweeted. He added: “I ask all those who choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights in every community to do so safely and peacefully.”
The large protests that some had anticipated did not materialize during the trial’s testimony phase. On most days, only a few demonstrators gathered on the courthouse steps, and the high fence that protected the building during last year’s unrest is gone.
Rittenhouse was 17 when he went to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, in what he said was an effort to protect property from rioters in the days after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white Kenosha police officer.
In a fast-moving series of clashes in the streets, Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.
During closing arguments Monday, prosecutor Thomas Binger said that Rittenhouse was a “wannabe soldier” who set the deadly chain of events in motion by bringing a rifle to a protest and pointing it at protesters just before he was chased.
But Rittenhouse lawyer Mark Richards countered that Rittenhouse was ambushed by a “crazy person” — Rosenbaum.
Rittenhouse testified that Rosenbaum chased him down and made a grab for his rifle, causing him to fear the weapon was going to be used against him. His account of Rosenbaum’s behavior was largely corroborated by video and some of the prosecution’s own witnesses.
As for Huber, he was gunned down after he was seen on video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard. And Grosskreutz admitted he had his own gun pointed at Rittenhouse when he was shot.
In his instructions to the jury, Schroeder said that to accept Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense, the jurors must find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.
___
Forliti reported from Minneapolis; Webber from Fenton, Michigan. Associated Press writer Scott Bauer contributed from Madison, Wisconsin.
___
Find AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
News
Denver weather: First flakes of snow spotted in Denver Wednesday morning
Denver’s high temperatures will be 30 degrees colder on Wednesday than the mild 70 degree-high on Tuesday. The cooler temperatures brought some snowflakes to the metro area, including about a half-inch of accumulation in Greeley. Parts of Denver did see a few flakes Wednesday morning, but it may not have been enough to count officially.
A few flakes ❄ have been reported in Boulder and Loveland overnight tonight. No accumulation is expected, but it’s nice to see something more wintry! #cowx https://t.co/pmfe1C4Kjz
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 17, 2021
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will experience one of its coldest days in months, with a high of 39 degrees. Overcast skies will gradually clear, but the temperatures will only fall, with a low of 20 degrees expected downtown and temperatures in the single digits overnight.
Warmer and drier air returns Thursday, bringing with it elevated fire danger. A high of 55 degrees under a mostly sunny sky is expected in Denver. The low will dip to 33 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 62 degrees. Winds could gust to 16 mph in the afternoon before temperatures fall to 34 degrees overnight.
Warm and dry weather is expected through the weekend and into early next week, with just a chance of light showers in the mountains over the weekend.
U.S. offering investment to boost COVID-19 vaccine capacity
PICS: Bethenny Frankel’s Kid Bryn Makes Red-Carpet Debut, RHONY Alum Donates $10,000 to Astroworld Victim
Do You Love an Alcoholic-Stop Rescuing and Enabling (Part 1)
Top 10 Tips and Tricks for Coffee Brewing
What Happens When Christians and Non-Christians When They Die
Defenses to begin in trial over killing of Ahmaud Arbery
MOB TIES: Kanye West & Drake Finally Reconcile Under Supervision From Dave Chapelle and J Prince [Video]
Ayurvedic Herbal Treatment for Cirrhosis of Liver
MiniTool Power Data Recovery Crack Full Version
Sign Up Now Is a Call to Action on Life Support – What to Say Instead
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH5 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities4 days ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19